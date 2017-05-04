Getty Images

Family delivers message on behalf of John Andretti’s cancer fight

Associated PressMay 4, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Michael Andretti is taking his cousin’s message public.

The former IndyCar star and current team owner is urging people to get regular screenings for early detection of colon cancer. Andretti made the plea on behalf of his cousin, John, a former race-car driver who is currently undergoing chemotherapy after doctors diagnosed him in January.

Doctors have told John Andretti that the disease also has spread to his liver.

John’s 24-year-old, Jarrett, also was in Indianapolis on Thursday. He says his 54-year-old father is fighting hard and has been upbeat throughout the process.

Both said John Andretti had never had a colonoscopy until January.

Michael says he had his first screening only a few weeks ago and was clear.

More AP auto racing: http://www.racing.ap.org .

May the Force be with him: Stats as John Force turns 68

Photo: John Force Racing
By Tony DiZinnoMay 4, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

Cool story here from John Force Racing as its fearless leader turns 68 years old today.

The release is below:

John Force celebrates his 68th birthday today. In honor of this birthday, here are some statistics and milestones related to Force and the No. 68.

  • Force’s 68th race (event appearance) came September 14, 1986, at Maple Grove Raceway near Reading, Pa.
  • The 68th race in which Force qualified for and raced came July 26, 1987, at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colo. Force made the final but dropped the matchup against Kenny Bernstein.
  • Force’s 68th elimination round victory came June 7, 1987, at Sanair Super Speedway in St.-Pie, Quebec, Canada. The victory was a result of a bye run. More exciting for Force later in the day, he earned his first career Funny Car victory, topping Ed McCulloch (whose son Jason is now a co-crew chief on Force’s PEAK Coolant & Motor Oil Chevrolet Camaro SS).
  • Force’s 68th final round came October 30, 1994, at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Calif., against Cruz Pedregon, whom he defeated. Force has competed in 248 finals, an NHRA record.
  • Force’s 68th victory came May 17, 1998, at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey. He defeated Jim Epler. Force has 148 victories, an NHRA record.
  • Force’s 68th No. 1 came in the 1996 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. He ended up winning the race later that weekend against Al Hofmann. Force has earned the No. 1 qualifying position 155 times in his career, an NHRA record.
  • Force set the low elapsed time for a weekend for the 68th time of his career April 26, 1998, in Richmond, Va. He ran 4.887 seconds on the quarter-mile. He has set the low ET for an event 151 times in his career, an NHRA record.
  • Force set the top event speed for a weekend for the 68th time of his career April 16, 2000, at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas. He turned in a speed of 319.98 mph. Force has set the top speed for an event 133 times in his career.
  • Force’s 68th different opponent was Paula Martin, whom he faced and defeated August 18, 1991, in the first round at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.
  • The 68th different opponent Force defeated was Gary Clapshaw, in a first-round matchup August 2, 1992, at Sonoma Raceway in California.
  • Force’s 68th matchup against 2016 and reigning NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps came in a semifinals victory at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., on June 23, 2013.
  • Force’s 68th elimination round matchup against a JFR teammate came November 14, 2004, against Eric Medlen at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.
  • Force’s 68th elimination victory over a teammate came February 14, 2010, in a quarterfinals matchup against Robert Hight at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Force went on to win the race, besting Capps in the finals.
  • If Force makes it to this weekend’s finals in the NHRA Southern Nationals, it means he will have 68 elimination round victories at Atlanta Dragway. A 69th round win at the track this weekend would give him his 149th victory.
  • Force currently has 68 elimination round victories against his most common opponent, Cruz Pedregon. He has faced Pedregon 101 times during his career

And some bonus stats:

  • Force has raced on his birthday three times – 1997 in Dallas, Texas; 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia; and 2008 in Madison, Ill. His best finish was the 1997 race, when he reached the finals but lost to Randy Anderson.
  • Despite not winning either the 1997 or 2008 races on his birthday, he did establish major milestones for himself and in the NHRA ranks. He scored his 500th round victory in 1997 against Ray Higley in the second round, and his 1,000th round victory in 2008 against Ron Capps in the first round.
  • If Force wins at Atlanta, he will extend his record as the oldest driver to win an NHRA Funny Car race. He reset the mark earlier this year at Gainesville, at 67 years, 10 months, 15 days.

