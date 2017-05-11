Getty Images

Alonso gives McLaren 6 months to fix failing F1 car

Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) Fernando Alonso is giving McLaren’s struggling Formula One team six months to give him a competitive car.

If not, the two-time former champion says he will be looking for another team, or even to abandon F1 altogether.

“Around September, October I need to consider what I will do next year, if it is time to find challenges outside Formula One or if in Formula One I have the opportunity to win the championship,” Alonso said Thursday, a day before practice starts at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso is enduring a wretched start to the season. He didn’t finish any of the four races, and hit a new low at the Russian GP when his McLaren broke down on the formation lap.

“(It was) really, really bad for us as a team not to start the race. Completely unacceptable,” Alonso said, while ominously adding that he still didn’t know what had caused the breakdown in Sochi.

Alonso, who has twice won at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, is hoping that McLaren’s mechanics have worked wonders in the two weeks since Russia.

“Let’s see what we can do here,” Alonso said. “Definitely, our moment right now is not the best. Hopefully we finish with both cars and accumulate some mileage. Hopefully, this is the starting point of a new championship for us.”

So much finger crossing for signs of progress appears wishful thinking for a team that has yet to score a point. And Alonso made it clear that McLaren must find a solution if it expects him to stick around next year.

“I am happy with the team but we are not winning,” he said. “If from here to October I see the opportunity to win in 2018, I will be more than happy to stay with the team. If not, I will be happy to talk to anyone.”

The 35-year-old Alonso ranks sixth all-time with 32 wins, but his last victory came at the 2013 Spanish GP while he was with Ferrari. He has struggled with inferior cars since, and his growing frustration has driven him to trading the endless twisting and turning of the labyrinth-like Monaco GP for a run at the Indianapolis 500 on an oval track later this month.

Alonso said he is eager to get in some more practice after passing the rookie orientation test for the Indy 500 last week.

“The driving technique is quite different,” Alonso said. “I think that next week when we start the free practice with other people around I will build confidence and my understanding of what the car needs.”

While Alonso gave McLaren his ultimatum, Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson expressed his concern over his team’s decision for next year to use the same Honda engine that has plagued McLaren.

Sauber recently signed a multi-year deal with the Japanese engine maker to ditch its Ferrari power unit at the start of next year.

“It doesn’t look like the best decision because Honda is struggling right now,” Ericsson said. “But in the long term it could be a good deal when Honda gets it together.”

Fernando Alonso will keep 2017 Indy 500 car for racing museum

INDYCAR
By Luke SmithMay 11, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso has confirmed that he will be allowed to keep his McLaren-Honda-Andretti Dallara DW12 car from this year’s Indianapolis 500 to go in his racing museum.

Alonso shocked the racing world last month by announcing his entry to this year’s Indy 500, opting to skip the Monaco Grand Prix as part of his bid to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport.

Alonso has set up a racing museum with a number of his racing cars and a go-karting track in his native Spain, and revealed on Thursday that No. 29 car that races in the ‘500 on May 28 will be going there a well.

“After the race the car will be in the museum as well,” Alonso confirmed.

“Every car I jumped in from 2004 or something like that, it’s always in my contract that it will be in my museum afterwards. This one is no different.”

Alonso enjoyed his first Indy car test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 3, passing the Rookie Orientation Program with flying colors, and will begin the official practice running ahead of the race on Monday.

“It was different, probably as I expected it to be. The car felt quite different,” Alonso said of the test.

“Running this asymmetric setup definitely feels not normal to drive so you need to adjust a little bit your mind set going into the run, into the first corner.

“But the end of the day I felt a little bit more comfortable. I was able to feel some of the set-up changes and things like that, because I think the driving technique is quite different, so step-by-step. I did the first one, which is just the first feeling with the car.

“But now, when next week we start the free practice and you start running with other people around etc., I think I will hopefully build a little bit more confidence and start understanding what the car needs and what I need as well to be prepared for May 28th.

“So yeah, two intense weeks ahead but pretty much looking forward.”

Carey confident of keeping Singapore on F1 calendar for 2018

By Luke SmithMay 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Chase Carey is confident of keeping the Singapore Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar for 2018 as part of his push to grow the sport in Asia.

Carey took over from Bernie Ecclestone as F1’s CEO and chairman back in January after Liberty Media completed its $8 billion takeover of the sport.

Ecclestone said last November that Singapore was considering dropping its F1 race as it had fulfilled its purpose, with its existing contract set to expire after the 2017 event on September 17.

Neighboring Malaysia has already confirmed it will no longer be hosting F1 beyond this year, agreeing a deal with the sport’s management to end its contract one season early.

Speaking in a conference call with investors, Carey discussed the importance of keeping a foothold for F1 in Asia, making reference to Singapore and expressing his confidence that a deal could be struck.

