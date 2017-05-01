Photo: PWC

PWC: VIR’s SprintX weekend packs intensity, drama, surprises

By Tony DiZinnoMay 1, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

The Pirelli World Challenge weekend at VIRginia International Raceway saw the GT and GTS divisions run their first SprintX event of the season, which brought with it its own unique set of circumstances and additional elements beyond the standard sprint races that have been the staple of PWC events otherwise.

Breaking it down to just the overall winners of Saturday and Sunday’s races, Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Montermini in their No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 on Saturday and Ryan Dalziel and Daniel Morad in their No. 2 CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 on Sunday, limits a further explanation of how they got there.

On Saturday, Mike Skeen scored pole in what was meant to be a pro/am GT entry for McCann Racing in the team’s No. 82 Audi R8 LMS with co-driver and team principal Mike McCann. McCann fell under the weather, which left it to Atlanta native and Audi veteran Andrew Davis to fill-in, and thus bump the car up to a pro/pro classification.

Skeen led away early but ran wide through the esses when trying to lap a slower car, just before making his scheduled pit stop to change over to Davis. That promoted to the No. 2 car of Morad and Dalziel to the lead, with Dalziel handing off the car to the Canadian for the finish.

That car, however, was one of seven then adjudged by PWC to have not met the 60-second minimum total pit lane delta time on the mandatory pit stop – coming up fractionally short – and would need to serve a drive-through penalty as a result. This 60-second minimum was in addition to pro/pro cars also having a 30-second minimum pit stop time for the driver change, as a result of competitor feedback, to ensure drivers would leave safely with their belts done up.

Dalziel told the live stream of the race he didn’t think that many cars could all be in violation. Others besides the No. 2 car that were dinged included the No. 58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Patrick Long and Jörg Burgmeister, the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 of Alex Riberas and Kyle Marcelli and the No. 3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATV-V.R. of Johnny O’Connell and Ricky Taylor.

Mancinelli and Montermini had had their own controversial moment earlier in the race when Mancinelli collided with Pierre Kaffer’s No. 4 Magnus Racing Audi, knocking Kaffer off the road and out of the race, and leading to this in-typical-Magnus-form type of tweet to describe the contact. The incident was deemed to have no further action taken.

Despite Skeen’s earlier spin, the raft of penalties brought that car back within shouting distance, but Davis was unable to get around Montermini. In his 300th career race, the ex-Formula 1 driver who managed to run for the trio of mid-1990s backmarker teams Simtek, Pacific and Forti and has since raced in selected IndyCar events before becoming a Ferrari GT veteran, Montermini got a win in PWC.

“I was racing in the Blancpain Series in Europe,” said Montermini. “Luckily, I was called by the guys and I was so happy to be back here in the U.S. It’s like a second home to me.  I had some great days here in the past. I had a good feeling about the racing since I jumped on the track Thursday. Everybody is so nice and professional, and it’s so competitive. To be honest, this is the kind of racing you can’t find in Europe.”

The pro/am winner on the road was Laurens Vanthoor and James Sofronas in the No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, but that car was later docked 40 seconds post-race for passing under a yellow, dropping it from third overall down to 10th. Wright Motorsports was the beneficiary with Jan Heylen and Michael Schein picking up the spoils, moving into third overall in their No. 16 Porsche.

Post-race, rumors percolated there might be further changes coming to the Race 1 results beyond the Vanthoor/Sofronas penalty, but the results were upheld following a series audit.

Sunday’s race was a far more straightforward affair and provided a nice bit of redemption for the No. 2 CRP team of Morad and Dalziel, Morad having done the lion’s share of work on Sunday in his second major U.S. sports car victory of 2017 (also co-drove winning class entry at Rolex 24 at Daytona). In 10th overall, another Mercedes took the pro/am class win with Jeroen Bleekemolen reuniting with longtime co-driver Tim Pappas at Black Swan Racing.

Pro/pro entries from K-PAX Racing (No. 9 McLaren 650S GT3, Alvaro Parente and Ben Barnicoat) and Cadillac Racing (No. 8 Cadillac ATS-V.R, Michael Cooper and Jordan Taylor) completed the overall podium in second and third.

