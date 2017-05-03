Fernando Alonso’s McLaren, Honda, Andretti livery revealed (VIDEO)

The wraps have come off Fernando Alonso’s No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, ahead of his maiden test today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. You can watch the test from 9:30 a.m. ET online via the NBC Sports App, as well as via IndyCar’s channels.
The car is, in fact, in a proper McLaren papaya orange livery – not the darker shade of orange and black that is on the McLaren MCL32 Honda Formula 1 chassis this season.
McLaren teased the livery a couple times in the buildup to the full reveal, before launching it live on social media this morning just over an hour before the day starts. McLaren also fully revealed Alonso’s helmet, too.
Chevrolet again topped the evening test session at Gateway Motorsports Park, and again the name at the top of the time sheets was somewhat of a surprise. Conor Daly backed up his speed from earlier in the day by again turning the fastest lap of the session, doing so at an average speed of 176.907 mph in the No. 4 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing.
Also like the first session, Daly led home an armada from Team Penske, with Helio Castroneves turning the fastest lap of that group and ending the session in second. Juan Montoya, Josef Newgarden, and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top five.
Scott Dixon was the fastest Honda in sixth, while teammate Tony Kanaan was the only other Honda in the top ten (ninth) on a day in which the Chevrolet teams flexed their muscle.
The session saw only short bursts of running with several stoppages for track inspection, something Gateway Motorsports Park announced proactively via their twitter page just after running began.
We’ll be doing a series of short runs. Short breaks. Now 'til 7:30. Still time to leave work & come over to the track. Take the Stan Span.
Of note: JR Hildebrand, who crashed in the earlier session, did not return to the track, his Ed Carpenter Racing team unable to repair his car after the incident. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato also did not turn laps in the evening session.
Further, INDYCAR and Gateway battled endless tricky track conditions throughout the day. Prior to testing, over nine inches of rain fell in the days leading into the event, and the series and track battled weepers throughout the days. Conditions remained an issue in the evening, forcing the series to stop the running prematurely. INDYCAR and Gateway released the following statement regarding the stoppage.
“Gateway Motorsports Park and INDYCAR overcame tremendous challenges to conduct a successful series open test session today, despite 9.5 inches of rainfall in the two days leading up to the event. Officials worked tirelessly to prepare the racing surface, which included drilling holes to relieve pressure of ground water and additional proactive measures.”
The statement continued, “During the course of today’s practices, conditions developed that made it necessary to stop the test early, within an hour of the scheduled time. The conditions will be promptly addressed by INDYCAR and Gateway officials, and all are confident of a successful solution when the series returns to the track. It was a valuable day for teams to gather information for the race event in August, and a great day for the fans who attended and were able to see their favorite cars and drivers up close.
Times for the second session are below. The Verizon IndyCar Series returns to Gateway on August 26 for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.
Conor Daly leads; JR Hildebrand crashes in first Gateway session
A Chevrolet topped the timesheets on the Verizon IndyCar Series’ first of two three-hour test sessions at Gateway Motorsports Park, but it might not be the one you’d guess at first.
Conor Daly posted a best time of 25.9046 seconds, or 173.714 mph, around the 1.25-mile oval in the No. 4 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing that was quickest among 21 drivers that set representative lap times in 20 cars.
Speeds mean little in a test like this but for Daly, who ran well at Phoenix on Saturday night before a gearbox issue cost him 70-plus laps in the pits and left him 14th, gaining information on short ovals is important. The Foyt team had not finalized its deal with Chevrolet the last time teams tested here in October, marking this both Daly’s and the team’s first running here.
“Our car was good in qualifying as we had the same mechanical balance. We just didn’t know how much to trim,” Daly told NBC Sports about his Phoenix race this weekend. “I was flat immediately. Maybe should have taken 1,000 or 1,500 pounds (of downforce out). It’s about gathering information. Carlos goes a little more trim and gets a little further. We’re taking these steps and we’re learning.”
“I really like Phoenix and these short ovals. Man, they’re physical though!”
Behind Daly, all five Team Penske Chevrolets were fixing to be second through sixth, but that was interrupted in the final few minutes of the session.
Josef Newgarden was second at 172.341 in the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, with month of May fifth driver Juan Pablo Montoya marking his second test of the year third in the newly liveried No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet.
Phoenix winner Simon Pagenaud and Phoenix polesitter Helio Castroneves were next, followed by the first Honda of Scott Dixon, who ran only in the final five minutes of the session.
Ed Carpenter was seventh ahead of Will Power, with Sebastien Bourdais and Carlos Munoz completing the top 10.
Bourdais and Ed Jones are sharing Jones’ No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda this test as Bourdais’ car sustained damage to all four corners and both sides of his No. 18 Sonny’s BBQ Honda in the first lap accident at Phoenix.
