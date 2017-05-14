Getty Images

Bottas escapes penalty, but not blame, for Verstappen, Raikkonen clash

By Tony DiZinnoMay 14, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen started third through fifth in today’s Spanish Grand Prix, but their races all were compromised as a result of a three-wide passing attempt off the start that went awry into Turn 1.

Both Bottas and Raikkonen got good starts with Raikkonen having done a better job to get to Bottas’ outside after the run to the tight, 90-degree right-hander that opens the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

But worse for Raikkonen was that Verstappen had moved to Raikkonen’s outside, and once Bottas darted to the inside it was three-wide going into Turn 1.

Bottas knocked into Raikkonen, who then knocked into Verstappen. Both Raikkonen and Verstappen were done shortly thereafter, while Bottas went through without damage.

The race stewards investigated first the Raikkonen and Verstappen portion of the incident, and later Bottas’ role in it, but took no further action after the chain reaction contact.

It didn’t mean Bottas escaped blame, though, as both of last year’s top two finishers in Spain opted to blame the Russian Grand Prix winner for the contact.

“I think you could clearly see what happened. Valtteri hit Kimi, and it was difficult for Kimi to control the car,” Verstappen told NBCSN’s Will Buxton post-race. “Normally three cars (wide) is doable. If we didn’t touch, we would have given space in the next corner.

“It was a bit unfortunate. When you’re on the outside it’s tricky. I gave Kimi room on the inside but he got slammed into me. Last year I had a bit of luck and today was a bit unlucky.”

Raikkonen was, perhaps true to form, even more succinct about what happened from his vantage point.

“I got hit by Bottas, then my car went into Verstappen,” Raikkonen told Buxton.

Bottas didn’t have much to add later on, as he was more disappointed after his engine expired just past half distance, which cost him a likely third place finish and Mercedes key points in the Constructor’s Championship.

With these three drivers knocked out, it opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to get on the podium in third place, albeit more than a minute behind Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, who dominated the race between them and finished first and second.

Raikkonen at least had one small upside to his day, meeting a young Ferrari fan who was disappointed he got knocked out just after the start.

2017 Indianapolis 500 entry list confirms just 33 cars

By Tony DiZinnoMay 14, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

As expected, the entry list for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil will feature just 33 cars, with no bumping or additional entries likely to materialize for the marquee event of the Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Officially, 32 of the 33 cars had been announced with the only one not made official the family run entry for 1996 Indianapolis 500 champion Buddy Lazier. That car has been confirmed today with a new car number, 49 (Lazier, born in 1967, is 49 years old), sponsors (Lazier Racing-Stalk It-Tivoli Lodge) and team name (back to Lazier Racing Partners after one year as Lazier/Burns Racing).

Lazier becomes the seventh Indianapolis 500 winner in the field, joining five full-season drivers in defending champion Alexander Rossi, then Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Helio Castroneves, and two-time champion Juan Pablo Montoya who will be in the fifth Team Penske entry.

Fernando Alonso, of course, is the star attraction among the four rookie drivers, and is the first of the four who’s already completed his Rookie Orientation Program. However Alonso’s presence provides an incredible contrast to the other three rookies, all of whom are talents who’ve come up through the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, in Ed Jones, Jack Harvey and Zach Veach.

The other seven of the 12 Indianapolis-extra entries include Juncos Racing for its IndyCar debut with Spencer Pigot moving over from Ed Carpenter Racing and Sebastian Saavedra, the now-traditional extra entries from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Oriol Servia, Dale Coyne Racing for Pippa Mann, and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for Sage Karam, Jay Howard in the Tony Stewart Foundation-supported entry for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and Gabby Chaves in Harding Racing’s debut.

The entry list with car names and team names is linked here.

Practice begins on Monday with the rookie and refresher program from 12 to 2 p.m. ET and local time, then the track open to all cars thereafter until 6 p.m.

Hamilton, Vettel hail first ’17 wheel-to-wheel battle at Spain (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoMay 14, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel exchanged mutual respect and admiration for each other following their gripping scrap in today’s Spanish Grand Prix, as Hamilton took his second win of the season for Mercedes to match Vettel’s total at Ferrari.

Vettel led away from the start while Hamilton was in behind him. But the two opted for different strategies for when they’d run their one mandatory set of Pirelli’s harder compound, the mediums, during the race.

Hamilton ran them in a middle stint while Vettel ran his for his final stint, opting to run longer to the finish in hopes Hamilton’s softs would fall off and bring him back. Vettel pitted first and Hamilton pitted later in the first stint, which shifted the race a bit.

