Carey confident of keeping Singapore on F1 calendar for 2018

Chase Carey is confident of keeping the Singapore Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar for 2018 as part of his push to grow the sport in Asia.

Carey took over from Bernie Ecclestone as F1’s CEO and chairman back in January after Liberty Media completed its $8 billion takeover of the sport.

Ecclestone said last November that Singapore was considering dropping its F1 race as it had fulfilled its purpose, with its existing contract set to expire after the 2017 event on September 17.

Neighboring Malaysia has already confirmed it will no longer be hosting F1 beyond this year, agreeing a deal with the sport’s management to end its contract one season early.

Speaking in a conference call with investors, Carey discussed the importance of keeping a foothold for F1 in Asia, making reference to Singapore and expressing his confidence that a deal could be struck.

“We are actively engaged on redoing Singapore, so we don’t expect Singapore to go away. We’ve got to reach a deal, but we are actively engaged there and our goal is to continue the race in Singapore,” Carey said.

“We have a list of locations that want to add races, and in many ways were trying to engage with as many of them as possible, evaluate both in markets like Europe that obviously are much more historical markets, as well as opportunities in the Americas and Asia.

“We want to make sure we understand what each of those opportunities means to us as we go forward. Although in many ways priority one is to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make the 21 races we’ll have next year as successful as possible.”

France and Germany are set to return to the F1 calendar in 2018, making up for the loss of Singapore, but Carey admitted he has been inundated with interested cities and countries for new events.

“I could fill a page with the number of locations that have asked to meet and discuss the opportunity to host a Formula 1 race,” Carey said.

“So I think it speaks well to our ability to continue to take advantage of the global appetite for this sport and the excitement for this event and as we make the event, as we make the event better and improve the sport on the track.

“We think all those things just add fuel to each of those initiatives.”

