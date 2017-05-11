Pirelli

F1 Preview: 2017 Spanish Grand Prix

By Luke SmithMay 11, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

With the four early-season flyaways now out of the way, Formula 1 returns to mainland Europe for one of the most important races of the season: the Spanish Grand Prix.

We may only be four rounds in to the year, and the battle between Mercedes and Ferrari may be as tight as ever at the front of the pack, but the upcoming weekend in Barcelona could be a decisive one.

The start of the European season ordinarily brings with it the introduction of significant update packages for cars, which will sport plenty of revised bodywork parts and new elements over the weekend that weren’t present last time out in Russia.

With 2017 marking the start of a new technical cycle for F1, the gains – and, therefore, the losses also – to be made are huge in the development race. Should Mercedes or Ferrari have found a magic bullet, it could lay the foundations for a purple patch of form that will prove crucial come the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the key talking points for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

2017 Spanish Grand Prix – Talking Points

Bottas settles in to life as a GP winner

Valtteri Bottas’ maiden grand prix victory last time out in Russia may have not been one of the most spectacular successes in recent memory, yet it was an important one for both the Finn and the wider title battle playing out.

For Bottas, on a weekend where he was bombarded with questions about status as a number two driver at Mercedes behind Lewis Hamilton, to have outperformed his illustrious teammate so convincingly was a big statement of intent.

He may only have been given a one-year deal, but to already be in the winner’s column after just four races in a Mercedes is likely to have done Bottas’ chances of a renewal for 2018 a world of good.

It not only proved that Bottas has what it takes to win grands prix and control races, but it also showed how crucial he will be in denying the rival Ferrari team – and, perhaps more importantly, Sebastian Vettel – points in the title battle.

Kimi Raikkonen has looked off the boil for a while now, even if he did reach the podium in Russia. With Hamilton and Vettel so evenly-matched, it has seems more and more likely that it will be their Finnish teammates who decide the title race. Going on his performance in Russia, you’d want Bottas in your corner, hands down.

For Bottas though, there will be loftier ambitions on the table. He proved in Russia he has what it takes to beat Hamilton and Vettel. If he can keep doing that, then a title bid of his own wouldn’t be so unthinkable.

This ain’t a scene, it’s an arms race

It has been difficult to judge who out of Ferrari and Mercedes has been quicker through the opening four rounds of 2017. Much of their raceday performance has come down to tire management, with the closest sniff of a wheel-to-wheel battle on-track coming in Russia when Bottas soaked up pressure from Vettel late on.

This title race was never going to be decided by tire management, though. It was going to be decided by who could outdevelop their rival across the course of the season. A good ol’ fashioned arms race.

Mercedes’ big problem through the opening four races was that its car, the W08, was running at a heavier weight than that of the rival Ferrari SF70H. With this apparently resolved, the team should be in a more feisty mood this weekend, particularly with a raft of other updates also set to arrive for the W08 car.

For Ferrari, its big challenge will be keeping hold of Mercedes’ coattails. It has already surprised the paddock by producing a base car that is good enough to take the fight to the Silver Arrows at the front of the field. The question now is can it keep up in the development race.

Acronym questions aside, Red Bull looks to make a step

Red Bull’s 2017 campaign has been a mighty disappointment thus far. Considering the team pushed for the current regulations to place a heavy emphasis on aerodynamics, an area it has traditionally been strong in, to be almost two seconds off the pace at points isn’t great going.

But the team has always said it would be bringing a major, major update to the Spanish Grand Prix. Chatter in the past few days has suggested that the overhaul of the car is so big that there were even considerations to rename it the RB13B, or even skip a step and make it the RB14.

While such rumours have been unfounded, be sure to keep an eye on the new bits that crop up on the Red Bull car this weekend. There is an enormous gulf at the front of the pack to make up in relation to Mercedes and Ferrari, who themselves will have been making progress. As such, a repeat of Max Verstappen’s surprise maiden win from 2016 seems unlikely – but then again, didn’t it seem so 12 months ago..?

Will Pirelli’s tire picks cause trouble?

Pirelli’s tires have met mixed responses so far this season. After revising the compounds as part of its push to increase the tire sizes by 25 per cent, the more conservative nature of the rubber appeared to be offset by softer choices. Case in point: Australia and Bahrain, where managing the tires was a challenge.

At the other end of the spectrum, though, there was Russia, where even the softest possible selection resulted in a one-stop race that lacked any real strategic creativity, because it simply was not possible.

For Spain, Pirelli has moved in the opposite direction with its tire picks, electing to take its soft, medium and hard compounds to Barcelona. While this would be standard in previous years given the abrasive nature of the track and its hard-on-tire, the more conservative nature of the 2017 compounds and the difficulty to bring them alive means that drivers could struggle to work with them.

