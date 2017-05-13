Graham Rahal charges from 20th to 6th at INDYCAR Grand Prix

Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have struggled as the lone single-car team in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2017. With a best finish of tenth, Rahal languished back in 17th in the championship standings.
Things didn’t look much better heading into race day at the INDYCAR Grand Prix, as Rahal qualified a lowly 20th. However, race day finally yielded some positives for Rahal and crew, as pace, strategy, and strong overtaking saw Rahal climb all the way up to sixth at race’s end. It is Rahal’s best finish of the 2017 season.
“We were on attack mode in the first stint. We had to pump out a whole bunch of qualifying laps and close the gaps,” Rahal said of the effort. “My United Rentals boys did a great job in the pits because we got by a lot of guys there and we were able to pass a lot of guys. Overall I’m pleased with the day that we had.”
Further, the result brings in a sizeable donation of $8,500 for SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops, which was featured on Rahal’s No. 15 Honda this weekend, and was something he emphasized the importance of after the race. “We completed all 85 laps and raised $100 a lap for SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops which means a lot to me. It’s just a good way to start the month.”
The sixth-place vaults Rahal to 13th in the championship as attention shifts to the upcoming 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay has endured a difficult 2017 season in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Though he rebounded from a tough weekend at St. Petersburg to finish fourth, the next three races left a lot to be desired.
An electrical issue knocked him out of a sure second-place at Long Beach. A broken wing on the opening lap at Barber Motorsports Park immediately put him behind the eight ball and he could do no better than 11th. And he and the Andretti Autosport team struggled to find speed at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished 13th.
However, the INDYCAR Grand Prix saw an uptick in fortune for the former champion and Indy 500 winner. After starting eighth, Hunter-Reay methodically worked his way forward and was in the top five by the time the first pit stops started. He was able to pass Helio Castroneves for third in the final stint to take his first podium of the season.
“Nice to bank a result finally,” Hunter-Reay quipped in the post-race press conference. “It was nice to have a good solid result. We’re headed in the right direction.”
While he admitted an error entering his pit stall may have cost him a shot at battling for more, he acknowledged that Will Power and Scott Dixon may have had the measure on him regardless. “It was a great race. We had some excellent racing in the beginning. Scott and I went back and forth. In the end, I smoked it too hot in the pits and delayed my stop. But Will and Scott were just checking out,” he said of the competition.
The result moves Hunter-Reay to eighth in the championship as the Verizon IndyCar Series turns its attention to practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, which begins on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power took the lead in the first stanza, Helio Castroneves the second, Power the third and additionally the last en route to winning the warmup act for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Saturday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Round 5 of the Verizon IndyCar Series season.
More importantly, it also caps off a weekend where Power led every session. He paced first and second practice, qualifying where he took his 47th career pole position, and this morning warmup, before leading 61 of 85 laps.
The win means there are now five winners in as many races this season, as Power broke through for the first time since Pocono last August. This is Power’s second INDYCAR Grand Prix win after also winning in similar dominant fashion in 2015, when he led 65 of 82 laps.
Power joked yesterday he hoped all race weekends would adopt this abnormal format as part of a two-day weekend schedule, but after the way he performed this weekend, he might well be bloody serious.
“It was definitely — you know, you’re on the toes all day because you had the autograph session in between and then some appearances. I didn’t mind it,” Power said. “If you can get on it pretty quickly, it’s good. But if you were here — yeah, obviously it worked out for me, so we should keep doing this.
“I don’t think it mattered. I mean, yeah, all the sessions have been 40 — yeah, it’s good to have a night to think about it before qualifying, but definitely shortens the weekend up.”
As the run to the notorious and treacherous first corner was done without incident, it meant there was less chance of a caution happening. Only seven have happened in three years.
Today’s race ran caution-free, the first in IndyCar since Long Beach 2016, and was almost entirely dictated by pit strategy. Although the race was lengthened three laps this year from 82 to 85 laps, it made little difference to the grand scheme of things.
There wasn’t much in the way of on-track passing, either. Scott Dixon made a good move on Castroneves for second on Lap 69, at the inside of Turn 7. But with Dixon on Firestone’s red alternate tires and Roger Penske opting to put Castroneves onto the primary black sidewall tires for the final stint, it was always a question of when rather than if he’d get around him.
On Lap 74, Castroneves lost his podium position as Ryan Hunter-Reay passed him on the inside of Turn 7. Simon Pagenaud got Castroneves later as well for fourth.
Behind the top five, it was Graham Rahal, Max Chilton, Alexander Rossi, Spencer Pigot and Juan Pablo Montoya in the top 10.
Charlie Kimball and Sebastien Bourdais went out early with mechanical problems, both stopping on the oval Turn 4.
