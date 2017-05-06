Getty Images

Ricciardo questions Pirelli’s F1 tire selection for Spanish GP

By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo has questioned Pirelli’s decision to bring its hardest Formula 1 tire compounds to next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, believing they will be “way too hard”.

Pirelli made its tires more conservative and long-lasting for 2017 as part of its revised compound make-ups, as well as increasing their size by 25 per cent to come in line with the new regulations.

Two of the three dry races so far this year have been completed with one pit stop, with last weekend’s Russian Grand Prix seeing teams use the softest two compounds on offer with very little degradation.

Pirelli will debut its new hard tire in Spain next weekend, selecting the soft and mediums as well to cope with the abrasive nature of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Having sampled Pirelli’s 2017 compounds, Ricciardo believes that this is the wrong choice and that the tires are too hard.

“We’re going for the harder tires for the first time this year in Barcelona. I’m not sure if it’ll help us or not but I just don’t think it’s going to be good for anyone,” Ricciardo said.

“The tires are already hard enough so the harder compounds are just way too hard. Hopefully for Barcelona’s sake it’s hot and therefore these harder tires work, but if it’s cold then it’s going to be a struggle for everyone.”

Red Bull will bring a significant update for its RB13 car to Barcelona, and Ricciardo hopes that it can vault the team into the fight at the front of the pack with Mercedes and Ferrari.

“I hope the upgrade will give us a chance to really fight with Mercedes and Ferrari or at least get us closer,” Ricciardo said.

“The reason why it comes in Barcelona is that we put everything back in the factory were very busy so now I hope that it’s a quicker improvement. It means that the people who do the work behind the scenes get their reward as well.

“It’s a good feeling for everyone when these upgrades work.”

Toyota takes second straight WEC win with dominant Spa display

Toyota Gazoo Racing
By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Toyota swept to a dominant one-two finish in Saturday’s FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa-Francorchamps, continuing its perfect start to the 2017 season as Anthony Davidson, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima took their second straight win.

After winning the opening race of the year at Silverstone two weeks ago, Toyota sent out a warning shot to its rivals by topping all three practice sessions, only for Porsche to snatch pole with its No. 1 919 Hybrid on Friday afternoon.

Andre Lotterer led the early part of the race for Porsche, only for tire management issues to cause the German driver to drop back, with Mike Conway blasting into the lead for Toyota in the No. 7 car.

Conway and teammate Kamui Kobayashi were in control of the race until a full course yellow was thrown in the fourth hour, with a mistimed pit stop allowing the No. 8 Toyota to move into the lead.

Conway put in a stunning stint to reduce the gap between the two TS050 Hybrids from 20 seconds to just two in just 40 minutes, only to be burned by another full course yellow that widened the gap once again.

Porsche managed to get its No. 2 car up into second place briefly before Conway fought back, with Kobayashi then putting in a blistering final stint to cut the gap at the front once again. Late traffic cost the ex-Formula 1 driver the chance to catch Buemi at the front, with the No. 8 trio finishing two seconds clear at the checkered flag.

Porsche was left to settle for third and fourth, the No. 2 finishing ahead of the No. 3, but has placed its focus on preparing for Le Mans by running its cars in low downforce aero packages for the opening two rounds of the year. Toyota’s third entry, the No. 9, finished two laps down in fifth place.

More to follow.

Lieb on standby for Porsche at Le Mans, will test 919 Hybrid next week


By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Marc Lieb will be on standby for Porsche at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans should the German manufacturer require a late replacement for the endurance classic.

Lieb won his first Le Mans title with Porsche last year en route to the FIA World Endurance Championship drivers’ title alongside Neel Jani and Romain Dumas.

The German driver was dropped from its LMP1 line-up for 2017 and relocated within Porsche motorsport, and will take up an unofficial reserve role at Le Mans, with his first test in the updated 919 Hybrid car set to take place next weekend.

“As we know, officially in the regulations we don’t have a spare driver, it is not allowed. Obviously we have a very strong guy ready in the background for us which is Marc Lieb who could jump in if anything could happen in the Le Mans weekend,” Porsche LMP1 team principal Andreas Seidl said.

“We will put Marc Lieb into the car in Aragon for some stints to have him ready again. It’s also great from his side to be available for us.

“He has a new job at Porsche, he’s very busy there, but he knows the way around at Le Mans, so it’s a perfect solution for us also.”

Porsche dismisses Alonso Le Mans rumors for 2018


By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

SPA, Belgium – Porsche has dismissed suggestions that two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso could join its line-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018, with its existing six-driver squad unlikely to change for next year.

Alonso announced last month that he would be entering this year’s Indianapolis 500 with McLaren, Honda and Andretti Autosport as part of his push to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which also features the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans.

A two-time winner in Monaco, Alonso has long expressed a desire to race at Le Mans, with attempts to enter in 2014 and 2015 being refused by Ferrari and McLaren respectively.

A report from Spanish newspaper Marca suggested that Alonso had already commenced talks with Porsche regarding a drive for 2018, but this was denied by its LMP1 team principal, Andreas Seidl, in Spa on Friday.

“At the moment it’s not on the table. We only have two cars, and I do not see that changing for next year,” Seidl said.

“With the six drivers we have, we are very very happy. And we plan long-term. So at the moment it is not something that is on the table. The topic is not available.

“It would have been easier in 2015 with the third car. We had talks there but it didn’t work out in the end. As I said, at the moment there is no options available.

“We have six drivers that are very well in contract. We plan long-term, always.”

Porsche currently fields Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer and Nick Tandy in its No. 1 919 Hybrid in the FIA World Endurance Championship, with Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard sharing the No. 2.

Hamilton tops British sporting rich list for fourth straight year


By Luke SmithMay 6, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named Britain’s richest sportsman for the fourth year in a row, with an estimated personal wealth of $169 million.

Hamilton narrowly missed out on a fourth F1 drivers’ title in 2016, falling five points shy of Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg at the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton remained top of the tree in Britain’s sporting rich list though, which is due to be published on Sunday by The Sunday Times.

Hamilton upped his wealth by £25m through 2016, giving him a total fortune of £131m ($169m) that puts him £20m clear of the field.

Manchester United soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a new entry to the list following his summer move to Old Trafford, and slots straight into second place on the rich list with an estimated fortune of £110m ahead of teammate and England captain Wayne Rooney.

Hamilton is not the only F1 driver to make the list, with Jenson Button also featuring. The recently-semi-retired McLaren racer sits fourth, having increased his fortune by £9m in 2016 after a pay hike in his McLaren contract.

2017 Sunday Times Rich List – Sport (all figures converted into dollars)

1. Lewis Hamilton (F1) $169m
2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (soccer) $142m
3. Wayne Rooney (soccer) $120m
4. Jenson Button (F1) $111m
5. Rory McIlroy (golf) $106m
6. Sir Andy Murray (tennis) $99m
7. Jose Mourinho (soccer) $79m
8. Gareth Bale (soccer) $70m
9= Luol Deng (basketball) $64m
9= Pep Guardiola (soccer) $64m