Date set for second ‘Champions for Charity’ soccer game in honor of Schumacher

A date has been set for the second edition of the ‘Champions for Charity’ soccer game in Germany held in honor of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.
Seven-time world champion Schumacher retired from F1 at the end of 2012 before suffering a skiing accident the following year, leaving him with severe head injuries. He continues to undergo rehabilitation.
Ahead of last year’s German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, a special soccer match was held in Schumacher’s honor in Mainz, with Sebastian Vettel captaining a team of F1 drivers against NBA star Dirk Nowitzki’s side featuring a number of elite athletes.
The second ‘Champions for Charity’ game has been confirmed for July 3, with Nowitzki set to appear once again. The game will take place at the Opel Arena in Mainz, with proceeds going to Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Initiative and the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.
Mick Schumacher, Michael’s son, will appear at the match once again, as will two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen and German football legend Miroslav Klose.
“For me it is a matter of course that I am attending Champions for Charity. At last year’s match I barely stopped laughing, and it’s a good feeling to be able to support charitable initiatives,” Mick Schumacher said.
“This combination of fun and purpose is perfect in my eyes. I am glad that Dirk, along with all the other players and the spectators in the stadium can see it the same way; and I’m looking forward to an entertaining match.”