Vettel lost time on two occasions this race. He was stuck behind Valtteri Bottas, who ran longer on the first stint by more than 10 laps compared to when Vettel first pitted, and while he made it past the Finn it allowed Hamilton to close.

Then when he opted to pit for the mediums, as it came just at the conclusion of the race’s lone Virtual Safety Car, he emerged right alongside Hamilton – which set up their scrap over the next several laps before Hamilton eventually made the pass for the win.

Hamilton and Vettel’s one side-by-side moment into Turns 1 and 2 saw Hamilton go sideways onto the rumble strips, but while the incident was noted by the race stewards, it was not investigated. Hamilton made it past Vettel for the lead on Lap 44 of 66 and that was all she wrote for the race.

Controversy did not reign between these two on the podium, as they hailed their first proper wheel-to-wheel fight this year.

“The team did an incredible job today. That’s how racing should be. That’s as close as it should be, as Sebastian was incredibly close,” Hamilton said. “It was so much fun. The start, I don’t know exactly what’s gone wrong. It wasn’t good enough.

“(On the contact) I think in heat of moment it’s hard to view. I felt I ran out of road, but that’s how racing should be.”

Vettel added, “I was pushing so much. I had a really good start at the beginning. I put the clutch in. We managed to stay ahead in a nice rhythm, but Lewis stayed out longer on the strategy. I knew in the end it’d be crucial.

“I was a bit surprised it was so close. I tried to brake as late as possible. Not sure if we touched but I managed to stay ahead! A car gave me a tow. But when I was alone, he blew past. We tried to stay in the race. Well done to him.”

Vettel explained why Ferrari opted not to go for what was termed “Plan C” – a potential third stop to switch onto another set of softs.

“We had a huge gap to Daniel (Ricciardo), so we could have done anything really,” he said. “Obviously there was a big conversation trying to do something.

“We wondered about Lewis’ tires. But we didn’t have any problems as the track had a lot of rubber at the end, so we didn’t do it.”

Vettel now leads Hamilton by six points, 104-98, after this result.

Young Ferrari fan goes from sadness to euphoria, meets Kimi (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoMay 14, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

A lighter side of Formula 1 – and perhaps with a nod to the championship’s new ownership group, Liberty Media – was a nice nugget within an otherwise thrilling Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen’s race ended at the first corner as he was squeezed in the middle of last year’s Spanish Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, who tried a three-wide move to the inside.

That produced a reaction from a young Ferrari fan in the crowd, who was distraught at seeing one of his two likely favorite cars going out of the race. Additionally, it left Raikkonen stranded on his own.

But what was agony for the young fan at the start of the race turned to ecstasy later in the race. The fan and his family were invited into the Scuderia Ferrari paddock area and got to meet Raikkonen.

Here’s a quick video chronicling that meeting.

This was proof of peak F1 social media at its finest.

Hamilton defeats Vettel in thrilling Spanish GP strategic scrap

By Tony DiZinnoMay 14, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

The battle between Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel reached a fever pitch in today’s Spanish Grand Prix, as a mix of differing tire strategies, contact and hard work saw Hamilton emerge with his second win of the 2017 Formula 1 season after a thrilling battle.

With Vettel in second, Hamilton has now closed what was a 13-point gap entering the race (86-73) to just six (104-98) with a crucial victory heading to the Monaco Grand Prix later this month.

Behind the top two, Daniel Ricciardo scored his first podium of the season for Red Bull, albeit quite a ways behind, with Sahara Force India having a banner day in fourth and fifth with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, who continue their points scoring streaks.

Both of the top two drivers turned in star drives, but the midfield battle was fascinating to monitor as some of the heavy hitters fell out of contention early.

On the start, Vettel got the launch passed Hamilton, but last year’s first and second place finishers, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen, were done on the first lap.

Contact between the two of them – plus Valtteri Bottas – saw the first two with significant damage to their wheels and suspension and out of the race, and thus unable to repeat their encore performance of a year ago.

Bottas got a flying start and got to the inside of Raikkonen, who was sandwiched in the middle and sustained left front damage. Verstappen, on the outside, collided with Raikkonen and sustained right front damage while Bottas emerged unscathed.

A young Ferrari fan was sad and captured on camera, and Raikkonen looked stranded before commencing the walk back to the paddock, although that would later have a happy ending.

In the chaos, Fernando Alonso also ran wide after starting seventh at the exit of Turn 2 and Felipe Massa also had smoke emanating from his Williams, as the two former Ferrari teammates collided on exit, with Massa suffering damage.

Vettel had a two-plus second lead over Hamilton at the end of the first lap with Bottas third, Ricciardo fourth and the pair of Force Indias up to fifth and sixth as Perez and Ocon capitalized for position. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) moved into the top 10 with Alonso dropping down to 11th, and Pascal Wehrlein up to 12th in the first Sauber.

