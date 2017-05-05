GP3 Series

Ryan Tveter moves into GP3 with Trident for 2017

By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

American racer Ryan Tveter will make his debut in the GP3 Series this year after being named as one of Trident’s full-season drivers.

Tveter, 22, began racing on the American junior single-seater ladder before moving across to Europe in 2013, where he has since competed in Formula Renault and, most recently, Formula 3.

Tveter will now make the switch to GP3 – two rungs below Formula 1 on the single-seater ladder in Europe – with Trident after testing for the team through pre-season, completing its four-man line-up for 2017.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be racing with Trident for the 2017 GP3 season, and I’m especially proud and grateful to be joining the KFC and Pertamina supported squads alongside Giuliano in GP3 and Sean [Gelael] and Norman [Nato] in Formula 2,” Tveter said.

“The chemistry with Trident has been great from the start and we’ve worked really well together since my first GP3 test in Abu Dhabi at the end of the season last year.

“With a strong preseason testing under our belts, I’m feeling happy, confident, and well prepared for Barcelona and the season ahead.

“Thanks again to Jagonya Ayam/KFC and Pertamina for the opportunity to represent such outstanding companies, and to Trident for their hard work and confidence.”

The new GP3 season begins next weekend in Barcelona, Spain.

Date set for second ‘Champions for Charity’ soccer game in honor of Schumacher

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

A date has been set for the second edition of the ‘Champions for Charity’ soccer game in Germany held in honor of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher retired from F1 at the end of 2012 before suffering a skiing accident the following year, leaving him with severe head injuries. He continues to undergo rehabilitation.

Ahead of last year’s German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, a special soccer match was held in Schumacher’s honor in Mainz, with Sebastian Vettel captaining a team of F1 drivers against NBA star Dirk Nowitzki’s side featuring a number of elite athletes.

The second ‘Champions for Charity’ game has been confirmed for July 3, with Nowitzki set to appear once again. The game will take place at the Opel Arena in Mainz, with proceeds going to Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Initiative and the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

Mick Schumacher, Michael’s son, will appear at the match once again, as will two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen and German football legend Miroslav Klose.

“For me it is a matter of course that I am attending Champions for Charity. At last year’s match I barely stopped laughing, and it’s a good feeling to be able to support charitable initiatives,” Mick Schumacher said.

“This combination of fun and purpose is perfect in my eyes. I am glad that Dirk, along with all the other players and the spectators in the stadium can see it the same way; and I’m looking forward to an entertaining match.”

Porsche beats Toyota to Spa WEC pole after stunning Jani lap

Porsche AG
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Porsche will start Saturday’s FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa-Francorchamps from pole position after Neel Jani’s stunning lap saw it beat Toyota to top honors in qualifying.

Toyota led all three stages of practice at Spa in the lead up to qualifying, only for Porsche to strike back when it mattered and claim its first pole of the season.

Jani turned in a fastest lap of 1:53.756 during his first run in the No. 1 Porsche 919 Hybrid, with teammate Andre Lotterer adding his time to create a two-lap average of 1:54.097.

Toyota’s No. 9 car had been on provisional pole after Stephane Sarrazin went 0.098 seconds faster than Jani, but Nicolas Lapierre could not match Lotterer’s time, losing his first run after a spin for the ByKolles car caused yellow flags at the final corner.

The No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid emerged as Porsche’s closest rival for pole, finishing half a second back in P2. The No. 9 followed in third ahead of the No. 8 Toyota. Porsche’s No. 2 car was fifth overall, 1.3 secons off the pole time.

G-Drive Racing secured pole in LMP2 through Alex Lynn and Pierre Thiriet in the No. 26 Oreca 07 Gibson, heading up a closely-knit field. Signatech Alpine followed in second and third with its No. 36 and No. 35 cars respectively, while Manor finished fourth, with the quartet being separated by just 0.03 seconds.

GTE Pro saw AF Corse edge out Ford in a tight battle for pole, with the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE shared between Sam Bird and Davide Rigon recording a two-lap average of 2:15.017. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing followed in P2 and P3 with the No. 66 and 67 Ford GTs, finishing four-tenths of a second adrift, while the No. 51 Ferrari followed in fourth.

Pedro Lamy led Aston Martin Racing to pole in GTE Am behind the wheel of the No. 98 Vantage GTE, squeezing in a last-gasp effort as the checkered flag fell to improve the car’s average to 2:18.659 to edge out Dempsey-Proton Racing’s No. 77 Porsche 911 RSR by four-tenths of a second.

