What to watch for: Spanish Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET)

By Tony DiZinnoMay 14, 2017, 5:00 AM EDT

With the four flyaway races over to kick off the 2017 Formula 1 season, today’s Spanish Grand Prix offers up more questions than answers ahead of the start of the European season in a year when there hasn’t been a standard form book.

Consider Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari have looked the smartest of the field from a strategy standpoint, Lewis Hamilton is mildly on the back foot for Mercedes but still fast as ever, and Valtteri Bottas has added a different dimension to Mercedes’ charge after his opening four races with his new team.

As the three winners in four races, this year’s season already has as many winners as there was in all of 2014 and 2015, and only one shy of last year’s total of four.

And with passing notoriously difficult at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the start is key as ever to success – or in last year’s case, the few turns after the first corner.

All that makes for some intriguing questions heading into today’s race.

You can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Here is what to watch for in today’s race.

2017 Spanish Grand Prix – What to watch for

Razor thin margin between Mercedes and Ferrari

It took a perfect lap from Lewis Hamilton to edge Sebastian Vettel by just 0.051 of a second to score the pole position for today’s race. Even after the first round of upgrades has come into play this weekend, it still seems as though the battle between Mercedes and Ferrari is super tight.

Passing is difficult but seeing which of these two gets off the line best today may be the ultimate key to success. And perhaps in a bizarre way, Valtteri Bottas is positioned well from third, as he’ll be starting on the clean line while Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen both set sail from the dirty side of the road.

A 2016 Mercedes in Spain repeat? It’s hard to foresee…

Last year’s race was turned on its head after Hamilton and then-teammate Nico Rosberg came together after the opening series of curves, in what was perhaps the most dramatic moment of the 2016 season.

Hamilton and Bottas don’t yet have the built-in tension and animosity as teammates that Hamilton and Rosberg had, and quite honestly, it’s been their combined consistency that sees them enter this race just one point clear of Ferrari in the Constructor’s Championship (136-135).

Finnish driver Bottas has been impressive to start the year but would be on thin ice – pun entirely intended – if he was to disrupt both his own and worse, his teammate’s cause if there was to be an encore collision this go ’round.

A lonely race looming once again for the Bulls

Max Verstappen probably had little idea his life would change when he woke up race day this race last year, as he benefitted the most from the Rosberg/Hamilton collision and then swept to his first career win in his debut at Red Bull Racing. And he held off Raikkonen the rest of the race to do it, with Vettel beating his old teammate Daniel Ricciardo to third.

However while Red Bull’s within 0.3 of Raikkonen on the grid, that owes to Verstappen perhaps overachieving despite a power deficit while Raikkonen is possibly failing to extract the maximum of the car’s potential. That portends another likely lonely race for Verstappen and Ricciardo this race, with fifth and sixth the best realistic results on paper if the four in front of them continue as-is and Red Bull keeps its place clear of the midfield. Which, speaking of…

The massively tight midfield battle rolls on

It took the “I swear he’s not actually a miracle worker, but he’s rather close” efforts of Fernando Alonso to turn in arguably the best seventh place qualifying effort in recent memory for McLaren Honda, on his home soil no less, and only a day after his car was leaking oil and cost him first practice.

Alonso’s heroics aside, the midfield battle is again set to rock today beyond the top six. Reliability will tell the tale if McLaren can finally get on the scoreboard in 2017. But with Alonso in seventh, then the best Force India in eighth, Williams in ninth, Haas in 11th, Toro Rosso in 12th and Renault in 13th, you’ve got six teams in the next seven positions. Only Sauber is missing from that fray from there.

Force India has made the most of its races thus far this year, both Sergio Perez on a 14-race scoring streak and Esteban Ocon on a four-race one to start his Force India career exceeding expectations and banking a combined eight points finishes in as many starts this season. That leaves them with 31 points and well positioned ahead of the other teams mentioned, none of whom has more than 18 points.

Who finishes where in the seventh-to-10th range will be important to watch.

And those two Spaniards set for their home Grand Prix

Ricciardo (Australia) and Daniil Kvyat (Russia) have had their home Grands Prix already this year and neither has gone well. Ricciardo endured a nightmare in Melbourne while Kvyat struggled to a scoreless 12th place in Sochi.

