Porsche dismisses Alonso Le Mans rumors for 2018

By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Porsche has dismissed suggestions that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso could join its line-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018, with its existing six-driver squad unlikely to change for next year.

Alonso announced last month that he would be entering this year’s Indianapolis 500 with McLaren, Honda and Andretti Autosport as part of his push to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which also features the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans.

A two-time winner in Monaco, Alonso has long expressed a desire to race at Le Mans, with attempts to enter in 2014 and 2015 being refused by Ferrari and McLaren respectively.

A report from Spanish newspaper Marca suggested that Alonso had already commenced talks with Porsche regarding a drive for 2018, but this was denied by its LMP1 team principal, Andreas Seidl, in Spa on Friday.

“At the moment it’s not on the table. We only have two cars, and I do not see that changing for next year,” Seidl said.

“With the six drivers we have, we are very very happy. And we plan long-term. So at the moment it is not something that is on the table. The topic is not available.

“It would have been easier in 2015 with the third car. We had talks there but it didn’t work out in the end. As I said, at the moment there is no options available.

“We have six drivers that are very well in contract. We plan long-term, always.”

Porsche currently fields Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer and Nick Tandy in its No. 1 919 Hybrid in the FIA World Endurance Championship, with Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard sharing the No. 2.

Hamilton tops British sporting rich list for fourth straight year

By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named Britain’s richest sportsman for the fourth year in a row, with an estimated personal wealth of $169 million.

Hamilton narrowly missed out on a fourth F1 drivers’ title in 2016, falling five points shy of Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg at the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton remained top of the tree in Britain’s sporting rich list though, which is due to be published on Sunday by The Sunday Times.

Hamilton upped his wealth by £25m through 2016, giving him a total fortune of £131m ($169m) that puts him £20m clear of the field.

Manchester United soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a new entry to the list following his summer move to Old Trafford, and slots straight into second place on the rich list with an estimated fortune of £110m ahead of teammate and England captain Wayne Rooney.

Hamilton is not the only F1 driver to make the list, with Jenson Button also featuring. The recently-semi-retired McLaren racer sits fourth, having increased his fortune by £9m in 2016 after a pay hike in his McLaren contract.

2017 Sunday Times Rich List – Sport (all figures converted into dollars)

1. Lewis Hamilton (F1) $169m
2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (soccer) $142m
3. Wayne Rooney (soccer) $120m
4. Jenson Button (F1) $111m
5. Rory McIlroy (golf) $106m
6. Sir Andy Murray (tennis) $99m
7. Jose Mourinho (soccer) $79m
8. Gareth Bale (soccer) $70m
9= Luol Deng (basketball) $64m
9= Pep Guardiola (soccer) $64m

Karam: A relaxed mindset coming back to Indy 500 with DRR

By Tony DiZinnoMay 6, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

Editor’s note: Sage Karam, 3GT Racing Lexus driver in IMSA, a past Indy Lights and USF2000 champion and Verizon IndyCar Series podium finisher, will file a series of blogs for NBCSports.com this month for a second straight year (2016 archive here). Here’s his first entry, following his shop visit and 2017 seat fit. He’ll run the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. 

Hi everyone, this is Sage Karam, driver of the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Indy Car. It’s great to be back with NBCSports.com for the month of May.

I can’t tell you how excited I am about returning to the Indy 500. It’s always tough to sit around and wait for 11 months before you return to the greatest racing facility in the world, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Last week, I was in Indy and was at the DRR shop for my annual seat fitting in the Dallara race car. It’s refreshing to see everyone back in the shop. Every year I come into the shop and see how the crew guys are preparing a strong car for the 500. The seat fitting part was pretty easy. I have the same seat from last year and we just needed to adjust the pedals, steering rack and the steering wheel. I felt very comfortable in the car immediately.

And this year, the No. 24 really looks great. The DRR guys really work hard to get their 500 prepared properly.

I was talking to Dennis (Reinbold, team owner) and Chase (Selman, team manager) this week and saying that I wish I didn’t have to wait a full year to get back to the 500. You think about this race a lot.

Especially when you know you had a fast car last year and we were running up front. We could have had a good result. It just makes you wanting to get your revenge back the next year.

I think seeing the specs for this year and they are similar to 2016. So that is very encouraging since we went from 23rd to fourth, just before the halfway mark. That gives me a lot of confidence coming into this year’s race with a similar DRR setup.

I feel great coming into the 101st Indy 500. If I have a car as good as last year’s race car, I feel I can be in position to win the race. That’s very exciting for me, the sponsors and the whole team.

Plus, I have been racing sports cars this year in the IMSA series with the 3GT Racing team and the Lexus program. Last year, I was with the Lexus road racing team but we didn’t race the car. So, the Indy 500 was my first race of 2016.

