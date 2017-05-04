Lopez ruled out of Spa WEC race through injury after Silverstone crash

SPA, Belgium – Jose Maria Lopez will miss this weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa-Francorchamps after failing a pre-race medical check.
Lopez crashed heavily in damp conditions during the season-opener at Silverstone two weeks ago, resulting in a visit to the local hospital in Northampton, England before being released the same day.
The Argentine was required to undergo a medical check ahead of this weekend’s 6 Hours of Spa before being given permission to race, leading to a decision to withdraw from the round.
“Toyota Gazoo Racing regrets to announce that José María López will not compete in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the second round of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC),” a statement from the team reads.
“José María suffered minor damage to two vertebrae during an accident at Silverstone on 16 April. Both team and driver hoped that a period of rest would complete the natural healing process before this week’s event.
“However, after consultation with FIA Medical Delegate Dr. Jacques Tropenat and the team’s own doctor, it has been decided José María should not compete at Spa in order to ensure he returns fully fit at Le Mans.
“José María will return to the TS050 Hybrid cockpit for a test session towards the end of the month prior to participating in the official Le Mans test on 4 June.”
“I’m extremely disappointed to miss this weekend’s race as I was really looking forward to driving the TS050 Hybrid at Spa,” Lopez said.
“I feel basically fine but we all agree that we should take no chances. The priority is to be absolutely fit for Le Mans.
“Probably I could race if we were at a different track but a driver’s body experiences extreme forces through Eau Rouge so, after discussions with the FIA Medical Delegate and our team doctor, we decided I should not drive this weekend.”
With Lopez missing the race, the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid will be shared by Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi at Spa this weekend.
McLaren has taken a step into the world of eSports by announcing a new competition for sim racers with a top prize of a Formula 1 role.
“World’s Fastest Gamer” will see sim racers go head-to-head in a competition established by McLaren in collaboration with gaming tech supplier Logitech G and GT Academy founder Darren Cox.
“The format pits the best gamers in the world across multiple racing platforms as they battle each other to discover the ultimate ‘champion of champions’,” McLaren’s release about the scheme reads.
“The winner will be offered a one-year contract with McLaren to work in an official capacity as a simulator driver. They will work with engineers at both the McLaren Technology Centre and at grand prix circuits across the world to develop and improve the machinery driven in the real world by the team’s drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.
“Billed as ‘the best job in eSports’, the battle to find McLaren’s newest recruit will be viewable at every stage via a dedicated YouTube channel and McLaren’s social media channels.
“Six international finalists will be hand-picked by experts in both gaming and Formula 1 to join this year’s competition. A further four finalists will be selected from qualifying events online during summer 2017.
“The grand finale, held at the McLaren Technology Centre in the autumn, will put all 10 hopefuls through one of the most rigorous job interviews in the world. Not only will they race against each other across a variety of different gaming titles on different platforms, they will also need to demonstrate their engineering know-how, ability to work as part of a team, and display the mental and physical strengths required for such a unique position.”
The move from McLaren comes at a time when sim racing is enjoying something of a boom, with the Formula E championship holding a million-dollar race in Las Vegas earlier this year. This marks the first time that an F1 team had entered the eSports arena, though.
“This is a hugely exciting opportunity, not only within the gaming industry, but for everyone at McLaren and motorsport in general,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown said.
“We’ve long witnessed the growth of online sports gaming, and, right now, the parallels between the real and the virtual worlds have never been closer.
“This is absolutely the right time to be creating such a unique and exciting proposition; one that connects the worlds of racing and gaming in a way that’s never been explored before.
“‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ really aims to democratizee the process of finding the best virtual racer out there. The contest isn’t limited to one platform or one game; we’re very keen not to restrict access or entry for people, but rather welcome the worldwide gaming community, whether that’s on mobile or on high-end simulator platforms.”
Sage Karam’s fourth overall Indianapolis 500 and third with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will see a cool black and yellow livery return to his No. 24 Chevrolet, as Mecum Auctions will be the car’s primary sponsor.
Mecum has been a past DRR partner before, with Oriol Servia behind the wheel. Now they’ll take over primary sponsorship for the talented young 22-year-old at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Mecum Auctions, which air on NBCSN, is the world’s largest collector-car auction company. On Servia’s car in 2012, the team finished fourth. Two years later in 2014, Karam won the race’s “Hard Charger” award as he advanced from 31st to ninth.
Notes from the release are below:
—
“Mecum Auctions is proud to mark our 30th Anniversary this year. Between our tremendous Indianapolis auction and the Indy 500 opportunity with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, this month of May is set to be one of our most exciting celebrations ever. I can’t wait to put a Mecum “SOLD” sticker on the bottle of milk in Victory Lane,” said Dana Mecum, President and Founder of Mecum Auctions.
