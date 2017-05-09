Oriol Servia’s usual RLL seat fit spiced up with Alonso to Indy fever

One of the more mundane parts of getting ready for the Indianapolis 500 – making a seat fit – was more insightful than normal yesterday at the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shop.
For upon Oriol Servia’s homecoming back to the team with which he’s driven three of his eight career Indy 500s (2009, 2014, 2015) and now prepares for his fourth at RLL and ninth overall this year, it was not just a chance to ask the Catalan about his own prospects this month but also recap the international amount of fever and attention that has come with his Spanish countryman, Fernando Alonso, racing this year’s event.
Servia was with Hulman & Co. CEO Mark Miles, the head of INDYCAR’s parent company, on the European tour of promotion for the race in Madrid and Barcelona, and returned to the U.S. for his own preparations this week. He called the coverage “mind-blowing” with more than 280 pages of newspaper articles covering the race.
“The first day in Milan [Italy] was good but then we went to Barcelona and Madrid and it was insane. It got bigger and bigger and I didn’t expect so many people but it’s such a big deal that Fernando is coming to Indy,” Servia said, via NBCSN contributor Robin Miller for RACER.com.
“It was perfect timing because it coincided with his rookie test and I counted 287 pages of newspaper clippings about it.”
Per INDYCAR, Alonso’s one-day test, which made massive waves, also contributed to significant digital metrics.
The YouTube live stream, which generated more than 2 million times viewed, saw the U.K. first in region of consumption with #AlonsoRunsIndy trending in eight countries and #Indy500 also trending in eight. Interestingly, the #Indy500 trend was not in the continental U.S. but all international, in Spain, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Netherlands, Puerto Rico and Vietnam.
Servia will be set to make his 200th career start in IndyCar at Indianapolis, in a career that has dated to 2000 with more than one dozen teams. Tom German, who was the race-winning engineer with Alexander Rossi last year with Andretti-Herta Autosport and with Sam Hornish Jr. and Gil de Ferran prior to that at Team Penske, will be his engineer. He will also run the Detroit doubleheader the following week.
Fellow veteran Tony Kanaan, whose career in IndyCar dates to 1998 as he’s in his 20th season, also offered some friendly advice to Alonso with RTV’s Dave Furst in Indianapolis, about the items they don’t quite tell you about in the 24 hours leading up to the race start. That’s linked here.
The big names just keep on growing for the McLaren Honda Andretti entry that will field Fernando Alonso in the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Johnny Rutherford, better known as “Lone Star JR” in his driving days, has joined as the team’s official ambassador, which he’s free to do now as he’s not engaged in official INDYCAR duties as the pace car driver. Rutherford was succeeded by Sarah Fisher in that role starting last year.
Rutherford will then don a McLaren team shirt and kit in his role and will be the team’s “guest of honor.” He was part of the joint IMS/NBCSN live stream last week for Alonso’s first test on the 2.5-mile oval, sharing stories and insight with Mario Andretti, Robin Miller and Kevin Lee.
Rutherford’s three wins at Indianapolis came in 1974, 1976 and 1980 – the first two with McLaren driving a Papaya Orange-liveried McLaren M16D, a feat he repeated in ’76, driving a similarly liveried M16E. In 1980 he was in the famous Chaparral 2K ground-effect car, which was designed by the British engineer John Barnard, who later became McLaren’s pioneering technical director in the early 1980s.
“The McLaren name still means a lot to me – it has a very special place in my heart, in fact, for obvious reasons,” Rutherford said in a release. “So when I heard that not only was McLaren heading back to Indianapolis – after a near 40-year absence, and with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel, and that they would also be reviving the same, famous orange livery that was made famous by Bruce McLaren himself in the 1960s and ’70s – well, I was blown away. That’s just neat, real neat…
“I’m thrilled and excited about ‘coming home’ to McLaren for the famous month of May, and I want to do everything I can to help make the team’s return to Indy as enjoyable and successful as possible. Make no mistake, this is a fantastic story for IndyCar, for Formula 1 and for motor racing in general, so to be able to help play a small part in it is just fantastic.