It feels good to have some races under my belt with Lexus this year including the Daytona 24, Sebring, Long Beach and COTA this weekend. I feel that doing those races has made me more relaxed behind the wheel coming to Indy.

Last year, without some racing before, I thought I got too anxious in the 500 when I was towards the front of the field. I really wanted to lead the race. Now, I know you don’t really need to get to the lead so soon. You need to be aggressive, but let the race play out more. It’s 200 laps.

I know I’ll be more relaxed this year coming to the 500. It will be my fourth Indy 500 and I have matured more than the previous years.

I’m so excited to be back with Mecum Auto Auctions at the 2017 Indy 500. It’s funny. I haven’t actually been to one of the Mecum Auctions because of other conflicts. But I watch the show on NBC Sports regularly. I’m a car guy like most people in the Indy 500 garage area.

They do some really cool stuff at those auctions and I plan to go to the one in Indy this month. It looks like a blast. The Indy Mecum show is at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from May 16-20.

A lot of drivers have to work with some sponsors that aren’t too exciting for them. But I can tell you that the Mecum sponsorship gets me very pumped up because of my interest in their cars.

To work with a sponsor which has some very historic and amazing machinery is very cool for me. We want to make sure that our No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet looks good all month for them too.

People always ask me why we don’t run the Indy Grand Prix (May 12-13) with DRR. And I would like to do it again. But our total concentration is on the Indy 500. Dennis’ family has been a fixture at Indy since the 1920s and 1930s. This race means so much to he and his family. Plus it does to me too. It’s the biggest auto race in the world. So we want to be primed for a good program for the 500.

We want to give the crew a full week of massaging on the car. Plus we could damage the car in the Grand Prix too. I get a little antsy not being in the GP, but I know it’s for the best sitting it out.

As a rookie, I was able to finish but I really didn’t know what I was doing from a racecraft standpoint. I was just driving the car as fast as I could. I look back at it and still shake my head. It’s interesting to see behind the scenes now after three years and going into my fourth this month. I have made mistakes at Indy. I’ve crashed on the first lap. I’ve crashed at the halfway point. I think I know where I need to be and when I need to be there in the race. I want to complete all 200 laps again, and be in position to fight for the win.

This is the most confident I have felt in my time coming to the 500. Because I know we can run up front now. I know the team is capable of winning this race.

I feel we have everything we need to put the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevy in victory lane. That would be my dream.



Alonso expects traffic to be biggest challenge in maiden Indy 500

By Luke SmithMay 5, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso believes that negotiating traffic will be the biggest challenge he faces when he makes his debut at the Indianapolis 500 later this month with McLaren Honda Andretti.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso stunned the motorsport world by announcing his entry to the ‘500 last month, opting to skip the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.

The Spaniard enjoyed his first test in an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, completing the Rookie Orientation Program and setting an impressive pace.

Alonso will get his first true taste of pack racing on the day of the race itself, and expects his toughest task to be dipping through traffic when lapping cars.

“It’s going to be probably the biggest challenge, running on traffic. I think there are a couple of things that I’m definitely not up to speed,” Alonso said.

“One is the traffic thing, I think we need to go step by step. Today was just running alone and try to feel the car, the circuit and all the things that are involved with this technique.

“Second will be setting up the car. The guys, they make constant changes to the car. One on the steering wheel while running, and those on the pit lane, those tiny changes, tuning the car perfectly on the week for the qualifying and then doing the same on the race, and sometimes also on the pit stops, getting up to speed until the last part of the race.

“So on that aspect, I am not up to speed. I am not able at the moment to feel the car or the small changes that we can make to the car, because I’m not driving the car. The car is driving myself around at the moment.

“So things that, you know, we need to hopefully learn in the first days of free practice and, you know, as I said many times, I’m with the best team possible for that.

“Even for the traffic thing, we are six cars. So we will make sure that I will arrive ready on Sunday 28th with a lot of laps behind cars.”

IMSA: Ricky Taylor, WTR crush record to lead COTA polesitters

By Tony DiZinnoMay 5, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The dream start for Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R has rolled on in qualifying for Saturday’s Advance Auto Parts SportsCar Showdown for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. Ricky Taylor’s pole headlines the polesitters for the two-hour, 40-minute race.

PROTOTYPE

Ricky Taylor crushed the Circuit of The Americas circuit for a staggering 1:54.809 lap, more than 1.5 seconds clear of the rest of the Prototype field, for his second and the Cadillac DPi-V.R’s third pole in four races this season.

The effort by the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team was made all the more impressive after missing most of the morning practice session, producing limited laps. But with fixes made, the Taylor boys were back up front.

