IMSA: Ricky Taylor, WTR crush record to lead COTA polesitters

By Tony DiZinnoMay 5, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The dream start for Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R has rolled on in qualifying for Saturday’s Advance Auto Parts SportsCar Showdown for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. Ricky Taylor’s pole headlines the polesitters for the two-hour, 40-minute race.

PROTOTYPE

Ricky Taylor crushed the Circuit of The Americas circuit for a staggering 1:54.809 lap, more than 1.5 seconds clear of the rest of the Prototype field, for his second and the Cadillac DPi-V.R’s third pole in four races this season.

The effort by the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team was made all the more impressive after missing most of the morning practice session, producing limited laps. But with fixes made, the Taylor boys were back up front.

“Oh man. This feels so nice,” Ricky Taylor told IMSA Radio’s Shea Adam. “We’ve gone to new tracks, every style so far with the new car. So we have to completely reset. We knew the Corvette DP was good here. But 1.5 seconds isn’t the driver – that’s car. I’m very excited. It was on edge as qualifying always is. It’ll be interested to see how the tires wear.”

Ricky and Jordan share the No. 10 car and seek their fourth win in as many races to open the year.

Johannes van Overbeek, who didn’t get to race the No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi at Long Beach as Ed Brown got collected on the first lap, qualified second with a best time of 1:56.401 to break up the Cadillac dominance at the top of the timesheets.

“It’s a testament to the Patron ESM team. We’ve been chasing setup all weekend. Our guys have kept making the car better and I wish I had even another shot at qualifying,” “JVO” told IMSA Radio’s Jim Roller.

Eric Curran took a separate No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac chassis into third, the primary car he shared with Dane Cameron having required significant repairs after Long Beach when Cameron made a rare mistake and crashed at Turn 8 there.

The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing and No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson cars completed the top five, the latter of which sees Marco Bonanomi and Jose Gutierrez now in the car after Tom Kimber-Smith and Will Owen were in at Long Beach.

GT LE MANS

John Edwards broke his own and BMW Team RLL’s own pole position dry spell in his No. 24 BMW M6 GTLM during GT Le Mans qualifying, topping a session where the top seven cars among all five manufacturers were covered by just 0.252 of a second. Edwards’ last pole was at Road America, 2014, while BMW’s most recent pole was with Bill Auberlen at Long Beach in 2016.

The young American posted a 2:02.833 lap, which edged Giancarlo Fisichella’s No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE at 2:02.865.

Edwards and Martin Tomczyk – or teammates Auberlen and Alexander Sims in the No. 25 BMW that qualified third – will look to deliver the M6 GTLM’s first win. In fact it’s been since 2015 at COTA when BMW last won in GTLM, with the previous generation Z4 GTE.

“We struggled a bit with the balance this morning but we’ve been more comfortable at COTA,” Edwards told Roller. “I was unsure what to expect. I saw the time and was pleased. No one went quicker. I just looked… top seven was quarter of a second. It’s starting to feel like DTM and the good old days of GTLM.”

Fisichella and Toni Vilander, meanwhile, will look for Risi to win a standard length IMSA race on the team’s home soil. The Houston-based team is within the same state, albeit not quite the same city.

The pair of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs were next followed by Jan Magnussen in the first of the Corvette C7.Rs and Patrick Pilet in the first of the Porsche 911 RSRs, again all covered by just 0.252 of a second.

GT DAYTONA

New team, new car, new series, no problem. French driver Mathieu Jaminet, a Porsche Young Professional, stepped into the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R for the first time this weekend and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the first time overall, and promptly stuck the car on the pole.

Jaminet does have track experience though, having won the pair of Porsche Supercup races here on the U.S. Grand Prix weekend last fall. His best time today was 2:06.523 in the car he’ll share with Daniel Morad.

“The lap was really good. We improved a lot compared to the first few practices,” Jaminet told Adam. “I’m really happy for my debut. It was pretty easy. This is a family team. I feel directly at home. It’s easy to come here.”

