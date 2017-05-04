Photo: Blackdog Speed Shop

New Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R turning heads in both PWC, IMSA

By Tony DiZinnoMay 4, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

The second race debut of one of sports car racing’s newest – and perhaps coolest – models comes to life this weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

The Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R of course has already been seen in action at the first two Pirelli World Challenge weekends with longtime GM competitor Blackdog Speed Shop, at entirely separate circuits from the streets of St. Petersburg to the fast, flowing VIRginia International Raceway.

The car’s full technical specs from its reveal are linked here, but of note, it is rear-wheel drive, unitized body with 2-way adjustable struts & dampers and front & rear anti-roll bars, featuring a 6.2L V8 naturally aspirated direct injection engine and a six-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters.

Now, the car swaps its boots – Continentals replace the Pirellis – as a third different Camaro GT4.R chassis makes its race debut in IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge competition with Stevenson Motorsports.

The difference in series and tires also comes with a change in the driver lineup. Lawson Aschenbach is committed to Tony Gaples’ Blackdog’s Camaro program in PWC’s GTS class, but although he competes with Stevenson in IMSA, it’s actually in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class sharing an Audi R8 LMS with Andrew Davis.

That leaves Davis’ longtime co-driver and past Continental Tire Challenge co-champion, Robin Liddell, to share the No. 57 Camaro GT4.R with Aschenbach’s past co-driver, one of the series’ most successful qualifiers in Matt Bell. As you can see below, Bell and Liddell are already up to antics…

ASCHENBACH, GAPLES, BLACKDOG LAY THE GROUNDWORK

Photo: Blackdog Speed Shop

It’s a switched-up lineup but with Aschenbach as the guide to the car’s performance from his first two PWC weekends, hopes are high for the latest first race for the new car this weekend.

He’s driven the new GT4.R in addition to the previous generation Z/28.R, which he raced the last time Stevenson ran a Camaro in Continental Tire Challenge competition in 2015 and also with Blackdog in PWC last year, and the previous generation Camaro SS in PWC in 2013 and 2014, both years where he won class championships.

“The GT4.R is a step forward compared to the previous generation race car,” Aschenbach told NBC Sports. “We were able to compile all of the information, and knowledge learned over the past few years with the Z/28, and carefully put that into the development of the new car.

“The handling characteristics aren’t extremely different, but they are much more refined. We were able to keep the braking performance and stability, along with the high speed corner grip. However, we now have better aero balance, and a lighter, more nimble car.

“I feel the GT4.R will be competitive on any track, and on any tire, which is important when it comes to a customer based program.”

CUSTOMER-BASED FOCUS

The key phrasing outlined there is customer-based. GM’s road racing portfolio in recent years has centered on its factory or factory-supported efforts but in 2017, times may be changing on that front.

The flagship Corvette Racing team in WeatherTech has only run with one longtime Corvette chassis customer in Larbre Competition, Jack Leconte’s French team. Cadillac’s PWC GT effort has never seen customers for its CTS-V.R and now ATS-V.R models.

However Cadillac supports multiple teams in WeatherTech now, with the Konica Minolta (Wayne Taylor Racing) and Mustang Sampling and Whelen Engineering teams (Action Express Racing) the first two teams to acquire the new Cadillac DPi-V.R models; the potential is well there for that car to be available to others down the road.

Blackdog Racing; Pirelli World Challenge; St. Petersburg, Florida; March 9-12, 2017; #10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R driven by Lawson Aschenbach and #11 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R driven by Tony Gaples (Richard Prince Photo)

And beyond Blackdog and Stevenson, the goal for the Camaro GT4.R long-term is for it to be sold to customers. The previous generation Z/28.R had only one additional customer in Mantella Autosport, with the Canadian team running those for only one season in Continental Tire Challenge before going to PWC and running KTM X-BOW GT4s from 2016.

“We anticipate this being a customer car program,” Mark Kent, Director, Motorsports Competition – Chevrolet, told reporters at the car’s St. Petersburg debut. “We’re still working out the process and pricing, but that is our long-term intention. This year we’re focusing with Blackdog here, and a team (Stevenson) in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge series. After that would be when we turn it into a customer program.

“It’s based off the Camaro ZL1, but you’ll also see a lot of resemblance to one we introduced at Daytona. It was developed with Pratt & Miller. The engine is built and supplied by our own manufacturers.”

