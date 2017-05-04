DiZinno: Alonso’s test proves overkill, occasionally, is good (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoMay 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

It’s been said before that watching testing is the racing equivalent of watching paint dry. The days are long, arduous, monotonous and more often than not, boring.

Calls to televise or stream test days are often met with a shrug or “you’re kidding” from the production staff. The reasoning is that there’s a lot more behind-the-scenes work that goes into putting the cameras up, getting the feed live and paying the production costs than is worth the ROI. You’re lucky if you hit four digits worth of people on site for a test day.

Which then makes what happened yesterday both all the more staggering, and all the more impressive.

Tens of thousands of people around the world stopped what they were doing, or multi-tasked the hell out of their days, to watch a test that wasn’t even a full test. It was one car and one driver only.

This, indeed, is the true power of Fernando Alonso and what his star power is bringing to this year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

And it’s the first tangible, statistical measure that Zak Brown and McLaren’s gamble to bring the two-time Spaniard over to America for a shot at the race on Alonso’s own request will indeed pay off in metrics.

The day began first with a social media blitz to reveal the car’s livery, similar to what McLaren did for its F1 launch in the middle of the night in February earlier this year. The drama was whether this time, with a rare second chance to get it right, McLaren would actually nail the proper color of papaya orange. These are the key details… clearly.

But the livery launch worked. Already, the buzz was going with the car going for a simpler look than the busy, Arrows or Spyker-esque, knockoff orange and black that adorns the McLaren MCL32 Honda on the Formula 1 grid this year.

That came with the full photo shoot, Alonso, the car and helmet now having been revealed in full kit to the world to know what he’d be wearing when the stream started.

The anticipation built. Before the test had even started and NBCSN’s Kevin Lee moderated the live stream, posted on INDYCAR’s YouTube and Facebook channels in addition to embeds via IMS and the IndyCar Race Control website, as well as simulcast here via the NBC Sports App, the YouTube feed alone had 34,000 viewers watching Lee host while Mario Andretti and Johnny Rutherford were adding insight and telling stories, while pitching back-and-forth with Robin Miller on pit lane.

Even in an absolute best-case scenario of 15,000 fans on site at Phoenix this past weekend for a race – and the number was likely much lower than that – that was already at least double the number of people paying to watch a race in the grandstands than were watching in whatever clothes they had on at their home or work to watch Alonso’s first crack at the Speedway, on the Internet. And that was just the YouTube figure, to say nothing of Facebook and our NBCSN feed here, which only adds to the numbers.

The number, like Alonso’s speeds as he got more comfortable, grew greater. It surpassed the 50,000 watching threshold, where it stayed most of the rest of the day. It exploded past 75,000 not long after Marco Andretti had completed his shakedown run in the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry and Alonso was set to take over for his first running.

By the end of the day, INDYCAR had sent a message saying its Facebook Live streaming coverage had attracted more than 1 million views and 800,000 unique viewers. A total number of more than 2 million hits was achieved between the YouTube and Facebook numbers. It was entirely unique circumstances, but no less staggering.

And it says something about the quality of the IMS Productions presentation and the presenters on screen – which had to have come together quickly as word this test would be streamed was only announced to the world on Monday, with NBCSN’s late add confirmed on Tuesday – that the number of viewers continued to escalate with anticipation rather than going down.

F1 teams chimed in on Twitter, even as the official F1 Twitter account was conspicuously silent.

Mercedes, Renault and Sahara Force India were but several that joked they wouldn’t dare think of releasing news now, for Alonso, McLaren and Honda – and for once, IndyCar – was winning the racing Internet.

Joking hashtags began to emerge beyond the official one of #AlonsoRunsIndy. The overkill of Alonso-mania was in full tilt.

And yet for every amount of snark offered asking how much Alonso was too much Alonso, the amount of disappointment (and justifiably) that Stefan Wilson doesn’t have a ride as a result of this, and the cries over whether a NASCAR star or the Taylor brothers might have been better for metrics, there was positivity ringing out to drown on the doubters.

