Pedrosa takes MotoGP victory in Spain as Honda dominates

May 7, 2017

Dani Pedrosa swept to his first win of the 2017 MotoGP season at Jerez in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, heading up a one-two finish for Repsol Honda.

Pedrosa picked up pole position on Saturday before going lights-to-flag in the race, ultimately finishing six seconds clear of teammate and compatriot Marc Marquez as Spanish riders locked out the podium.

Pedrosa’s path to victory was fairly straightforward, but Marquez came under pressure for second early on as Moto2 world champion Johann Zarco zipped through the pack on his Tech3 Yamaha bike.

Zarco passed Marquez for second on lap four, only for the three-time MotoGP champion to battle back and eventually pull clear, dropping his rival into the clutches on the oncoming Jorge Lorenzo.

With good results yet to arrive since joining Ducati at the start of the year, Lorenzo looked more comfortable through the race in Jerez as he battled from eighth on the grid to finish third, marking his first podium for the team. The Spaniard passed Zarco for P3 before half-distance, with the Frenchman hanging on to finish fourth.

It proved to be a race to forget for Yamaha riders Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi as high temperatures in Spain hampered their tire management. Viñales was able to finish sixth, while Rossi ailed home 10th, but remains in the lead of the riders’ championship.

The MotoGP paddock reconvenes in two weeks’ time with the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

Haas planning to race with Brembo F1 brakes in Spain

May 7, 2017

The Haas Formula 1 team is planning to race with Brembo brakes in next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after an unsuccessful bid to switch supplier last time out in Russia.

Haas has endured a number of braking issues on its cars since joining the F1 grid at the start of 2016, and evaluated a change to Carbon Industrie brakes for the Russian Grand Prix after a test in Bahrain.

The team used Carbon Industrie parts for Friday practice, only to then make the switch back to Brembo for the remainder of the race weekend.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said that work is still ongoing to try and resolve the braking problems, but the American squad is planning to race with Brembo again in Spain next weekend.

“We started off with CI brakes in Sochi. We weren’t getting enough cooling for them, and if you don’t cool them enough, you overheat the brake itself and the pedal gets long,” Steiner said.

“Also, the wear is very high. We looked into it to see if we could survive a race, but we realized we could not. Therefore, the decision was taken to go back onto the Brembo.

“As it stands now, we will race Brembo in Barcelona.

“To figure out how we can fix the problem will take a bit, but we will get there. It isn’t an easy problem to solve. We will take our time.

“We know what we’ve got after our Bahrain test with CI brakes, and after Sochi in FP1 and FP2. We know what we need to do and what needs to get done, but it will take a little bit of time.”

Despite the ongoing braking problems, Steiner stressed that Haas is working tirelessly to find a solution, but that it will take time to do so.

“Everybody needs to understand that this is a very sophisticated brake system. It is not easy to fix,” Steiner said.

“The obvious question, and rightly people ask, is that it cannot be this difficult to fix a brake. It actually is. It isn’t easy. This is because they’re highly complicated technologies, they’re highly advanced. When you change from one to the other, you encounter issues you’re not aware of until you try it properly.

“Without testing during the season, you need to do it in FP1 and FP2. You always have to wait two weeks to do something. So you can never go and do a proper test and do modifications. You always have to fit it in somehow. It compromises your testing, and that’s why it takes so long.

“It’s not that we’re not working hard. Our people are very competent and can do this, it just takes time.”

Verstappen ready for return to Spain, site of maiden F1 victory

May 7, 2017

Max Verstappen is relishing Formula 1’s return to Europe and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – the site of his maiden grand prix victory – for the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.

Verstappen became F1’s youngest ever race winner in Spain last year during his debut for Red Bull, having been given a shock promotion from its B-team, Toro Rosso, four races into the season.

The Dutchman was just 18 years old when he swept to victory in Spain, capitalizing on an on-track clash between Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg on the opening lap.

“Around this time last year I got the call to join Red Bull Racing, which was a great feeling, and then when it got announced everything happened really fast,” Verstappen said.

“I spent a lot of time in the factory getting prepared in the simulator in order to get used to the car. A lot of media attention, but I wasn’t really nervous, just happy that I was finally driving for a top team.

“Last year was such a special race to me and in the end we managed to pull it off. It was an incredible feeling once I passed the finish line, especially in your first race with a new team.”

While a victory for Verstappen seemed unlikely enough last year, the odds appear to be stacked against Red Bull even more so this time around given the dominance of Mercedes and Ferrari in 2017.

Red Bull is pinning its hopes on a significant update package for the RB13 car, with Verstappen hoping that it will give him the chance to take a step forward.

“We have to wait and see what the updates will bring,” Verstappen said.

“I hope we can be a bit closer to the top teams or that we can at least follow them. That would already be a good step forward.”

IMSA: Taylors among several who extend win streaks at COTA

May 7, 2017

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R continued its win streak in the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Saturday’s Advance Auto Parts SportsCar Showdown at Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

Brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor dominated the weekend in Prototype thanks in large part to an incredible setup from the off from the Wayne Taylor Racing team.

