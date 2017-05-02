Photo: IndyCar

DiZinno: Phoenix thoughts, musings, observations

By Tony DiZinnoMay 2, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

A couple days have passed since the Verizon IndyCar Series’ latest trip to the Desert, the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix from Phoenix International Raceway. Here’s a few thoughts that follow:

  • Simon Pagenaud is three-quarters of the way to entering that perfect all-around, complete echelon of driver in the Verizon IndyCar Series that so few drivers officially master. With his first short oval victory in the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, Pagenaud now has wins at permanent road courses, street courses and short ovals, leaving only superspeedways as his last type of track to conquer. Pagenaud’s ability to fuel save helped get him the track position he needed in a race where passing was always going to be difficult and an ill-timed caution that caught out the rest of the lead lap cars all but paved the way for the victory. It was an authoritative victory that will stand out in his career much the same as Will Power’s determined wins on the Fontana and Milwaukee ovals do for him. Only Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Ryan Hunter-Reay among full-time active drivers have both a series championship and an Indianapolis 500 victory on their resume; it’s a club Power and Pagenaud will seek to enter this month.
  • Perhaps more important than JR Hildebrand’s comeback was how excellent of an effort it was by his race engineer, Justin Taylor, to have the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet riding on rails in his first ever oval race as an engineer, finishing third. The ex-Audi LMP1 engineer helped ensure the Ed Carpenter Racing entry rolled off the truck as good as it was in the Phoenix test in February, and they never missed a beat all weekend. The fact Hildebrand could pass, too, also spoke volumes of the race setup and selected downforce levels. Said Hildebrand, “Justin’s been awesome, man. To come into this whole thing and not know the car, we’re at a whole bunch of tracks that he’s not seen. Certainly the oval aspect of it, it’s a lot to get used to. It feels great for me and for I think on behalf of him and the team and some of the new guys that we’ve got to just be able to pull it out here. We knew we had speed here. It’s different to execute in the race in a way that you can stick it on the podium. I think it’s definitely the start of good things to come for us. Hopefully we can get on a little bit of a roll heading into the thick of the season.”
  • These two stories were about the only positive ones on a rough night. With Phoenix’s race position now after Long Beach and Barber this year, this was also the last chance for IndyCar to showcase itself heading into the month of May. There’s something to be said for the last pre-May race before Indianapolis leaving a good mark on the overall season and a follow-the-leader procession with limited passing was not the best showcase. This stands out more because there are so few genuinely forgettable or bad IndyCar races anymore, particularly since the Dallara DW12 chassis was introduced, to where the ones that are rough stick out like a sore thumb.
  • The first-lap accident occurred almost out of desperation. Knowing passing was going to be difficult with the same power/downforce levels as in 2016, despite two tests at the track since, the initial start and restarts were always going to be the best – and perhaps only – good passing opportunities at the track. While the race got away without a major incident last year, Aleshin’s spin and the subsequent aftermath left a major impact on this year’s race before it ever really got going.
  • Mikhail Aleshin is batting 4-for-4 this year, but in a bad way. The “Mad Russian” sustained his fourth incident in as many races, and this time the consequences were direr – and financially unhealthy – for the four other competitors caught up in the Turn 1, Lap 1 accident. Aleshin is talented but his aggression has now affected a full seven drivers just this year – Hildebrand, who was in his first race back from a broken hand, along with Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay and now the four drivers caught up Saturday in Max Chilton, Graham Rahal, Marco Andretti and Sebastien Bourdais. Charlie Kimball got a lot of grief for his two first lap incidents to kick off 2017, but Aleshin must calm down as the year progresses – for both his own sake and the rest of the field’s.
  • “Bad luck Conor” persists. For a while, Conor Daly was rolling. Using his favorite line on social media, he was flying through the field like a “herd of turtles.” Sadly, after getting up as high as second while running longer on the fuel stint, his gearbox then decided to become one on a pit stop. The result cost him 70-plus laps and resigned him to 14th. After the race he told NBC Sports, “The car was fantastic and so good on the long run. We’re making a lot of progress but it doesn’t show. It’s just about information – we’re taking a lot of steps and we’re learning.”
  • Andretti Autosport’s weird results run. Andretti Autosport has the quirkiest start to 2017. Four finishes in the top-11 in St. Petersburg followed by four DNFs in Long Beach, then three top-13 results in Barber followed by four more DNFs in Phoenix. That’s a run of form that is just simply bizarre to have endured, and figures to shift as the calendar flips to May.
  • Two points tiers are starting to emerge after four races. Just 41 points (159 to 118) separate points leader Pagenaud from sixth-placed Castroneves. Then after a 27-point gap, there’s just 34 points (91 to 57) that cover seventh-placed Will Power to 20th-placed Daly. Power has gone from a three-way tie for 17th to seventh in just two races and seems poised to keep moving up the ladder, while some decently big names – notably Kanaan, Hunter-Reay, Rahal, Andretti and Alexander Rossi – are in that second tier looking to make moves in May.
  • Other notes… Helio Castroneves has to feel like opportunities to win keep slipping away. It doesn’t seem real how many lost chances have occurred for him. The usually ebullient Brazilian was despondent by his standards after finishing in fourth place on Saturday…. Nice to see both Ed Carpenter and Charlie Kimball have clean, trouble-free runs to seventh and eighth. Carpenter’s No. 20 team bounced back from a fuel leak on Friday for his first finish in the top-10 since Iowa in 2015, while Kimball had his first top-10 since ending ninth at Sonoma in last year’s season finale.

