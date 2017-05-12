Hamilton quickest in Spain FP1 as Alonso, Vettel hit trouble

Lewis Hamilton made a flying start to the Spanish Grand Prix weekend by topping the timesheets for the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas arrived in Barcelona armed with a number of updates for their W08 car, with the hope of eking out an advantage over Ferrari after a tight battle through the opening four races.
Hamilton and Bottas pulled out almost a second on the Ferrari pair of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, with the three-time champion setting a fastest time of 1:21.521.
Bottas finished just 0.029 seconds shy of his teammate in second place, with Raikkonen a further nine-tenths of a second adrift. Vettel’s best lap was over a second slower than that of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.
Vettel was fortunate to finish so high up after suffering a problem on his car early in the session that forced him to park his car up at the end of the pit lane. The German was able to be wheeled back to the Ferrari garage so he could get back out on-track.
There were worse fortunes for McLaren and home favorite Fernando Alonso, who completed just two corners before an oil leak caused his car to snap sideways and spew plumes of smoke, acting as the latest issue at the start of a trying season for the driver and the team. The Spaniard reportedly left the circuit and has returned to his hotel in Barcelona.
Red Bull’s updated RB13 car looked strong in FP1 as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took fifth and sixth respectively, while Haas managed to get both of its cars into the top 10. Kevin Magnussen was seventh ahead of Romain Grosjean in eighth, although the former’s session was cut short after a stoppage with seven minutes remaining.
Nico Hulkenberg finished ninth for Renault ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr., who was the lead home driver in 10th place for Toro Rosso.
Second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton continued his impressive start to the Spanish Grand Prix weekend by heading up a Mercedes one-two in the second Formula 1 practice session in Barcelona on Friday.
Hamilton dominated proceedings in FP1 earlier today as Mercedes finished almost one second clear of the rival Ferrari team, leaving the Italian marque with plenty of work to do in second practice.
While Ferrari was able to respond and cut the gap to just three-tenths of a second, it was Hamilton who led the way once again for Mercedes, posting a best lap of 1:20.802 to finish 0.090 seconds clear of Bottas at the top of the timesheets.
Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari’s charge, finishing 0.310 seconds shy of the fastest time, while teammate Sebastian Vettel was one-tenth further adrift in fourth place. Raikkonen reported an engine issue midway through the session, but did not lose any track time.
Max Verstappen slotted in to fifth place for Red Bull, six-tenths off the pace, but was lucky to survive a scare after running wide at Turn 9 and careering through the gravel. The Dutchman was nevertheless able to finish ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who ended up sixth-fastest.
Renault enjoyed an impressive session as Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer finished seventh and eighth respectively, the latter getting his first run of the weekend after stepping aside for development driver Sergey Sirotkin in FP1. Felipe Massa was ninth for Williams, while Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top 10.
Home favorite Fernando Alonso was forced to miss the early part of the session due to an oil leak that sideliend him in FP1, but ultimately completed 21 laps in the McLaren-Honda MCL32.
Fernando Alonso is impressed by new McLaren boss Zak Brown’s more open approach to racing in other categories, and is confident that the British marque will return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future.
Following the end of Ron Dennis’ 35-year reign of McLaren, Brown officially became executive director of the company in December last year.
The American businessman has already made widespread changes to the company, the most significant being the decision to allow Alonso to enter the Indianapolis 500 later this month and skip the Monaco Grand Prix.
When asked about the difference in approach between Brown and Dennis, Alonso said that McLaren’s new chief has a more open approach that is felt throughout the team.
“I think they are very different and I think there is a not a magic solution, or a magic way to lead a team to success,” Alonso said.
“Ron had a fantastic time in the past in McLaren with a lot of success, and now with Zak things are a little bit more open, inside the team but also for you guys, outside, how you can approach McLaren now is different, on the commercial side, also in a technical side.”
Alonso also praised Brown’s vision for McLaren in categories beyond F1, stating his belief that the team will feature more in the Indy 500 in the future and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans one day.
“I think also with Zak the biggest difference is the vision and the approach for the brand, for McLaren, which is a little bit different and wants to span the McLaren in different worlds and different categories,” Alonso said.
“We’ll see with the Indy 500, I think it is not only this year. I think McLaren will be in the Indy 500 for the future. I think McLaren will be in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future, as they were in the past, when they won the Indy 500, when they won Le Mans.
“So that’s the biggest change we can feel inside McLaren, that Zak will not only concentrate in Formula 1, will concentrate in McLaren as a race team in different series.
