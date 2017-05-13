Getty Images

Raikkonen leads Ferrari 1-2 to close out Spanish GP practice

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 6:09 AM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen headed up a one-two finish for Ferrari in the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, giving the Italian marque a boost ahead of qualifying.

Ferrari arrived in Barcelona with a handful of updates for its SF70H car, while erstwhile rival Mercedes brought a more significant package to Barcelona in a bid to pull clear at the front of the pack.

Mercedes controlled proceedings on Friday as Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finished P1 and P2 in both sessions, leaving Ferrari on the back foot.

Raikkonen led a revival for the team on Saturday morning in FP3, turning in a best lap of 1:20.214 to finish two-tenths of a second clear of teammate Sebastian Vettel at the top of the timesheets.

Hamilton was left to settle for third overall, three-tenths off Raikkonen’s best lap, while teammate Bottas only completed six laps after an issue emerged on his car overnight.

Mercedes broke its curfew in order to resolve an electrical issue on Bottas’ W08 car, only to find a water leak that forced the team into a power unit change. The Finn got out on-track with eight minutes remaining in the session.

Ferrari was not immune of problems either as Vettel suffered a loss of power towards the end of the session, forcing him to park up at the end of the pit lane and wait to be recovered by his crew.

Max Verstappen finished fifth for Red Bull ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo, the pair appearing to be out of the fight at the front despite the updates brought by the team to Barcelona for the RB13 car.

Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed a solid run to seventh for Renault, finishing ahead of Felipe Massa in eighth, while the Spanish pair of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 positions.

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix is live on CNBC and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton takes Spanish GP pole as Alonso stars at home

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton edged out early Formula 1 championship rival Sebastian Vettel in qualfying for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix to take his third pole position of the season.

Hamilton arrived in Barcelona trailing Vettel by 13 points in the drivers’ championship, but took a big step towards cutting his lead with a charge to pole in Q3.

The Briton’s first Q3 lap of 1:19.149 was good enough for pole, with Vettel’s final effort in qualifying saw him fall 0.051 seconds shy, leaving the German to settle for second place.

Vettel’s qualifying very nearly ended in Q1 when Ferrari told him to stop on-track after an engine issue, the team having replaced the power unit in his car following final practice.

Vettel was able to resolve the problem in the car and went on to set some quick laps, allowing him to outqualifying Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes, the Finn ending Q3 in third place. Kimi Raikkonen followed in P4, 0.29s off Hamilton’s time.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took P5 and P6 for Red Bull, but one of the stand-out stories of qualifying was Fernando Alonso’s charge to P7 for McLaren.

Amid ongoing problems with the Honda power unit used by the team, Alonso dug deep and was able to beat Sergio Perez, Felipe Massa and Esteban Ocon, who rounded out the top 10.

Haas’ updates for the VF-17 car failed to give it the boost in one-lap pace the team had hoped for as Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean qualified 11th and 14th respectively. Grosjean’s final run was lost when he went off-track in the final sector, spurning the chance to get up into Q3. Carlos Sainz Jr. qualified 12th for Toro Rosso ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Sauber managed to get one of its cars through to Q2 as Pascal Wehrlein qualified P15, edging out teammate Marcus Ericsson by just 0.005 seconds to leave the Swede 16th on the grid.

Jolyon Palmer and Lance Stroll struggled to match their respective teammates at Renault and Williams, finishing 17th and 18th, while Stoffel Vandoorne’s Q1 misery continued as he was eliminated at the first hurdle for the fifth race in a row, qualifying 19th. Daniil Kvyat propped up the order in P20 for Toro Rosso.

The Spanish Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Fernley: Formula 1 can learn from IndyCar’s fan approach

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley believes that Formula 1 can learn some lessons from IndyCar in its approach to accessibility and fan engagement, but stressed the importance of retaining the sport’s identity.