This race ended under caution following a heavy accident that Stefan Johansson sustained in his No. 7 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 GT3 after contact with a GTS class entry, although Johansson was fortunate to exit his car.

The takeaway from the weekend in SprintX was that there were a lot of new elements to adjust to. Certainly, the deep grid of more than 30 cars from GT, GT Cup and GTS – and most of the lineups populating them – only enhanced the caliber of the grid.

Where PWC generally excels is in its simplicity.  If there was one easy thing to note about VIR, it’s that simplicity would not be the one word used to describe the pair of headlining races. PWC continues to work hard to grow in stature as a championship in coordination with the SRO, but also must work to ensure it continues to satisfy its existing customer base – both in the paddock and among fans.

SPRINT X RACE 1 RESULTS
SPRINT X RACE 2 RESULTS

The separate GTS races saw Nico Jamin continue his recent torrid run of form, as the Frenchman seems to step into different cars with ease and win in all of them. Jamin, who hadn’t even seen the ANSA Motorsports KTM X-BOW GT4 he’d be racing until he arrived, promptly won both races overall. In his last six combined race starts, Jamin has won five of them – he won both IMSA Prototype Challenge presented by Mazda races in an LMP3 Ligier JS P3 at Sebring, he won his first Indy Lights race in his No. 27 Synova Dallara IL-15 Mazda for Andretti Autosport at Barber last week, and now he has won two PWC races in this class. Jeff Courtney was second in his No. 99 JCR Motorsports Maserati GT4 in both races, as well.

SprintX wasn’t alone in having post-race penalties applied. After a contentious battle for third in race two, Ian James and Panoz’s potential first podium for the new Esperante Avezzano went away post-race, as James was docked one position by the stewards following contact with Lawson Aschenbach. Aschenbach took third in the new Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4, which made its first permanent road course starts this weekend after debuting on a street course at St. Petersburg.

GTS RACE 1 RESULTS
GTS RACE 2 RESULTS

Touring Car also kicked off its season with a pair of races, and more than 50 cars on the grid between its three classes (TC, TCA, TCB). Paul Holton took a well-judged debut win for C360R’s new Audi RS 3 LMS in TC on Saturday with Matthew Fassnacht (TCA, Mazda MX-5) and Canaan O’Connell (TCB, Chevrolet Sonic) took class wins. Fassnacht doubled up on Sunday with Greg Liefooghe (TC, BMW M235R) and Travis Washay (TCB, MINI Cooper) winning class.

TC driver Jason Fichter survived a massive accident in Saturday’s race in his Honda Accord for Shea Racing (video here), but walked off under his own power – a testament to the strength of the car he was in.

TOURING CAR RACE 1 RESULTS
TOURING CAR RACE 2 RESULTS

The full results page for the weekend is linked here. PWC resumes after a several-week break at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park May 20-21, as part of a back-to-back for SprintX there and at Lime Rock Park a week later.

By Tony DiZinnoMay 1, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas is a winner in Formula 1 after both a decisive start and an excellent late-race defense against Sebastian Vettel in the 2017 Russian Grand Prix, scoring his first win in his 81st Grand Prix start and the first in just his fourth race with Mercedes AMG Petronas.

The Bottas victory is one of many story lines to emerge from the fourth Russian Grand Prix from the Sochi Autodrom, since the event’s premiere in 2014.

All the latest from this weekend’s race is recapped in the fourth and final weekend installment of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass, from Sochi.

Previous weekend installments are linked below:

Additionally, there were a bunch of post-race interviews during F1 Extra presented by Jaguar, broken out one-by-one. Those are linked here.

Sunday in Russia, Buxton caught up with Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Felipe Massa, Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, Romain Grosjean, Jolyon Palmer, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Those interviews and an overall wrap from Russia are in Paddock Pass:

By Luke SmithMay 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Max Verstappen had so much free time during a “lonely” run to fifth in Sunday’s Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix that he was able to watch the lead battle between Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel on the TV screens around the Sochi Autodrom.

