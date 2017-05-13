Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

MRTI Saturday Notebook: IMS Road Course

By Kyle LavigneMay 13, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Indy Lights: Kyle Kaiser Rolls to Victory in Race 2, Takes Points Lead

Kyle Kaiser took his first victory of the 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season. Kaiser led every lap on his way to victory, leading second-place Santi Urrutia by more than six seconds. Matheus Leist rounded out the podium after a fierce battle with teammate Neil Alberico in the final laps.

Alberico came out of the battle wounded after contact between the two damaged his front wing with two laps remaining. He nursed the car home to finish sixth.

Meanwhile, Colton Herta endured more troubles n Race 2 after electrical issues surfaced about halfway through. He and the Andretti-Steinbrenner team were eventually able to fix the issues after the team advised Herta to recycle the system, however the damage was already done. He soldiered home in tenth.

Results are below. The Indy Lights race will air on NBCSN at 5/21 at 2:00 a.m. ET. More to follow.

 

Pro Mazda: Franzoni the New Points Leader After a Weekend Sweep

Pro Mazda Race 2 podium. Victor Franzoni (middle), TJ Fischer (left), and Carlos Cunha (right)

Victor Franzoni completed a weekend sweep of the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires after he ran away with Race 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Brazilian driver rocketed away after starting on pole and was never challenged, eventually winning by more than 12 seconds over second place TJ Fischer.

Fischer, to his credit, completed a strong weekend where he finished on the podium in both races (third in Race 1, and second in Race 2). Carlos Cunha rounded out the Race 2 podium.

“It was a perfect weekend,” said an elated Franzoni. “I knew the Juncos team would have a really good setup here so it was important for us to be ready – and it was the best car ever. It was a machine; it was so easy to drive. All I had to do was focus and drive fast.”

The last time Franzoni swept a weekend like this came last year in his USF2000 campaign last year. “This happened at the end of last year in USF2000 where I had a perfect weekend, and now to get it here means so much,” Franzoni added. “I so appreciate the opportunity Juncos has given me, and the car they gave me today. I hope we can keep this going.”

Franzoni now leads Anthony Martin by six points. Race 2 results are below.

 

USF2000: Five in a Row for Askew

Oliver Askew continued his dominant run by winning Race 2, his fifth win in succession in the 2017 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda. It is his second consecutive weekend sweep (he won both races at Barber Motorsports Park), and Askew ran unchallenged at the head of the field. Behind him, however, chaos reigned.

Oliver Askew had his second weekend sweep in a row. Photo: IndyCar

The initial start saw a pileup that collected Dev Gore, Colin Kaminsky, Ricky Donison, Calvin Ming, and Bruna Tomaselli (Gore and Kaminsky dropped out after suffering too much damage to continue). Their incident brought out a full course caution barely two turns into the race.

When racing resumed, Rinus Van Kalmthout fended off a challenge from Kaylen Frederick for second (Van Kalmthout had passed Frederick during the brief green flag period before the early caution). Frederick endured a difficult race that saw him fall back as far as seventh before he was able to work his way back forward.

The finish took a surprising turn when Callan O’Keefe stalled in turn seven in the final minutes, forcing a second full-course caution.

The race restarted for one final green flag lap, and while Askew and Van Kalmthout scooted away, Dakota Dickerson and Robert Megennis tangled in a battle for third and went off course exiting turn two. That allowed Frederick, running fifth at the time, back up to third. He hung on from there to claim the final spot on the podium behind Askew and Van Kalmthout.

Results are below. More to follow.

Will Power leads INDYCAR Grand Prix Warmup

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 13, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Will Power has led every session so far at this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix, and that did not change in Saturday’s morning warmup. The driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet for Team Penske turned a quick lap of 1:10.2014, narrowly eclipsing teammate Josef Newgarden, whose fastest lap clocked in at 1:10.2575 in the No. 2 Hum by Verizon machine.

A trio of Hondas followed the Penske duo. Scott Dixon ended up third in his No. 9 NTT Data entry for Chip Ganassi Racing, while Graham Rahal was fourth in his No. 15 Soldier Strong/TurnsForTroops.com machine for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Marco Andretti was fifth in the No. 27 United Fiber & Data entry for Andretti Autosport.

Times are below. The INDYCAR Grand Prix rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Buemi holds off di Grassi to take Monaco Formula E victory

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

MONACO – Sebastien Buemi extended his lead at the top of the FIA Formula E drivers’ championship after holding off title rival Lucas di Grassi in the closing stages of Saturday’s Monaco ePrix, taking his fourth win of the season.

