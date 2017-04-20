Getty Images

With study upcoming, Long Beach F1 vs. Indy political football is back

By Tony DiZinnoApr 20, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

A little more than a week after the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach has been completed, the long-term planning of the event and the political football about whether it should remain a bastion of the Verizon IndyCar Series calendar or be open to a Formula 1 switch is once again back in play.

Per a report from the Long Beach Gazettes, the Long Beach City Council approved a contract for a consultant to study whether IndyCar should stay – as it has since 1984 – or whether its predecessor, Formula 1, could come back. F1 ran at Long Beach from 1976 through 1983.

The council signed a contract worth $150,000 with KPMG Corporate Finance, LLC for the work, and while the contract is for a year, it can be terminated by either side with 30 days’ notice.

This is, of course, not the first time this political football has been tossed around regarding the two open-wheel series, one of which is worldwide and the other is this country’s top form of open-wheel racing.

There’s been previous looks, most recently in 2014, about the viability of F1 returning to Long Beach. But that year saw Long Beach extend the deal with INDYCAR for three years through to 2018, the end of the current contract.

Of course a ton has changed in F1 from a leadership standpoint over that time period. New owners Liberty Media are keen to expand F1’s presence in North America and have talked openly about the possibility of a Los Angeles race, and given Long Beach is established and has the F1 history there, it seems to make sense.

Except that it doesn’t. The cost of bringing F1 back would likely be an astronomical leap for the city, which would need to build proper pit garages, lengthen the track beyond its current 1.968-mile layout and would perhaps need to add further accommodations. A concern that comes along would be that higher ticket prices would likely have an adverse effect on attendance over the three days.

Race chief Jim Michaelian, who has steered this race to its continued success over the years, told the Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern beyond 2018 it’d very much need to be an either-or situation as there’s no room for both, and that makes sense.

Michaelian told reporters in the Long Beach deadline room he expected the crowd close if not above the 2016 total of 182,420 and a Long Beach Press-Telegram editorial board column on this year’s race confirmed just that, more than 183,000 patrons over the weekend.

The Press-Telegram column also noted this:

“There was something for everyone this year — race car aficionados, music fans, families — in picture-perfect weather.

“The city never looked better than it did on live national television for a record 7 1/2 hours. It was a great way to show off the city’s waterfront, downtown and skyline.

“It’s difficult to put an exact pricetag on what that kind of TV exposure is worth to a city, but it’s a marketeer’s dream.”

Naturally, the editorial ignores that worldwide international TV exposure from an F1 race could well be bigger, but that’s beside the point. For just what was on the 2017 docket, the editorial is spot-on.

Beyond the marquee Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach for IndyCar which was on NBCSN, IMSA also had a national showcase with its BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix airing live on FOX network, and Pirelli World Challenge got a same-day TV race as well on the CBS Sports Network.

A change from IndyCar to F1 wouldn’t just affect the headliner but it also affects the other series that participate on the weekend.

More to the point, it’d affect the fans. With a heavy amount of locals that comprise the 183,000 – some of whom who may not have the same resources to go to an F1 race if it switched – it’d be hard to see attendance in that same ballpark at least at the outset.

Some in the F1 media world think the prospect of Long Beach being back in their court is real, and they may have the connections to think that prospect is legitimate.

It is imperative, though, for INDYCAR to strike a deal to keep Long Beach a part of its calendar. Long Beach remains the gold standard for street course races in this country and for IndyCar, a critical tentpole in its schedule that puts it second to the Indianapolis 500 in terms of importance, history, length, attendance and cache.

This year’s winner James Hinchcliffe was effusive in his Long Beach praise as he drove into victory lane. He knows how much this race means and understood the magnitude of it – the value of Long Beach to him seemed as great if not greater than the overall story line of his comeback from his near-fatal injuries sustained in an accident in practice before the 2015 Indianapolis 500.

If INDYCAR was to lose Long Beach, it’d be a bitter pill to swallow. There’s no immediate event that then steps up to be the lead road or street race on the calendar, because the remaining ones all have their strong selling points, but none is head-and-shoulders above the rest. St. Petersburg or Barber would probably be the leading candidates because of their established date equity at the start of the year while Road America and Watkins Glen are iconic road circuits, but both now only in their second year back on the calendar.

The Press-Telegram editorial closed: “The Grand Prix Association’s contract with the city expires at the end of 2018, but it’s difficult to see how this partnership will not be renewed.

“For 43 years, the Grand Prix Association has provided the city with an outstanding event that continues to grow and showcases the city across the nation.

“It has become the city’s signature event and is no longer just a street car race. It has become an entertainment festival that has taken years to build with people who care about Long Beach.”

So watch this space to see not whether the Grand Prix continues – that seems a near lock – but whether INDYCAR and Long Beach can nail down a critical extension beyond 2018.

Rome approves plans to stage Formula E race in 2018

By Luke SmithApr 20, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Rome has given the green light to plans for a Formula E race in 2018 following a vote by city officials, who offered unanimous approval.

Rome was first set to stage a Formula E race during its inaugural season (2014/15), with the event being announced back in 2012 before a change in the city government caused the idea to be shelved.

