Power leads Penske 1-2-3 in INDYCAR Grand Prix qualifying

Will Power enjoyed a clean of sweep of Friday activity for the INDYCAR Grand Prix. The Australian led both practice sessions and ended the day by capturing pole for Saturday’s race, the second time he has captured pole for the INDYCAR Grand Prix. Power was also on pole for the 2015 event, one he went on to win.
What’s more, Power set a track record with a lap of 1:07.704, eclipsing his own mark, and doing so on a set of used alternatire tires. “The car was great on used tires, and I thought on the new tires, I had a bit of understeer. I thought that it would really come in on used tires. In the Firestone Fast Six the car had a fantastic balance and did a really neat lap,” he said of his run to the pole.
Power, who has endured a difficult start to the year, acknowledged that if he and the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske group keep putting themselves near the front of the field, strong results will eventually come. “Really cool to start at the front again, really determined to have a good race. I’ve been knocking on the door every week, and one is going to go our way here soon. You put yourself in that position, it’ll happen. That’s the plan,” he explained.
Power led teammates Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden to make it a Team Penske 1-2-3 in qualifying. The returning Juan Pablo Montoya qualified fifth, making it four Penske cars in the top five to complete a dominating Friday for Roger Penske’s outfit. Simon Pagenaud (7th) was the only Penske driver to miss the Firestone Fast Six.
The last time Penske had four cars make the Firestone Fast Six was at last year’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, when Simon Pagenaud led Castroneves, Montoya, and Power to the green flag in a 1-2-3-4 sweep of qualifying. Further, Team Penske has captured pole in each of the five races so far in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, the third consecutive year in which they’ve done so.
Scott Dixon (4th, for Chip Ganassi Racing) and Sebastien Bourdais (6th, for Dale Coyne Racing) were the only non-Penske cars in the top six, with Dixon leading the way for the Honda teams.
Qualifying results are below. Saturday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Indy Lights: Nico Jamin goes flag-to-flag in Race 1
Andretti Autosport’s Nico Jamin took his second win of the 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season on Friday, leading every lap after securing the pole.
Jamin endured a brief challenge from teammate Colton Herta in the early laps, but quickly pulled away. Herta, meanwhile, suffered a cut tire after contact in the middle of the race, which forced him to make an unexpected pit stop and relegated him to 12th at the end.
Up front, Jamin led home Zachary Claman De Melo, who finished second after a fierce battle with Kyle Kaiser, who hung on for third.
Jamin couldn’t help but be emotional after the race. “It is amazing emotions – I don’t think it gets any better than winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said the 21-year-old. “I was nervous starting on pole. You’re always happy to get the pole and the check but I saw in USF2000 here two years ago that the guys behind you can really get a good run into Turn One. I knew I had to get a good jump and I did, though I didn’t want to look in my mirror because I knew it would be a mess.”
Despite leading every lap, Jamin explained that he was pressured throughout the race, which made his victory anything but easy. “I pushed hard in the beginning to get away from Colton, who was on his push-to-pass, but then Zach was a rocketship at the end and was catching up,” he explained. “The guys were yelling on the radio for me to push harder, but I couldn’t. But I’m very happy to have gotten the pole and the win for the DuraMAX guys, who have joined me this month.”
Race 1 results are below. Of note: Juan Piedrahita crashed in practice and Team Pelfrey, for whom he drives, was unable to repair the car in time for the race.
Pro Mazda: Franzoni outduels Martin for First Career Win
The Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires returned to action after a two-month break following the opening rounds on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Victor Franzoni started Race 1 on the pole, but it was Anthony Martin who emerged in the lead after the green flag flew. Martin made his move around the outside entering turn 1, but he could not shake Franzoni, who quickly regrouped and mounted a challenge.
After five laps of stalking Martin, Franzoni made his move, also doing so around the outside entering turn 1, and cleared Martin for the lead. Franzoni ran the rest of the way unchallenged and won by just over five seconds. Martin, who swept the races at St. Petersburg, hung on for second, with TJ Fischer rounding out the podium.
The victory is the first of Franzoni’s Pro Mazda career. “It’s unbelievable to get my first win in Pro Mazda and my first win at Indianapolis,” said an elated Franzoni. “This track is amazing; everything here is about racing so to win here is totally different than winning anywhere else.”