Will the same scoreless fate hit Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr. today? Alonso starts seventh and Sainz in 12th.

Alonso has the faintest of expectations to begin with. Both McLarens have not started a race together since China more than a month ago, as first Stoffel Vandoorne (Bahrain) and Alonso (Russia) have suffered the pain of pre-race mechanical woes.

Sainz, the perpetual overachiever, must look to continue that form and bank a fourth points finish in five races this year. That seems a more realistic prospect than does Alonso finishing, much less finishing in the points.

But given the underdog nature of McLaren Honda F1, circa 2017, an Alonso points finish on home soil would be cause for a Mark Webber-at-Minardi-in-Melbourne P5 “bend the podium” celebration.

Alonso could always sleep off the celebratory activities on the flight to Indianapolis…

Different tire selection day

Usually we’re writing about Pirelli’s purple ultrasoft and red supersoft compounds, but the abrasive Barcelona circuit is a known tire shredder. It means the yellow soft compound is the softest on offer this weekend, with the white medium compound and orange hard compound available as the two harder compounds.

2017 Spanish Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
3. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
5. Max Verstappen Red Bull
6. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
7. Fernando Alonso McLaren
8. Sergio Perez Force India
9. Felipe Massa Williams
10. Esteban Ocon Force India
11. Kevin Magnussen Haas
12. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso
13. Nico Hulkenberg Renault
14. Romain Grosjean Haas
15. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber
16. Marcus Ericsson Sauber
17. Jolyon Palmer Renault
18. Lance Stroll Williams
19. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
20. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso

After Sebastian Vettel won the Russian Grand Prix pole and Valtteri Bottas won the race, it’s Lewis Hamilton who has instead stormed back to win the pole for today’s Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 SPANISH GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

Hamilton emerged only slightly ahead of Vettel, Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen – the four covered barely by more than two tenths of a second – to set up the action for the kickoff to the traditional European season.

There’s a lot of numerology on the line heading into the race. Mercedes and Ferrari are split with two wins apiece to kick off the year and there have been 10 winners in the last 10 years in Spain.

However this is the first race with most teams having brought upgrades to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the new year, and as such, the first chance to see if the pecking order is re-established.

Vettel leads the points and either he or Hamilton will look for their second Spanish Grand Prix wins, while if Bottas turns in another start like he did in Russia, he could well extend that streak of variety to 11 drivers in 11 years.

Then there’s the story of Fernando Alonso, the Spanish hero in his home Grand Prix, and the last race before he heads to Indianapolis for this year’s Indianapolis 500. Alonso starred on Saturday, qualifying seventh for McLaren Honda, but must be looking for reliability to come to translate that into his first points finish of 2017.

You can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

You can also try out a new ‘Mosaic View’ for the race that includes the race simulcast, in-car cameras, driver tracker and pit lane cam. CLICK HERE to watch the Mosaic View live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton on the ground in Barcelona providing updates and interviews throughout the race.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.

Veterans dominate, but young guns star too in INDYCAR GP

Spencer Pigot starred today but didn't quite have result to show. Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 13, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway saw the established, north of 30-year-old veterans finish in the top five positions, but the young guns that finished in spots six to nine made a big impression behind them.

Will Power, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves are all at least 32 and have been part of the IndyCar fabric for at least a decade since making their debuts; in Castroneves’ case, two decades since his rookie season of 1998.

From sixth on back though were guys you hope will be here at least a decade further, if not longer.

Yes Graham Rahal debuted in 2007, but he’s still only 28 years old. Then with Max Chilton (26), Alexander Rossi (25) and Spencer Pigot (23) in the next three positions thereafter, it was a day for the young guns to showcase themselves too.

Rahal and Chilton both translated poor qualifying performances into great opportunities on Saturday. From 20th and 14th on the grid respectively, they started on Firestone’s black primary tires and carved their way through the field being on the softer, red alternate tires the rest of the day up to sixth and seventh. For both Rahal and Chilton, it was their best races of the season and in Chilton’s case, one he called the best of his IndyCar career.

For Pigot and Rossi, the opposite results happened compared to hopes – and weirdly, for a second consecutive INDYCAR Grand Prix they could afford to be disappointed with results not as good as was possible.