“Oh man. This feels so nice,” Ricky Taylor told IMSA Radio’s Shea Adam. “We’ve gone to new tracks, every style so far with the new car. So we have to completely reset. We knew the Corvette DP was good here. But 1.5 seconds isn’t the driver – that’s car. I’m very excited. It was on edge as qualifying always is. It’ll be interested to see how the tires wear.”

Ricky and Jordan share the No. 10 car and seek their fourth win in as many races to open the year.

Johannes van Overbeek, who didn’t get to race the No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi at Long Beach as Ed Brown got collected on the first lap, qualified second with a best time of 1:56.401 to break up the Cadillac dominance at the top of the timesheets.

“It’s a testament to the Patron ESM team. We’ve been chasing setup all weekend. Our guys have kept making the car better and I wish I had even another shot at qualifying,” “JVO” told IMSA Radio’s Jim Roller.

Eric Curran took a separate No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac chassis into third, the primary car he shared with Dane Cameron having required significant repairs after Long Beach when Cameron made a rare mistake and crashed at Turn 8 there.

The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing and No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson cars completed the top five, the latter of which sees Marco Bonanomi and Jose Gutierrez now in the car after Tom Kimber-Smith and Will Owen were in at Long Beach.

GT LE MANS

John Edwards broke his own and BMW Team RLL’s own pole position dry spell in his No. 24 BMW M6 GTLM during GT Le Mans qualifying, topping a session where the top seven cars among all five manufacturers were covered by just 0.252 of a second. Edwards’ last pole was at Road America, 2014, while BMW’s most recent pole was with Bill Auberlen at Long Beach in 2016.

The young American posted a 2:02.833 lap, which edged Giancarlo Fisichella’s No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE at 2:02.865.

Edwards and Martin Tomczyk – or teammates Auberlen and Alexander Sims in the No. 25 BMW that qualified third – will look to deliver the M6 GTLM’s first win. In fact it’s been since 2015 at COTA when BMW last won in GTLM, with the previous generation Z4 GTE.

“We struggled a bit with the balance this morning but we’ve been more comfortable at COTA,” Edwards told Roller. “I was unsure what to expect. I saw the time and was pleased. No one went quicker. I just looked… top seven was quarter of a second. It’s starting to feel like DTM and the good old days of GTLM.”

Fisichella and Toni Vilander, meanwhile, will look for Risi to win a standard length IMSA race on the team’s home soil. The Houston-based team is within the same state, albeit not quite the same city.

The pair of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs were next followed by Jan Magnussen in the first of the Corvette C7.Rs and Patrick Pilet in the first of the Porsche 911 RSRs, again all covered by just 0.252 of a second.

GT DAYTONA

New team, new car, new series, no problem. French driver Mathieu Jaminet, a Porsche Young Professional, stepped into the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R for the first time this weekend and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the first time overall, and promptly stuck the car on the pole.

Jaminet does have track experience though, having won the pair of Porsche Supercup races here on the U.S. Grand Prix weekend last fall. His best time today was 2:06.523 in the car he’ll share with Daniel Morad.

“The lap was really good. We improved a lot compared to the first few practices,” Jaminet told Adam. “I’m really happy for my debut. It was pretty easy. This is a family team. I feel directly at home. It’s easy to come here.”

The usually tight GTD class wasn’t so on this day. Jack Hawksworth qualified second for the second straight race in the No. 15 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 at a best time of 2:06.623, and was the only driver within a second. A pair of Lamborghinis from Paul Miller Racing and Change Racing, the latter team in search of its elusive first podium after a pair of heartbreak endings the last two races, and Dallas-based Park Place Motorsports with its Porsche 911 GT3 R completed the top five.

Mercedes-AMG opted to qualify its am drivers in search of its third straight win, after victories at Sebring and Long Beach. The best of those four GT3 cars was Ben Keating, who along with Jeroen Bleekemolen have won at COTA several times, in eighth in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports-Team AMG Mercedes AMG-GT3.

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE

Performance Tech Motorsports, which has won the opening two races in PC this year, is back on pole after just missing out at the class’ most recent race in Sebring. James French reasserted his authority with a best time of 2:00.066 in the No. 38 Oreca FLM09, which he’ll share with Mexican teenager and San Antonio native Pato O’Ward.

“It’s the best quality track time to get. Three cars and a time to show what we have for pace,” French told Adam. “The car was handling really well. It was a blast. With both (of us) Silvers, it’s an open book on strategy.”

French came up just short of an elusive victory closing in this race last year, co-driving with Nick Boulle, who was deputizing for Kyle Marcelli on another assignment at Sonoma.

Interestingly Boulle, who co-drove with French, O’Ward and Kyle Masson to victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona is back in action this weekend sharing the No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports entry with Stefan Wilson. Wilson has tested PC cars before but this marks his actual series race debut; he qualified the car second in class. Gustavo Yacaman took the No. 26 BAR1 car to pole at Sebring.