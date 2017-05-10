Getty Images

Revamped F1 returns to Europe with no clear favorite

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

MADRID (AP) It’s been a while since there’s been this kind of excitement early on in a Formula 1 season.

There hadn’t been three different winners in the first four races since 2013, the year before the introduction of new engine rules that led to Mercedes’ recent dominance.

Mercedes won this year with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, but saw Ferrari join the fight up front with a pair of victories by Sebastian Vettel.

The fight for the championship could get even tighter as F1 returns to Europe this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, where Red Bull is expected to get a big jump with new upgrades.

“There are two top teams fighting for both championships and I expect Red Bull will also eventually join the club,” Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff said. “The small margins we are seeing this season are demonstrated by the closeness at the top of the drivers’ championship and even more so by the one-point advantage we have in the constructors’. This fight will continue on to the end of the season and we will be prepared for that battle.”

Vettel has a nine-point lead over Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, and he is 23 points in front of Bottas. Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen is fourth, ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who last year won in Barcelona to become F1’s youngest race winner at age 18.

“We have to wait and see what the updates will bring,” Verstappen said. “I hope we can be a bit closer to the top teams or that we can at least follow them. That would already be a good step forward.”

Verstappen teammate Daniel Ricciardo said he was looking forward to “a quicker improvement” with the new additions to Red Bull this week.

“I hope the upgrade will give us a chance to really fight with Mercedes and Ferrari or at least get us closer,” said Ricciardo, who finished only two races this season. “It’s a good feeling for everyone when these upgrades work.”

Wolff said Mercedes has to get used to this new scenario after dominating the series for the last three seasons.

“This inter-team battle is a totally different situation that what we have seen over the last three years,” Wolff said. “You simply need to adapt to the challenge and that’s what we are doing, playing the hunter as well as being the hunted.”

Nico Rosberg, the winner of the first four races in 2016, won the title with Mercedes last season, while Hamilton won the previous two championships.

Bottas replaced the retiring Rosberg and won his first career race at the Russian GP two weeks ago.

“We expected Valtteri to develop through every single race and step up his performance and he’s shown that,” Wolff said.

Another driver looking forward to the race in Spain is two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who has yet to cross the finish line with McLaren this season.

“I’m really excited about returning to Barcelona,” said Alonso, who last week spent time in the United States testing for the Indy 500. “It’s my home race. I’ve had some great times there. I know the team is working extremely hard to get to the bottom of our recent problems, and I am hopeful we can have a smooth race and a weekend with very few issues.”

Alonso was one of the three drivers who won races early in 2013 while driving for Ferrari. Raikkonen won the season-opener with Renault and Vettel won twice with Red Bull. Vettel went on to dominate, winning the last nine races to easily clinch the world title for the fourth time.

He hadn’t contended since then, but has a chance this season in this new and unpredictable F1.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Mercedes reveals new look graphics, numbers for Spain

By Tony DiZinnoMay 10, 2017, 8:09 AM EDT

As par of Formula 1’s quick rules adjustment to see teams and drivers release greater, more enhanced numbers and driver graphics, Mercedes AMG Petronas has switched up Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ numbers on their shark fins.

Hamilton’s red No. 44 is emboldened with his three-letter driver code, HAM, alongside. The same applies to Bottas’ teal No. 77.

This should be the first sign in clearer differentiation between the two otherwise identical liveries.

A quick video of the planning process is below.

Jordan Taylor, Fassler complete Corvette Le Mans lineup

By Tony DiZinnoMay 9, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

As expected, Jordan Taylor and Marcel Fassler will complete Corvette Racing’s lineup in its pair of Corvette C7.Rs at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The younger Taylor brother shares the No. 63 car with Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia, while Fassler is back with Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner in the No. 64 car, as he is in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup races Stateside.

The GTE-Pro class lineup is altered slightly compared to past years, with Fassler back with Corvette at Le Mans after the end of Audi’s LMP1 program, where he won three times overall with co-drivers Andre Lotterer and Benoit Treluyer. He drove for Corvette Racing in Chevrolet’s final GT1 race at Le Mans in 2009, but that entry was forced to retire while leading.

Jordan Taylor won in class with Gavin and Milner in 2015, a dramatic victory that came after the No. 63 car suffered an accident in practice and was unable to start the race. He is four-for-four with Ricky Taylor in IMSA this year while Corvette is three-of-four, with the No. 3 crew winning twice and the No. 4 crew winning once.