“We’re going for the harder tires for the first time this year in Barcelona. I’m not sure if it’ll help us or not but I just don’t think it’s going to be good for anyone,” Ricciardo said.

“The tires are already hard enough so the harder compounds are just way too hard. Hopefully for Barcelona’s sake it’s hot and therefore these harder tires work, but if it’s cold then it’s going to be a struggle for everyone.”

A true test for F1 in 2017

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya may not be the most inspiring circuit in F1, yet it does offer the most well-rounded test for all teams due to its mix of high- and low-speed corners, plus some decent-sized straights.

As a result, outside of the battle at the top between Mercedes and Ferrari, we should get some firm answers regarding how the midfield is really shaping up. There has been little to separate Force India, Williams, Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault so far this season, with each of the five appearing to stake a claim for being the top midfielder at one point or another.

So we may finally get some answers this weekend. Williams has appeared to have the best-rounded car, and was quick through testing in Barcelona. Force India looks more consistent and has promised a significant update package for the race, so may be able to leapfrog ahead in terms of true pace as well.

The race for fourth in worth millions of pounds in F1, not just pride. This race could set the tone for the fight to come through the remainder of the year.

2017 Spanish Grand Prix – Facts and Figures

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Corners: 16
Lap Record: Kimi Raikkonen 1:21.670 (2008)
Tire Compounds: Soft/Medium/Hard
2016 Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2016 Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:22.000
2016 Fastest Lap: Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) 1:26.948
DRS Zones: T16 to T1; T9 to T10

2017 Spanish Grand Prix – TV/Stream Times

Coyne crew rallies to rebuild Bourdais’ chassis for INDYCAR GP

By Tony DiZinnoMay 11, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – After sustaining heavy damage at the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix on April 29, the fourth race of the Verizon IndyCar Series season, Sebastien Bourdais’ No. 18 Sonny’s BBQ Honda has been repaired ahead of this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which is just a two-day event on Friday and Saturday.

Owing in part to Coyne’s limited resources, the goal of repairing Bourdais’ car from the first lap accident at Phoenix was one the team had in mind coming into this race, before the Indianapolis 500.

Team owner Dale Coyne told NBC Sports after Phoenix while Bourdais’ car was not tubbed – meaning a total write-off – there was significant damage to all four corners of the car, which required a thrash to get back fully going.

“It’s not tubbed, but it’s everything but the tub. We broke all four corners and both undertrays. It’s pretty bad,” Coyne said at Phoenix.

Coyne later told Trackside Online at the Gateway Motorsports Park test last week he expected the repair cost to be “north of $250,000.” A further analysis of the crew rebuild from Bourdais’ engineer Craig Hampson and crew chief Todd Phillips in a piece authored by Motorsport.com’s David Malsher.

Bourdais then shared the No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda with Ed Jones at the Gateway test last week, so this week will mark his first time back in the No. 18 car since its been repaired.

From the team release, “Thanks to a great job by the DCR crew, Bourdais will be able to get back behind the wheel of the #18 Sonny’s BBQ car that suffered major race ending damage at the start of the previous round in Phoenix.

“With his car now as good as new, Bourdais is looking to return to his season-opening form this weekend, while rookie Jones hopes to continue making progress in what has been a promising rookie campaign so far.”

The Phoenix crash knocked Bourdais from the points lead to fourth in points, now 31 back of countryman Simon Pagenaud who’s first.

Bourdais banked a pair of fourth place finishes in the first two INDYCAR Grands Prix in 2014 and 2015, but retired early last year after first lap contact with Tony Kanaan. Jones, meanwhile, won one of two Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires races at the road course last year en route to winning the championship.

“It’s the beginning of May and the Indy Grand Prix is always an important event. Many times, it’s been a bit of a turning point in my season,” Bourdais said in the team’s release. “Sometimes we’d have a rough start to the year and then it would go relatively well at the Grand Prix. Except last year, when it ended a little prematurely with Tony (Kanaan) who didn’t see us coming from the outside at the start.

“Generally, I’ve always performed well at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. It’s a track that I enjoy and I hope things will go well for us. I think we’re starting to understand a lot of little things with our aero package and other things so hopefully we can put everything together and put in a performance that will meet our expectations in both qualifying and the race.”

Haas signs Arjun Maini as F1 development driver

Haas F1 Team
By Luke SmithMay 11, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT

Haas has announced the signing of 18-year-old Arjun Maini in a development role for its Formula 1 team ahead of the 2017 season.

Maini, 19, hails from India and finished 10th in last year’s GP3 Series despite missing the first four races of the season, and is set to race in the championship once again this year.

Maini will balance his racing commitments with a development role at Haas, where he will work alongside fellow GP3 racer Santino Ferrucci, who was confirmed to be returning to the American team for 2017 earlier this week.

