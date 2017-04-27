Valtteri Bottas: No need to talk about team orders with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas says there is no reason to talk to Mercedes about the use of team orders in Formula 1 despite being asked on two occasions to move over for teammate Lewis Hamilton at the last race in Bahrain.

Bottas was given the call to let Hamilton through in a bid to keep Mercedes’ win hopes alive in Bahrain, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel charging ahead at the front of the pack.

Hamilton was unable to catch Vettel, but the incident with Bottas did spark conversation about the use of team orders once again, with both Mercedes and Ferrari appearing to have one chief contender for the championship.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, Bottas confirmed that he has not spoken to Mercedes about being a number two to Hamilton, and feels there is no need to do so.

“No, we have not the conversation because I don’t think there is any need to. This team has never had number one and number two drivers and is not planning to,” Bottas said.

“It has always tried to give equal chances to both drivers, but what is different for the team this year compared to the last three years is that the gap to the second quickest team has been bigger, so maybe every single detail, letting the drivers race hard or one being stuck behind the others at times, hasn’t cost them anything.

“But I do understand the fact that this year it can cost points if for any reason, like for me in Bahrain, the pace of the other car is not good, then the team needs to think and be clever not to lose any points.

“But we have only had three races this year and I feel that all my good results are on the way, so I’m not thinking about anything like that and I’m sure the team thinks there is no need to.”

Bottas said that while team orders are not something he likes, he would be willing to help out Hamilton as he did in Bahrain if it was clearly for the good of Mercedes.

“If I had some issues in this race for whatever reason or we are on a different strategy and Lewis is stuck behind me or something, if the team tells me to move over I will, because we are doing this as a team and our target is to get maximum points for the team,” Bottas said.

“Of course, as a driver I will do everything I can not to be in that position and make sure I have my own race and personal result as well. But I’ve always been a team player and in the long-term that is going to reward you and the team.

“But in terms of what is going to happen in the future between me and Lewis and team orders and so on, we are not planning anything like that and I’m sure we are going to be racing very hard together on track.

“This year the team needs to be more careful and maybe more clever in terms of how we collect every point possible in the race and on that one I understand. So, there’s not much more to say.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1