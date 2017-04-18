Getty Images

Hamilton paces opening day of Bahrain test

By Tony DiZinnoApr 18, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

The first in-season test of the new Formula 1 season is underway with a mostly busy day at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton paced the runners in his Mercedes with a best time of 1:31.358. More to the point of the test, he was one of the busiest drivers on the day with 97 laps completed.

Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson led the way with 106 laps in the books, with Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi posting 93 in his first day in that car this year, Bahrain race winner Sebastian Vettel 89 laps and Haas driver Romain Grosjean 86, just a day after he turned 31 years old.

Yet more issues struck McLaren Honda, this time with test and development driver Oliver Turvey on board. The team detected a water leak in the ERS system, which prompted a full PU change to further investigate the issue. Turvey did make it out for some running near the end of the day.

Besides Giovinazzi and Turvey, other young drivers running today included Sean Gelael, the Indonesian rookie in his first day with Toro Rosso and Alfonso Celis Jr. with Force India.

Times are below, with the second day of running to come on Wednesday:

New chapter for Mazda’s Global MX-5 Cup begins at Barber

Photo: Mazda
By Tony DiZinnoApr 19, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

Combination IndyCar and sports car weekends provide a great amount of variety and diversity for fans on road and street course weekends.

This weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, the Verizon IndyCar Series has a few new sports car series joining in for the weekend festivities. With the Pirelli World Challenge leaving Barber after several years and instead focusing on a headliner event at Virginia International Raceway next week, IMSA has brought its Prototype Challenge presented by Mazda and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama to Birmingham.

And then, of course, there’s one of North America’s most exciting forms of racing in the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, where the next generation Mazda MX-5 Cup car series (the new car was developed by Long Road Racing and more than 120 have been sold) is now under the INDYCAR sanctioning body banner and Andersen Promotions-promoted umbrella. It brings together elements of both the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires and the Mazda Road to 24, Mazda’s dual development programs that help bring drivers forward in both the open-wheel and sports car arenas.

The MX-5 Cup will have a different season than normal. It will run alongside IndyCar at Barber this weekend, Road America in June, Toronto in July and Watkins Glen in September, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in June (on SVRA Brickyard Invitational vintage weekend) and then twice at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in September (with IMSA) and October (with PWC and a worldwide SRO GT event).

In late October last year, the series changed hands from SCCA sanctioning to INDYCAR’s. Mazda’s commitment to scholarships continues here: this year’s MX-5 champion will earn a $200,000 scholarship while the MX-5 Cup rookie-of-the-year earns a $50,000 scholarship.

This also gives INDYCAR a sports car series under its sanctioning body umbrella. Vince Kremer, an INDYCAR veteran, will serve as Race Director.

“When Mazda approached us regarding MX5 Cup, we felt it would be a great opportunity for INDYCAR to expand upon what we’re already doing with our involvement in the Mazda Road to Indy,” Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations, said at the time of the announcement. “This agreement also allows us to enhance our overall platform with Mazda Motorsports and Andersen Promotions, who have been great partners of INDYCAR.”

John Doonan, director of motorsports at Mazda North American Operations added, “This sanctioning agreement with INDYCAR for the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires is based upon our long and productive relationship with Dan Andersen, Andersen Promotions and INDYCAR. By teaming with INDYCAR, we believe the series will thrive. Mazda strives to provide value to our customers, and to present our race teams with this race schedule today is a big step forward. They will have the opportunity to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, plus other iconic circuits in the U.S. and Canada.”

There’s a fun atmosphere in the paddock among the drivers and teams. With the point of entry a bit lower for MX-5 Cup compared to most other single-make championships, it provides plenty of family-type atmospheres all competing for glory but not afraid to enjoy life and conversations off the track.

There are, of course, a handful of star teams within the championship. Sick Sideways Racing out of Florida fields defending series champion Nathanial Sparks, who took years of preparation and development into converting last year’s title. “Sparky” is but one of five drivers from John Dean II’s team, although Dean isn’t listed to drive at the moment. Past Team USA Scholarship recipient Joey Bickers and sports car veteran Keith Jensen are also among the Sick Sideways quintet.

Chad McCumbee and Stevan McAleer continue running their team, which also is a five-car effort under the McCumbee McAleer Racing banner. Patrick Gallagher, a past Mazda MX-5 shootout winner, headlines that lineup with Robert Stout and Nick Igdalsky, a senior VP at Pocono Raceway, among the others.

Series veteran Dean Copeland and his team have four cars, Copeland joined by Nikko Reger, Bryan Ortiz and Dillon Dexter. Todd Lamb (Atlanta Speedwerks) and Ara Malkhassian (ALARA Racing) are other notables in the field.

Here’s the full entry list.

