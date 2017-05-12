Photo: IndyCar

Power paces INDYCAR GP opening practice

By Tony DiZinnoMay 12, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power led the opening 45-minute practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ INDYCAR Grand Prix, in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, as he looks for his first victory of the season.

Power put down a best time of 1:09.3172 to lead the 22-car field, around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

Scott Dixon was the top Honda in second in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, at 1:09.4096.

Barber winner Josef Newgarden, Phoenix winner and defending series and race champion Simon Pagenaud and past Indy Lights and Pro Mazda champion Spencer Pigot completed the top five.

Juan Pablo Montoya was seventh in his first official IndyCar race weekend session of 2017, driving the No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet as Team Penske’s fifth car.

The top 20 were covered by 0.9049 of a second with only Marco Andretti and Conor Daly outside that margin.

One red flag briefly interrupted the session for debris on track and a couple drivers had lock-ups or off-course excursions, but there were no major incidents. It was a cool session with ambient temperature of 56 degrees and 63 on track, per Firestone.

Second practice runs from 12:25 to 1:10 p.m. before qualifying this afternoon from 4:20 to 5:35 p.m., on a rare day with three official IndyCar sessions.

F1 Paddock Pass: Spanish Grand Prix Friday Edition (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoMay 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Friday edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass comes to you today following first and second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Note that qualifying tomorrow is live on CNBC at 8 a.m. ET.

NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checks in from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following practice and the team member press conferences.

Among those interviewed include Ferrari’s Maurizio Arrivabene, Red Bull’s Christian Horner and GP3 drivers Santino Ferrucci and Ryan Tveter who fly the flag for the U.S. overseas.

You can see today’s edition below. In case you missed Thursday’s pre-race edition, that’s linked here.

Charles Leclerc takes second straight F2 pole in Spain

By Luke SmithMay 12, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Charles Leclerc picked up his second straight Formula 2 pole position on Friday in Barcelona, edging out Luca Ghiotto to take P1 for the start of Saturday’s feature race.

2016 GP3 champion and Ferrari junior Leclerc made an immediate impression in his debut F2 weekend last month in Bahrain, taking pole and finishing on the podium on Saturday before charging to a remarkable race win in the sprint event on the Sunday.

The Monegasque racer continued his impressive start to life in the category by taking pole for Prema Racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, going almost two-tenths of a second faster than Ghiotto to nab pole away in the dying minutes of the session.

McLaren junior Nyck de Vries qualified third ahead of British youngster Jordan King, while Alexander Albon and Oliver Rowland finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Norman Nato will start seventh on Saturday for Arden, with Antonio Fuoco and Nicholas Latifi eighth and ninth respectively. Nobuharu Matsushita will round out the top 10 on the grid tomorrow.

Formula E returns Monaco with the title fight alive again

Luke Smith
By Luke SmithMay 12, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

MONACO – Formula E makes its return to the streets of Monaco this weekend following a year’s break with the championship fight between Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi on a knife-edge.

Monaco first played host to Formula E back in 2014 during the all-electric series’ inaugural season as Sebastien Buemi became the first man to win more than one ePrix.

Fast forward two years, and the Swiss driver now has nine victories and a championship under his belt, with his hat-trick of wins to start the 2016/17 season thrusting him to the top of the title standings.

Buemi looked unstoppable at the head of the field until the fourth round of the year in Mexico City, when Formula E’s most dramatic race to date saw ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport’s di Grassi come back into contention.

Despite suffering damage and almost going one lap down, di Grassi rolled the dice on an ambitious strategy that worked out thanks to a couple of safety car periods and some impressive energy saving to get to the end and cross the line first.

With Buemi finishing outside of the points following an off-colour weekend that ended with a 12th-place finish, di Grassi slashed his rival’s advantage in the title race to just five points.

“I watched the race a couple of times and it was difficult to believe! From inside the cockpit, there was a different perspective,” di Grassi told NBC Sports.

“I only managed to win because the team managed to do a fantastic job with the strategy call, and with fixing the rear wing at the beginning. It was a mega race, my best Formula E victory so far. I’m pretty pleased with it.”

So as it has been for all three of Formula E’s seasons so far, the stage is set for another Buemi-di Grassi barnstormer this Saturday. But the Brazilian does not believe that the championship is something to yet have in mind.

“It’s very early to be talking about the championship. We’re round five, there’s another eight to go,” di Grassi said.

“Everything can happen. To be honest, JEV is quick, other guys are quick, Nico Prost is there. We just need that one bad weekend for everything to change again. At the moment we have to focus on winning races and collecting good points and that’s it.”

For Buemi, di Grassi’s revival has not been without its fair share of good fortune.

“I don’t want to sound rude but because they made mistakes it turned out to be some luck,” Buemi said. “I mean in qualifying in Hong Kong, he had a crash and because of that he had an accident in the first lap and because of the accident and because of this there was a safety car, they tend to have a very risky strategy in Mexico and in Hong Kong and it worked out very well.

“So congratulations to them but I am not sure it will be like that every weekend, so clearly I’m going to focus on not doing mistakes myself but they have made quite a few this season already.”

The circuit used in Monaco is similar to that in Formula 1, albeit much shorter. Instead of heading up the hill at Sainte Devote, drivers take a sharp right that leads them down a straight that ordinarily acts as the escape road for the Nouvelle Chicane.

The field will rejoin at the Chicane before completing the rest of the ‘regular’ Monaco lap, heading through Tabac, Swimming Pool and Las Rascasse before crossing the line to complete a lap.

The Monaco ePrix sees the third Formula E campaign edge towards its half-way mark, with the three double-header rounds to close out the season in Berlin (June 10-11), New York (July 15-16) and Montreal (July 29-30) now making up for half of the schedule in this campaign.

Following the Monaco race, the series will head to Paris just one week later on May 20, marking its first back-to-back race weekends.

Jean Todt announces he’ll run for third term as FIA President

By Tony DiZinnoMay 12, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

FIA President Jean Todt has announced Friday he will run for a third term in office. Todt was elected to the role in in October 2009, succeeding Max Mosley.

Todt announced this to all FIA Club Presidents in a letter.

The Frenchman thanked his “FIA family” as well as announced a few assembly changes to go along with the news.

“I am deeply moved by the gracious, generous and unwavering expressions of support I have received from our FIA family.

“In view of this, together with Michelle, my son Nicolas, and my Leadership Team, I have decided to seek a renewed mandate as President of the FIA.”

Deputy President for Mobility, Brian Gibbons, will take on a new role as President of the FIA Senate. He replaces Nick Craw, who steps down at the end of his term as specified by an age limit.

“He has given so much to the FIA and to international motor sport over many years,” Todt said of Craw.

Todt’s full letter is below.