“And the fact that McLaren is doing it in partnership with Andretti Autosport is the icing on the cake: the name ‘Andretti’ means a lot to all racing people, and certainly to me. Not only has the team boss, Michael, achieved so much over his long career, but of course I raced his father, the great Mario, wheel to wheel for many years. I have great respect for both of them. I think everyone does.”
McLaren Technology Group Executive Director Zak Brown added, “You can count the number of people who’ve won more Indy 500s than Johnny Rutherford on the fingers of one hand – and that tells you everything about the scale of Lone Star JR’s achievements in this legendary motor race.
“I’ve spoken before about the special family atmosphere that exists at McLaren, and it’s incredible that we’ll be joined at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway throughout the month of May by one of the forefathers of McLaren’s original Indy adventure.
“Furthermore, Johnny is a real Southern gent, and somebody who knows the nature of this particular race and the Speedway like few others in the sport. To have him onboard and alongside us as we take on this ambitious project makes me feel both humbled and excited – he’ll be a fantastic asset to us all as we return the McLaren name to Indy.”
Michael Andretti added a more humorous anecdote to the story.
“I had the honor of racing with Johnny early in my career and always regarded him as one of the legends of our sport,” Andretti said. “We share similarities having both driven with McLaren – I even got the opportunity to witness his acting abilities when we appeared together on an episode of Home Improvement, and can say he’s a better racer than actor!
“I am looking forward to working alongside Johnny as he joins us as ambassador to the McLaren-Honda-Andretti effort.”
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indiana Donor Network, via its Driven2SaveLives campaign, have announced a partnership on Tuesday to promote organ, tissue and eye donation.
The campaign made its debut in 2016 as part of Stefan Wilson’s entry into his maiden Indianapolis 500 last year, in a late deal struck with KV Racing Technology for that team’s third car. Wilson competed in honor of late brother Justin, who died in August 2015.
Wilson was meant to have a sophomore run in this year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil with Andretti Autosport, but stood down to make room for Fernando Alonso’s arrival in what was an undoubtedly tough but gracious decision.
Per Trackside Online, Wilson will be one of several driver ambassadors for the partnership. Others of note include Pippa Mann, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., all of whom were close to Bryan Clauson, who competed in three Indianapolis 500s, the last two with Jonathan Byrd’s Racing (in partnership first with KVRT and then Dale Coyne Racing) but was fatally injured in August last year.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced today it has partnered with Indiana Donor Network to promote organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation through the Driven2SaveLives ® campaign. The goal is to educate race fans on donation and to encourage them to register their donation decisions through the campaign.
“This partnership between IMS and the Indiana Donor Network is very important to all of us,” said Mark Miles, Hulman & Company president and CEO. “We see this as a great opportunity to reach fans who visit the Racing Capital of the World throughout the year, informing them about the need for registered donors across Indiana and the United States. It’s extremely easy for anyone to take part in this process and save lives.”
Indiana Donor Network, which oversees and coordinates organ, tissue and eye donation across the state, launched Driven2SaveLives in April 2016 with IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson to promote donation and transplantation awareness around the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. At the time, the campaign honored Stefan’s late brother, IndyCar driver Justin Wilson, who died in August 2015 from injuries he sustained in a race crash and saved five lives as an organ donor.
“When we launched Driven2SaveLives last year, we wanted to show the hope and healing that donation provides families, and in turn, we hoped to inspire race fans to become registered donors like the Wilson brothers,” said Kellie Hanner, president and chief executive officer at Indiana Donor Network. “Then we lost another racing hero in Bryan Clauson, and his family approached us to help spread donation awareness and to encourage donation registration more broadly within motorsports.”
Bryan Clauson, a versatile and beloved driver best known for his talent and achievements in dirt track open-wheel racing, died in August 2016 following a race accident. As a registered donor, he went on to save five lives as an organ donor and continues to heal the lives of countless others as a tissue donor. In January 2017, Indiana Donor Network partnered with Clauson-Marshall Racing and expanded Driven2SaveLives into dirt track racing in honor of Clauson.