Both Taylor and Fässler are part of a pre-Le Mans test this week at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc.

“It’s great to head to Le Mans with Corvette Racing for the sixth consecutive year,” Taylor said. “Le Mans is a massive event; the feeling of winning there is unlike anything I’ve experienced. Last year’s race was difficult for all of us but we’re all motivated to go back this time with the goal of contending for another victory.

“I’m looking forward to teaming again with Antonio and Jan. They have been great teammates and helped me learn a lot my first couple of years at Le Mans. Hopefully we can work our way to the top of the podium this year.”

Fassler added, “It is always great to be back with Corvette Racing and Chevrolet, but to return with them for Le Mans is special. We both have had a great deal of success at the 24 Hours. My hope and goal is to add to that this year.

“I feel like I have some unfinished business with Corvette Racing at Le Mans. We were leading late in 2009 until our car had to retire. So I very much want to score that elusive Le Mans victory with Corvette Racing. Racing in GTE Pro will be a new challenge. There are many great cars and drivers in our class. It would be a nice result for Olly, Tommy and our team.”

This year’s Le Mans is June 17-18, with the Test Day on June 4.

MRTI: Grand Prix of Indianapolis preview notes

By Tony DiZinnoMay 9, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

Here’s some quick notes heading into the Grand Prix of Indianapolis Presented by Royal Purple Synthetic Oil Supporting the Lupus Foundation of America, the second weekend of the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires where all three rungs are in action and third overall for the MRTI this season.

Of note for all three series, the lubricant company will title all six rounds of competition at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 12 and 13. All races will be in support of the Lupus Foundation of America. May is Lupus Awareness Month; more information is available at the series website, linked here.

Also, starting this weekend and retroactive to the season-opening race in St. Petersburg, all race winners in the Mazda Road to Indy will be presented with special “rice spoon” (called a skakushi) decals for their cars from Mazda to acknowledge their accomplishments. The rice spoon is a talisman for good luck, victory, business prosperity and a safe household, and the characters on the spoon read “Certain Victory” and “Must Win.”

INDY LIGHTS

  • Herta won Indy Lights’ 400th race Sunday at Barber. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

    Top 5 in points: 1. Colton Herta, 101, 2. Kyle Kaiser, 85, 3. Nico Jamin, 75, 4. Aaron Telitz, 74, 5. Neil Alberico, 69

  • The 14-car entry list drops by one from the opening two rounds with Pato O’Ward not listed for this weekend at Team Pelfrey. O’Ward enters the weekend seventh in points with 58.
  • Juan Piedrahita makes his 100th Mazda Road to Indy start in Race 1 on Friday. Piedrahita, who’s spent nearly a decade in the ladder, has competed on all three rungs.
  • Recent past winners of IMS Road Course race: 2016-Ed Jones (Race 1), Dean Stoneman (Race 2), 2015-Jack Harvey (Race 1), Sean Rayhall (Race 2), 2014-Matthew Brabham (Race 1), Luiz Razia (Race 2)… also four different winners in four previous IMS road course races on old configuration from 2005 to 2007
  • DuraMAX Powered by RelaDyne will support Nico Jamin’s No. 27 Andretti Autosport Dallara IL-15 Mazda for both May races. The car takes on a new red, white and blue as a result. Jamin has won five of his six last race starts combined between IMSA’s Prototype Challenge series (LMP3 cars, both races at Sebring), Indy Lights (race one at Barber) and Pirelli World Challenge’s GTS class (both races at VIR) in the last month.
  • Andretti Autosport also announced an extension with technical supplier BIG KAISER, a high-precision tooling systems manufacturer, through 2017.
  • Oceanfront Recovery will be featured on the No. 22 Carlin Indy Lights entry of Neil Alberico for two races at the Indy Grand Prix road course and Freedom 100. Alberico resides in San Clemente, Calif, not far from Oceanfront Recovery’s premises in Laguna Beach, Calif.