Today sees a full-day, important Gateway test as the last running before teams set up for the month of May at Indianapolis.

The artist formerly known as the Angie’s List Grand Prix of Indianapolis, now the INDYCAR Grand Prix, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is next up for the series on Saturday, May 13.

John Andretti thanks fans; urges ‘advocacy’ for colonoscopies

By Tony DiZinnoMay 2, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

In a follow-up statement posted Tuesday following his revelation to WTHR-TV’s Dave Calabro (NBC affiliate in Indianapolis) that he has Stage 4 colon cancer, John Andretti thanked his fans and the motorsports community for their support while he urged everyone to be “their own health care advocate.”

Andretti, first cousin of Michael and Jeff Andretti and nephew to Mario Andretti, now told Calabro he is in “Stage 4A” of this diagnosis, but is working hard to beat it through chemotherapy.

In his statement out today, Andretti urges those over 50 to get a colonoscopy, and for those that do to include the hashtag of #CheckIt4Andretti.

The full statement is below.

Q&A: NBCSN’s Townsend Bell on what Fernando Alonso can expect at Indy

By Tony DiZinnoMay 2, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. was as far away from the Formula 1 world Fernando Alonso is used to, but it marked the avenue where he could have his first introduction to his new, brief world he’ll be in this May with Andretti Autosport, McLaren and Honda at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Our NBCSN IndyCar analyst and ten-time Indianapolis 500 starter, Townsend Bell, had a chance to speak to Alonso on the grid at Barber (top video, above) and then offer insight as well from the booth with colleagues Leigh Diffey and Paul Tracy there, on what Alonso can expect. Bell also intricately knows the Andretti Autosport team from his driving there last year, and offered this amount of insight.

We caught up with Bell for a quick Q&A for what Alonso has to look forward to in Indianapolis, starting with his first test tomorrow:

MST: How refreshing is it to see someone of Alonso’s caliber come over willingly to do Indy and give up Monaco as a result?

Townsend Bell: “Shocking and refreshing in one swoop. After talking to him in Barber last week I have no doubt this is something he’s very serious about with a clear expectation for success. He has a ‘Senna-like’ quality to his personality that I think is magnetic. Count me among the many that wish him well in the quest.”

MST: From your time in F1 paddocks, how much have you gotten to know Alonso? 

TB: “I used to see him in the Renault F1 hospitality when he was the ‘Reserve Driver.’ He looked positively miserable at having to watch and wait his turn. The sign of a future champion!”

MST: The challenge of Indy is unlike anything else. Are the 230-plus mph speeds going to be something for him to adjust to, or will his bigger challenge be adjusting to dirty air/turbulence?

TB: “Driving in clean air will come naturally. The challenges include, but not limited to: Traffic, momentum, passing, car setup, in cockpit tools, pitstops, restarts, spotters, windy days, temperature change, fan access, Casino night, and Robin Miller. Other than that he should be fine.”

MST: You know the Andretti Autosport atmosphere… how much of a benefit will having all that data sharing among the five other teammates be to him? How much of a surprise will that be that it is so open compared to F1 where it’s beat your teammate?

TB: “It will feel very open and friendly – bizarrely so – until the green flag drops. Then it will feel like he dropped into a World War II dogfight. It gets primal…really fast.”

MST: How much of a culture shock will Indy 500 be to him? Besides the on-track stuff, how do you think he’ll adjust to the constant hounding in the paddock, extracurricular activities, media responsibilities, etc.?

TB: “I might fly out just to watch him enjoy the dairy farmer’s rookie brunch and casino night. Also hope ‘Rocket’ (Kevin Blanch, from INDYCAR’s technical team) makes him run ROP after a full day private test. “We need to see 10 laps at 205 mph or less” Priceless.”

MST: You can’t ever fully prepare for the magnitude of race morning at Indy. Is there anything he can do to simulate that or is it just key for him to soak it all up and savor the moment?

TB: “He’ll love it. 300,000 passionate race fans cheering on the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Nothing better.”

Here was Alonso after Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix, when yet another Honda power unit issue resigned him to a failure to start:


Ex-race driver John Andretti fighting colon cancer

Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti says he is undergoing chemotherapy for stage-four colon cancer that’s spread to his liver.

The 54-year-old Andretti tells WTHR-TV of Indianapolis that doctors found the cancer in January and he has had surgery to remove part of his colon. Andretti has been receiving treatments at a hospital near his North Carolina home.

The nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti says he expects to have liver surgery in June. He says he decided to go public to encourage people to undergo colon cancer screenings.

John Andretti made the last of his 11 Indy 500 starts in 2011, with a best finish of fifth in 1991. He has two NASCAR and one IndyCar wins in his career, and was last a full-time driver during the 2009 NASCAR season.

Past USAC champ, Indy 500 pole winner Joe Leonard dies at 84

By Tony DiZinnoMay 1, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Star USAC, Indianapolis and motorcycle racer Joe Leonard has passed away at 84 years old. A release with a tribute and more information from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is below:

Auto Racing Hall of Fame member Joe Leonard, the 1968 Indianapolis 500 pole sitter, a two-time USAC National Champion and one of the great motorcycle racers of all time, passed away Thursday, April 27. He was 84.

The longtime San Jose, California, resident, who had been in ill health for some time, had nine consecutive starts in the Indianapolis 500 between 1965 and 1973, leading the field for 52 laps and finishing third in both 1967 and 1972.

Leonard won six USAC National Championship races during his career, including three at Milwaukee and one at Michigan International Speedway, plus the second running of the Ontario (California) 500 in 1971 and the second running of the Pocono (Pennsylvania) 500 in 1972.

After suffering crippling leg and ankle injuries at Ontario in the spring of 1974 and being unable to pass the physical for a planned comeback the following year, he hung up his helmet for good.

Before ever turning to four wheels, Leonard was one of the most successful riders ever in AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) competition, winning 27 “national” events, including the Daytona 200 on two occasions when it was still conducted over the old “beach” course.

For the first several decades of its existence, AMA would declare a variety of different champions each year, typically based on the outcome of certain one-day events in a variety of different classifications. The coveted “Number One” plate was assigned for the following season to whomever won the prestigious classic over the 1-mile dirt track at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

For the first time in 1954, a series of widely diversified events awarded points toward a seasonal Grand National Championship and not only was Leonard the inaugural titlist under those circumstances, but he won it again in 1956 and 1957, in addition to placing second in three other years up through 1961.

Runner-up in points to Leonard that first year was none other than his Harley-Davidson “factory” teammate, Paul Goldsmith, a mentor of sorts who helped Leonard numerous times throughout his career and who remained a very close friend until the very end, talking with him by phone just days before Leonard’s passing. Goldsmith lobbied for Leonard to drive a Nichels Engineering Dodge on the USAC Stock Car circuit in 1964, with Leonard ending up fifth in points and winning the 100-miler on the dirt track at Du Quoin, Illinois.

Leonard once revealed that driving in the Indianapolis 500 had been an ambition of his since boyhood, as many of his heroes were “500” drivers who took part in the West Coast midget car races he watched from the grandstands in San Diego as a teenager. “I never started out to race bikes,” he once said, “but I couldn’t seem to get into midgets and since I didn’t have much money, it ended up that bikes were how I got started and how I got to Indianapolis.”

Despite finishing third in the “500” on two occasions, the overall results fail to illustrate just how much of a contender Leonard was for victory year after year. In 1968, for instance, the year after his third-place finish as a teammate to race winner A.J. Foyt, Leonard was recruited to assist the Granatelli STP team, which had just suffered through a devastating series of major driver injuries and other setbacks. Assigned to a rear-engined Pratt & Whitney gas turbine-powered four-wheel-drive Lotus “wedge,” Leonard, and one of his teammates, British Formula One World Champion Graham Hill, quickly stabilized the still-reeling team by qualifying one-two.

Although he led only 31 laps of the 1968 race, Leonard appeared headed for victory and was in front when a late-race caution was about to end on Lap 192. Out came the green and Leonard promptly slowed, heading for the Turn 1 infield grass, a failed fuel pump shaft forcing him out within sight of victory.

In 1969, Leonard ran second for many laps with a Smokey Yunick-entered turbocharged Ford-powered Eagle until turbocharger problems resulted in a couple of lengthy pit stops. He managed to salvage sixth at the finish but was still several laps behind when he could well have been strongly challenging his good friend Mario Andretti for the win.

In 1970, Leonard ran second again for several laps, this time behind teammate Al Unser in one of the Vel’s Parnelli Jones Johnny Lightning Specials. A faulty ignition eliminated Leonard after 73 laps, but just days later, he trounced the entire field at Milwaukee.

In 1971, still Unser’s teammate, but now sporting yellow Samsonite livery instead of Johnny Lightning blue, Leonard waged a great back-and-forth battle over several laps with Unser, including as late as Lap 117, shortly before turbocharger problems sent him to the sidelines.

There was certainly consolation from a third-place Indianapolis 500 finish the following year behind Mark Donohue and Unser. But very likely because Leonard always led a less flamboyant existence than some of his colleagues, his name tends to be overlooked when fans and historians discuss the most deserving “500” drivers who never won.