Former Colt Robert Mathis to drive the pace car for INDYCAR Grand Prix

Robert Mathis, former pro bowl linebacker and pass rusher for the Indianapolis Colts, will drive the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car at the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Mathis’ spent his entire 14-year NFL career (2003-2016) with the Colts, winning Super Bowl XLI and being named AFC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro in 2013 after leading the NFL in sacks with 19.5.
“Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, the city known as the Racing Capital of the World grants me a bucket list opportunity!” said an elated Mathis of the opportunity. “Colts, Pacers, Fever, 11, Indians and racing fans all over the world, I will be your official pacesetter this Saturday for the Grand Prix! #IAmIndyAndIndyisMe.”
The INDYCAR Grand Prix is the first event in the famous Month of May for the Verizon IndyCar Series, with everything culminating in the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on May 28.
“Robert Mathis is one of the most popular Colts ever, and his enthusiasm has made him a great ambassador for this city and its vibrant sports culture,” said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, about Mathis’ significance to Indianapolis’ sports culture. “He’s a perfect fit to lead The Greatest Drivers in Racing to the green flag at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. We’re also grateful for our longstanding relationship with Chevrolet and can’t wait to see the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe at the front of the field this Saturday.”
Practice for the INDYCAR Grand Prix begins Friday 5/12 at 9:15 a.m. ET.
The Spanish Grand Prix kicks off Formula 1’s traditional European season this week, at the track where the 2017 cars have had their most running but where most teams will bring upgrades from their cars in the first four races.
Live race coverage is on NBCSN this weekend with live qualifying on CNBC on Saturday.
Variety has dominated the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with 10 winners in the last 10 years. Only Russian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG Petronas or Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo would be considered a realistic prospect to extend that run to 11 in 11, although few thought Max Verstappen could win on his debut with Red Bull this race last year.
Otherwise, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) or points leader Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) – each of whom has won here only once – will look to get back on top. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) is also keen to win his first race since the 2013 season opener in Australia.
Hometown star Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda) looks merely for a finish after a troubled start to the season, in his last F1 race before he heads to Indianapolis for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
As noted above, all sessions will be broadcast on NBCSN, CNBC or via the NBC Sports App. Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett are on the call with Will Buxton reporting from the pits and paddock.
Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:
Practice 1: Friday, May 12, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET (streaming)
Practice 2: Friday, May 12, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Practice 3: Saturday, May 13, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (streaming)
Qualifying: Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
Qualifying Re-Air: Saturday, May 13, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Race: Sunday, May 14, 7 a.m.-11 a.m ET (NBCSN)
The next race is the Monaco Grand Prix, on May 28.
When going through the 17 drivers to watch in this year’s Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, we noted several drivers from Team Pelfrey in Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. In USF2000, it was expected that series veterans Robert Megennis and Ayla Agren would lead the team’s charge.
What was not expected was that it’d be the third member of that team who’s actually had the best start of all of them, in 14-year-old Baltimore native Kaylen Frederick.
Yes, you read that correctly. He’s 14. And so far, his finishes this season – 4, 5, 2 and 2 – are only one digit less (13) than his youthful age.
Frederick’s No. 81 Pilot One Tatuus USF-17 Mazda has undoubtedly provided the best surprise start to the year but has spoken to a quick adaptation in learning the tracks, the car and the series. And in a weird twist, the fact he didn’t have past USF2000 experience – save for his debut at last year’s Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca season finale at September – may have played to his benefit in that he did not need to re-learn how to drive a USF2000 car, whereas Megennis and Agren have after running in the previous generation Van Diemen chassis.
Frederick’s toe-in-the-water debut in Monterey last year at least provided a starting point, but knowing the new car was coming made it easier to step up now. He’d had four days of testing prior to his race debut, and stepped up to USF2000 from Pelfrey’s F1600 program.
He’s not the first driver to do so; Agren did the same after winning the 2014 F1600 title.