The usually tight GTD class wasn’t so on this day. Jack Hawksworth qualified second for the second straight race in the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 at a best time of 2:06.623, and was the only driver within a second. A pair of Lamborghinis from Paul Miller Racing and Change Racing, the latter team in search of its elusive first podium after a pair of heartbreak endings the last two races, and Dallas-based Park Place Motorsports with its Porsche 911 GT3 R completed the top five.

Mercedes-AMG opted to qualify its am drivers in search of its third straight win, after victories at Sebring and Long Beach. The best of those four GT3 cars was Ben Keating, who along with Jeroen Bleekemolen have won at COTA several times, in eighth in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports-Team AMG Mercedes AMG-GT3.

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

Performance Tech Motorsports, which has won the opening two races in PC this year, is back on pole after just missing out at the class’ most recent race in Sebring. James French reasserted his authority with a best time of 2:00.066 in the No. 38 Oreca FLM09, which he’ll share with Mexican teenager and San Antonio native Pato O’Ward.

“It’s the best quality track time to get. Three cars and a time to show what we have for pace,” French told Adam. “The car was handling really well. It was a blast. With both (of us) Silvers, it’s an open book on strategy.”

French came up just short of an elusive victory closing in this race last year, co-driving with Nick Boulle, who was deputizing for Kyle Marcelli on another assignment at Sonoma.

Interestingly Boulle, who co-drove with French, O’Ward and Kyle Masson to victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona is back in action this weekend sharing the No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports entry with Stefan Wilson. Wilson has tested PC cars before but this marks his actual series race debut; he qualified the car second in class. Gustavo Yacaman took the No. 26 BAR1 car to pole at Sebring.

Alonso expects traffic to be biggest challenge in maiden Indy 500

INDYCAR
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso believes that negotiating traffic will be the biggest challenge he faces when he makes his debut at the Indianapolis 500 later this month with McLaren Honda Andretti.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso stunned the motorsport world by announcing his entry to the ‘500 last month, opting to skip the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.

The Spaniard enjoyed his first test in an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, completing the Rookie Orientation Program and setting an impressive pace.

Alonso will get his first true taste of pack racing on the day of the race itself, and expects his toughest task to be dipping through traffic when lapping cars.

“It’s going to be probably the biggest challenge, running on traffic. I think there are a couple of things that I’m definitely not up to speed,” Alonso said.

“One is the traffic thing, I think we need to go step by step. Today was just running alone and try to feel the car, the circuit and all the things that are involved with this technique.

“Second will be setting up the car. The guys, they make constant changes to the car. One on the steering wheel while running, and those on the pit lane, those tiny changes, tuning the car perfectly on the week for the qualifying and then doing the same on the race, and sometimes also on the pit stops, getting up to speed until the last part of the race.

“So on that aspect, I am not up to speed. I am not able at the moment to feel the car or the small changes that we can make to the car, because I’m not driving the car. The car is driving myself around at the moment.

“So things that, you know, we need to hopefully learn in the first days of free practice and, you know, as I said many times, I’m with the best team possible for that.

“Even for the traffic thing, we are six cars. So we will make sure that I will arrive ready on Sunday 28th with a lot of laps behind cars.”

Date set for second ‘Champions for Charity’ soccer game in honor of Schumacher

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

A date has been set for the second edition of the ‘Champions for Charity’ soccer game in Germany held in honor of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher retired from F1 at the end of 2012 before suffering a skiing accident the following year, leaving him with severe head injuries. He continues to undergo rehabilitation.

Ahead of last year’s German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, a special soccer match was held in Schumacher’s honor in Mainz, with Sebastian Vettel captaining a team of F1 drivers against NBA star Dirk Nowitzki’s side featuring a number of elite athletes.