Positivity? Numbers? For an IndyCar live stream?

The overkill was justified. Because for a one-day, one-car, rookie test, it had to be.

With no disrespect to the other three confirmed rookies in this year’s field, Ed Jones, Zach Veach and Jack Harvey – the last of whom is actually one of Alonso’s teammates – none has the name recognition or appeal beyond the most ardent, diehard of IndyCar fans who’ve paid explicit attention to the Mazda Road to Indy and Indy Lights where all three have won races and in Jones’ case, a championship. Where they could afford to feel aggrieved today was in seeing Alonso practice some of the procedural items – pit lane entry off Turn 4 and yellow flag simulations being two examples – since those aren’t official parts of ROP.

Alonso, however? He’s a rookie in name only, same as Kurt Busch was years earlier. He had the eyes of the F1 world watching along with the IndyCar world. And if Wednesday proved anything, it’s that the number of eyeballs from that aforementioned F1 world were locked in in a laser-focus unlike anything IndyCar could begin to generate from its own.

But while Wednesday was awesome from an overkill standpoint, with Alonso dominating all the stories, all the headlines and all the videos, the challenge from here is ensuring the overkill does not supersede the rest of the month – and how Alonso fits into it.

As a similar and recent example, Jeff Gordon ran this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona as part of the Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R with the aforementioned Taylor brothers, Ricky and Jordan, and the retiring Max Angelelli. Gordon’s name, inevitably, drew headlines from beyond the specialist sports car media that covers the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship full-time, which was a good thing… except that it wasn’t.

By Gordon’s presence existing at the Rolex 24, it allowed the focus for some to be only on Gordon instead of fitting Gordon into a greater editorial plan. And perhaps, that’s by design. However the story of the Taylors’ win was not about Gordon’s presence in the car, but rather it was the Taylors’ breakthrough after years of heartbreak and in particular, Ricky Taylor’s star turn on his own. And with three other class winners, including Chip Ganassi’s Ford GT in its second straight 24-hour race and two youthful lineups in the pro-am classes, there were plenty of other great stories to write as well.

Alonso actually said it well yesterday in the post-practice press conference when he described how he fits into the overall sphere of the race.

“At the moment I’m coming to have a great experience, that’s for sure. You cannot lose that perspective and that target. It’s one of the best races in the world and you’re one of the 33 drivers on the grid. After that, when you close the visor on Sunday or in qualifying, you don’t like when you are in second.

“It’s the same in every sport. NBA players, they’re doing the playoffs. Sure they enjoy they’re in, but if they lose the game, they’re trying to recover for the next day. First priority is to enjoy the experience and the event, but we are all competitive drivers. We are here to do the best we can.”

Alonso is one of 33 drivers. He is the mega star in this year’s race and provides a massive bump to the race’s worldwide interest, but he is not the only story line. We’ve had four winners in four races to kick off the year, plus we have at least six past Indianapolis 500 champions in the field.

Over the course of this month, ensuring Alonso doesn’t hog the spotlight but is highlighted along with the stars of the full-season championship, and his other trio of rookies, will be key to the overall success of this race beyond May itself.

Alas, Wednesday was his day to be singularly under the spotlight, because no one else was there to take it away.

McLaren announces ‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ sim racing competition

By Luke SmithMay 4, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

McLaren has taken a step into the world of eSports by announcing a new competition for sim racers with a top prize of a Formula 1 role.

“World’s Fastest Gamer” will see sim racers go head-to-head in a competition established by McLaren in collaboration with gaming tech supplier Logitech G and GT Academy founder Darren Cox.

“The format pits the best gamers in the world across multiple racing platforms as they battle each other to discover the ultimate ‘champion of champions’,” McLaren’s release about the scheme reads.