“It’s an honor to be a part of Haas F1 Team’s driver development program. All of my racing to date has been with the focus of becoming a Formula 1 driver, and this opportunity puts me one step closer to my goal,” Maini said.

“I am eager to learn, understand and experience how a Formula 1 team operates. Everything I learn can be used immediately in GP3 while preparing for my ultimate goal of Formula 1.”

“As Haas F1 Team continues to mature, we must look toward our future and develop potential talent,” added team principal Guenther Steiner.

“Arjun was successful in karting and has transitioned well to various Formula series and now GP3. We’ll keep a keen eye on his progress this year.”

Drivers eager to begin Month of May with INDYCAR Grand Prix

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 10, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

When it launched in 2014, the race now called the INDYCAR Grand Prix was somewhat of a gamble. Would adding an event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway barely two weeks prior to the Indianapolis 500 impact the bigger event? Would it serve as an effective lead into “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing?”

According to the drivers, the event has been a flying success. “I love the GP of Indy,” said Conor Daly, native of nearby Noblesville and driver of the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Racing. “I think it’s an awesome way to kick off the Month of May. It’s a home race, so it means a lot to me and we came very close to being on the podium last year, so I hope to be in contention again this year.”

James Hinchcliffe, driver of the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, finished third in this race last year and acknowledged that the Grand Prix has been a welcomed addition to the schedule. “The INDYCAR Grand Prix was our first podium of 2016 and it would be great to repeat that. The GP has been such a fun addition to the month of May the last couple years, and like we said, the results were there last year. So with the momentum that we’ve got in the No. 5 Arrow car, and still holding on to a top-five position in points, we’re just hoping for another strong weekend,” he explained.

Scott Dixon, who will again sport NTT Data colors on his No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing this weekend, added that running the road course at the Speedway spices things up and gives onlookers something different to watch at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I like the idea of getting another race in to start the month of May before the Indianapolis 500,” said the four-time champion. “I think having a road course and then, of course, the oval race really gives race fans a good sampling of a few of the different disciplines we have to tackle as INDYCAR drivers.”

In its brief three-year history, two drivers have separated themselves at the event. The first is Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud, who has won two of the three grands prix held. This includes a dominant performance at last year’s event, one in which he led 57 of 82 laps and was only demoted from the lead by pit stop sequences and drivers going off strategy.

Simon Pagenaud dominated the 2016 INDYCAR Grand Prix. Photo: IndyCar

“I was fortunate enough to win two of the last three (grands prix) events there. We are hoping to execute again and there’s nothing like the crowd at Indy and there’s so much excitement all over the city during the month,” Pagenaud said of his history at the event.

The other driver who has separated himself has done so by being the only driver to finish in the top five at all three previous INDYCAR Grands Prix. That driver is none other than…Charlie Kimball. The man piloting the No. 83 Tresiba Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing has finished fifth in every INDYCAR Grand Prix, and even qualified on the front row for last year’s race.

“It’s my favorite time of year, May in Indianapolis,” Kimball asserted. “I’m ready to move into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and continue working toward our goals on track. It’s no secret we’ve had a rough start to the season, so this is our chance to turn things around. The Novo Nordisk Chip Ganassi Racing team had a super-solid race car last year, starting from the front row, so we’ll be taking what we can learn from that and seeing where we can improve.”

Saturday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix of Indianapolis rolls off at 3:30 p.m.

Former Colt Robert Mathis to drive the pace car for INDYCAR Grand Prix

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneMay 10, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

Robert Mathis, former pro bowl linebacker and pass rusher for the Indianapolis Colts, will drive the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe Pace Car at the fourth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mathis’ spent his entire 14-year NFL career (2003-2016) with the Colts, winning Super Bowl XLI and being named AFC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro in 2013 after leading the NFL in sacks with 19.5.

“Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, the city known as the Racing Capital of the World grants me a bucket list opportunity!” said an elated Mathis of the opportunity. “Colts, Pacers, Fever, 11, Indians and racing fans all over the world, I will be your official pacesetter this Saturday for the Grand Prix! #IAmIndyAndIndyisMe.”

The INDYCAR Grand Prix is the first event in the famous Month of May for the Verizon IndyCar Series, with everything culminating in the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil on May 28.

“Robert Mathis is one of the most popular Colts ever, and his enthusiasm has made him a great ambassador for this city and its vibrant sports culture,” said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, about Mathis’ significance to Indianapolis’ sports culture. “He’s a perfect fit to lead The Greatest Drivers in Racing to the green flag at the INDYCAR Grand Prix. We’re also grateful for our longstanding relationship with Chevrolet and can’t wait to see the 2017 Corvette Stingray Coupe at the front of the field this Saturday.”

Practice for the INDYCAR Grand Prix begins Friday 5/12 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