“And the most important thing is obviously to sell cars and to sell the McLaren cars you need to open to new markets and especially the US market is probably the biggest one.”
McLaren famously won Le Mans back in 1995 with its F1 GTR car, but has not featured at the Circuit de la Sarthe since 1998.
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of official livery reveals – and one other car’s livery being teased – headlined the Thursday of INDYCAR Grand Prix weekend, ahead of Round 5 of the Verizon IndyCar Series season on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. There was no track activity today except for the three rungs of the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder.
Harvey, Veach liveries revealed
Within the last 24 hours, two of the four rookies competing in this year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil have had their liveries revealed.
Jack Harvey’s No. 50 Honda for the Michael Shank Racing with Andretti Autosport combination features a striking yellow, pink and black combination and notable sponsors AutoNation and Gap Guard among the items on the car. Of note here, Tim Keene, Shank’s general manager, will serve as Harvey’s race strategist.
Harvey, Shank and Michael Andretti all spoke at the launch, held at Andretti’s hospitalty on the IMS grounds. Fuller interviews with them will appear in the coming days on NBCSports.com.
The night before at the Foyt Wine Vault, Zach Veach’s No. 40 Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing was released, along with the ticket for the Indy Women in Tech Championship presented by Guggenheim, the LPGA event to be held at the Brickyard Crossing golf course in September.
While the Indy Women in Tech Championship is the primary sponsor, Sexton Companies and Alfe Heat Treating are also rather visible on this car.
Nearly all the Indy 500 liveries are out now, as well
The two rookies were not the only drivers who have their liveries out. There have been another three either formally released or teased, as well.
Pippa Mann’s No. 63 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing features the similar pink as she’s had the last three years, but is not primarily pink as it has been those years.
Susan G. Komen is a partner and is on for a fourth straight year. Other announced entities include Genetic Technologies (BREVAGenplus), OrthoIndy (which isn’t on car, but was announced as strong partner), Tamarack Agency, Clear Software and Boosterville, with others also including Towne Post Network, MadeInSpace, Visit Indy, and Momentum Group. Mann has also hinted at an announcement regarding MadeInSpace to come soon.
She also announced as an ambassador for #Driven2SaveLives earlier this week. Her #GetInvolved 2017 campaign is also live. The livery rendering is below, and is being wrapped by the Dale Coyne Racing crew at the Speedway.
I love our new 2017 livery for DaleCoyneRacing 63 – being wrapped right now – she looks sharp! ☺️ TY to everyone who made this possible! 💗 pic.twitter.com/xTLxV4ojki
Oriol Servia’s No. 16 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has not been formally released, but the garage sign above his garage in Gasoline Alley seems to hint at what figures to look like a similar yellow-and-white car as Spencer Pigot had last year.
There’s been one other tease, as well. With a soft launch of a gold-and-white No. 3 Chevrolet for Shell, Helio Castroneves’ livery looks intense. It should be revealed fully next week.
Juncos Racing’s quick prep and strong engineering team
Both Juncos Racing cars are here and being prepped. To denote the separate liveries, look for more orange accents on Sebastian Saavedra’s No. 17 Chevrolet and more yellow accents on Spencer Pigot’s No. 11 Chevrolet on near identical green-and-white canvasses.
People may not be used to the size or scale of operation Ricardo Juncos assembles, but the crew and other staff brought on is strong ahead of the Argentine’s IndyCar and Indianapolis 500 debuts.
The Pigot and Saavedra deals were announced this week, and will feature three aces on the engineering front. Tom Brown, an IndyCar and sports car veteran who’s recently been with CORE autosport and Starworks Motorsport in the IMSA paddock, will serve as the overall engineering head.
Steve Newey, another who’s in sports cars with Stevenson Motorsports and has a wealth of IndyCar experience both as an engineer and team co-owner, will serve as Pigot’s race engineer. Interestingly, both Newey and Pigot were both with Ed Carpenter Racing last year, but not simultaneously; Newey was JR Hildebrand’s engineer for the month of May, while Pigot was still at RLL before joining ECR at Detroit.
David Cripps will be Saavedra’s race engineer. Another IndyCar veteran, Cripps has been in-and-out with teams in recent years, and has also been involved with the U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team in recent years.
Greg Senerius, Sebastien Bourdais’ former crew chief at KV Racing Technology, is one of several ex-KVRT alumni as part of this program.
Jay Frye and INDYCAR have been incredibly helpful and instrumental in Juncos’ arrival into the series. While there is still a steep learning curve for the team to face in the new series, it’s a step they’re ready to take on and preparing to take.