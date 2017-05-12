Photo: IndyCar

Defending IndyCar champ Pagenaud eager to have some fun at Indy

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Simon Pagenaud can quickly recite his favorite and least favorite venues on IndyCar’s schedule.

Toronto has been nothing but trouble over the years. Indianapolis, on the other hand, has been fun.

It helps, of course, when Pagenaud comes to town in May with three major titles – reigning series champ, current points leader and defending IndyCar Grand Prix winner. He also has some momentum and is expected to contend for at least one more victory at Indy this month.

“The goal is to win. If you don’t win, then you probably should do something else,” Pagenaud said Thursday. “For me, it’s just a dream come true. You always want to be fighting at some level, and it’s exactly what you hope for.”

The 32-year-old Frenchman has been the most dominant driver in the series over the last 14 months.

A year ago, he won more races (five), more poles (seven) and had more top-five finishes (10) than anyone else. He also finished the season leading more laps and more races, running away with a 127-point win over Team Penske teammate Will Power in the final standings.

He can’t quibble with the encore, either.

Pagenaud has finished in the top five in all four races this season and grabbed the points lead after winning at Phoenix in late April. He’s done all this while dealing with more challenging obstacles than he had in 2016.

Pagenaud spent the offseason trying to turn himself into a better oval-track driver. After countless hours studying data, reviewing races and working on his race-day mentality, Pagenaud already has seen a payoff.

“Whether it’s hitting the pits faster or being able to manage your tire wear better or to have a better qualifying lap, things like that,” he said. “To me, the biggest improvement I could make was going to be on ovals and so I spent a lot of time on that, and I think it’s working.”

The first big test will come May 28 when he hopes to be starting near the front of the 33-car starting grid for the 101st Indianapolis 500, a race that hasn’t been kind to Pagenaud.

In five previous Memorial Day weekend starts on the 2.5-mile track, three with Sam Schmidt’s team and two for Roger Penske, Pagenaud has one front row start and has never finished higher than eighth. It’s simply not good enough in Pagenaud’s mind.

“After winning the championship, my No. 1 goal is winning the 500,” he said.

Practice for this year’s 500 begins Monday, with qualifying scheduled for May 20-21.

But it’s Saturday’s race, the IndyCar GP, in which Pagenaud has really excelled. He won the inaugural road-course race in 2014, was knocked out of the 2015 race with a bad gearbox and became the first two-time winner last season after taking the pole. It was Pagenaud’s third consecutive victory.

If he can do it again, Pagenaud can enjoy a couple more weeks in Indy with an even bigger lead in the standings.

“There are a few races where you know have bad luck and races you know you have good luck,” Pagenaud said. “For me, the bad luck has always been in Toronto and the good luck is always in the Indy GP. It (Indy) suits my style really well. It’s about braking and traction out of the corners, which suits me really well.

“The grand prix is my specialty and I have a lot of confidence going in and we feel like we can win that.”

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

F1 Paddock Pass: Spanish Grand Prix Friday Edition (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoMay 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass comes to you today following first and second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Note that qualifying tomorrow is live on CNBC at 8 a.m. ET.

NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checks in from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following practice and the team member press conferences.

Among those interviewed include Ferrari’s Maurizio Arrivabene, Red Bull’s Christian Horner and GP3 drivers Santino Ferrucci and Ryan Tveter who fly the flag for the U.S. overseas.

You can see today’s edition below. In case you missed Thursday’s pre-race edition, that’s linked here.

Charles Leclerc takes second straight F2 pole in Spain

FIA Formula 2
By Luke SmithMay 12, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc picked up his second straight Formula 2 pole position on Friday in Barcelona, edging out Luca Ghiotto to take P1 for the start of Saturday’s feature race.

2016 GP3 champion and Ferrari junior Leclerc made an immediate impression in his debut F2 weekend last month in Bahrain, taking pole and finishing on the podium on Saturday before charging to a remarkable race win in the sprint event on the Sunday.

The Monegasque racer continued his impressive start to life in the category by taking pole for Prema Racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, going almost two-tenths of a second faster than Ghiotto to nab pole away in the dying minutes of the session.