Champs converge: Rossi descends on Wrigley for Cubs first pitch

Photo: IMS
By Tony DiZinnoMay 4, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Alexander Rossi’s yearlong tour of post-Indianapolis 500 victory events has continued to roll on this week.

On Wednesday, in an interruption from “Alonso-mania” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Rossi received his champion’s ring for winning last year’s 100th Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil from Herff Jones.

And then today, Rossi, driver of the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda for Andretti-Herta Autosport in the Verizon IndyCar Series met baseball’s most recent champion’s ring recipients, the Chicago Cubs, where he threw out the first pitch for today’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here’s a few social posts.

The full report is linked here.

Meanwhile, here’s Rossi’s ring ceremony from Wednesday.

F1 bosses in talks over street demonstration in London

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 4, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

Formula 1 bosses have held talks regarding a possible street demonstration through the centre of London, England that could take place ahead of the British Grand Prix, according to reports.

Multiple outlets including The Telegraph and The Times reported earlier this week that F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, has held discussions with Westminster City Council regarding a show run.

“Officers from the Greater London Authority and Westminster City Council have met with event organizers about a potential showcase event in central London, not a race,” a statement from Westminster City Council reads.

“Discussions are at a very early stage and as such nothing has been agreed.”

F1 last graced London’s city center back in 2004 (pictured) when cars ran between Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus, driven by Jenson Button, David Coulthard and Nigel Mansell.

Liberty has made its intentions to hold more events in city centers prior to races clear in the past, as well as expressing a desire to stage more grands prix on the streets of major cities.

A law tweak was recently passed in the UK that allows motorsport events to take place on roads and streets, but a grand prix in London still seems far off.

City mayor Sadiq Khan is open to staging motorsport events in the city, though, and is known to be pushing for Formula E to return after its spell at Battersea Park ended in 2016 following pressure from local residents.

Toyota leads Thursday WEC practice running at Spa

Toyota Gazoo Racing
By Luke SmithMay 4, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Toyota continued its impressive start to the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship season by leading the first two practice sessions for this weekend’s 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Thursday.

Toyota kick-started its campaign with a narrow victory over Porsche at Silverstone two weeks ago, with the No. 8 TS050 Hybrid shared by Anthony Davidson, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima clinching victory.

Toyota’s Thursday at Spa started with a setback when Jose Maria Lopez was ruled out of the weekend on medical grounds, owing to a minor injury from his shunt at Silverstone two weeks ago.

Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi were left to continue as a two-man team for the day, yet they made the most of it as they led FP1 and FP2 respectively in the No. 7 TS050 Hybrid.

Conway edged out the No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid by just 0.036 seconds in the first session, before Kobayashi was able to pull out a half-second gap in FP2, with the No. 2 car posing the stiffest competition once again. Kobayashi’s time of 1:56.369 was the fastest of the day overall.

In LMP2, the CEFC Manor TRS Racing team swept to a one-two finish, with recent Formula 1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne turning in a fastest lap of 2:02.662. The Chinese-backed team finished a second clear of the competition, with Signatech Alpine finishing as the best of the rest in third.

Aston Martin was fastest in GTE Pro as Marco Sørensen recorded a best lap of 2:16.458 in the No. 95 Vantage GTE, finishing two-tenths clear of Kevin Estre’s lap in the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR. Estre crashed at Les Combes midway through the session, but still ended the session P2, with the No. 67 Ford GT following in third.

GTE Am saw Spirit of Race lead in the No. 54 Ferrari 488 GTE courtesy of Miguel Molina, lapping 0.170 seconds faster than the No. 98 AMR entry.

Running continues on Friday at Spa with third practice and qualifying ahead of the race on Saturday.