Buemi picked up his first pole of the campaign in qualifying earlier in the day, with long-term rival Lucas di Grassi taking second on the grid to set the stage for another tense battle between the pair.

Buemi made a clean start and forged an early lead over di Grassi through the first stint of the race, but a safety car period following a clash between Nelson Piquet Jr. and Jean-Eric Vergne allowed the Brazilian to close up once again.

With the strategy options on offer to teams removed by the safety car, forcing the majority of runners to pit on the same lap, Buemi was left to fight di Grassi through the second half of the race while keeping a careful eye on energy usage given the extended stint.

Buemi’s lead over di Grassi stood at over a second at one point, but the Brazilian made inroads in the closing stages of the race, leaving the pair to run nose-to-tail in the final few laps.

Di Grassi darted behind Buemi as he looked to make an overtake on the last lap, but the Renault e.dams driver was able to hold on and record his fourth win of the season.

Nick Heidfeld followed the pair home in third place for Mahindra, having gained a position at the start and then benefitted from the clash between Piquet and Vergne. Piquet was able to continue and finished fourth, but Vergne was less fortunate, being eliminated on the spot.

Maro Engel took his best result in Formula E with fifth place for Venturi ahead of Felix Rosenqvist, while Daniel Abt finished seventh for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport. Esteban Gutierrez was eighth for Techeetah as Antonio Felix da Costa and Nicolas Prost rounded out the points in P9 and P10 respectively.

The next Formula E race takes place in one week’s time in Paris, France.

Gutierrez ‘definitely not done’ with F1, wants full-time race program

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

MONACO – Esteban Gutierrez says he is “definitely not done” with Formula 1 despite making the move into Formula E after losing his seat with Haas at the end of the 2016 season.

Gutierrez raced for Sauber through 2013 and 2014 before stepping back into a reserve role with Ferrari, which ultimately led to a move to the start-up Haas team for 2016 in a race seat.

While teammate Romain Grosjean was able to score a number of points finishes, Gutierrez failed to take a single top-10 result through 21 races for the team, leading to his dismissal at the end of the season.

Gutierrez has since moved into Formula E with the Techeetah team, but the Mexican remains determined to return to F1 in a full-time seat seat in the future.

“Definitely I’m not done [with F1]. I’ve taken this step which to me was very important to do something proper,” Gutierrez told NBC Sports in Monaco.

“I had opportunity to be there as a third driver, but I wanted to focus on a racing program. Step by step, you know achieving the things that I want to achieve.

“I feel confident, I’ve been preparing a lot physically. I made quite a big step on that side, preparing for the races here in Formula E, driving a different car.

“It’s anyway a great experience to have.”

When asked if he’d had a fair shot in F1 yet, Gutierrez said that he had not been able to fully display his talent through his three seasons on the grid.

“I wouldn’t say it was not fair, but it was not really the chance to show my speed,” Gutierrez said.

“I think there are things that happen in life for a reason, and I’m going to keep pushing. I’m very motivated and looking forward to what’s in the future.

“I’m not really thinking about what’s in the past. The past just gives you lessons, whatever the situation was, it’s always good to learn.

“I take that as experience. I think it will be good.”

Outside of F1, Gutierrez admitted that he finds both IndyCar and the FIA World Endurance Championship interesting racing options, but doubts he’ll move into the latter until much later in his career.

“I think both are very interesting. Probably in my case, IndyCar is more attractive. I think WEC is still something I think of as in the future.

“I’m still quite young, so there’s much more to learn and much more to do. So IndyCar is quite attractive. Let’s see what all of the different options are.”

Alonso stuns F1 paddock with P7 in Spain qualifying, calls it ‘a gift’

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Fernando Alonso pulled out one of the stand-out performances of the 2017 Formula 1 season so far by dragging his McLaren-Honda MCL32 car to seventh place on the grid for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso has endured a frustrating start to the 2017 season, failing to score any points amid ongoing problems with the Honda power unit that lacks both performance and reliability.

Alonso was sidelined early in practice and completed just a handful of laps on Friday, offering an ominous forecast for his home qualifying session.

However, the Spaniard managed to pull his usual trick of dragging the car far beyond its rightful position, taking seventh place on the grid in Barcelona, only trailing the Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull drivers.

“Running in the ovals, maybe I learned how to go quick on the straights as well!” Alonso joked, referring to his IndyCar test on May 3 ahead of his Indianapolis 500 run later this month.

“It was definitely a good qualifying, P7 is a gift so we will see what we can do tomorrow from here.

“This is a circuit which is difficult to overtake so we’ll try to get in position.”

This was his scenario on Friday, as noted.