McLaren junior Nyck de Vries qualified third ahead of British youngster Jordan King, while Alexander Albon and Oliver Rowland finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Norman Nato will start seventh on Saturday for Arden, with Antonio Fuoco and Nicholas Latifi eighth and ninth respectively. Nobuharu Matsushita will round out the top 10 on the grid tomorrow.

Formula E returns Monaco with the title fight alive again

Luke Smith
By Luke SmithMay 12, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

MONACO – Formula E makes its return to the streets of Monaco this weekend following a year’s break with the championship fight between Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi on a knife-edge.

Monaco first played host to Formula E back in 2014 during the all-electric series’ inaugural season as Sebastien Buemi became the first man to win more than one ePrix.

Fast forward two years, and the Swiss driver now has nine victories and a championship under his belt, with his hat-trick of wins to start the 2016/17 season thrusting him to the top of the title standings.

Buemi looked unstoppable at the head of the field until the fourth round of the year in Mexico City, when Formula E’s most dramatic race to date saw ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport’s di Grassi come back into contention.

Despite suffering damage and almost going one lap down, di Grassi rolled the dice on an ambitious strategy that worked out thanks to a couple of safety car periods and some impressive energy saving to get to the end and cross the line first.

With Buemi finishing outside of the points following an off-colour weekend that ended with a 12th-place finish, di Grassi slashed his rival’s advantage in the title race to just five points.

“I watched the race a couple of times and it was difficult to believe! From inside the cockpit, there was a different perspective,” di Grassi told NBC Sports.

“I only managed to win because the team managed to do a fantastic job with the strategy call, and with fixing the rear wing at the beginning. It was a mega race, my best Formula E victory so far. I’m pretty pleased with it.”

So as it has been for all three of Formula E’s seasons so far, the stage is set for another Buemi-di Grassi barnstormer this Saturday. But the Brazilian does not believe that the championship is something to yet have in mind.

“It’s very early to be talking about the championship. We’re round five, there’s another eight to go,” di Grassi said.

“Everything can happen. To be honest, JEV is quick, other guys are quick, Nico Prost is there. We just need that one bad weekend for everything to change again. At the moment we have to focus on winning races and collecting good points and that’s it.”

For Buemi, di Grassi’s revival has not been without its fair share of good fortune.

“I don’t want to sound rude but because they made mistakes it turned out to be some luck,” Buemi said. “I mean in qualifying in Hong Kong, he had a crash and because of that he had an accident in the first lap and because of the accident and because of this there was a safety car, they tend to have a very risky strategy in Mexico and in Hong Kong and it worked out very well.

“So congratulations to them but I am not sure it will be like that every weekend, so clearly I’m going to focus on not doing mistakes myself but they have made quite a few this season already.”

The circuit used in Monaco is similar to that in Formula 1, albeit much shorter. Instead of heading up the hill at Sainte Devote, drivers take a sharp right that leads them down a straight that ordinarily acts as the escape road for the Nouvelle Chicane.

The field will rejoin at the Chicane before completing the rest of the ‘regular’ Monaco lap, heading through Tabac, Swimming Pool and Las Rascasse before crossing the line to complete a lap.

The Monaco ePrix sees the third Formula E campaign edge towards its half-way mark, with the three double-header rounds to close out the season in Berlin (June 10-11), New York (July 15-16) and Montreal (July 29-30) now making up for half of the schedule in this campaign.

Following the Monaco race, the series will head to Paris just one week later on May 20, marking its first back-to-back race weekends.

Jean Todt announces he’ll run for third term as FIA President

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoMay 12, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

FIA President Jean Todt has announced Friday he will run for a third term in office. Todt was elected to the role in in October 2009, succeeding Max Mosley.

Todt announced this to all FIA Club Presidents in a letter.

The Frenchman thanked his “FIA family” as well as announced a few assembly changes to go along with the news.

“I am deeply moved by the gracious, generous and unwavering expressions of support I have received from our FIA family.

“In view of this, together with Michelle, my son Nicolas, and my Leadership Team, I have decided to seek a renewed mandate as President of the FIA.”

Deputy President for Mobility, Brian Gibbons, will take on a new role as President of the FIA Senate. He replaces Nick Craw, who steps down at the end of his term as specified by an age limit.

“He has given so much to the FIA and to international motor sport over many years,” Todt said of Craw.

Todt’s full letter is below.