The Dreyer & Reinbold family has a long history in the Indy 500 dating back to the 1920s with legendary car builder Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer’s grandson, has been a car owner in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014.
“We are very excited to have the Mecum Auto Auctions back with our Indy 500 effort in 2017,” said Reinbold, owner of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing organization. “We had a great performance with the Mecum in 2012 with a fourth. The great livery of the Mecum Auctions car again at the Indy 500 will be extremely popular with the fans too. We can’t wait to see Sage and the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevy on the world’s greatest race track in a week or so.”
Karam got the opportunity to step up to the big stage by winning the 2013 Indy Lights Series championship and now also drives in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, competing with co-driver Scott Pruett in a Lexus RCF GT3 GTD sports car.
“I watch the Mecum Auctions on NBCSN regularly and am excited about this month in Indy,” said Karam. “It looks like a blast. I’m a car guy like most of the people in the Indy 500 garages. A lot of drivers have to work with some sponsor that aren’t too exciting for them. But I can tell you that the Mecum sponsorship gets me very excited because of my interest in their cars. To work with a sponsor which has some very historic and amazing machinery is very cool for me. We want to make sure that our No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet looks good all month for them.”
The month of May is truly a celebration for Mecum Auctions, as the company commemorates its monumental 30th anniversary with a 2,000-car offering at Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic auction May 16-20 in Indianapolis. Headlining the auction are several prestigious collections and a vast assortment of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes hot rods, Resto Mods, and more at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Coupled with the sponsorship of Karam in the Indianapolis 500, Mecum Auctions will be a prominent player in the Circle City’s signature month.
Details for that auction are below:
Auction Schedule
Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic May 16-20, 2017
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission
Preview: Gates daily open at 8 a.m.
Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. daily; Road Art begins at 9 a.m.Tuesday through Saturday.
TV Schedule: (NBCSN, all times ET) Thursday, May 18 from 12:30-4 p.m. (live) and 4:30-6 p.m. (live); Friday, May 19 from noon-3 p.m. (live); Saturday, May 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (live) and 8 p.m.-midnight; Sunday, May 21 from6:30 p.m.-midnight; Wednesday, May 24 from midnight-3 a.m.
If he didn’t have bad luck, Team Penske’s Will Power might not have any luck in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. After winning the pole at St. Petersburg, an ill-timed caution and a mechanical problem relegated Power to 19th at race’s end. Contact with Charlie Kimball doomed him at Long Beach before he even completed a lap, and he could do no better than 13th. And at Barber Motorsports Park, where he again won the pole and was leading in the final laps, a punctured tire forced him to make a late pit stop and dropped him to 14th at the checkered flag.
However, the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix Raceway saw a turn of good fortune for the 2014 champion. Power started second, led 59 laps and finished the day in a very solid second place behind teammate Simon Pagenaud. “It was a good night considering where we’ve finished the last few races. I’m happy to finish second and get some points,” Power said of the result.
Of course, it could have easily been a win if not for an untimely caution after a scheduled green flag pit stop. That caution allowed Pagenaud to cycle to the front, and Power was unable to mount a challenge. Still, Power did not express much disappointment. “I think the Verizon Chevrolet was the strongest car. I would have liked to have got the win, but I’ll take the points. This was just what we needed for the championship points. We’ve been good everywhere,” he asserted.
Now four races in, Power’s 2017 season is eerily similar to his 2016 campaign. Last year, Power missed the first race at St. Petersburg due to an illness. His finishes in the next three races (third, seventh, and fourth) vaulted him up to seventh in the championship when the calendar turned to May.
Fast forward to 2017, and his finish of second at Phoenix, the fourth race of the year, has vaulted Power’s championship standing to…seventh as the series begins the month of May.
The next race for the Verizon IndyCar Series is the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 12-13.
Formula E has announced that Qatar Airways has become the official airline partner for the upcoming New York City race and the series itself, as well as taking title sponsorship for the Paris ePrix.
The upcoming Formula E round in New York on July 15-16 has secured Qatar Airways as a title sponsor, as announced by the series on Wednesday.
Formula E will grace the streets of Red Hook, Brooklyn this summer as the penultimate round of the all-electric series’ third season, acting as a landmark motorsport event for New York.
The race will see Qatar Airways act as its official airline partner, a position it will also adopt for the Paris round on May 20, which will officially be known as the Qatar Airways Paris ePrix.
“It’s fantastic news that Qatar Airways is joining the electric street racing series as race title partner of Paris and Official Airline Partner for two of the flagship events on the Formula E calendar in Paris and New York,” Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said.
“This partnership continues to show the growth of the series on a global scale; we are working closely with distinguished companies in a variety of industries and fields all over the world.
“I’m delighted to add Qatar Airways to the growing list of partners joining Formula E, demonstrating arguably the best partnership portfolio of any sporting platform.”