“That was pretty much the goal that weekend was to see what everything was like,” Frederick told NBC Sports. “I knew I’d race USF2000 this year. And I wanted to get acclimated to how the series is, how the racing is. It wasn’t the best results. I tried to get used to the track, and that was a very difficult race in that car. I felt a bit more power, but to be fair the 1600 doesn’t have much! So there wasn’t too big of a change.
“But another reason why we moved into USF when we did is we knew the teams would be equal the first year. We thought it would be a great opportunity, and a level field.”
Frederick of course has still gone through the inevitable learning process. His first race in the new car, like everyone’s, came on the streets of St. Petersburg. A crash provided a bit of damage and a minor setback to him, but it also helped teach him where the limit was on his first ever street course race.
“At St. Pete everything felt a bit weird,” Frederick admitted. “It was the first practice session and having a crash, and my first street course ever, it was a lot more to get used to. I wasn’t too comfortable and made small mistakes. But at Barber I felt a lot more comfortable with the car; I felt more at one with it, and pushed a lot harder.”
Nonetheless, Frederick still got out of St. Pete with fourth and fifth place finishes in the two races, and so could afford to look at Barber with a fresh approach.
What followed was a stunning display. Oliver Askew is rated as one of the best prospects the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires has had in years, if not ever, so to see Frederick pushing him as hard as he was last time out in Barber was as cool as it was surprising.
Frederick set the fastest race lap in both races, but was unable to pass the Floridian for the lead. A pair of runner-up results though did the trick nicely.
“The thing that seems to be happening is that the rears seem to wear faster than fronts,” Frederick said. “Our races are only half hour long. Oliver and I were similar at beginning. Towards the end, I was on him the whole time. He was loose in a lot of corners. But I couldn’t make a move. Still, it showed our preseason testing paid off.”
He praised his more experienced teammates who have still helped him through the process this year.
“Since they’ve been to most tracks they have the experience. The first session or before, they give some feedback and answer some questions on the track walk. They’ve been good to compare everything with,” he said.
Frederick enters this weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course second in points, albeit 34 points behind Askew.
So he’s done super strongly to start the season. This is made even more impressive when you consider his karting background came only after foregoing his other love – competitive skiing – and his parents’ background is in motorcycle racing. Frederick explained the backstory from here.
“Before I was born, my parents raced motorcycles. When I was 3 or 4, we started going dirt biking, but one time it rained and we didn’t go. We went indoor karting instead and that was it, I got hooked,” Frederick laughed.
“I got a license for the indoor karting – and I started practicing. Did some WKA events. I actually got first in my first event. We then said let’s continue… and it kind of went from there. We did the bigger SKUSA and ROTAX events, and then into cars.
“I kind of stopped karting after ROTAX events. I had about a year off between. When I hopped in the car, and I wasn’t used to cars in any sort of way, it didn’t feel odd. It was something to get used to. I did pretty well at Skip Barber in Pittsburgh and after that I tested with some 1600 teams. The teams thought I was ready to race.”
The dirt biking background also led to Frederick’s nickname of “K-Rex” being born. It’s a simple combination of Kaylen and his middle name Rex, but invariably, it stuck.
“Some friends and I just made the nickname, and we stuck with it because we put the name out there. It’d be a shame to get rid of it,” he said.
As for the skiing part of Frederick’s background?
“My parents love skiing. They took me to closest hill to ski and I joined the ski team. It’s about an hour away,” Frederick explained. “We started doing some races, but I can’t race as much anymore with missing practice and racing. The people I compete against excel a bit more!
“When I started skiing, it was more for fun, the same as karts. But I liked car racing a bit more, and I really wanted to get into it a bit more. It’s always secondary for me. I never wanted to become an Olympic athlete because I got big into motorsports. The Olympics, I can still watch on TV.”
Of course, we have to come back to the 14-year-old point. Other 14-year-olds – notably Colton Herta in 2014 and Austin Cindric the year before – have raced in USF2000 before. It takes a reminder Frederick is still a student and a teenager still growing up and in school.