“Driven2SaveLives has worked tirelessly to promote donation and transplantation within motorsports since it was formed after the tragic passing of Justin Wilson,” said J. Douglas Boles, IMS president. “The need for donors was magnified even further after we lost Bryan Clauson last summer. Both Justin and Bryan were incredible people who always connected with fans and selflessly gave of themselves as donors, and we hope fans will honor their memory and join drivers from so many series by supporting this vital campaign and registering as a donor.”
IMS and Indiana Donor Network together will promote donation and transplantation awareness starting this weekend, at the INDYCAR Grand Prix, through next year’s Indianapolis 500. Race fans can expect to see the Driven2SaveLives campaign – signage, videos, advertising, social media and more – at all IMS events in between. A special Bryan Clauson tribute is also in the works for the 100th lap of this year’s Indianapolis 500.
“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the biggest name in motorsports, and we are incredibly grateful to have their support as we honor donation heroes like Justin Wilson and Bryan Clauson and encourage more people to take part in those legacies by registering their own donation decisions,” Hanner said.
The easiest way for race fans to register their decisions to become registered donors is to visit Driven2SaveLives.org. The campaign’s website feeds into Donate Life America’s national registry, which means fans, no matter where they live in the United States, can register their donation decisions there.
FACTS:
More than 118,000 people nationwide are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.
Over 1,300 of these people are in Indiana alone.
In the U.S., another person is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
Each day, 22 people on average in the U.S. die because a donated organ wasn’t made available in time.
One organ donor can save the lives of as many as eight people.
One tissue donor can heal the lives of approximately 75 people.
Approximately 90 percent of Americans support organ donation, yet only 50 percent are registered.
The Spanish Grand Prix hasn’t quite seen a rhyme or reason to its winners over the last decade.
There have been 10 different winners in as many years, from five different teams: Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, Williams and Brawn.
And a handful of those winners have interesting stories:
2016: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-TAG Heuer: First career win, youngest winner in history (18 years old)
2015: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes: Only Spanish G.P. win in 11 attempts
2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: Only Spanish G.P. win in 10 attempts
2013: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari: His last win for Ferrari and his most recent career win (74 Grands Prix ago)
2012: Pastor Maldonado, Williams-Renault: First and only career win, the most recent for Williams and the last for the Williams-Renault combination
2011: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull-Renault: Only Spanish G.P. win in nine attempts
2010: Mark Webber, Red Bull-Renault: Only Spanish G.P. win in 12 attempts
2009: Jenson Button, Brawn-Mercedes: Only Spanish G.P. win in 17 attempts
2008: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari: His most recent career win from pole (131 Grands Prix ago)
2007: Felipe Massa, Ferrari: First time he won back-to-back races in his career (Bahrain 2007)
So who will take this year’s race? It remains to be seen, but a Valtteri Bottas win would extend the run to 11 in 11 years. Daniel Ricciardo could do the same. But likely, the streak will end if Hamilton or Vettel is back on top.
The Spanish Grand Prix runs from 8 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, on NBCSN, with pre-race coverage beginning an hour earlier at 7 a.m. ET.
American Santino Ferrucci will continue as Haas F1 Team’s development driver for 2017, the 18-year-old from Woodbury, Ct. embedded as a part of the team parallel to his second GP3 Series season with DAMS.
Ferrucci made his F1 test debut last year at Silverstone, as the first American driver in an American chassis since Oct. 9, 1977 when Danny Ongais drove a Penske PC4 in the Canadian Grand Prix at Mosport International Raceway in Bowmanville, Ontario. He’ll continue attending races and doing simulator work, with the possibility of another test to come later this year.
“I said it last year when I became a part of Haas F1 Team – my goal since I first started racing is to become a Formula One driver, and to be an American who is part of an American team is something I take a tremendous amount of pride in,” Ferrucci said. “I learned a lot last year in GP3 with DAMS and with Haas F1 Team. The combination of the two allowed me to learn more and at a faster rate. I feel so much more prepared this year. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”
Team principal Guenther Steiner added, “We’re very happy to have Santino back with us and look forward to his continuing development in GP3. We liked what we saw of him last year in our test at Silverstone and his maturity inside and outside of the car is impressive. Santino is a young, American driver with plenty of potential who is learning a lot with DAMS and us.”