“The winner will be offered a one-year contract with McLaren to work in an official capacity as a simulator driver. They will work with engineers at both the McLaren Technology Centre and at grand prix circuits across the world to develop and improve the machinery driven in the real world by the team’s drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

“Billed as ‘the best job in eSports’, the battle to find McLaren’s newest recruit will be viewable at every stage via a dedicated YouTube channel and McLaren’s social media channels.

“Six international finalists will be hand-picked by experts in both gaming and Formula 1 to join this year’s competition. A further four finalists will be selected from qualifying events online during summer 2017.

“The grand finale, held at the McLaren Technology Centre in the autumn, will put all 10 hopefuls through one of the most rigorous job interviews in the world. Not only will they race against each other across a variety of different gaming titles on different platforms, they will also need to demonstrate their engineering know-how, ability to work as part of a team, and display the mental and physical strengths required for such a unique position.”

The move from McLaren comes at a time when sim racing is enjoying something of a boom, with the Formula E championship holding a million-dollar race in Las Vegas earlier this year. This marks the first time that an F1 team had entered the eSports arena, though.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity, not only within the gaming industry, but for everyone at McLaren and motorsport in general,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown said.

“We’ve long witnessed the growth of online sports gaming, and, right now, the parallels between the real and the virtual worlds have never been closer.

“This is absolutely the right time to be creating such a unique and exciting proposition; one that connects the worlds of racing and gaming in a way that’s never been explored before.

“‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ really aims to democratizee the process of finding the best virtual racer out there. The contest isn’t limited to one platform or one game; we’re very keen not to restrict access or entry for people, but rather welcome the worldwide gaming community, whether that’s on mobile or on high-end simulator platforms.”

Mecum Auctions to sponsor Karam’s DRR car at Indy 500

By Tony DiZinnoMay 4, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Sage Karam’s fourth overall Indianapolis 500 and third with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will see a cool black and yellow livery return to his No. 24 Chevrolet, as Mecum Auctions will be the car’s primary sponsor.

Mecum has been a past DRR partner before, with Oriol Servia behind the wheel. Now they’ll take over primary sponsorship for the talented young 22-year-old at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Mecum Auctions, which air on NBCSN, is the world’s largest collector-car auction company. On Servia’s car in 2012, the team finished fourth. Two years later in 2014, Karam won the race’s “Hard Charger” award as he advanced from 31st to ninth.

Notes from the release are below:

“Mecum Auctions is proud to mark our 30th Anniversary this year. Between our tremendous Indianapolis auction and the Indy 500 opportunity with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, this month of May is set to be one of our most exciting celebrations ever. I can’t wait to put a Mecum “SOLD” sticker on the bottle of milk in Victory Lane,” said Dana Mecum, President and Founder of Mecum Auctions.

The Dreyer & Reinbold family has a long history in the Indy 500 dating back to the 1920s with legendary car builder Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer’s grandson, has been a car owner in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014.

“We are very excited to have the Mecum Auto Auctions back with our Indy 500 effort in 2017,” said Reinbold, owner of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing organization. “We had a great performance with the Mecum in 2012 with a fourth. The great livery of the Mecum Auctions car again at the Indy 500 will be extremely popular with the fans too. We can’t wait to see Sage and the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevy on the world’s greatest race track in a week or so.”

Karam got the opportunity to step up to the big stage by winning the 2013 Indy Lights Series championship and now also drives in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, competing with co-driver Scott Pruett in a Lexus RCF GT3 GTD sports car.

“I watch the Mecum Auctions on NBCSN regularly and am excited about this month in Indy,” said Karam. “It looks like a blast. I’m a car guy like most of the people in the Indy 500 garages. A lot of drivers have to work with some sponsor that aren’t too exciting for them. But I can tell you that the Mecum sponsorship gets me very excited because of my interest in their cars. To work with a sponsor which has some very historic and amazing machinery is very cool for me. We want to make sure that our No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet looks good all month for them.”