Spring Training, held at Barber last month, showcased a great amount of variety. Reger posted the fastest time of Spring Training with a lap of 1:40.0932, while Sparks, Justin Piscitell, Tim Barber, Patrick Wilmot and Mark Drennan each closed out a session on top. Piscitell isn’t scheduled to compete this weekend.

Here’s the seven rookies competing for the $50,000 for top rookie:

The 2017 class of Global MX-5 Cup rookies:

  • 07    Joe DaSilva, Acushnet, MA. — Ives Motorsports, Ives Motorsports
  • 31    Luis Gavignano, Fairfax Station, VA. — Atlanta Speedwerks, McDonalds
  • 47    Chris Kopitski, Sioux Falls, SD. — Copeland Motorsports, Kopitski Racing
  • 51    Matt Cresci, San Jose, CA. — Slipstream Performance, Mazda Motorsports
  • 77    Luke Oxner, Greely, CO. — White Racing, Wine Country Motorsports
  • 90    Dillon Dexter, Central City, NE. — Copeland Motorsports, Dexter Racing
  • 97    Frank Garcia, Frostproof, FL. — Universal Motorsports, Universal Shooting Academy/Ron Automotive

And here’s the rest of the notes heading into the weekend, courtesy of PR aces Sunday Group:

Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires News and Notes:

— Going Global: the Global MX-5 Cup is the North American edition of the all MX-5 championship, with Mazda’s vision being to create multiple championships around the globe all utilizing the same MX-5 Global Cup car. While 2017 marks just the second season with the new Global MX-5 Cup platform, there is already inertia with new international championships. Official tests for the GLOBAL MX-5 Cup Japan were carried out in March at Sportsland SUGO, Miyagi Prefecture where 10 MX-5 Cup cars took part as a first official step forward to building a championship in Japan.

—Big Oak Ranch visit reflects Mazda’s big hearts: With the support of Mazda and Andersen Promotions, defending MX-5 Cup Champion Nathanial Sparks will host guests this weekend from the Big Oak Ranch (http://www.bigoak.org), a home for children needing a chance. The young visitors will get a behind the scenes look at a race weekend as well as some special opportunities to meet the drivers in the series and see the Global MX-5 Cup machine in person.

—The Barber Motorsports Park entry list includes drivers from 17 states as well as Canada.

—Both races will be streamed LIVE on www.MazdaLive.com on Saturday, April 22.  Race 1 starts at 10:00 am (CT) with Race 2 at 5:40 pm (CT).

Paffett makes F1 return with Williams, three years after last test

Pirelli/LAT
By Luke SmithApr 19, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

Gary Paffett enjoyed his first Formula 1 test in over three-and-a-half years on Wednesday in Barcelona, turning in laps for Williams in its FW40 car.

Paffett, 36, has enjoyed a long-running relationship with Mercedes that saw him enjoy extensive test running between 2006 and 2013 with McLaren, its former customer team.

Paffett’s development role with McLaren ended upon its switch to Honda power for 2015, with the Briton focusing on his race duties in DTM with Mercedes.

After making his last public F1 test appearance with McLaren at Silverstone in July 2013, Paffett was back in action on Wednesday in Bahrain with Williams, contributing to its young driver running allocation (‘young’ being defined by any driver with less than three race starts).

Paffett enjoyed a trouble-free day, turning in 126 laps en route to eighth place in the final standings.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done a full test in a Formula 1 car! It’s really good to be back in the car, really good,” Paffett said.

“The cars this year with the increased downforce, and more grip in the tires, are really nice to drive. We’ve had a really good day.

“We’ve done a lot of laps, which is really good, and we got all of our testing done. That’s the purpose really, to get all the testing done, and then for me to go back and validate the simulator.

“So overall it was really nice to drive the car and I’m very happy with how the day went.”

Paffett may be due to appear for Williams once again in Hungary later this year at the second in-season test, given the British team currently has no junior drivers on its books.

Long-run pace the focus for Mercedes, Bottas in Bahrain F1 test

Getty Images
By Luke SmithApr 19, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas and the Mercedes Formula 1 team spent Wednesday’s test at the Bahrain International Circuit focusing on long-run pace as they bid to overturn Ferrari’s race-day advantage.

After sweeping to three straight title doubles from 2014 to 2016, Mercedes has faced its stiffest challenge yet so far this season as Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel claimed victories in Australia and Bahrain.

While Mercedes has dominated on Saturdays, taking all three poles on offer so far this year, its race pace has appeared weaker than Ferrari’s, allowing the Italian marque to jump ahead.

During the second day of the in-season test in Bahrain, Bottas posted the fastest time of 1:31.280 and completed a mammoth 143 laps – close to three race distances – with a focus on long-run pace.

“Today was very good, we got so much running done. We were focusing all-day on the long-run pace, which was a bit of a problem for us on Sunday compared to Ferrari,” Bottas said.

“We did some interesting tests to try and improve both the tire life and the race pace. We have definitely got plenty to analyze tonight. I think I learned a few tricks today as well.