Corvette Grand Sport to pace 101st Indy 500

Photo: Chevrolet
By Tony DiZinnoMay 5, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Another Corvette will be the pace car for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, this time the Corvette Grand Sport.

The full release and details are below:

The Corvette Grand Sport is the official pace car for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and will lead drivers to the green flag on May 28 for the 101st running of the legendary race. 

It marks the 14th time a Corvette has served as the official pace car, starting in 1978, and the 28th time a Chevrolet has led the field, dating back to 1948. No other vehicle has served as the pace car more than the Corvette.

“Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500,” said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “The Corvette Grand Sport’s performance capability and motorsports heritage make it the perfect choice to pace the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The 2017 Corvette Grand Sport pace car features:

  • 460-hp (343 kW) LT1 direct-injected V-8 engine with dry-sump oiling and active exhaust
  • Eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission
  • Equipped with the available carbon-fiber ground effects package
  • Specific Grand Sport wheel design: 19 x 10-inch (front) and 20 x 12-inch (rear)
  • Standard magnetic ride control, specific stabilizer bars and unique springs
  • Standard electronic limited-slip differential
  • Includes the available Z07 package, with carbon ceramic-matrix brake rotors and 285/30ZR19 (front) and 335/25ZR20 (rear) high-performance tires
  • Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system with 15.5-inch (394 mm) rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 15.3-inch (380 mm) rotors with four-piston calipers in rear
  • Unique Indy 500 graphics package.

The Grand Sport pace car equipped with the Z07 package can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds and achieve 1.2 g cornering capability.

Chevrolet has a storied history with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the inaugural 500-mile race, and company cofounder Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, competed in early Indy 500 races. Arthur Chevrolet competed in the 1911 race and Gaston Chevrolet won it in 1920.

“Chevrolet and Indianapolis are inextricably linked, sharing one of the longest racing heritages in all of motorsports,” said J. Douglas Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We are proud of the longstanding relationship between Chevrolet and the Speedway and we love having the Corvette Grand Sport lead the 500 field to the green flag.”

Chevrolet is pursuing its sixth consecutive IndyCar manufacturer championship this year, building on a successful 2016 season that saw 14 wins out of 16 races.

FAST FACT: The first Chevrolet Indianapolis 500 pace car was a 1948 Fleetmaster Six convertible.

Carey wants ‘spirit of partnership’ in F1, moving away from ‘divide and conquer’ style

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey says that Liberty Media wants to create a greater “spirit of partnership” between stakeholders in the sport, moving away from former ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone’s “divide and conquer” style.

Liberty completed its $8 billion takeover of F1 in January, ending Ecclestone’s 40-year reign when Carey took over the day-to-day running of the sport. Ecclestone was given the honorary role of ‘chairman emeritus’, and plans to attend around half of the grands prix this year.

Speaking to Press Association, Carey expressed his frustration over the opportunities missed under Ecclestone, before outlining that Liberty plans to be more proactive when making changes that focus on short-term thinking.

“There are an array of things that weren’t done that needed to be done. We felt it was a sport that for the last five or six years had really not been managed to its full potential or taken advantage of what was here,” Carey said.

“All of us make mistakes and nobody is perfect. Bernie took a business from decades ago and sold it for eight billion dollars. He deserves all the credit in the world for what he has done. But in today’s world you need to market a sport. We were not marketing the sport.

“When you have someone so identified with the sport for such a long period of time there is always going to be some degree of complexity. I will do what I think is right.

“Bernie’s style was divide and conquer, to keep everything very close, but we want it to be a spirit of partnership in that we compete on the track.

“The teams, the promoters, Formula 1 and the FIA all have a shared vision of where we want the sport to go and building it in a way that is healthy for everybody.”

Carey went on to stress Liberty’s focus on short-term changes, hinting that some alterations could take place at the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.

“It has been three months and we have been very clear that one of the things the sport has not been served well by is a continued short-term focus, and what we are going to do next week,” Carey said.

“We care more about where the sport is going to be three years from now than three months from now. Bernie was always very focused on the short term, and our focus is on building long-term value.

“Some of the decisions that were made needed to have a better process to think through. The current engine, for example, ended up being too complicated, too expensive, and lost some of the sound that added to the mystique of the sport.

“We will do things and some things take time. You are not going to have a new engine in two months because if you tried to do that you are going to do more harm than good.

“We want to make sure we have the tools to manage the business as opposed to throwing things out there so somebody has a media story.”