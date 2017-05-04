F1 bosses in talks over street demonstration in London

Formula 1 bosses have held talks regarding a possible street demonstration through the centre of London, England that could take place ahead of the British Grand Prix, according to reports.
Multiple outlets including The Telegraph and The Times reported earlier this week that F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, has held discussions with Westminster City Council regarding a show run.
“Officers from the Greater London Authority and Westminster City Council have met with event organizers about a potential showcase event in central London, not a race,” a statement from Westminster City Council reads.
“Discussions are at a very early stage and as such nothing has been agreed.”
F1 last graced London’s city center back in 2004 (pictured) when cars ran between Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus, driven by Jenson Button, David Coulthard and Nigel Mansell.
Liberty has made its intentions to hold more events in city centers prior to races clear in the past, as well as expressing a desire to stage more grands prix on the streets of major cities.
A law tweak was recently passed in the UK that allows motorsport events to take place on roads and streets, but a grand prix in London still seems far off.
City mayor Sadiq Khan is open to staging motorsport events in the city, though, and is known to be pushing for Formula E to return after its spell at Battersea Park ended in 2016 following pressure from local residents.
SPA, Belgium – Toyota continued its impressive start to the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship season by leading the first two practice sessions for this weekend’s 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Thursday.
Toyota’s Thursday at Spa started with a setback when Jose Maria Lopez was ruled out of the weekend on medical grounds, owing to a minor injury from his shunt at Silverstone two weeks ago.
Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi were left to continue as a two-man team for the day, yet they made the most of it as they led FP1 and FP2 respectively in the No. 7 TS050 Hybrid.
Conway edged out the No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid by just 0.036 seconds in the first session, before Kobayashi was able to pull out a half-second gap in FP2, with the No. 2 car posing the stiffest competition once again. Kobayashi’s time of 1:56.369 was the fastest of the day overall.
In LMP2, the CEFC Manor TRS Racing team swept to a one-two finish, with recent Formula 1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne turning in a fastest lap of 2:02.662. The Chinese-backed team finished a second clear of the competition, with Signatech Alpine finishing as the best of the rest in third.
Aston Martin was fastest in GTE Pro as Marco Sørensen recorded a best lap of 2:16.458 in the No. 95 Vantage GTE, finishing two-tenths clear of Kevin Estre’s lap in the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR. Estre crashed at Les Combes midway through the session, but still ended the session P2, with the No. 67 Ford GT following in third.
GTE Am saw Spirit of Race lead in the No. 54 Ferrari 488 GTE courtesy of Miguel Molina, lapping 0.170 seconds faster than the No. 98 AMR entry.
Running continues on Friday at Spa with third practice and qualifying ahead of the race on Saturday.
Dominance is defined as “power and influence over others.” In essence, one who exerts dominance displays a level of superiority; he or she is simply better than everyone else, at least for a given time period.
In every sense of the word, Oliver Askew has been dominant in the 2017 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda. In fact, it’s been nearly perfect. Askew has led 47 of the 81 total laps, taking three wins and one second-place finish through four races. And that high level of performance was on full display at his last outing at Barber Motorsports Park.
Askew and his Cape Motorsports team qualified on pole for both races, led every lap in both races, and won both races to compete a clean sweep of the weekend. As Askew told NBC Sports, such a feat is never easy.
“It’s definitely hard to finish a sweep over the weekend, especially because I think, in most cases, the competitors end up catching you at the end of the weekend, or the gap is closer,” he explained. “It’s so hard to keep progressing when you already feel like you’re at the limit.”
On the surface, everything looked routine, smooth, and even easy for Askew. However, particularly during Race 1, setup issues resulting from the different tire rubber made for an interesting challenge.
“We were actually struggling a little bit on (Friday) with the balance of the car. The IndyCar rubber went down, and that caught us off guard a bit,” he said. “But we made it a lot better for the race on (Saturday). I think if we didn’t have such a long safety car period, we’d have actually driven away from the car in second, not like how the race was on Friday.”
The early-season strength does not come as much of a surprise given the form he and the team displayed during pre-season testing at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Askew was also quickest. As he asserted, the performance was a sign that he and the team could do great things this year.
“We were up at least three tenths on the field in every session except the last one, when we didn’t put new tires on. I think that kind of set the tone and set our expectations for the season, especially the season openers. After that test, we kind of knew what our expectations were and what the potential for us was.”
Of course, a look at Cape Motorsports’ history also indicates a potential for dominance. The Florida-based team has won five consecutive USF2000 championships and, as Askew explained, works in a seamless, machine-like manner that would rival even the biggest of racing operations in its attention to details. “The way they work is amazing. They can just get so much done. At this level, with the cars being exactly the same and the engines being spec, all the details matter massively. I think the guys at Cape Motorsports definitely nailed down those details and provided a fantastic race car.”
However, being a rookie in any series poses a set of unique obstacles, mostly due to inexperience, that cannot be ignored. Askew admitted that his learning curve has been steep, but the team around him has helped the transition from karts to cars go relatively smoothly.
“My learning curve has been very steep, since about the start of the Team USA Scholarship, and also at the Mazda shootout in (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca). I learned so much there testing. I feel like I have so many good people around me now, and that’s really shown in my performance. “
Further, his time in karting (he spent 11 years racing karts) helped him develop a strong race craft, a skill set he was able to carry into USF2000.
“I expected to be competitive. I don’t think this competitive, this fast!” he said. “I’ve been racing karts for 11 years, prior to this season. I think the race craft and speed has also come from all those years of racing go karts.”
