Photo: IndyCar

Veach happy to be thrown into IndyCar in Alabama

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 22, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Zach Veach had called Ed Carpenter Racing simply to check in on a fellow injured driver.

But, since he was on the phone and there was a temporary vacancy, Veach figured he may as well let general manager Tim Broyles know he was available and “more than happy to help out” if there was a need.

Carpenter and Broyles eventually took him up on the offer, meaning the 22-year-old from Ohio will make his IndyCar debut five weeks earlier than expected. He is filling in this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, while JR Hildebrand recovers from a broken left hand sustained in a last-lap accident at Long Beach.

Hildebrand. Photo: IndyCar

“It’s like being thrown into the fire a little bit,” Veach said, “but it’s a good fire to be in.”

Veach, who was already slated to run the Indianapolis 500 for A.J. Foyt Racing, was offered a ride in the No. 21 Chevrolet for Sunday’s Indy Grand Prix of Alabama earlier this week. Filling in for an injured driver is not the way he wanted to land his first IndyCar shot, but it was coming soon anyway.

This gives the young driver a chance to get acclimated to the Indy cars before getting behind the wheel at the signature race next month. He won the 2014 Indy Lights race at the 17-turn, 2.38-mile permanent road course in Alabama.

“In a way, I’m very thankful I can make my IndyCar debut before the Indianapolis 500,” Veach said. “It’s good to get familiar with the engine and the characteristics of the car itself as well as getting used to pit stops. I definitely think I’ll be a lot more prepared going into the month of May with this opportunity.”

Broyles had seen Veach come up the ladder from lower series to Indy Lights, where he had six wins and six poles in three seasons. This is just the next rung. Spencer Pigot, who will be Veach’s teammate at Barber, was the 2015 Indy Lights champion.

Veach’s first run in an Indy car, perhaps not so coincidentally, was in the No. 21 Chevy during a testing session at Sonoma Raceway last September. Clearly, Broyles and Carpenter liked what they saw.

They still do. Broyles said Veach has been asking the right questions and making good observations.

“He’s one of those guys that you can’t base his experience on his age,” Broyles said. “His experience probably outweighs his age. He’s very mature, and he does have a pretty good understanding of how things operate in the IndyCar series. He’s been around it enough and he’s watched and he was paying attention.”

Veach said he plans to be a sponge this weekend, soaking up advice from the team and other drivers. He got a mid-week call from friend James Hinchcliffe, the winner at Long Beach, with a track tutorial.

“He painted a pretty clear picture for me,” Veach said.

Broyles said the team’s goals still include remaining competitive and making it at least out of the first round of qualifying, but they also want the rookie driver to stay on the track and avoid contact when possible.

“Mainly just giving him laps and keeping his nose clean,” he said.

More AP racing coverage: http://www.racing.ap.org

Marco Andretti to drive in Daytona 500? Kurt Busch would love to see it

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 21, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Kurt Busch said Friday that would love to see a former teammate get a ride for the Daytona 500.

Then, just a few hours later, that same former teammate went out and recorded the fastest speed in Friday’s IndyCar practice session at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

Coincidence?

Busch wants to see Marco Andretti – who was his teammate in the 2014 Indianapolis 500 when Busch finished an impressive sixth-place – to try his luck at Daytona in a NASCAR Cup car.

“I’d love to see a guy like Marco come and run Daytona,” Busch said during Friday morning’s media availability at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I think that would be a huge event for him, for our sport.

Kurt Busch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2014 Indy 500. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“It’s tough for our cars though because they’re so big and they’re so heavy. They move around so much so go to a track that either A, what you’re used to, which is a road course, or, B, where the driver has the least amount to have to learn or to conquer or to – I guess the key word is master.

“I can’t master an Indy car in one race. Fernanado Alonso has a better chance of doing that. Alexander Rossi, the kid won the Indy 500 last year. Did he master the car? No. But he mastered enough of the certain sequences it takes, and I think Marco would do real well at a Daytona-style track because he loves the draft and he loves to be around other cars. That’s what I would think would work the best.”