PRO MAZDA

  • Top 5 in points: 1. Anthony Martin, 66, 2. Victor Franzoni, 50, 3. TJ Fischer, 44, 4. Nikita Lastochkin, 34, 5. Sting Ray Robb, 33
  • The 15-car entry list features one additional entrant versus St. Petersburg, Australian Steven Ford added in another National class entry as a fourth car at World Speed Motorsports.
  • Recent past winners of IMS Road Course race: 2016-Pato O’Ward (Races 1 and 2), 2015-Weiron Tan (Race 1, NOLA makeup), Timothe Buret (Race 2), Santiago Urrutia (Race 3), 2014-Scott Hargrove (Races 1 and 2)
  • TJ Fischer has been busy since St. Petersburg. The Team Pelfrey driver was a Team Captain in the American Lung Association in California’s 10th annual Fight For Air Climb on April 8 to raise funds and awareness for healthy lungs. The Fight For Air Climb is the only event in Los Angeles that challenges individuals and teams to ascend the entire height of the 858 foot skyscraper, the third tallest building in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old Vacaville, Calif. native led the #Race2TheRescue team to the top of the skyscraper, climbing 1,398 stairs and 63 stories, racing on behalf of Project O2’s #Race2TheRescue, an asthma awareness campaign. This raised more than $209,000.
  • The new Tatuus PM-18 Mazda had its first oval test at Iowa Speedway earlier this week with Aaron Telitz driving, marking the car’s first running on this circuit after road course running last month.

USF2000

    Top 5 in points: 1. Oliver Askew, 122, 2. Kaylen Frederick, 88, 3. Rinus van Kalmthout, 88, 4. Parker Thompson, 79, 5. Robert Megennis, 68

  • The 23-car field sees a handful of changes since Barber. In for their debuts are Callan O’Keeffe replacing Toby Sowery in the second BENIK entry with Jayson Clunie added in a fourth Exclusive Autosport entry. Newman Wachs Racing will only run one car for Dakota Dickerson; Andre Castro and Flinn Lazier will not continue.
  • Recent past winners of IMS Road Course race: 2016-Anthony Martin (Race 1), Parker Thompson (Race 2), 2015-Nico Jamin (Races 1 and 2), 2014-Will Owen (Race 1), Adrian Starrantino (Race 2)

Juncos Racing confirms Pigot for Indy 500

By Tony DiZinnoMay 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Spencer Pigot and Ricardo Juncos will reunite for Juncos Racing team’s maiden Verizon IndyCar Series race, the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, as the first of two drivers expected to be announced on Tuesday.

In Pigot, Juncos has a 23-year-old driver who has won him back-to-back titles on the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires in Pro Mazda and Indy Lights, for a quick reunion.

“I am personally very happy to be able to formally announce that Spencer (Pigot) will be driving for Juncos Racing in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500,” Juncos said in a release. “As most people know, Spencer started with our team in 2003 driving Karts. We reunited in 2014 and won the Pro Mazda Series championship, then Spencer helped us win the Indy Lights team championship in 2015. This is, hopefully, the next step in our successful relationship together.”

“First I want to thank Ricardo (Juncos) for this opportunity. We have had a long, successful relationship from karts to the Mazda Road to Indy series and hopefully we can repeat that success at Indy this month,” Pigot added. “I also want to thank my sponsors, Oceanfront Recovery, Rising Star Racing and P1 Management for making this possible. The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world and to be able to drive in it again is fantastic. Last year was my first Indy 500 and I learned a lot. I am confident that I will be able to apply what I learned and a better result this time around.”

Pigot is the full-season driver for Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet on road and street course races in the Verizon IndyCar Series, but ECR team owner/driver Ed Carpenter held steadfast to its commitment of only running two cars, as first reported by NBC Sports.

“I’d love to see Spencer in the race,” Carpenter said at the time. “Obviously I would have liked to have found enough to have him in one of our cars, but I can’t do it without the right funding to not make it the right thing for the team’s sake, and his sake. I’m not gonna hold him back from any opportunity.”

This left Pigot needing a team to field him if he was to make his second start in the Indianapolis 500, and he will, outside of Carpenter. He ran with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing last year and will saddle up in the No. 11 Oceanfront Recovery Chevrolet for Juncos as another supporter has come through from Rising Star Racing, Pigot’s longtime supporters. The green, white and orange livery is rather similar to Tony Kanaan’s longtime 7-Eleven colors that adorned his entry with Andretti Autosport (then known as Andretti Green Racing), also No. 11, from 2003 to 2009.

Oceanfront Recovery is a modern drug addiction and alcoholism treatment center located in Laguna Beach, Calif., and it will support Rising Star Racing drivers Pigot and Neil Alberico (Carlin in Indy Lights) during the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Alberico, who lives in San Clemente, is not based far from the company’s headquarters.