“To stay here in Bahrain for a test after two back to back races is tough, but the guys have done a great job over these two days of testing.

“Now we head home for a few days before the next race in Russia.”

Mercedes will look to overturn Ferrari’s three-point lead in the constructors’ championship at the next race in Sochi, Russia on April 30.

Kimball: Time to move on, bank results that match No. 83 team’s pace

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoApr 19, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT

First-lap incidents in the first two races of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season have left Charlie Kimball and the No. 83 Tresiba Honda team reeling and in need of a simple, clean weekend at this weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Kimball’s one of six drivers in the 21-driver field who has qualified in the top-10 in both races so far, with ninth at St. Petersburg and seventh at Long Beach two very solid runs. In fact the Long Beach grid position is the best of his seven-year, 100-plus start career on street courses, supplanting an eighth at Detroit race one last year.

Alas, comings-together with Graham Rahal at St. Petersburg and Will Power in Long Beach, both at places where passing is difficult, have left him mired in 21st and last in the standings with 18th and last place finishes.

Needless to say, Kimball is hoping bad things don’t come in threes this weekend, as he’s keen on putting the past behind him.

“Obviously it’s been a tough start. It’s been frustrating,” Kimball told NBC Sports. “The results haven’t shown the true speed and pace of the team. Rolling off in ninth and seventh to start – seventh at Long Beach is my best street course qualifying effort ever – is great, but of course no one is talking about that.

“But the encouraging thing for me is the speed is there, in the car. We’re working better as a team and group. I believe in the 83 crew, in the work Eric (Cowdin, engineer), Scott (Harner, strategist) and Danielle (Shepherd, assistant engineer) are doing.

“We need a nice clean weekend. After testing, we know Phoenix next week is going to be challenging. So coming to Barber this weekend we need to put the past behind us.”

Kimball cleared the air with past Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Rahal after St. Petersburg, and said the door is open for Power to do the same after their second dust-up in four races (Watkins Glen last year). Power tried down Kimball’s inside at the challenging, tight right-hand Turn 4 and although was more than halfway alongside, the pair collided on corner exit with Kimball’s day done on the spot and Power struggling to 13th the rest of the race after front wing damage.

“Graham and I cleared the air really soon after St. Pete. There was a little disagreement and everyone’s entitled to an opinion,” Kimball said.

“I’m happy to have a conversation with Will. He hasn’t reached out to me. He was fired up; I’ll let him take the lead.

“I talked to the stewards and people within the industry. It was a racing incident. Will and I obviously both see it different. But I’m happy to have a conversation and a rational discussion with him. If you can talk about it privately, that’s when it’s meaningful.”

The race results don’t show it but seeing Kimball start this strongly in qualifying out of the gate means he’s gelled well in adapting to the Honda aero kit and engine, as has teammate Max Chilton who’s also seeking an improved result this weekend, when both had optimized the Chevrolet package last year.

“So far I’ve got most of it. The improvement in qualifying is natural progression,” said Kimball, who only once last season qualified in the top-10 in consecutive races – 10th at Barber and second at the INDYCAR Grand Prix – as part of six top-10 starts during the season.

“Part of it is experience-based. Being able to use the data and learn from the data of my teammates is huge, and Scott (Dixon) & Tony (Kanaan) are still two of the best in the series. Having Dario in his mentor/driving coach role as well is invaluable. When we take a step in qualifying, lately it’s been a one-way street. We’re not backsliding like we used to.”

Barber could be a welcome tonic for Kimball, as it’s one of his better tracks.

He scored his first career IndyCar top-10 finish here, 10th in 2011 from 21st on the grid in just his second start. He scored his first Firestone Fast Six appearance in 2013, qualifying fifth and finishing fourth after, incidentally, a dynamic late-race pass on Power for position. He’s been a steady 10th, 12th and ninth here the last three years.

“It’s a particularly challenging, technical track, with high, low and medium-speed corners,” Kimball explained. “If you were to say, pick a track with absolutely everything, it’s right there with Watkins Glen and Road America and has become a classic.

“This will be a challenge for the engineers. Friday and Saturday is hot, and Sunday cooler. Plus with having five or six different other rubber types here this weekend, that grip change is really noticeable when it’s hot. The oils come out differently. It adds another layer to the race weekend itself. Myself and Eric just need to stay focused to how we need to be doing, and try to best manage those things outside our control.”

A good trivia game appearance with friends earlier this week seems to have lifted his spirits, with success coming this week after a struggle in an earlier game. He hopes that off-track fun can translate on-track into a good run of form, starting with Barber this week in the first week of a back-to-back run between here and Phoenix.

“We had a really rough trivia experience over the weekend. We got whooped on!” Kimball laughed. “But a friend told me, ‘The thing about champions is they have short memories.’ We played a great game Monday night.

“So to me, I’m gonna try to apply the same principle here, and use that momentum for a great rest of year.”