If the younger Andretti does race at Daytona, he’d follow in the footsteps of legendary grandfather Mario, who won the 1967 Daytona 500, the elder Andretti’s one and only career win in NASCAR competition.

As for Alonso, Busch was asked about the news that the two-time F1 champ will race in this year’s Indy 500.

“I don’t have much advice for a Formula 1 world champion,” Busch said. “I think he’ll be perfect for the situation. I think he’ll do really well, he’s a racer, he gets it.

“It’s a perfect time in his career to make the attempt at the Indy 500 without having any other oval type experience that we know of. He’ll prepare well. I saw that there was a test session for May 3, which is more like a rookie orientation, and the Andretti group will do a fantastic job for him.

“They treated me really well with a respect of my background.  They’ll do that with his and the thing that blew me away still, and I guess that would be my advice to Alonso, it’s hard to prepare but for the month of May and the amount of times you’re on track, grandstands are empty, and then you come out there Sunday morning and you feel the Indiana natives’ respect for their track and it’s their world stage that they’re standing on for the day.

“It’s impressive to be there on Memorial Day Sunday at Indianapolis. That would be my advice. It’s hard to get used to that amount of people and the amount of pageantry and the celebration that’s going on Sunday morning.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

MRTI Barber Notebook: Friday

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneApr 21, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

The Mazda Road to Indy is only slightly less busy at Barber Motorsports Park than it was at St. Petersburg back in March. With the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires not competing this weekend, that leaves two of the three rungs on the ladder in competition this weekend.

Of course, this is in no way an indication of a lack of action. Friday featured practice for the Indy Lights presented by Cooper tires, while the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda featured qualifying and race action. And the young guns of open wheel racing continued to shine.

Askew Makes it Two-in-a-Row

Oliver Askew made it back-to-back wins in the early portion of the 2017 season (he won Race 2 at St. Petersburg) with a commanding drive on Friday at Barber Motorsports Park. The 20-year-old native of Florida started from pole, bolted away at the start, and led all 19 laps on his way to victory. On the surface, it was a dominant performance, at least until one looks at the margin of victory. Askew beat second-place Kaylen Frederick by a scant .227 seconds, with the 14-year-old keeping Askew honest while on his way to his first career podium.

Oliver Askew leads the field to start Race 1 Barber Motorsports Park. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Still, Askew kept the youngster at bay to secure a well-earned victory. “I trick myself into thinking it’s just a practice session, because if you think too much, that’s when mistakes happen – and I couldn’t have that with Kaylen right behind me,” Askew said of his battle with Frederick.

The victory extends Askew’s points lead (he leads Rinus Veekay by 31 points after three rounds), but he was quick to deflect credit to his Cape Motorsports team for the early success. “The Cape Motorsports guys are doing a great job and I’m learning every time I’m at the track,” he detailed. “I really appreciate the opportunity from Mazda. This is everything I’ve ever hoped for. I’ve waited for this opportunity for several years so to be where I am right now is really special – hopefully we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing.”

USF2000 podium, Race 1 Barber Motorsports Park. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

For their part, Frederick and Veekay are enjoying strong starts to their own campaigns. Frederick has finishes of fourth, fifth, and second in the opening three races, while Veekay has not been off the podium, with finishes of third, second, and third.

As a result, both Frederick and Veekay are positioned nicely to challenge for the championship. “It’s a cliché but I hope this is the first of many more to come!” Frederick said of his first podium. “Hopefully we can get the pole tomorrow so I don’t have to work so hard to get around Oliver. I struggled at St. Pete since it was (my) first street course. I had to learn a lot and improve a lot but the team definitely gave me a good car there and here as well.”

