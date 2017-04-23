NHRA: Pro Stock teams get into confrontation during Houston race

The temperature was only around 70 degrees but tempers got into triple digits Sunday at the NHRA Springnationals in suburban Houston, Texas.

The crews of Pro Stock drivers Tanner Gray and Alex Laughlin did a lot of pushing and shoving during a confrontation between both sides in the pits at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas.

Gray had defeated Laughlin in their first round of eliminations matchup Sunday.

The relationship between the two teams had apparently become strained when Laughlin switched from Gray Motorsports engines to Elite Motorsports engines in his race car for this weekend’s event.

Laughlin told FoxSports.com, “I got down there, turned the car off and got out. We were both walking over to the ticket stand to get our time slips and I had absolutely nothing to say to him. He grabbed his ticket before I got mine and then he slapped me on the back and said ‘how the [expletive] did that work out for you?’”

After the first incident at the timing/scoring booth at the end of the track, the two teams confronted each other once both cars returned to the pits.

“We got back to the pit and I was telling Richard (Elite Motorsports boss Richard) the story and Tanner is standing over there smiling at us from his pit,” Laughlin told FoxSports.com. “Richard said, ‘What are you looking at?’ and Tanner throws his hands up like ‘bring it on,’ and that’s when the crews came together.”

Tanner Gray, who turned 19 years old on April 15, is in his rookie year of racing in the NHRA Pro Stock ranks.

“The whole thing is just stupid and could have been avoided if he just grew up a little,” the 28-year-old Laughlin told FoxSports.com. “He’s going to have a very hard career if he acts like a spoiled kid every race.”

There was no immediate comment from the Tanner Gray camp.