“We are actively engaged on redoing Singapore, so we don’t expect Singapore to go away. We’ve got to reach a deal, but we are actively engaged there and our goal is to continue the race in Singapore,” Carey said.

“We have a list of locations that want to add races, and in many ways were trying to engage with as many of them as possible, evaluate both in markets like Europe that obviously are much more historical markets, as well as opportunities in the Americas and Asia.

“We want to make sure we understand what each of those opportunities means to us as we go forward. Although in many ways priority one is to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make the 21 races we’ll have next year as successful as possible.”

France and Germany are set to return to the F1 calendar in 2018, making up for the loss of Singapore, but Carey admitted he has been inundated with interested cities and countries for new events.

“I could fill a page with the number of locations that have asked to meet and discuss the opportunity to host a Formula 1 race,” Carey said.

“So I think it speaks well to our ability to continue to take advantage of the global appetite for this sport and the excitement for this event and as we make the event, as we make the event better and improve the sport on the track.

“We think all those things just add fuel to each of those initiatives.”

Roberto Merhi joins Campos for Barcelona F2 weekend

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 11, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Recent Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi has joined Campos for this weekend’s Formula 2 races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Merhi, 25, raced in F1 through 2015 with the now-defunct Manor team, having also enjoyed a handful of run-outs with Caterham in practice at the back-end of the 2014 season.

Since losing his F1 seat, Merhi raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Manor – run by the initial founders of the F1 team, Graeme Lowdon and John Booth – and took a maiden podium in the series at Spa last year.

Without a drive in 2017, Merhi was linked with a possible move into the rebranded F2 series that took over from GP2 at the end of last year.

The publication of the entry list for this weekend’s round in Barcelona confirmed that Merhi would be joining the Campos team, replacing ex-IndyCar driver Stefano Coletti.

While GP2 champions are forbidden from re-entering the series, other drivers with F1 experience are allowed to step back down to the level, as previously seen with Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman raced in F1 at the end of 2009 before moving back to GP2 for 2010, ultimately winning the title one year later.

Coyne crew rallies to rebuild Bourdais’ chassis for INDYCAR GP

By Tony DiZinnoMay 11, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – After sustaining heavy damage at the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix on April 29, the fourth race of the Verizon IndyCar Series season, Sebastien Bourdais’ No. 18 Sonny’s BBQ Honda has been repaired ahead of this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which is just a two-day event on Friday and Saturday.

Owing in part to Coyne’s limited resources, the goal of repairing Bourdais’ car from the first lap accident at Phoenix was one the team had in mind coming into this race, before the Indianapolis 500.

Team owner Dale Coyne told NBC Sports after Phoenix while Bourdais’ car was not tubbed – meaning a total write-off – there was significant damage to all four corners of the car, which required a thrash to get back fully going.

“It’s not tubbed, but it’s everything but the tub. We broke all four corners and both undertrays. It’s pretty bad,” Coyne said at Phoenix.

Coyne later told Trackside Online at the Gateway Motorsports Park test last week he expected the repair cost to be “north of $250,000.” A further analysis of the crew rebuild from Bourdais’ engineer Craig Hampson and crew chief Todd Phillips in a piece authored by Motorsport.com’s David Malsher.

Bourdais then shared the No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda with Ed Jones at the Gateway test last week, so this week will mark his first time back in the No. 18 car since its been repaired.

From the team release, “Thanks to a great job by the DCR crew, Bourdais will be able to get back behind the wheel of the #18 Sonny’s BBQ car that suffered major race ending damage at the start of the previous round in Phoenix.

“With his car now as good as new, Bourdais is looking to return to his season-opening form this weekend, while rookie Jones hopes to continue making progress in what has been a promising rookie campaign so far.”

The Phoenix crash knocked Bourdais from the points lead to fourth in points, now 31 back of countryman Simon Pagenaud who’s first.

Bourdais banked a pair of fourth place finishes in the first two INDYCAR Grands Prix in 2014 and 2015, but retired early last year after first lap contact with Tony Kanaan. Jones, meanwhile, won one of two Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires races at the road course last year en route to winning the championship.

“It’s the beginning of May and the Indy Grand Prix is always an important event. Many times, it’s been a bit of a turning point in my season,” Bourdais said in the team’s release. “Sometimes we’d have a rough start to the year and then it would go relatively well at the Grand Prix. Except last year, when it ended a little prematurely with Tony (Kanaan) who didn’t see us coming from the outside at the start.

“Generally, I’ve always performed well at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. It’s a track that I enjoy and I hope things will go well for us. I think we’re starting to understand a lot of little things with our aero package and other things so hopefully we can put everything together and put in a performance that will meet our expectations in both qualifying and the race.”