Veekay was slightly frustrated, noting that a poor start left him playing catchup, but he expressed optimism going forward. “It’s good as a rookie to be in the top three in the championship after three races, so I’m happy with that,” he said of the result. “I didn’t have a great start but I think it was the best I could get out of my position. It is hard to pass here but I was one of the quickest cars so that bodes well for tomorrow.”

The USF2000 Championship continues tomorrow with qualifying for Race 2 at 10:25 a.m. ET (9:25 local time) while the race rolls off at 5:45 ET (4:45 local time).

Blackstock tops practice for Indy Lights

Belardi Auto Racing’s Shelby Blackstock led the opening Indy Lights practice, bettering Carlin’s Garth Richards by five hundredths of a second to do so. Zachary Claman De Melo, Kyle Kaiser, and Colton Herta rounded out the top five. Aaron Telitz, who won Race 1 at St. Petersburg, was mired down in 11th, just behind Santi Urrutia. The entire Indy Lights field was covered by 1.1 seconds, and the close grid will put a premium on qualifying well for both races.

Indy Lights leads things off on Saturday with Race 1 qualifying at 9:40 a.m. ET (8:40 local time), with the race seeing the green flag at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 local time).

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Barber weekend, Friday notes

Hildebrand there, but sidelined. Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoApr 21, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Ordinarily I’m on site but the quirk of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule having its two West Coast races at Long Beach and Phoenix book-ending this month, and with a good amount of family in Phoenix, it made the decision to not be at Barber Motorsports Park seem smart when I decided to not bypass it.

Then the Fernando Alonso news happened along with his decision to attend, and Zach Veach would also wind up making his debut in an injury fill-in role for JR Hildebrand, and I just had to laugh at myself that I’m not there, the first road or street race I’m missing since Toronto 2015 (was at 24 Hours of Le Mans). So voluntarily, that means this is the first one I just decided to skip since the Houston doubleheader in the sweltering heat and humidity of June, 2014.

Alas, there’s still a few things to note after the Friday sessions are in the books:

Friday practice 1, results
Friday practice 2, results

BAGS PACKED, WORDS UTTERED ABOUT A SPANIARD

His test date of May 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed, now the countdown begins until Fernando Alonso arrives in Birmingham, Ala. for this weekend’s dry run and initiation with the team. Alonso posted a photo that he was on his way:

And naturally, the Alonso topic came up in a pair of media availabilities in-between the two practice sessions.

Graham Rahal minced no words in saying how much he thinks Alonso will like Indianapolis.

“For Alonso, I think he’s going to have a ball,” said Barber’s two-time defending runner-up. “He’s going to come over here. He’s going to be in a damned good car. You guys know that, and he’s going to have fun.

“He’s going to get passed and pass more cars in one month than he will in his entire Formula 1 career combined, but he’s going to have a complete blast, and I think it’s great for our sport that he has the interest that he has in it, and I hope that other guys want to come do it, too.”

The Team Penske trio of Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Will Power also weighed in.

Said Newgarden, “That’s what the race is all about, having the best in the world run it and compete in it, so just adding a guy like Alonso is a great addition for IndyCar, and I think it’s going to be a great race for him, so we’re all excited to get to May and see how he does.”

Power added, “That’s going to be attract a lot of European media and just media around the world, so definitely helps put us on the map a little more. Not that the Indy 500 needs much more putting on the map, but it all helps.”

Pagenaud could add a bit more to the discussion because he’s raced at the grandest sports car race of them all, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and knows how much that race means in the grand scheme of things.

But he noted that since he’s the only one of the three who grew up in Europe, the pulse is palpable to when Nigel Mansell did the series in 1993 after winning the 1992 World Championship.

“Last time that really happened was Mansell. I was a kid and I remember when he made the jump to IndyCar. It really was a very — it was very loud, I would say, as a move,” Pagenaud said.