Both first lap incidents were reviewed by the stewards with no further action taken. Bottas’ role in the three-wide incident was also later reviewed, also with no further action taken.

With all drivers except Jolyon Palmer, Daniil Kvyat and Stoffel Vandoorne starting on Pirelli’s soft tires – these three started on mediums – tire management the rest of the way was going to be key to success, and came down to pit stops as to whether Hamilton could complete the undercut to overcome Vettel’s sustained two-plus second lead.

But it was Vettel that blinked first for Ferrari, pitting on Lap 14 and continuing on a second set of softs, which set him up for a three-stop strategy. That promoted Hamilton to the lead over Bottas but Vettel got Ricciardo for third on Lap 16, and on a fresher set of tires could begin his charge back from 20-plus seconds back.

Around the same time, a cracking scrap between Magnussen and Sainz on track continued elsewhere as they nearly collided – twice – while leaving the pit lane. That incident was placed under review by the stewards.

Hamilton finally responded on Lap 22, but switched onto mediums, which meant he was good to go to the regulations but would be on the slower tires while Vettel could continue to run further on the softs. Hamilton emerged about eight seconds behind Vettel at this time, while Bottas moved into the lead having not yet stopped.

Bottas was then left to defend against Vettel, who needed to get past the Finn. Bottas locked up his tires on Lap 24 which nearly left an opening for Vettel, but the German was unable to get through… briefly.

Vettel finally made it past Bottas, almost on the grass, into Turn 1 for the lead on Lap 26. But he’d lost a fair bit of time behind Bottas in the process, which allowed Hamilton to close up on the medium tires. Hamilton passed Bottas for second place shortly after Vettel got Bottas.

Bottas finally pitted and switched onto mediums himself, so he and Hamilton were on the same tires at the same time. A bit further back, behind the Force Indias in fifth and sixth, Sauber got Pascal Wehrlein up to seventh as ace strategist Ruth Buscombe looked to run Wehrlein on a one-stop strategy.

At the halfway mark of Lap 33, Vettel led Hamilton by six-plus seconds with Bottas 20-plus seconds back in third, Ricciardo, the two Force Indias and Ocon.

The race’s complexion changed following a Virtual Safety Car period a lap later as Vandoorne’s tough rookie season continued, as he contacted Massa’s Williams going into Turn 1.

Hamilton and Vettel’s battle raged after their pit stops. Hamilton went from mediums to softs on Lap 37 but Vettel countered a lap later with a move the other way from softs to mediums.

The two collided at Turns 1 and 2, with Hamilton to Vettel’s outside, and going off track as a result. Vettel continued in the lead but on the slower tires with Hamilton then stuck in behind.

On Lap 39, Bottas’ day ended with smoke billowing from the rear of his Mercedes, which meant each of the top two teams only had one car left in the fight. It was a fiery exit for him and the first retirement of his career with Mercedes.

By Lap 44, Hamilton made the pass for the lead on Vettel into Turn 1, going to the outside of Vettel into the corner and then working to streak away.

Wehrlein’s dream drive to seventh had him just ahead of Sainz, Magnussen and Kvyat on Lap 47 and poised for big points, but the Sauber driver was later issued a five-second time penalty for not adhering to the pit entry bollard correctly. It then meant he’d need to turn it on for the final 20 laps to ensure he could deliver enough of a gap to get more points.

The race’s final act turned to whether either Vettel or Hamilton would make another pit stop for fresher tires, but the window passed when Vettel would opt not to pit for new softs.

As the laps ticked closer to the conclusion, Hamilton’s softs started to fade while Vettel was able to close a bit more on the mediums.

One final act turned with just two laps to go. Magnussen was ninth and poised for his second points finish of the year, but lost it owing to a late puncture. It was a heartbreaking end to a thrilling race from his cockpit. He pitted for fresh tires, and in consolation, Grosjean moved up to 10th place as a result.

Hamilton was able to hold on for the victory from Vettel, with Ricciardo in third quite a ways back. The Force India twins were next to complete the top five.

On the road, Hulkenberg, Wehrlein, Sainz, Kvyat and Grosjean completed the top 10. Wehrlein dropped back one position to eighth as a result of that five-second time penalty.

Magnussen dropped behind Marcus Ericsson and Alonso, who at least finished but dropped back five spots from his starting position, and Massa fell to an unlucky 14th place. Jolyon Palmer and Lance Stroll completed the runners.

Bottas, Vandoorne, Verstappen and Raikkonen were the four retirements.

Provisional results are below.