This means they’ve now won more races in the first four races this year than they did all of last year, three, on four entirely different types of circuits and race lengths – in spite of various Balance of Performance adjustments assessed in the opening weekends.

“It was really nice today,” said Ricky Taylor. “It was one of the best race cars I’ve ever had. The team has just done an amazing preparation for this car. We’re just getting to know it more and more. Every race weekend we’re learning. This weekend, it shows how much we’ve developed through the year. We unloaded off the truck really strong, then qualified really well. It was fantastic.”

Action Express Racing returned to the podium after a nightmare Long Beach, with defending class champions Dane Cameron and Eric Curran second in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac ahead of Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac.

The No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson of Stephen Simpson and Misha Goikhberg ended fourth for the third straight race with the No. 22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi completing the top five in the hands of Johannes van Overbeek and Ed Brown. The second Nissan, Ryan Dalziel’s and Scott Sharp’s, was poised for a podium before a late fire within the final seven minutes.

What looked like a golden opportunity for BMW Team RLL and its BMW M6 GTLM to finally break through in GT Le Mans went awry even after both cars survived a five-car pileup in class at the first turn of the first lap.

Corvette Racing seized its chance with Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia moving forward early, Magnussen climbing from sixth to third at the first lap, and then taking the lead in his No. 3 Corvette C7.R. Once over to Garcia the car was never headed the rest of the day. It’s Corvette Racing’s third straight win as a team, with the No. 3 adding this win to its Sebring win, and what should have been a Long Beach win was picked up by the sister No. 4 car.

“I definitely made the right choice to pick the inside line,” said Magnussen. “Everything was happening on the outside and a few cars got in big trouble and had some heavy damage. I’m really happy I escaped all that without a scratch.”

BMW’s No. 25 and 24 cars finished second and third, short of a win but at least on the podium. The No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR was fourth, and the other five cars in class were all damaged or out as a result of the first turn chaos.

GT Daytona saw the Mercedes-AMG GT3 win its third straight race, in the hands of Jeroen Bleekemolen and Ben Keating in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports-Team AMG Mercedes AMG-GT3 for the second time. This is Keating’s fourth class win in five COTA starts, and Bleekemolen’s third in five.

Scuderia Corsa banked another podium with defending champions Christina Nielsen and Alessandro Balzan in their No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3, while the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 scored its second podium of the year with Tristan Vautier and Kenny Habul.

Performance Tech Motorsports also carried its win streak through to a third straight event, with James French and Pato O’Ward top of the three-car Prototype Challenge class in its No. 38 Oreca FLM09.

Next up for IMSA is Detroit in June, except for the GTLM class, which is off until Watkins Glen in July to allow teams competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans to prep for that.

Webber never considered chasing Triple Crown, entering Indy 500

May 7, 2017

Ex-Formula 1 and sportscar driver Mark Webber says he never considered entering the Indianapolis 500 and chasing motorsport’s Triple Crown, having been put off by racing on ovals.

Webber’s former colleague and long-time friend Fernando Alonso shocked the motorsport world last month by announcing his entry to this year’s Indy 500, opting to skip the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso’s decision to race in the ‘500 was fuelled by his desire to win the Triple Crown, having already taken the Monaco leg in 2006 and 2007. The Spaniard remains keen to race at Le Mans as well.

Webber is one of the few drivers in recent years who has been within striking distance of the Triple Crown, winning the Monaco Grand Prix twice and having a number of near-misses for victory at Le Mans.

Speaking to reporters at Spa over the FIA World Endurance Championship race weekend, Webber said he had no desire to race at Indianapolis despite having a chance to enter CART for 2000.

“I would have liked to of course won Le Mans, I went very close. Led every year I was there, pretty fast as well in certain years and it didn’t line up for us,” Webber said.

“But I wasn’t interested in Indy. I wasn’t overly interested to go there. I have absolute respect, my heroes like Rick Mears and Mario and Al Unser, these guys, Roger Penske, Dario’s a good friend of mine, Scott Dixon, Will Power. I have maximum respect for those guys but it’s something I didn’t want, I never really wanted to go and see.

“There was a chance I could have gone to IndyCar in ’99 with Forsythe, because Greg Moore was going to Penske. That was a period. After that I wanted to stay in Europe.

“I think I would do well in oval racing. Rocky, who was Sebastian Vettel’s engineer at Red Bull, he said ‘you would go really well on ovals’, because he did a lot of work with Sebastien Bourdais at Newman/Haas, and he said ‘look Mark, you would be perfect for ovals’. I said ‘thanks, but I’m probably not going to try’.”

Webber did admit that there may have been more pressure on him to race at Indianapolis had he won Le Mans, with Alonso even asking him to come and join him for the race this month.

“That’s a close shave because if I did get to the next step, I had pressure. Maybe it’s good I stayed on the second step,” Webber said.

“Fernando still asked me to maybe try to do Indy.”