Verstappen qualified seventh on Saturday for Red Bull, but made a good start to run fifth early on where he remained throughout, finishing 24 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton in P4 and 26 seconds clear of Sergio Perez in sixth.

Without any real competition, Verstappen decided to keep an eye on the close battle for victory between Bottas and Vettel via the TV screens around the track.

“Very lonely. I just watched the screens and followed Bottas and Vettel,” Verstappen told NBCSN after the race.

“I had to bring the car home, but not much you can do. The race wasn’t too bad. I think you always learn a bit.

“It was a good fitness session. I lost some weight; have a nice meal tonight and look forward to the upgrades in Barcelona.”

Verstappen was the sole Red Bull driver to finish the race in Sochi after teammate Daniel Ricciardo suffered a brake failure early on, forcing him to retire.

By Luke SmithMay 1, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer laid blame with one another in Sochi on Sunday after a clash on the opening lap of the Russian Grand Prix resigned both to their second Formula 1 retirement of the season.

Grosjean and Palmer tangled at Turn 2 as the field came through the bottleneck at the first braking zone on Lap 1, causing both to spin into the wall and out of the race.

The stewards looked into the incident and deemed it to have been a racing collision, with no driver fully to blame, but both believed they did no wrong.

“I was on inside of him under braking. I don’t know why he turned in,” Grosjean told NBCSN after the race.

“He tried to get as much on the apex. He just hit me, spun me, then hit me again. We hoped we could understand what was going on during the weekend to prepare for the next race.

“It was just ruined in the first corner.”

When asked where the blame lay, Palmer said: “Not with me. [The] Sauber and Romain were close. I couldn’t do anything more. I had to turn in. It was ambitious. I got sandwiched and he hit me.

“I think you just have to be sensible. It pitches at the apex. Every time you turn to the apex, I had a Sauber with no space, Romain on the inside. I had to turn otherwise the Sauber would have hit me. Then Romain did.”

The clash signaled the end of a disappointing weekend for both drivers, with Palmer and Grosjean also dropping out of Q1 on Saturday in qualifying.

While Grosjean remains 12th in the drivers’ championship with four points to his name, Palmer still is yet to reach the top 10 in 2017 for Renault.

Photo and videos courtesy NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT

Ron Capps continued his quest toward his second consecutive NHRA Funny Car title, capturing his second straight win of 2017 in Sunday’s eliminations of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

Other winners in the sixth of 24 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national events this season were Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Chris McGaha (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

In Funny Car, Capps’ winning run (3.933 seconds at 322.65 mph) was the 52nd win of his NHRA career and his first in the 4-Wide Nationals.

“This is a fun race,” Capps said in a media release. “I’ve got a great racecar. To be in a car and to have it throw you back with that many g-force and realizing the temperature that track is and still feeling that six g’s and thinking ‘how on God’s earth are these two Goodyear’s (tires) sticking to that ground?’ It’s an amazing feeling.”

The win also moved Capps into the lead in the Funny Car standings, now holding a 43-point edge over second-ranked and teammate Matt Hagan.

In Top Fuel, Torrence earned his first win of the season and ninth of his career with a strong run of 3.783 seconds at 323.89 mph.

Ironically, one of the crewmen on Torrence’s team, Gary Pritchett, is married to Leah Pritchett, who maintains her lead in the Top Fuel point standings. Torrence defeated Pritchett in the first round of Sunday’s eliminations.

“This is the same as winning a race that you had to pedal it every round or you had to win it on holeshots,” Torrence said. “This is a driver’s race. We race 24 races a year and one of them we race four-wide. It’s completely different when you come in here; you’re mentally challenged.”

In Pro Stock, Chris McGaha earned his first win of the season and fifth of his career (6.591 seconds at 210.44 mph).

“Now it looks like we’ve got some momentum and it’s kind of hard to swallow,” McGaha said. “To me, I’ve always said you’ve got to have power to win in this game. You’ve got to have enough smoke to win. This one showed us we have a lot of power and that’s why we came here.”

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Tonglet also earned his first win of 2017 (and 10th of his career) with a winning ride was 6.864 seconds at 195.00 mph.