Franzoni was gracious in victory and gave credit to Martin for a hard-fought and clean battle. “Anthony made a better start than me but he didn’t have anywhere to go, so he was pushing me. I’ve raced Anthony for three years now on the Mazda Road to Indy so we respect each other – and we know that if we do something bad for each other, it will be bad for the championship.”
Oliver Askew continued his winning ways on Friday by taking Race 1, his fourth win in a row in the 2017 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda season.
Askew started on pole and led every lap, the third consecutive race he has done so, and again led Kaylen Frederick to the finish. Frederick again finished an impressive second, his third second-place in a row, while Calvin Ming rounded out the podium. However, Frederick and Team Pelfrey teammate Robert Megennis were later disqualified per Rule 14.28.9, which is uprights per the USF2000 rulebook. That vaulted Ming to second and Ricky Donison to third.
A jubilant Askew was beside himself after winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I tried not to think about winning here, because I didn’t want to jinx myself,” Askew quipped afterward. “The place has so much history and it’s what INDYCAR is. That’s where I want to be in the future so to win here is really cool. But this whole year hasn’t sunk in yet; I don’t feel as though it’s real.”
The race had somewhat of a messy beginning. The initial was waved off when the pole sitting Askew was not the first car to cross the start/finish line, and an accident involving Kory Enders and Kris Wright shortly after the green flag flew forced a full course caution before a green flag lap was ever completed.
However, Askew was able to quickly scoot away from Frederick when the green flag came back out. “I just had to make sure I got a good jump at the start,” Askew said of the effort. “Having a yellow start throws everyone off, but you have to regroup and figure out how to restart the race. I had the plan of where to accelerate, how to warm up the tires and where to get the jump by the time the green came out.”
Race 1 results are below. (Note: these do not reflect the penalties levied on Frederick and Megennis).
Four Chevrolets from Team Penske made the Firestone Fast Six. But, not to be overlooked, two cars from the Honda camp joined them, and even kept a fifth Penske entrant from getting in the mix (Simon Pagenaud failed to advance to the Fast Six and will start seventh).
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon kept Penske from taking the top four spots on the grid by qualifying in fourth, just ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya, while Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais made it into the Firestone Fast Six for the first time in 2017 and will grid sixth, his best starting spot of the season.
“It’s the first time we were a legit Fast Six car and we’re in the mix, we’re in the fight, this fight being in the middle of a Penske fest,” Bourdais quipped in the post-qualifying press conference.
For Bourdais, the result comes on the heels of a hard crash on the first lap of the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix that destroyed the chassis. As Bourdais noted, the Dale Coyne Racing team worked night and day to rebuild the car, and he was keen to emphasize their efforts.
“There were countless hours to build that car back up from what it was after Phoenix, which really wasn’t much at all left,” he explained. “So you know, they worked every day except Sunday. It’s a big testament to that small organization that’s really got inspiration to grow and develop, and it’s just a cool feeling.”
Dixon, the only driver to make the Fast Six in every road and street race this year, acknowledged that Honda has put in a workmanlike effort to catch Chevrolet and explained that, despite still lacking a little bit of raw pace, the package is more than capable to contending.
“I think with the road course kit that we have, I think the Hondas have been doing a pretty stout job,” he asserted. “(Chip Ganassi Racing) has been on both sides of the fence, so we know exactly how both of them work. So next week should be good, so don’t worry about that. But yes, excited for next week to see where it goes.”
Saturday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Charles Leclerc picked up his second straight Formula 2 pole position on Friday in Barcelona, edging out Luca Ghiotto to take P1 for the start of Saturday’s feature race.
2016 GP3 champion and Ferrari junior Leclerc made an immediate impression in his debut F2 weekend last month in Bahrain, taking pole and finishing on the podium on Saturday before charging to a remarkable race win in the sprint event on the Sunday.
The Monegasque racer continued his impressive start to life in the category by taking pole for Prema Racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, going almost two-tenths of a second faster than Ghiotto to nab pole away in the dying minutes of the session.
McLaren junior Nyck de Vries qualified third ahead of British youngster Jordan King, while Alexander Albon and Oliver Rowland finished fifth and sixth respectively.
Norman Nato will start seventh on Saturday for Arden, with Antonio Fuoco and Nicholas Latifi eighth and ninth respectively. Nobuharu Matsushita will round out the top 10 on the grid tomorrow.