“I think Alonso, two-time world champion in Formula 1 coming here for something he’s not used to, I think it’s very courageous. It’s going to be exciting, I think, even for us just to see how he does, and he’s going to bring an incredible following from Europe, from Spain, and Spaniard people are very excited about racing in general, so I think it’s fantastic for IndyCar. It’s a new era, I think. It really is going to help us grow even more. We’re obviously growing very well right now, but this is going to be a big boost.”

It seems the buzz in the paddock is high about Alonso – it remains arguably as big if not bigger a talking point than the rest of this weekend – and the fever will only intensify once he and McLaren F1 executive director Zak Brown actually arrive.

MIGHT PIGOT BE IN IT, AS WELL? 

After a respectable start to 2017, Spencer Pigot has been caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of his month of May. He’ll drive the INDYCAR Grand Prix in his usual No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet on May 13 but for the rest of the month, he doesn’t yet have an Indianapolis 500 seat as team owner Ed Carpenter is set to only run two cars, Carpenter taking over the No. 20 for the ovals starting next week in Phoenix.

Pigot might still be in with a shout for the Indianapolis 500 though, as Rising Star Racing principal Art Wilmes told IndyCar Radio reporter Ryan Myrehn during an Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practice session.

“I’ve smiled a lot with him the last couple years. We’re hoping this is the last year he’s a part-time driver,” Wilmes said. “We’re still looking for the ‘500… we’re getting close.”

At least one proverbial remaining open seat would be an expected Chevrolet seat at Juncos Racing, the team not having made any announcements since confirming it would enter the ‘500.

Pigot won back-to-back championships with Juncos in Pro Mazda and Indy Lights so already knows Ricardo Juncos’ team well. If the option is no ride or making a return to a team where he’s had success for its Indianapolis 500 debut, it could be a good story to see the latter materialize.

VEACH’S FIRST DAY AT THE INDYCAR OFFICE

Steady progression is always the goal when you make your debut and for Zach Veach, that seemed to be the end game in today’s session as he fills in for JR Hildebrand.

The 22-year-old from Stockdale, Ohio took the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to a best time of 1:10.6346, 2.542 seconds off the overall leader and 1.6254 seconds behind Pigot in the first session to a 1:09.8659 best lap, 2.1525 seconds off the lead and 1.1 seconds behind Pigot in the second.

Yes, that’s still a significant gap by modern day IndyCar standards – especially when in second practice 1.0995 separated spots 1-20 combined – but it was a sign of development from Veach in his first day in an IndyCar on a road course since September.

A day like that though makes the last in-season debutante’s, RC Enerson at Mid-Ohio last July for Dale Coyne Racing, all the more impressive with what he was able to do as he finished seventh overall in second practice there. Enerson was on site Friday at Barber looking on as an interested spectator as one of the talents on the sidelines who we hope to see back in a car sooner rather than later, an opinion his 2016 teammate at Dale Coyne Racing Conor Daly expressed late Friday.

WHEN THE TRACK OWNER COMES INTO A PRESS CONFERENCE

“Georgina,” a statue that hangs below a bridge near Barber’s incredible motorcycle museum, got mentioned during the Team Penske media availability as track owner and maintainer of the incredible Barber facility, George Barber, got a question in during the press conference. Here’s the transcript:

Q. (From track owner George Barber) Would one of you slow down enough for Georgina to drop into your cockpit for a couple of hot laps?

WILL POWER: Yeah, sure.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: We could put another seat on the side.

Q. I assume you all have seen Georgina?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I haven’t seen her yet – (told it’s the sculpture of the woman hanging from a bridge) oh, that’s her name is Georgina? Yeah, we saw her at the test.

SIMON PAGENAUD: Is she still here or not because I didn’t see her today. But she disturbed me the whole test. I couldn’t make that corner anymore.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Is she still out there? Is she out there hanging around?

SIMON PAGENAUD: Yeah, what’s happening?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Someone is following. No, yeah, it was pretty funny, yeah. It’s funny how you get used to those things, though, because at the test you noticed it the entire day, you come back and you don’t notice it anymore because you’ve seen it.