The election of mayor Virginia Raggi led to a resumption of talks including Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and FIA president Jean Todt, leading to the plans being put to the authorities on Thursday.

A unanimous vote was returned, giving the green light for a Formula E race to be staged in Rome as early as next year.

Formula E officials have completed feasibility studies in Rome, but a track layout has not been confirmed, with the series still yet to make a final call on whether to go ahead with the race. A final decision is set to be made in the coming months as the calendar for season four is compiled.

“The prospect of Rome hosting an ePrix is an exciting one, especially as that’s where the first concept of the original Formula E car ran on the streets past the Colosseum only five years ago,” Agag said.

“We are grateful to the city of Rome to grant the required permits, and now we are one step closer to bringing electric street racing to the capital of Italy – a country with strong culture and deep roots in motorsport.

“We are continuing to assess the possible inclusion of Rome on next year’s calendar in spring 2018, and I’m sure Rome can assert itself as a flagship event along with the likes of Hong Kong, Paris, New York and Montreal.”

Fernando Alonso to test IndyCar for first time May 3 at IMS

By Tony DiZinnoApr 20, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso will have his first run in the jointly entered McLaren, Honda, Andretti Autosport entry in a one-day test on Wednesday, May 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ahead of his debut in the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

The two-time Formula 1 World Champion will be there a few days after his next F1 race at the Russian Grand Prix which takes place on April 30. He will make his first visit to the Andretti team this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala.

The test will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET) on the 2.5-mile oval. This will be the first career laps on an oval for him, and as such, why he’s getting an extra day whereas fellow Indianapolis 500 rookies Ed Jones, Jack Harvey and Zach Veach will have the standard rookie orientation program later in May as all three have raced on ovals in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series. Alonso, as a rookie, is required to complete the ROP as well.

Fans can watch testing for free from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from the Turn 2 viewing mounds, Museum parking lot and South Terrace Grandstands.

In an interview on “Trackside” with NBCSN pit reporter Kevin Lee and INDYCAR communications chief Curt Cavin on 1070 The Fan radio, McLaren executive director Zak Brown said Alonso and IMS had a date set but not yet revealed.

Stroll sure luck will change after starting F1 career with three DNFs

By Luke SmithApr 20, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Lance Stroll was left ruing his luck once again last weekend in Bahrain after retiring from the race due to a clash with Carlos Sainz Jr., marking a third straight DNF to start his Formula 1 career.

Stroll, 18, stepped up from Formula 3 to join Williams for 2017, making his debut at the Australian Grand Prix after an extensive testing program.

Stroll retired in Australia due to a brake issue before being punted out of the race on the opening lap in China by Sergio Perez.

Stroll and Sainz came together early on in Bahrain at Turn 1 as the latter exited the pit lane. The stewards deemed the incident to have been Sainz’s fault, handing him a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Russia.

While he was not responsible for the crash, Stroll was nevertheless frustrated after the race in Bahrain as his weekend came to an early end once again.

“I have put it behind me – what else can you do? Yes, it is frustrating, but it’s not in my hands,” Stroll told the official F1 website.

“These three races were an accumulation of bad luck: a brake failure in Australia, some kind of racing incident in China, and on Sunday being torpedoed by Carlos. Unlucky, all three incidents – but the tables will turn.

“It wouldn’t change anything to look at it in a negative way. It’s all about looking at the bright side and there are a lot of positives to take out of the first couple of races. And we are improving at every race.

“There are still 17 races ahead – and we haven’t even gone to Europe where I know all the tracks which will make things easier for me.”

Facing such a steep learning curve in F1, Stroll said he has gained plenty from his first three races despite the limited running.

“There have been some good moments in qualifying, but I am still watching and learning. It’s not so much the difficulty of Formula 1, but the difference of Formula 1 versus everything that I have done so far,” Stroll said.

“When you come here the tires seem almost a closed book and you have to open it and learn to read it. Then, of course, you have to learn the little tricks of the trade – for example, what it takes to makes the tires happy.

“That is why a [test] day like Tuesday is so important – when you are not limited on runs. It is working round to getting to the maximum with my capability as a racing driver.”

Billy Monger fundraising doubles target in less than 24 hours

By Luke SmithApr 20, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

The motorsport world has rallied to support British Formula 4 racer Billy Monger following his life-changing accident at Donington Park on Sunday, raising over £535,000 ($686,000) in less than 24 hours.

Monger, 17, sustained life-threatening injuries in the British F4 race after hitting a stationary car at speed, resulting in the amputation of both his lower legs. Monger was placed in a medically-induced coma following surgery.

JHR Developments – Monger’s F4 team – set up a charity fund online on Wednesday afternoon, setting an initial target of £260,000 to be raised to help the Briton in his rehabilitation.

Following an outpouring of support from the motorsport community that has seen the majority of the Formula 1 grid and figures from countless other series promote the fund, this figure has been surpassed twice over in less than 24 hours.

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen both donated £15,000 each, while Mario Andretti, Marco Andretti and Chip Ganassi are also among the donors.

As per Autosport, Monger has now been woken from his medically-induced coma and is aware of his injuries.