The second ‘Champions for Charity’ game has been confirmed for July 3, with Nowitzki set to appear once again. The game will take place at the Opel Arena in Mainz, with proceeds going to Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Initiative and the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

Mick Schumacher, Michael’s son, will appear at the match once again, as will two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen and German football legend Miroslav Klose.

“For me it is a matter of course that I am attending Champions for Charity. At last year’s match I barely stopped laughing, and it’s a good feeling to be able to support charitable initiatives,” Mick Schumacher said.

“This combination of fun and purpose is perfect in my eyes. I am glad that Dirk, along with all the other players and the spectators in the stadium can see it the same way; and I’m looking forward to an entertaining match.”

Porsche beats Toyota to Spa WEC pole after stunning Jani lap

Porsche AG
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Porsche will start Saturday’s FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa-Francorchamps from pole position after Neel Jani’s stunning lap saw it beat Toyota to top honors in qualifying.

Toyota led all three stages of practice at Spa in the lead up to qualifying, only for Porsche to strike back when it mattered and claim its first pole of the season.

Jani turned in a fastest lap of 1:53.756 during his first run in the No. 1 Porsche 919 Hybrid, with teammate Andre Lotterer adding his time to create a two-lap average of 1:54.097.

Toyota’s No. 9 car had been on provisional pole after Stephane Sarrazin went 0.098 seconds faster than Jani, but Nicolas Lapierre could not match Lotterer’s time, losing his first run after a spin for the ByKolles car caused yellow flags at the final corner.

The No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid emerged as Porsche’s closest rival for pole, finishing half a second back in P2. The No. 9 followed in third ahead of the No. 8 Toyota. Porsche’s No. 2 car was fifth overall, 1.3 secons off the pole time.

G-Drive Racing secured pole in LMP2 through Alex Lynn and Pierre Thiriet in the No. 26 Oreca 07 Gibson, heading up a closely-knit field. Signatech Alpine followed in second and third with its No. 36 and No. 35 cars respectively, while Manor finished fourth, with the quartet being separated by just 0.03 seconds.

GTE Pro saw AF Corse edge out Ford in a tight battle for pole, with the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE shared between Sam Bird and Davide Rigon recording a two-lap average of 2:15.017. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing followed in P2 and P3 with the No. 66 and 67 Ford GTs, finishing four-tenths of a second adrift, while the No. 51 Ferrari followed in fourth.

Pedro Lamy led Aston Martin Racing to pole in GTE Am behind the wheel of the No. 98 Vantage GTE, squeezing in a last-gasp effort as the checkered flag fell to improve the car’s average to 2:18.659 to edge out Dempsey-Proton Racing’s No. 77 Porsche 911 RSR by four-tenths of a second.

Ryan Tveter moves into GP3 with Trident for 2017

GP3 Series
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

American racer Ryan Tveter will make his debut in the GP3 Series this year after being named as one of Trident’s full-season drivers.

Tveter, 22, began racing on the American junior single-seater ladder before moving across to Europe in 2013, where he has since competed in Formula Renault and, most recently, Formula 3.

Tveter will now make the switch to GP3 – two rungs below Formula 1 on the single-seater ladder in Europe – with Trident after testing for the team through pre-season, completing its four-man line-up for 2017.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be racing with Trident for the 2017 GP3 season, and I’m especially proud and grateful to be joining the KFC and Pertamina supported squads alongside Giuliano in GP3 and Sean [Gelael] and Norman [Nato] in Formula 2,” Tveter said.

“The chemistry with Trident has been great from the start and we’ve worked really well together since my first GP3 test in Abu Dhabi at the end of the season last year.

“With a strong preseason testing under our belts, I’m feeling happy, confident, and well prepared for Barcelona and the season ahead.

“Thanks again to Jagonya Ayam/KFC and Pertamina for the opportunity to represent such outstanding companies, and to Trident for their hard work and confidence.”

The new GP3 season begins next weekend in Barcelona, Spain.