Currently, Askew leads Kaylen Frederick by 34 points going into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, where all the ladders of the Mazda Road to Indy will compete on May 12-13.
McLaren has taken a step into the world of eSports by announcing a new competition for sim racers with a top prize of a Formula 1 role.
“World’s Fastest Gamer” will see sim racers go head-to-head in a competition established by McLaren in collaboration with gaming tech supplier Logitech G and GT Academy founder Darren Cox.
“The format pits the best gamers in the world across multiple racing platforms as they battle each other to discover the ultimate ‘champion of champions’,” McLaren’s release about the scheme reads.
“The winner will be offered a one-year contract with McLaren to work in an official capacity as a simulator driver. They will work with engineers at both the McLaren Technology Centre and at grand prix circuits across the world to develop and improve the machinery driven in the real world by the team’s drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.
“Billed as ‘the best job in eSports’, the battle to find McLaren’s newest recruit will be viewable at every stage via a dedicated YouTube channel and McLaren’s social media channels.
“Six international finalists will be hand-picked by experts in both gaming and Formula 1 to join this year’s competition. A further four finalists will be selected from qualifying events online during summer 2017.
“The grand finale, held at the McLaren Technology Centre in the autumn, will put all 10 hopefuls through one of the most rigorous job interviews in the world. Not only will they race against each other across a variety of different gaming titles on different platforms, they will also need to demonstrate their engineering know-how, ability to work as part of a team, and display the mental and physical strengths required for such a unique position.”
The move from McLaren comes at a time when sim racing is enjoying something of a boom, with the Formula E championship holding a million-dollar race in Las Vegas earlier this year. This marks the first time that an F1 team had entered the eSports arena, though.
“This is a hugely exciting opportunity, not only within the gaming industry, but for everyone at McLaren and motorsport in general,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown said.
“We’ve long witnessed the growth of online sports gaming, and, right now, the parallels between the real and the virtual worlds have never been closer.
“This is absolutely the right time to be creating such a unique and exciting proposition; one that connects the worlds of racing and gaming in a way that’s never been explored before.
“‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ really aims to democratizee the process of finding the best virtual racer out there. The contest isn’t limited to one platform or one game; we’re very keen not to restrict access or entry for people, but rather welcome the worldwide gaming community, whether that’s on mobile or on high-end simulator platforms.”
Sage Karam’s fourth overall Indianapolis 500 and third with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will see a cool black and yellow livery return to his No. 24 Chevrolet, as Mecum Auctions will be the car’s primary sponsor.
Mecum has been a past DRR partner before, with Oriol Servia behind the wheel. Now they’ll take over primary sponsorship for the talented young 22-year-old at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Mecum Auctions, which air on NBCSN, is the world’s largest collector-car auction company. On Servia’s car in 2012, the team finished fourth. Two years later in 2014, Karam won the race’s “Hard Charger” award as he advanced from 31st to ninth.
Notes from the release are below:
—
“Mecum Auctions is proud to mark our 30th Anniversary this year. Between our tremendous Indianapolis auction and the Indy 500 opportunity with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, this month of May is set to be one of our most exciting celebrations ever. I can’t wait to put a Mecum “SOLD” sticker on the bottle of milk in Victory Lane,” said Dana Mecum, President and Founder of Mecum Auctions.
The Dreyer & Reinbold family has a long history in the Indy 500 dating back to the 1920s with legendary car builder Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer’s grandson, has been a car owner in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014.
“We are very excited to have the Mecum Auto Auctions back with our Indy 500 effort in 2017,” said Reinbold, owner of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing organization. “We had a great performance with the Mecum in 2012 with a fourth. The great livery of the Mecum Auctions car again at the Indy 500 will be extremely popular with the fans too. We can’t wait to see Sage and the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevy on the world’s greatest race track in a week or so.”
Karam got the opportunity to step up to the big stage by winning the 2013 Indy Lights Series championship and now also drives in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, competing with co-driver Scott Pruett in a Lexus RCF GT3 GTD sports car.
“I watch the Mecum Auctions on NBCSN regularly and am excited about this month in Indy,” said Karam. “It looks like a blast. I’m a car guy like most of the people in the Indy 500 garages. A lot of drivers have to work with some sponsor that aren’t too exciting for them. But I can tell you that the Mecum sponsorship gets me very excited because of my interest in their cars. To work with a sponsor which has some very historic and amazing machinery is very cool for me. We want to make sure that our No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet looks good all month for them.”
The month of May is truly a celebration for Mecum Auctions, as the company commemorates its monumental 30th anniversary with a 2,000-car offering at Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic auction May 16-20 in Indianapolis. Headlining the auction are several prestigious collections and a vast assortment of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes hot rods, Resto Mods, and more at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Coupled with the sponsorship of Karam in the Indianapolis 500, Mecum Auctions will be a prominent player in the Circle City’s signature month.
Details for that auction are below:
Auction Schedule
Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic May 16-20, 2017
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission
Preview: Gates daily open at 8 a.m.
Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. daily; Road Art begins at 9 a.m.Tuesday through Saturday.
TV Schedule: (NBCSN, all times ET) Thursday, May 18 from 12:30-4 p.m. (live) and 4:30-6 p.m. (live); Friday, May 19 from noon-3 p.m. (live); Saturday, May 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (live) and 8 p.m.-midnight; Sunday, May 21 from6:30 p.m.-midnight; Wednesday, May 24 from midnight-3 a.m.