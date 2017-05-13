Getty Images

Alonso stuns F1 paddock with P7 in Spain qualifying, calls it ‘a gift’

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Fernando Alonso pulled out one of the stand-out performances of the 2017 Formula 1 season so far by dragging his McLaren-Honda MCL32 car to seventh place on the grid for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso has endured a frustrating start to the 2017 season, failing to score any points amid ongoing problems with the Honda power unit that lacks both performance and reliability.

Alonso was sidelined early in practice and completed just a handful of laps on Friday, offering an ominous forecast for his home qualifying session.

However, the Spaniard managed to pull his usual trick of dragging the car far beyond its rightful position, taking seventh place on the grid in Barcelona, only trailing the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull drivers.

“Running in the ovals, maybe I learned how to go quick on the straights as well!” Alonso joked, referring to his IndyCar test on May 3 ahead of his Indianapolis 500 run later this month.

“It was definitely a good qualifying, P7 is a gift so we will see what we can do tomorrow from here.

“This is a circuit which is difficult to overtake so we’ll try to get in position.”

This was his scenario on Friday, as noted.

Will Power leads INDYCAR Grand Prix Warmup

By Kyle LavigneMay 13, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Will Power has led every session so far at this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix, and that did not change in Saturday’s morning warmup. The driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet for Team Penske turned a quick lap of 1:10.2014, narrowly eclipsing teammate Josef Newgarden, whose fastest lap clocked in at 1:10.2575 in the No. 2 Hum by Verizon machine.

A trio of Hondas followed the Penske duo. Scott Dixon ended up third in his No. 9 NTT Data entry for Chip Ganassi Racing, while Graham Rahal was fourth in his No. 15 Soldier Strong/TurnsForTroops.com machine for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Marco Andretti was fifth in the No. 27 United Fiber & Data entry for Andretti Autosport.

Times are below. The INDYCAR Grand Prix rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Buemi holds off di Grassi to take Monaco Formula E victory

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

MONACO – Sebastien Buemi extended his lead at the top of the FIA Formula E drivers’ championship after holding off title rival Lucas di Grassi in the closing stages of Saturday’s Monaco ePrix, taking his fourth win of the season.

Buemi picked up his first pole of the campaign in qualifying earlier in the day, with long-term rival Lucas di Grassi taking second on the grid to set the stage for another tense battle between the pair.

Buemi made a clean start and forged an early lead over di Grassi through the first stint of the race, but a safety car period following a clash between Nelson Piquet Jr. and Jean-Eric Vergne allowed the Brazilian to close up once again.

With the strategy options on offer to teams removed by the safety car, forcing the majority of runners to pit on the same lap, Buemi was left to fight di Grassi through the second half of the race while keeping a careful eye on energy usage given the extended stint.

Buemi’s lead over di Grassi stood at over a second at one point, but the Brazilian made inroads in the closing stages of the race, leaving the pair to run nose-to-tail in the final few laps.

Di Grassi darted behind Buemi as he looked to make an overtake on the last lap, but the Renault e.dams driver was able to hold on and record his fourth win of the season.

Nick Heidfeld followed the pair home in third place for Mahindra, having gained a position at the start and then benefitted from the clash between Piquet and Vergne. Piquet was able to continue and finished fourth, but Vergne was less fortunate, being eliminated on the spot.

Maro Engel took his best result in Formula E with fifth place for Venturi ahead of Felix Rosenqvist, while Daniel Abt finished seventh for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport. Esteban Gutierrez was eighth for Techeetah as Antonio Felix da Costa and Nicolas Prost rounded out the points in P9 and P10 respectively.

The next Formula E race takes place in one week’s time in Paris, France.

Gutierrez ‘definitely not done’ with F1, wants full-time race program

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

MONACO – Esteban Gutierrez says he is “definitely not done” with Formula 1 despite making the move into Formula E after losing his seat with Haas at the end of the 2016 season.