Comparisons have been drawn between F1 and IndyCar in recent weeks following Fernando Alonso’s shock decision to enter the Indianapolis 500 in May, skipping the Monaco Grand Prix in order to do so.

F1 is in the process of assessing its approach to fan access and engagement on race weekends following Liberty Media’s acquisition of the series back in January, with changes being put in place for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

For Fernley, F1 can take inspiration from IndyCar’s more open approach to fans, but feels that the sport needs to retain some element of its exclusive nature.

“Having done both IndyCar and Formula 1, I can speak from a reasonable amount of experience on that,” Fernley said.

“IndyCar is a fantastic show, especially the Indy 500, there’s no question of that. Can we get more access? I think we can.

“I think we can learn a little bit from IndyCars but overall we are Formula 1 and we’ve got to keep that identity as well. I think that Liberty understand that.

“I think they’re working to getting it more inclusive but, on the other hand, keeping it where it needs to be, which is slightly exclusive as well.

“So it’s a balancing act and I’m sure they’ll do a great job. They have all the expertise to be able to look at that.”

Buemi captures first Formula E pole of season in Monaco

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT

MONACO – Defending Formula E drivers’ champion Sebastien Buemi swept to pole position for Saturday’s Monaco ePrix after edging out perennial rival Lucas di Grassi in qualifying.

Buemi made a perfect start to the year by winning the first three races, only to finish a lowly 14th last time out in Mexico City, allowing di Grassi to cut the gap in the drivers’ standings.

The Swiss driver finished third in the opening heats as Jean-Eric Vergne topped the timesheets, but Buemi dug deep and turn in a best lap of 53.313s in the Super Pole shootout to take pole position.

The result marked Buemi’s first pole since last year’s London ePrix, and is the first time that he has shared a front row with di Grassi since their infamous clash at Battersea Park.

Nelson Piquet Jr. put in an impressive display for NextEV NIO, taking third on the grid, while Vergne and Venturi’s Maro Engel ended the session fourth and fifth respectively.

Street circuit specialist Felix Rosenqvist narrowly missed out on a place in the Super Pole shootout, finishing sixth for Mahindra, with teammate Nick Heidfeld two places further back in P8. DS Virgin Racing drivers Jose Maria Lopez and Sam Bird were seventh and 10th respectively as Daniel Abt slotted into P9.

Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez’s second qualifying session saw him finish within a second of teammate Vergne, yet this was only good enough for P14 due to the close-knit nature of the field. Adam Carroll, Nicolas Prost and Jerome d’Ambrosio all encountered issues, leaving them to fill out the bottom three positions on the grid.

The Monaco ePrix takes place at 4pm local time in Monaco (10am ET) today.

Renault working to rebuild Palmer’s confidence after slow start to season

By Luke SmithMay 13, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul says the team is working to help rebuild Jolyon Palmer’s confidence after a point-less start to the 2017 season.

2014 GP2 Series champion Palmer made his F1 debut with Renault last year, taking one point through his rookie season as the team struggled for pace towards the back of the field.

Palmer was retained for 2017 alongside new teammate Nico Hulkenberg, but has failed to enjoy an upturn in fortunes, enduring a luckless run of form to start the year.

A miserable weekend in Australia full of setbacks ended in retirement before runs to P13 in China and Bahrain, while the Briton was eliminated in Russia at the first corner after a clash with Romain Grosjean.

“We’ve been through what has happened since the start of the season, including the winter test, when we were in Barcelona and he already had difficult conditions to deal with,” Abiteboul said of Palmer.

“Limited mileage over the winter, a number of reliability issues in preparation for the first four races, which has not been helpful, and clearly he has a very talented team-mate, which is clearly showing what the car is capable of.

“But having said, Nico is not a magician, and that’s what I’m telling [Palmer]. He has shown that on occasion he has definitely the pace to match his team-mate, so it is on that we are focusing.

“We are making sure that he now has a clean weekend so that he can build his confidence, that we can rebuild his confidence in himself.”