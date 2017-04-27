Times: F1, IndyCar, Red Bull GRC all on NBC, NBCSN this weekend

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is NBC Sports Group’s first tripleheader weekend of the 2017 motorsports season, with all of Formula 1, the Verizon IndyCar Series and Red Bull Global Rallycross in action across NBC, NBCSN and CNBC this weekend. The full release with more information is linked here, via the NBC Sports Group Press Box website.

The IndyCar race is first up, as it airs Saturday night from Phoenix International Raceway, with the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix on 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Formula 1 then heads to Russia for the Russian Grand Prix, with coverage beginning Sunday morning on NBCSN at 7 a.m. ET with F1 Countdown.

Red Bull GRC’s kickoff to its 2017 season at Memphis airs at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

The full breakdown of this weekend’s motorsports coverage is below. Streaming is also available for all shows on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, with links available via NBCSports.com/live.

Following is this week’s motorsports coverage schedule on NBCSN:

Date Program Network Time (ET) Thurs., April 27 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East – Bristol NBCSN 11 p.m. Fri., April 28 F1 Russian Grand Prix – Practice 1 Streaming* 4 a.m. F1 Russian Grand Prix – Practice 2 NBCSN 8 a.m. Mecum Auctions – Monterey (Encore) NBCSN 12 p.m. IndyCar Phoenix Grand Prix – Qualifying Streaming* 11 p.m. Sat., April 29 F1 Russian Grand Prix – Practice 3 Streaming* 5 a.m. F1 Russian Grand Prix – Qualifying CNBC 8 a.m. F1 Russian Grand Prix – Qualifying (Encore) NBCSN 6 p.m. IndyCar Phoenix Grand Prix – Qualifying (Encore) NBCSN 7:30 p.m. IndyCar Phoenix Grand Prix NBCSN 9 p.m. IndyCar Post-Race NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Sun., April 30 F1 Countdown NBCSN 7 a.m. F1 Russian Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m. F1 Extra NBCSN 10 a.m. Red Bull Global RallyCross – Memphis NBC 1 p.m. F1 Russian Grand Prix (Encore) NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

INFOGRAPHICS

F1 (Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs, Steve Matchett, Will Buxton)

It's race week! 🙌 Here are all your TV/stream times for the Russian Grand Prix live across @NBCSN, @CNBC and @NBCSportsApp 🇷🇺 #F1onNBC pic.twitter.com/EZyAfBKTEG — F1 on NBC Sports (@F1onNBCSports) April 24, 2017

INDYCAR (Rick Allen, Townsend Bell, Paul Tracy, Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Katie Hargitt, Robin Miller)

RED BULL GRC (Toby Moody, Anders Krohn, Will Christien)