Gutierrez raced for Sauber through 2013 and 2014 before stepping back into a reserve role with Ferrari, which ultimately led to a move to the start-up Haas team for 2016 in a race seat.

While teammate Romain Grosjean was able to score a number of points finishes, Gutierrez failed to take a single top-10 result through 21 races for the team, leading to his dismissal at the end of the season.

Gutierrez has since moved into Formula E with the Techeetah team, but the Mexican remains determined to return to F1 in a full-time seat seat in the future.

“Definitely I’m not done [with F1]. I’ve taken this step which to me was very important to do something proper,” Gutierrez told NBC Sports in Monaco.

“I had opportunity to be there as a third driver, but I wanted to focus on a racing program. Step by step, you know achieving the things that I want to achieve.

“I feel confident, I’ve been preparing a lot physically. I made quite a big step on that side, preparing for the races here in Formula E, driving a different car.

“It’s anyway a great experience to have.”

When asked if he’d had a fair shot in F1 yet, Gutierrez said that he had not been able to fully display his talent through his three seasons on the grid.

“I wouldn’t say it was not fair, but it was not really the chance to show my speed,” Gutierrez said.

“I think there are things that happen in life for a reason, and I’m going to keep pushing. I’m very motivated and looking forward to what’s in the future.

“I’m not really thinking about what’s in the past. The past just gives you lessons, whatever the situation was, it’s always good to learn.

“I take that as experience. I think it will be good.”

Outside of F1, Gutierrez admitted that he finds both IndyCar and the FIA World Endurance Championship interesting racing options, but doubts he’ll move into the latter until much later in his career.

“I think both are very interesting. Probably in my case, IndyCar is more attractive. I think WEC is still something I think of as in the future.

“I’m still quite young, so there’s much more to learn and much more to do. So IndyCar is quite attractive. Let’s see what all of the different options are.”

Lewis Hamilton takes Spanish GP pole as Alonso stars at home

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton edged out early Formula 1 championship rival Sebastian Vettel in qualfying for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix to take his third pole position of the season.

Hamilton arrived in Barcelona trailing Vettel by 13 points in the drivers’ championship, but took a big step towards cutting his lead with a charge to pole in Q3.

The Briton’s first Q3 lap of 1:19.149 was good enough for pole, with Vettel’s final effort in qualifying saw him fall 0.051 seconds shy, leaving the German to settle for second place.

Vettel’s qualifying very nearly ended in Q1 when Ferrari told him to stop on-track after an engine issue, the team having replaced the power unit in his car following final practice.

Vettel was able to resolve the problem in the car and went on to set some quick laps, allowing him to outqualifying Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes, the Finn ending Q3 in third place. Kimi Raikkonen followed in P4, 0.29s off Hamilton’s time.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took P5 and P6 for Red Bull, but one of the stand-out stories of qualifying was Fernando Alonso’s charge to P7 for McLaren.

Amid ongoing problems with the Honda power unit used by the team, Alonso dug deep and was able to beat Sergio Perez, Felipe Massa and Esteban Ocon, who rounded out the top 10.

Haas’ updates for the VF-17 car failed to give it the boost in one-lap pace the team had hoped for as Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean qualified 11th and 14th respectively. Grosjean’s final run was lost when he went off-track in the final sector, spurning the chance to get up into Q3. Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified 12th for Toro Rosso ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Sauber managed to get one of its cars through to Q2 as Pascal Wehrlein qualified P15, edging out teammate Marcus Ericsson by just 0.005 seconds to leave the Swede 16th on the grid.

Jolyon Palmer and Lance Stroll struggled to match their respective teammates at Renault and Williams, finishing 17th and 18th, while Stoffel Vandoorne’s Q1 misery continued as he was eliminated at the first hurdle for the fifth race in a row, qualifying 19th. Daniil Kvyat propped up the order in P20 for Toro Rosso.

The Spanish Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.