“So when I’m gone for weeks at a time, it’s hard to keep with school,” said the high school freshman. “When you’re at the track, you don’t want to worry about school too much. So I get done what I can on trips to the track and put time into school going to the track.
“And in school, no one understands too much about racing, anyway.”
A quick learner though, Frederick will look to continue his rapid start to the USF2000 season this weekend.
The INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway isn’t necessarily an afterthought but it’s very much the casual, laid-back appetizing atmosphere to kick off May’s proceedings by contrast to the rich, delicate full main course that is the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
And as the final dress rehearsal for the Verizon IndyCar Series before the ‘500, it presents one last shot at big points before the massive amount of points – and glory – on offer on the oval.
Here’s some of the nuggets heading into the weekend:
2017 INDYCAR Grand Prix – Talking Points
Pagenaud’s proper, yet quiet, title defense
If it’s possible to have a quiet, yet stealthy title defense, Simon Pagenaud is doing that and then some in 2017.
What was a freakishly fast start in 2016 was punctuated by Pagenaud’s romp to victory at the artist formerly known as the Angie’s List Grand Prix of Indianapolis. It capped off his dream run of three wins and two runner-up finishes – and the last time he won three races in a row prior to that, he won an American Le Mans Series championship in 2010.
Now, in 2017, Pagenaud still has four top-five finishes out of the gate, and a career-helping win at Phoenix last time out to prove he can win on an oval as well. He’s also leading the standings by 18 points over Scott Dixon, who also has four top-five finishes in as many races.
Pagenaud has jokingly referred to himself as Sacha Baron Cohen’s Jean Girard in the past from Will Ferrell’s infamous/famous NASCAR spoof Talladega Nights, but it’s actually the title character of Ricky Bobby whose Pagenaud’s record at the Grand Prix most resembles: If you ain’t first, you’re last.
In the three prior Grands Prix, Pagenaud won in 2014 (led 6 laps), finished 25th and last in 2015 with a gearbox issue, and won last year after leading 57 of 82 laps.
So will it be boom-or-bust again for the driver of the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet this year? Only time will tell.
Dixon looking for a rare first at this race
Rare can you go to a race and not find Scott Dixon having had success, but the Grand Prix is that for the four-time series champion. Finishes of 15th, 10th and seventh are forgettable for Dixon – of course getting hit by Helio Castroneves at the first turn a couple years ago here did him no favors – but this and Gateway, where he’s only competed once (15th in 2003) are the only two tracks on the calendar where the 40-time race winner and driver of the No. 9 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing does not have a single top-five finish.
Teammate Tony Kanaan is also 0-for-3 in scoring top-fives this race, while another teammate Charlie Kimball is the only driver in the field who’s a perfect 3-for-3 in top-fives at the Grand Prix, having finished fifth each year.
Occasionally unpredictable Firestone Fast Six qualifiers
From the moment Sebastian Saavedra took the 2014 inaugural race’s pole on a wet track for KV/AFS Racing with Jack Hawksworth alongside for Bryan Herta Autosport, it was apparent this race would enter into INDYCAR lore as INDYCAR’s “bizarro world.” And that’s no knock on either driver, but few would have bet on it. Three years later, KV is no longer a team, BHA has partnered with Andretti Autosport, and neither driver is in the series full-time (although Saavedra was announced for a comeback this week at the Indianapolis 500 with Juncos Racing).
Here’s been the Fast Six qualifiers in the three previous Grands Prix:
2014: Saavedra, Hawksworth, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pagenaud, Will Power, Dixon
2015: Power, Dixon, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Pagenaud, Tony Kanaan
2016: Pagenaud, Charlie Kimball, Graham Rahal, James Hinchcliffe, Josef Newgarden, Hawksworth
Some of those names are not shall we say, Fast Six regulars. Last year’s Fast Six was made even more complex by the fact both Rahal and Newgarden were penalized following post-qualifying technical inspection and sent to the rear of the field.