The month of May is truly a celebration for Mecum Auctions, as the company commemorates its monumental 30th anniversary with a 2,000-car offering at Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic auction May 16-20 in Indianapolis. Headlining the auction are several prestigious collections and a vast assortment of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes hot rods, Resto Mods, and more at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Coupled with the sponsorship of Karam in the Indianapolis 500, Mecum Auctions will be a prominent player in the Circle City’s signature month.

Details for that auction are below:

Auction Schedule

Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic
May 16-20, 2017
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Admission:  $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates daily open at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. daily; Road Art begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

TV Schedule: (NBCSN, all times ET) Thursday, May 18 from 12:30-4 p.m. (live) and 4:30-6 p.m. (live); Friday, May 19 from noon-3 p.m. (live); Saturday, May 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (live) and 8 p.m.-midnight; Sunday, May 21 from6:30 p.m.-midnight; Wednesday, May 24 from midnight-3 a.m.

Editor’s note: Sage Karam’s blogs will again appear during the month of May on NBCSports.com. An archive of Karam’s 2016 blogs are linked here

Will Power righting the ship after a tough start to 2017

By Kyle LavigneMay 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

If he didn’t have bad luck, Team Penske’s Will Power might not have any luck in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. After winning the pole at St. Petersburg, an ill-timed caution and a mechanical problem relegated Power to 19th at race’s end. Contact with Charlie Kimball doomed him at Long Beach before he even completed a lap, and he could do no better than 13th. And at Barber Motorsports Park, where he again won the pole and was leading in the final laps, a punctured tire forced him to make a late pit stop and dropped him to 14th at the checkered flag.

However, the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix Raceway saw a turn of good fortune for the 2014 champion. Power started second, led 59 laps and finished the day in a very solid second place behind teammate Simon Pagenaud. “It was a good night considering where we’ve finished the last few races. I’m happy to finish second and get some points,” Power said of the result.

Of course, it could have easily been a win if not for an untimely caution after a scheduled green flag pit stop. That caution allowed Pagenaud to cycle to the front, and Power was unable to mount a challenge. Still, Power did not express much disappointment. “I think the Verizon Chevrolet was the strongest car. I would have liked to have got the win, but I’ll take the points. This was just what we needed for the championship points. We’ve been good everywhere,” he asserted.

Now four races in, Power’s 2017 season is eerily similar to his 2016 campaign. Last year, Power missed the first race at St. Petersburg due to an illness. His finishes in the next three races (third, seventh, and fourth) vaulted him up to seventh in the championship when the calendar turned to May.

Fast forward to 2017, and his finish of second at Phoenix, the fourth race of the year, has vaulted Power’s championship standing to…seventh as the series begins the month of May.

The next race for the Verizon IndyCar Series is the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 12-13.

Formula E names Qatar Airways as Paris title sponsor, New York airline partner

By Luke SmithMay 4, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Formula E has announced that Qatar Airways has become the official airline partner for the upcoming New York City race and the series itself, as well as taking title sponsorship for the Paris ePrix.

The upcoming Formula E round in New York on July 15-16 has secured Qatar Airways as a title sponsor, as announced by the series on Wednesday.

Formula E will grace the streets of Red Hook, Brooklyn this summer as the penultimate round of the all-electric series’ third season, acting as a landmark motorsport event for New York.

The race will see Qatar Airways act as its official airline partner, a position it will also adopt for the Paris round on May 20, which will officially be known as the Qatar Airways Paris ePrix.

“It’s fantastic news that Qatar Airways is joining the electric street racing series as race title partner of Paris and Official Airline Partner for two of the flagship events on the Formula E calendar in Paris and New York,” Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said.

“This partnership continues to show the growth of the series on a global scale; we are working closely with distinguished companies in a variety of industries and fields all over the world.

“I’m delighted to add Qatar Airways to the growing list of partners joining Formula E, demonstrating arguably the best partnership portfolio of any sporting platform.”