“It’s just unbelievable what we’ve come through this weekend alone,” Tonglet stated. “With the four-wides you just have to be prepared for anything. You just have to concentrate because if you lose your train of thought it’s going to be bad.”

The win is also Tonglet’s first since joining the White Alligator Racing headed by 2016 Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Jerry Savoie.

The NHRA now moves to Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia, next weekend (May 5-7).

************************************

FINAL FINISHING ORDER: 

TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Tony Schumacher; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Terry McMillen; 5. Dom Lagana; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Scott Palmer; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Ike Maier; 12. Shawn Langdon; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Pat Dakin; 15. Chris Karamesines.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Jonnie Lindberg; 7. John Force; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 10. Chad Head; 11. Bob Bode; 12. Bob Tasca III; 13. Del Worsham; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Cruz Pedregon; 16. Courtney Force.

PRO STOCK: 1.  Chris McGaha; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Shane Gray; 4. Drew Skillman; 5. Vincent Nobile; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. Jason Line; 8. Tanner Gray; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Allen Johnson; 11. Bo Butner; 12. Shane Tucker; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Erica Enders; 16. John Gaydosh Jr.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. LE Tonglet; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Andrew Hines; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Joey Gladstone; 6. Angelle Sampey; 7. Matt Smith; 8. Karen Stoffer; 9. Jerry Savoie; 10. Angie Smith; 11. Shawn Gann; 12. Hector Arana; 13. Chip Ellis; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Hector Arana Jr; 16. Cory Reed.

************************************

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.783 seconds, 323.89 mph def. Tony Schumacher, 3.874 seconds, 309.13 mph and Leah Pritchett, 3.796 seconds, 318.84 mph and Terry McMillen, 4.650 seconds, 171.23 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.933, 322.65 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.959, 320.05 and J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.103, 307.72 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 8.820, 93.67.

PRO STOCK: Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.591, 210.44 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.614, 209.56 and Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.648, 209.33 and Drew Skillman, Camaro, foul.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.864, 195.00 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.821, 195.31 and Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.902, 194.16 and Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, broke.

************************************ 

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE – Steve Torrence, 3.770, 326.56 and Dom Lagana, 3.859, 319.82 def. Scott Palmer, 3.873,323.35 and Troy Coughlin Jr., 10.347, 84.52; Leah Pritchett, 3.737, 316.23 and Clay Millican, 3.743, 320.97 def. Terry Haddock, 4.292, 218.51 and Shawn Langdon, 5.211, 145.67; Antron Brown, 3.763, 326.08 and Tony Schumacher, 4.374, 247.52 def. Ike Maier, 4.387, 185.82 and Pat Dakin, 11.899, 61.87; Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 324.44 and Terry McMillen, 4.346, 262.64 def.  Brittany Force, 9.446, 80.41, Chris Karamesines, broke;

SEMIFINALS – Schumacher, 3.792, 327.74 and McMillen, 3.832, 316.52 def. Kalitta, 4.202, 230.37 and Brown, 6.933, 100.67; Pritchett, 3.756, 323.27 and Torrence, 3.774, 326.71 def. Lagana, 3.889,316.97 and Millican, 5.134, 145.30;

FINAL – Torrence, 3.783, 323.89 def. Schumacher, 3.874, 309.13, Pritchett, 3.796, 318.84 and McMillen, 4.650, 171.23.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE – Jonnie Lindberg, Toyota Camry, 3.986, 322.65 and J.R. Todd, Camry, 7.767, 257.28 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 7.939, 118.58 and Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, DQ; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.884, 327.66 and Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.025, 316.23 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.288, 314.31 and Jim Campbell, Charger, 6.712, 98.34; John Force, Camaro, 3.937, 309.20 and Ron Capps, Charger, 3.926, 322.65 def. Chad Head, Camry, 4.451, 280.54 and Del Worsham, Camry, 4.843, 189.90; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.930, 330.07 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.336, 267.59 def.Bob Bode, Charger, 4.530, 202.85 and Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 9.393, 87.27;

SEMIFINALS – Hagan, 3.983, 325.77 and Todd, 4.036, 281.54 def. Lindberg, 4.418, 267.69 and Wilkerson, 6.193, 108.07; Capps, 3.920, 323.43 and Beckman, 3.991, 316.38 def. Hight, 4.012, 318.39 and J. Force, 5.618, 128.54;

FINAL – Capps, 3.933, 322.65 def. Beckman, 3.959, 320.05, Todd, 4.103, 307.72 and Hagan, 8.820, 93.67.

PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE – Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.601, 210.24 and Jason Line, Camaro, 6.594, 210.67 def. Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.612, 209.26 and Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.645, 209.39; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.598, 210.87 and Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.627, 209.23 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.617, 209.98 and Deric Kramer, Dart, 6.632, 209.33; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.596, 210.28 and Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.650, 208.36 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.709, 204.98 and Erica Enders, Camaro, DQ; Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.612, 209.07 and Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.601, 210.77 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.568, 209.52 and John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, broke;

SEMIFINALS – Anderson, 6.606, 210.60 and S. Gray, 6.618, 209.26 def. Laughlin, 6.631, 209.23 and T. Gray, 6.623, 209.65; McGaha, 6.586, 210.47 and Skillman, 6.612, 209.59 def. Nobile, 6.624,

209.39 and Line, 6.616, 209.49;

FINAL – McGaha, 6.591, 210.44 def. Anderson, 6.614, 209.56, S. Gray, 6.648, 209.33 and Skillman, foul.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE – Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.817, 195.99 and LE Tonglet, Suzuki GSXR, 6.829, 195.36 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki TL1000, 6.813, 195.62 and Steve Johnson, TL1000, 6.994, 190.89; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki TL1000R, 6.867, 193.85 and Joey Gladstone, GSXR, 6.888, 194.94 def. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.940, 194.55 and Chip Ellis, Buell XB9R, 6.888, 196.19; Andrew Hines, Harley V-Rod, 6.838,195.11 and Angelle Sampey, Victory, 6.959, 192.96 def. Hector Arana, XB9R, 7.271, 195.34 and Cory Reed, Victory, 10.037, 83.65; Eddie Krawiec, V-Rod, 6.792, 196.22 and Matt Smith, Victory Gunner, 6.924, 192.71 def. Shawn Gann, XB9R, 6.964, 192.14 and Hector Arana Jr, XB9R, 8.210, 113.57;

SEMIFINALS – Tonglet, 6.889, 192.74 and Pollacheck, 6.886, 192.96 def. Gladstone, 6.925, 193.63 and Stoffer, 6.914, 192.38; Hines, 6.868, 195.11 and Krawiec, 6.867, 195.28 def. Sampey, 6.944,193.46 and M. Smith, 6.892, 193.71;

FINAL – Tonglet, 6.864, 195.00 def. Krawiec, 6.821, 195.31, Hines, 6.902, 194.16 and Pollacheck, broke.

************************************

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1. Leah Pritchett, 569; 2. Tony Schumacher, 535; 3. Antron Brown, 501; 4. Steve Torrence, 470; 5. Doug Kalitta, 417; 6. Clay Millican, 330; 7. Brittany Force, 316; 8. Terry McMillen, 267; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 264; 10. Scott Palmer, 212.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, 518; 2. Matt Hagan, 475; 3. John Force, 433; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., 390; 5. Jack Beckman, 375; 6. Robert Hight, 365; 7. Courtney Force, 343; 8. J.R. Todd, 295; 9. Jonnie Lindberg, 286; 10. Jim Campbell, 242.

PRO STOCK: 1. Greg Anderson, 554; 2. Bo Butner, 464; 3. Jason Line, 457; 4. Tanner Gray, 423; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 419; 6. Chris McGaha, 365; 7. Shane Gray, 350; 8. Drew Skillman, 300; 9. Erica Enders, 295; 10. Vincent Nobile, 288.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Eddie Krawiec, 225; 2. Andrew Hines, 177; 3. LE Tonglet, 172; 4. Joey Gladstone, 135; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 124; 6. Jerry Savoie, 108; 7. Steve Johnson, 105; 8. Matt Smith, 104; 9. Karen Stoffer, 83; 10. Angelle Sampey, 82.