Noteworthy though is that both polesitters have won this race the last two years.
The Juan and only extra entrant
One of the cool parts about this race in its three-year history has been the extra entries added to the full field rundown. But none has been as well-prepared or already well-rounded as Juan Pablo Montoya, who makes his first IndyCar start of the year in the No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet in Team Penske’s first race as a five-car team.
With no disrespect to the other extra one-off entries – Franck Montagny, Martin Plowman, JR Hildebrand, Matthew Brabham and Alex Tagliani – Montoya’s is the first extra car that could be considered a realistic spoiler this weekend.
Four of the previous five drivers were making their return to IndyCar after lengthy stints outside the cockpit. Brabham was making his debut with the KV technically affiliated PIRTEK Team Murray, and actually acquitted himself well in his first weekend in the championship.
Montoya, though, remains recently race sharp, is integrated to his team and has already had two solid tests this year to prepare for the race. Both at Barber Motorsports Park and Gateway Motorsports Park, Montoya’s had a chance to jell with the new fifth car entry. A win may be too much to ask; but a points-stealing podium run is more than possible. Key for him is how he goes on Firestone’s alternate red tires this weekend, as that’s a sticking point for part-season drivers – even ones with Montoya’s staggering level of experience and skill set.
Other pre-race notes
There’s been seven podium finishers here in three years. Besides Pagenaud and Power, Helio Castroneves, James Hinchcliffe, Graham Rahal, Juan Pablo Montoya and Ryan Hunter-Reay have also made trips to the podium.
Sebastien Bourdais finished fourth here in 2014 and 2015 but got caught up in a first-lap accident here last year, the same problem as applied to him last time out at Phoenix. The Dale Coyne Racing crew has been working overtime repairing the car from Phoenix.
Alexander Rossi had one of his most impressive drives of his rookie season here last year. Race pace at Barber was enough to lift from 18th to fifth and if he qualifies better, his first non-Indy 500 win or podium is achievable.
Josef Newgarden’s worst finish in four races this season is ninth. His best Grand Prix finish in three races is 17th. Something will have to give there this weekend.
Conor Daly’s leading this race last year was a race highlight, following his overtake of Helio Castroneves on a restart. He finished sixth. Daly is one of two drivers (Max Chilton) without a top-10 finish yet this season.
Spencer Pigot returns after one race out of the cockpit at Phoenix, and the Pigot/JR Hildebrand road and street course pairing is back together at Ed Carpenter Racing for the first time since Long Beach.
The final word
From Montoya: “I’m so excited to get back on track with the Verizon IndyCar Series. I’ve run a few tests but will run my first race since last season at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. Indianapolis is one of those special places in motorsports. The buzz surrounding the whole city for the month can be felt. I guess I should feel a little behind, but I don’t. The guys on the Fitzgerald Glider Kits team have been in tune and mixed in with the other teams all season, so we have all the data and those tests went really well. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:
At-track schedule (all times local): Friday, May 12 9:15-10 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 1, streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live) 12:25-1:10 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 2, streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live) 1:15-1:30 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice 4:20 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (three rounds of Verizon IndyCar Series knockout qualifications), streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
Saturday, May 13 11-11:30 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series warmup, streaming on RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live) 3:30 p.m. – ABC on air 3:43 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines” 3:50 p.m. – INDYCAR Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), ABC (Live)
Here’s last year’s top 10:
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Helio Castroneves
3. James Hinchcliffe
4. Graham Rahal
5. Charlie Kimball
6. Conor Daly
7. Scott Dixon
8. Juan Pablo Montoya
9. Ryan Hunter-Reay
10. Alexander Rossi
Here’s last year’s Firestone Fast Six:
1. Simon Pagenaud
2. Charlie Kimball
3. Graham Rahal*
4. James Hinchcliffe
5. Josef Newgarden*
6. Jack Hawksworth
*Assessed post-qualifying penalty; sent to rear of grid