Team owner Dale Coyne told NBC Sports while Bourdais’ car wasn’t tubbed (written off entirely), it was very close.
“It’s not tubbed, but it’s everything but the tub. We broke all four corners and both undertrays. It’s pretty bad,” Coyne said at Phoenix.
One car that did crash today was Phoenix third place man JR Hildebrand, who had his second accident of the season in testing. He’d also had one in the Phoenix test in February.
The driver of the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet made contact with the SAFER barrier in Turn 2 and was done for the session.
“It’s windy out there and we were working our way through Turns 1 and 2,” Hildebrand said. “I thought there would be more grip rolling a little higher through the corner and there wasn’t. Collected the outside wall in (Turn 2). I thought I was out of (the throttle) forever. I tried to regain some grip going up the hill and it just didn’t grip. I’m frustrated for the team. An unnecessary thing to happen. Hopefully, we can get back out later today.”
Several yellow flags flew for track inspection and course repairs, which extended the three-hour session past its intended end time of 3 p.m. CT and local. A second three-hour session runs later today from 4 to 7 p.m., which will closer simulate race conditions for the evening race, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline, set for August 26.
Beyond the 21 drivers that tested – Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing did not appear – one other driver tested this morning.
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports third driver Jay Howard had his first run in an IndyCar since Las Vegas, 2011, which was canceled after 12 laps. Howard has had several false starts since but the Englishman took over James Hinchcliffe’s No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda for his refresher running this morning. Howard will drive the No. 77 Team ONE Cure Honda with SPM, supported by the Tony Stewart Foundation, at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Anticipation continues to build for Fernando Alonso’s debut on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, with his maiden test set for Wednesday in the jointly entered McLaren, Honda and Andretti Autosport car.
Alonso, who was en route to the U.S. earlier this week after failing to start the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, has posted a couple Instagram pictures of note.
The first is his surname on an avenue in Indianapolis; near the track, drivers expected to compete in this year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil all have their own street names. “Alonso Avenue” is linked below.
A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on
Today, the buildup saw Alonso tease most, but not all, of his Bell helmet for this year’s Indianapolis 500. He posted portions of it on his Instagram story, and then combined all of those into one picture.
A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has also announced Alonso’s test, set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, will be live streamed. In a late addition, it will be on the NBC Sports App as well as the below details.
Details from an IMS release are below:
—
A fully produced live show will be televised online from 9:30 a.m.-noon, with an announcing team of 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1978 Formula One World Champion Mario Andretti and NBC Sports Network’s Verizon IndyCar Series talent Kevin Lee and Robin Miller. Coverage of the test will continue from 1-5 p.m. with a live stream without commentary.
Both the live show and stream will be available at these online outlets:
So rare are weekends when Lewis Hamilton is “off the boil” or just not on top of his game that when they do occur, they stand out.
Hamilton’s run of form saw him finish no worse than second in each of his last seven Grands Prix, dating to last year’s United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. Additionally, he’d been on the front row each of the last nine races, the last six of 2016 and first three of 2017.
Statistically, his worst races of late were at Singapore, when he started and finished third, and then at Malaysia, where a sure win went away with his engine failure that was all-but the final coffin in his World Championship hopes despite the pole.
Since that point, Hamilton went four-for-four in wins and poles to end 2016, and kicked off this year with two more poles, a win in China and second on the grid and the flag in Bahrain. Bahrain was the first time new teammate Valtteri Bottas out-qualified him, and that was down to a sterling lap that netted the Finn his first career pole.
He explained what happened in a Q&A with Mercedes’ official website that posted today.
“The car was exactly the same in the race. Friday was a lot different. Then, going into Saturday and Sunday, the car was in the opposite direction,” Hamilton said.
“In general I was lacking the pace from Saturday onwards. I think I had the temperature issues from lap five onwards. From then it was a lot of turning down the settings.”
The engine overheating issue that occurred during the race also scuppered Hamilton’s pace. Hamilton said the team doesn’t know yet what caused the issue.
Hamilton added, “I was slow from yesterday onwards. As I said, I think I could have matched the times of the guys at the front. But whether or not we would have lasted as long with the setup that I had, I don’t know. With the backing off for the temperature I was losing a second at least.”
Hamilton re-iterated it was a speed issue and not a reliability one for why he was off pace.
“Right now we need to understand where the speed was this weekend – where I went wrong with the setup – and then come back for the next race,” he said. “I’m still second in the championship. That’s not the end of the world but, of course, I need to recover the pace I had previously.
“This weekend was not a reliability issue. It was pure pace based on the tires, temperatures and being comfortable in the car. There is no reason for me to think about reliability. I think we have had the strongest reliability so far.
“I don’t know right now (what happened) but we will do some work to fully understand it. I have some ideas but there is some work to be done to figure it out.”