Shawn Meagher is a name you may well get to know more as the year progresses, as the program advances. He is the Camaro GT4.R Program Manager – Chevrolet, and praised the development the teams have done to get the car to this point this early in its development life cycle.

“We have such a high performance car. It makes a lot easier when you work very closely with the production team,” Meagher told reporters at St. Petersburg. “In turn we have a lot of data or background with the production colleagues. We move very quickly and aggressively with such a good background.

“There’s some similarities to the Camaro. This new car is an evolution. That’s one of the reasons why Blackdog Speed Shop which ran the old cars in the past, can execute very well.”

QUICK START

Blackdog Racing; Pirelli World Challenge; St. Petersburg, Florida; March 9-12, 2017; #10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R driven by Lawson Aschenbach and #11 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R driven by Tony Gaples (Richard Prince Photo)

Aschenbach proved the new car’s potential right out of the box – literally – as he took a debut pole at St. Petersburg in the same week the team took delivery of one of its chassis. Aschenbach, who is teammates to Blackdog team principal Tony Gaples, finished second in both races.

“To be able to roll out of the trailer, and qualify on the pole was a massive feat for the new GT4.R. Not to mention two podiums!” Aschenbach said. “I was impressed by how well the car handled the tight, twisty parts of the circuit, something we struggled with in the past. It seems that we have a more complete car this year.”

As in St. Petersburg, Aschenbach completed a double podium at VIR, coming third in both races. The second third proved the car’s durability under duress as Aschenbach fought hard with Ian James’ Panoz Esperante Avezzano, the likable James later issued a post-race penalty for driving conduct and docked one position from third to fourth.

So that’s four podiums and a class points lead for Aschenbach in the one series where the car will complete a full season this year. Aschenbach also thanked Gaples for a selfless act done in the betterment of the team after a parts issue arose.

“I believe we achieved the maximum result possible. The balance was spot on all weekend, and we worked hard to make sure the car wasn’t going to abuse the tires too quickly,” Aschenbach explained.

“We had a differential issue in qualifying, but Tony was very kind to allow us to swap parts so I could compete in race one. It was hard for all of us to see him sit it out, but fortunately we were able to fly some parts in so he could partake in race two.

“All-in-all it’s been an incredible start to the season with the new Camaro GT4.R. I feel we have the car, team, and pace to battle for a championship. Although we are pushing hard to win races, execution has become the name of the game early in the season.”

STEVENSON’S LATEST CAMARO EVOLUTION

And so that leaves the focus on Stevenson – which won the Continental Tire Challenge GS championship the last time it competed in the series with Davis and Liddell – to look to secure the car’s first win at Circuit of The Americas this weekend, a track where the old Z/28.R scored its fourth and final win of that 2015 title season.

This also continues the tradition of Stevenson premiering new Camaro race cars. The team has debuted the GT.R (2009) and the Z/28.R (2014) racing in both the GRAND-AM Rolex Series and the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge. The GT4.R will mark the third consecutive Camaro generation that the team will debut.

It’s up to Liddell and Bell to tell the tail of how the new car gets on this weekend, while leaving Aschenbach in the unusual position of rooting for a car he drives in another series, watching from the pit box!

Stevenson’s last COTA race with a Camaro saw Liddell and Davis win CTSC GS in 2015. Photo courtesy of IMSA

“I’m certainly going to miss the H-pattern shifters and more production-based cars, but the GT4 class is where the motorsport world is heading, and I’m happy to see IMSA has followed suit. At its roots, the CTSC GS class still seems to be the same rough and tumble brawl of a race series that I’ve enjoyed so much in the first seven years of my career, and I’m extremely happy to be contending in it once again,” Bell said.

“The new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R is a serious race car. It is lighter, more nimble, and even more engineered for the race track than the Z/28.R that Stevenson Motorsport won the GS Championship with in 2015. We know the team is up to the task, we know the new car is as solid as any we’ve raced, and I’m quite certain Robin (Liddell) and I will pair well together. While we have been teammates for seven years, we’ve never been season-long co-drivers. He and I both seem to like the car the same way and have similar feedback, so that will certainly streamline the tuning process.”

The Stevenson crew’s efforts are aided in large part by team manager Mike Johnson, who will pull his own unique double duty at COTA as he’ll call race strategies for both Liddell and Davis’ No. 57 Camaro GT4.R in the two-hour Continental Tire Challenge race, and the Aschenbach/Davis No. 57 Audi R8 LMS in the two-hour, 40-minute WeatherTech Championship race, which run Friday and Saturday, respectively. A further story on him is linked here via IMSA.com.