SIMON PAGENAUD: Somebody may have taken her on a date or something. I didn’t see her today. I don’t think she’s here.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: She’s got amazing stamina. Her stamina is better than anyone.

IN OTHER NOTES

We didn’t have an NBCSN practice show today, which allowed for some of the folks you’ll be seeing later this weekend on air and online to peruse the grounds at Barber:

James Hinchcliffe finished second on Dancing with the Stars last fall. And so to learn further, he witnessed some moves today from ASIMO – Honda’s impressive humanoid robot that will serve as the Grand Marshal at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America’s First – in advance of the rest of the weekend.

Next week, per the Indianapolis Business Journal, Indiana Pacers legend Larry Bird is set to drive a retrofitted IndyCar in an attempt to deliver Indianapolis the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Here’s hoping those efforts go better than the Pacers did in Game 3 last night, after blowing a 20-plus point lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then forcing Daly to apologize for saying the Pacers were doing well…

This likely merits a greater piece separate beyond a notebook, but it’s worth noting that the brake issue that permeated the St. Petersburg weekend was not at all a story in Long Beach and likely won’t be a story this weekend in Birmingham. Barber isn’t a big brake track as it’s very much a rhythmic occasion. It speaks to the work the teams have done in concert with PFC Brakes, the new supplier this year, that this story has quieted to a whisper.

My MotorSportsTalk colleague Kyle Lavigne will have more in a notebook later today, but Oliver Askew again excelled in the first Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda race of the weekend en route to his second straight victory. Askew controlled the pace from the lead and defended well in his No. 3 Cape Motorsports Tatuus USF-17 Mazda from 14-year-old Kaylen Frederick, the No. 81 Team Pelfrey driver who scored his first USF2000 podium finish.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires ran one practice session today with varying tire strategies shaking up the order there as Shelby Blackstock topped the timesheets there in his No. 51 Belardi Auto Racing Dallara IL-15 Mazda. Meanwhile teammate Santiago Urrutia debuted the new gold and black, Arrow Electronics-backed livery on his No. 5 Belardi with SPM car.

Track activity was delayed one hour today by a crash in the first Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires session, as an ARMCO Barrier needed replacing. Nathanial Sparks grabbed pole for that series’ first race later in the afternoon. In other sports car series, Kenton Koch has returned to action in a P1 Motorsports Ligier JS P3 and had the pole for Friday’s late afternoon race of the IMSA Prototype Challenge presented by Mazda series. The IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama session practiced but has qualifying and its first race both on Saturday.

Marco Andretti fastest on Friday at Barber

Photo: IndyCar
1 Comment
By Tony DiZinnoApr 21, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

Marco Andretti put Andretti Autosport and Honda back on top in the second 45-minute free practice session for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Round 3 of the 2017 season.

The driver of the No. 27 Honda, running in a plain red-and-white livery this weekend with United Fiber & Data only in an associate sponsor role this weekend, put down a best time of 1:07.7134, after installing a set of Firestone’s red alternate tires.

Team Penske’s pair of Simon Pagenaud and Will Power also got into the 1:07 bracket, as did initial Barber winner Helio Castroneves and six-time Barber podium finisher Scott Dixon.

Six of the top 10 were Hondas in this session after Penske and Chevrolet completed a 1-4 sweep in the morning session.

Two red flags interrupted running, a pair of lazy spins for both Max Chilton at Turn 15 and Ed Jones at Turn 5, with neither Brit (yes, Jones is Dubai-based) incurring any damage to their cars.

Meanwhile Ryan Hunter-Reay had a moment as he ran wide at Turn 2 and made light contact with the outside ARMCO barrier to his left front tire, but again sustained no visible damage. Charlie Kimball had a quick off-and-on at the end of the session but escaped unharmed.

Third practice runs tomorrow morning with qualifying coming Saturday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. CT and local time, then on air on NBCSN and online at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Times are below.