Will Stevens secures Le Mans seat with JMW Motorsport
Recent Formula 1 driver Will Stevens has secured a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for 2017 after being named by JMW Motorsport in its line-up for the famous endurance race.
Stevens made his F1 debut at the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before racing through 2015 with Manor, claiming a best result of 13th at Silverstone.
The Briton moved into sportscars for 2016, finishing on the podium at Le Mans with G-Drive and taking LMP2 class victory in Fuji and Shanghai.
Stevens has been racing for Team WRT in the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup so far in 2017, but will return to Le Mans next month with JMW Motorsport in the GTE Am class. Stevens will race alongside Robert Smith and Dries Vanthoor in the No. 84 Ferrari 488 GTE at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on June 17-18.
Indy Lights: Kyle Kaiser Rolls to Victory in Race 2, Takes Points Lead
Kyle Kaiser took his first victory of the 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season. Kaiser led every lap on his way to victory, leading second-place Santi Urrutia by more than six seconds.”It was unreal. I started getting emotional when the team told me there were five laps to go, thinking about the podium. I had to really keep myself in check until the checkered flag, and then I was just euphoric,” said a jubilant Kaiser afterward.
Despite leading every lap, he explained that the win had its share of challenges, especially at the start. “It is super hard to start from the pole here,” he explained. “I had to get a good jump and try to keep Colton behind me going into Turn One – especially because we were so close in the points. From then on, it was a matter of keeping Santi behind me, which was hard because he had a really good car.”
Matheus Leist rounded out the podium after a fierce battle with teammate Neil Alberico in the final laps. Alberico came out of the battle wounded after contact between the two damaged his front wing with two laps remaining. He nursed the car home to finish sixth.
Meanwhile, Colton Herta endured more troubles n Race 2 after electrical issues surfaced about halfway through. He and the Andretti-Steinbrenner team were eventually able to fix the issues after the team advised Herta to recycle the system, however the damage was already done. He soldiered home in tenth.
Results are below. The Indy Lights race will air on NBCSN at 5/21 at 2:00 a.m. ET.
Pro Mazda: Franzoni the New Points Leader After a Weekend Sweep
Victor Franzoni completed a weekend sweep of the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires after he ran away with Race 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Brazilian driver rocketed away after starting on pole and was never challenged, eventually winning by more than 12 seconds over second place TJ Fischer.
Fischer, to his credit, completed a strong weekend where he finished on the podium in both races (third in Race 1, and second in Race 2). Carlos Cunha rounded out the Race 2 podium.
“It was a perfect weekend,” said an elated Franzoni. “I knew the Juncos team would have a really good setup here so it was important for us to be ready – and it was the best car ever. It was a machine; it was so easy to drive. All I had to do was focus and drive fast.”
The last time Franzoni swept a weekend like this came last year in his USF2000 campaign last year. “This happened at the end of last year in USF2000 where I had a perfect weekend, and now to get it here means so much,” Franzoni added. “I so appreciate the opportunity Juncos has given me, and the car they gave me today. I hope we can keep this going.”
Franzoni now leads Anthony Martin by six points. Race 2 results are below.
Oliver Askew continued his dominant run by winning Race 2, his fifth win in succession in the 2017 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda. It is his second consecutive weekend sweep (he won both races at Barber Motorsports Park), and Askew ran unchallenged at the head of the field.
“Our pace here is fantastic; the Cape team gave me a great car,” Askew said of the team’s performance. “I tried not to look in my mirrors, especially at the start – I just went to Turn One as deep as I could and tried not to get hit from behind, because that’s the only way that I could get passed. But like I said yesterday, it’s surreal. I’m just living in the present and doing my job the best that I can, and that’s working out
Behind Askew, however, chaos reigned. The initial start saw a pileup that collected Dev Gore, Colin Kaminsky, Ricky Donison, Calvin Ming, and Bruna Tomaselli (Gore and Kaminsky dropped out after suffering too much damage to continue). Their incident brought out a full course caution barely two turns into the race.
When racing resumed, Rinus Van Kalmthout fended off a challenge from Kaylen Frederick for second (Van Kalmthout had passed Frederick during the brief green flag period before the early caution). Frederick endured a difficult race that saw him fall back as far as seventh before he was able to work his way back forward.
The finish took a surprising turn when Callan O’Keefe stalled in turn seven in the final minutes, forcing a second full-course caution.
The race restarted for one final green flag lap, and while Askew and Van Kalmthout scooted away, Dakota Dickerson and Robert Megennis tangled in a battle for third and went off course exiting turn two. That allowed Frederick, running fifth at the time, back up to third. He hung on from there to claim the final spot on the podium behind Askew and Van Kalmthout.