But there’s something right about Stevenson being back in a Camaro, as they look to add to an already solid start established by Blackdog for the new Camaro GT4.R.

McLaren announces ‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ sim racing competition

McLaren/LAT
By Luke SmithMay 4, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

McLaren has taken a step into the world of eSports by announcing a new competition for sim racers with a top prize of a Formula 1 role.

“World’s Fastest Gamer” will see sim racers go head-to-head in a competition established by McLaren in collaboration with gaming tech supplier Logitech G and GT Academy founder Darren Cox.

“The format pits the best gamers in the world across multiple racing platforms as they battle each other to discover the ultimate ‘champion of champions’,” McLaren’s release about the scheme reads.

“The winner will be offered a one-year contract with McLaren to work in an official capacity as a simulator driver. They will work with engineers at both the McLaren Technology Centre and at grand prix circuits across the world to develop and improve the machinery driven in the real world by the team’s drivers, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

“Billed as ‘the best job in eSports’, the battle to find McLaren’s newest recruit will be viewable at every stage via a dedicated YouTube channel and McLaren’s social media channels.

“Six international finalists will be hand-picked by experts in both gaming and Formula 1 to join this year’s competition. A further four finalists will be selected from qualifying events online during summer 2017.

“The grand finale, held at the McLaren Technology Centre in the autumn, will put all 10 hopefuls through one of the most rigorous job interviews in the world. Not only will they race against each other across a variety of different gaming titles on different platforms, they will also need to demonstrate their engineering know-how, ability to work as part of a team, and display the mental and physical strengths required for such a unique position.”

The move from McLaren comes at a time when sim racing is enjoying something of a boom, with the Formula E championship holding a million-dollar race in Las Vegas earlier this year. This marks the first time that an F1 team had entered the eSports arena, though.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity, not only within the gaming industry, but for everyone at McLaren and motorsport in general,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown said.

“We’ve long witnessed the growth of online sports gaming, and, right now, the parallels between the real and the virtual worlds have never been closer.

“This is absolutely the right time to be creating such a unique and exciting proposition; one that connects the worlds of racing and gaming in a way that’s never been explored before.

“‘World’s Fastest Gamer’ really aims to democratizee the process of finding the best virtual racer out there. The contest isn’t limited to one platform or one game; we’re very keen not to restrict access or entry for people, but rather welcome the worldwide gaming community, whether that’s on mobile or on high-end simulator platforms.”

Mecum Auctions to sponsor Karam’s DRR car at Indy 500

Photo: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
By Tony DiZinnoMay 4, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Sage Karam’s fourth overall Indianapolis 500 and third with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will see a cool black and yellow livery return to his No. 24 Chevrolet, as Mecum Auctions will be the car’s primary sponsor.

Mecum has been a past DRR partner before, with Oriol Servia behind the wheel. Now they’ll take over primary sponsorship for the talented young 22-year-old at the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Mecum Auctions, which air on NBCSN, is the world’s largest collector-car auction company. On Servia’s car in 2012, the team finished fourth. Two years later in 2014, Karam won the race’s “Hard Charger” award as he advanced from 31st to ninth.

Notes from the release are below:

Photo: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

“Mecum Auctions is proud to mark our 30th Anniversary this year. Between our tremendous Indianapolis auction and the Indy 500 opportunity with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, this month of May is set to be one of our most exciting celebrations ever. I can’t wait to put a Mecum “SOLD” sticker on the bottle of milk in Victory Lane,” said Dana Mecum, President and Founder of Mecum Auctions.

The Dreyer & Reinbold family has a long history in the Indy 500 dating back to the 1920s with legendary car builder Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer’s grandson, has been a car owner in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014.

“We are very excited to have the Mecum Auto Auctions back with our Indy 500 effort in 2017,” said Reinbold, owner of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing organization. “We had a great performance with the Mecum in 2012 with a fourth. The great livery of the Mecum Auctions car again at the Indy 500 will be extremely popular with the fans too. We can’t wait to see Sage and the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevy on the world’s greatest race track in a week or so.”

Karam got the opportunity to step up to the big stage by winning the 2013 Indy Lights Series championship and now also drives in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, competing with co-driver Scott Pruett in a Lexus RCF GT3 GTD sports car.

Photo: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

“I watch the Mecum Auctions on NBCSN regularly and am excited about this month in Indy,” said Karam. “It looks like a blast. I’m a car guy like most of the people in the Indy 500 garages. A lot of drivers have to work with some sponsor that aren’t too exciting for them. But I can tell you that the Mecum sponsorship gets me very excited because of my interest in their cars. To work with a sponsor which has some very historic and amazing machinery is very cool for me. We want to make sure that our No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet looks good all month for them.”

The month of May is truly a celebration for Mecum Auctions, as the company commemorates its monumental 30th anniversary with a 2,000-car offering at Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic auction May 16-20 in Indianapolis. Headlining the auction are several prestigious collections and a vast assortment of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes hot rods, Resto Mods, and more at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Coupled with the sponsorship of Karam in the Indianapolis 500, Mecum Auctions will be a prominent player in the Circle City’s signature month.

Details for that auction are below:

Auction Schedule

Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic
May 16-20, 2017
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Admission:  $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates daily open at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin at 10 a.m. daily; Road Art begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

TV Schedule: (NBCSN, all times ET) Thursday, May 18 from 12:30-4 p.m. (live) and 4:30-6 p.m. (live); Friday, May 19 from noon-3 p.m. (live); Saturday, May 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. (live) and 8 p.m.-midnight; Sunday, May 21 from6:30 p.m.-midnight; Wednesday, May 24 from midnight-3 a.m.

Editor’s note: Sage Karam’s blogs will again appear during the month of May on NBCSports.com. An archive of Karam’s 2016 blogs are linked here

Will Power righting the ship after a tough start to 2017

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

If he didn’t have bad luck, Team Penske’s Will Power might not have any luck in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. After winning the pole at St. Petersburg, an ill-timed caution and a mechanical problem relegated Power to 19th at race’s end. Contact with Charlie Kimball doomed him at Long Beach before he even completed a lap, and he could do no better than 13th. And at Barber Motorsports Park, where he again won the pole and was leading in the final laps, a punctured tire forced him to make a late pit stop and dropped him to 14th at the checkered flag.

However, the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix Raceway saw a turn of good fortune for the 2014 champion. Power started second, led 59 laps and finished the day in a very solid second place behind teammate Simon Pagenaud. “It was a good night considering where we’ve finished the last few races. I’m happy to finish second and get some points,” Power said of the result.

Of course, it could have easily been a win if not for an untimely caution after a scheduled green flag pit stop. That caution allowed Pagenaud to cycle to the front, and Power was unable to mount a challenge. Still, Power did not express much disappointment. “I think the Verizon Chevrolet was the strongest car. I would have liked to have got the win, but I’ll take the points. This was just what we needed for the championship points. We’ve been good everywhere,” he asserted.

Now four races in, Power’s 2017 season is eerily similar to his 2016 campaign. Last year, Power missed the first race at St. Petersburg due to an illness. His finishes in the next three races (third, seventh, and fourth) vaulted him up to seventh in the championship when the calendar turned to May.

Fast forward to 2017, and his finish of second at Phoenix, the fourth race of the year, has vaulted Power’s championship standing to…seventh as the series begins the month of May.

The next race for the Verizon IndyCar Series is the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 12-13.

Formula E names Qatar Airways as Paris title sponsor, New York airline partner

FIA Formula E
By Luke SmithMay 4, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Formula E has announced that Qatar Airways has become the official airline partner for the upcoming New York City race and the series itself, as well as taking title sponsorship for the Paris ePrix.

The upcoming Formula E round in New York on July 15-16 has secured Qatar Airways as a title sponsor, as announced by the series on Wednesday.

Formula E will grace the streets of Red Hook, Brooklyn this summer as the penultimate round of the all-electric series’ third season, acting as a landmark motorsport event for New York.

The race will see Qatar Airways act as its official airline partner, a position it will also adopt for the Paris round on May 20, which will officially be known as the Qatar Airways Paris ePrix.

“It’s fantastic news that Qatar Airways is joining the electric street racing series as race title partner of Paris and Official Airline Partner for two of the flagship events on the Formula E calendar in Paris and New York,” Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said.

“This partnership continues to show the growth of the series on a global scale; we are working closely with distinguished companies in a variety of industries and fields all over the world.

“I’m delighted to add Qatar Airways to the growing list of partners joining Formula E, demonstrating arguably the best partnership portfolio of any sporting platform.”