On the scoreboard Rossi started ninth and finished eighth, while Pigot started 16th and finished ninth, but top-fives for both drivers were possible.

Photo: IndyCar

 

Pigot, driver of the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, was perhaps the star of the race as he vaulted from 16th up to sixth early on, notably after gaining six positions just on the first lap alone. But a stall after his first pit stop dropped him down the order to 15th, a big loss of both valuable track time and positions.

The result is still Pigot’s second top-10 this year – he was eighth at Long Beach.

But there’s been points left on the table, often through no fault of his own. A fiery brake disc explosion at St. Petersburg ruined a star drive there, and a spin at Barber from another strong run into the top-10 means there’s been some solid points left on the table.

“You never really know. Hopefully we could have ended up there as well,” Pigot told reporters post-race. “Something happened the first launch out of the stops. Today, we’re P9 knowing we could have been in the top five, not finishing a lucky P9, by getting a big break or a lucky yellow. I can’t say we’re totally 100 percent satisfied. But some stuff will go well later this year.

“A lot today depended on the tires. But we seemed to be really good in the second half of track, (Turns) 7 to 13, we used the overtake (button) to get runs. I could brake pretty deep into 1. This track produces great racing and lots of passing zones. We just have to see what happened with the stall.”

Photo: IndyCar

Rossi launched up to sixth after the start in the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda but cited a bad call in pre-race downforce selection as hampering his ultimate potential.

“I think we chose the wrong downforce levels. The first stint really killed us. It was all about recovery from that point forward,” Rossi told NBC Sports post-race. “A top-five was possible. I’m pretty happy for Ryan (Hunter-Reay); it’s great for the team to be on the podium.

“But our pre-race decision setup wise hurt us on (Firestone) reds. We got the balance tuned in for the last stint. That was pretty strong.

“This year, we’ve had pace and we haven’t put a weekend together yet, which is frustrating. But we’re way ahead of where we are from last year. Indy was our strong suit last year, so we’ll look forward for that on Monday.”

Josef Newgarden, the six-year veteran who’s still only 26, was poised for his third top-five finish in five starts since joining Team Penske as well. But back-to-back pit lane speeding violations were traced to an electronics glitch and resigned him to 11th after running fourth or fifth most of the race.

Of the other sub-30-year-old young guns today, Conor Daly advanced from 15th into the top 10 early but struggled on pit stops and on blacks, Carlos Munoz never seemed a factor, Ed Jones got caught up Marco Andretti and Tony Kanaan’s first lap contact and never recovered in what was his worst day in IndyCar thus far (finished 19th) and JR Hildebrand (still only 29) progressed from 21st to 14th but never seemed at ease with the car all weekend.

Last year’s Indianapolis 500 featured Rossi and Munoz, both then 24, and Newgarden, at 25, in the top three positions. And given the prodigious talent of the under-30 crowd in IndyCar now, it was nice to see these guys have success today – and additionally good to know there were even better results possible for Rossi, Pigot and Newgarden had the ball bounced differently.

Rising Star Racing-supported driver Pigot switches to Juncos Racing for the rest of the month, in that team’s Indianapolis 500 debut.

Max Chilton hails ‘best race of my IndyCar career’ in INDYCAR GP

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 13, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Max Chilton enjoyed what he called easily the best race of his Verizon IndyCar Series career Saturday in the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Starting 14th, Chilton took the No. 8 Gallagher Chip Ganassi Racing Honda up to seventh at the finish of the fifth race of 2017 after a spirited drive that featured several solid passes and good pit work all around.

The result was a nice bounce back finish after improving slightly from 16th to 14th to 12th in the opening three races, and then getting taken out in Mikhail Aleshin’s triggered first lap accident at Phoenix.

This also matches his best IndyCar finish to date, which was seventh last year at Phoenix. Chilton’s only road course top 10 last year was 10th at Watkins Glen.

“That was my best race in IndyCar, full stop. One of my best ever,” Chilton told NBC Sports post-race. “From lights to flag, with no safety car, pure racing, pure speed, and no people doing crazy moves on restarts, that was one of the best of my career. It was only seventh, but to come from 14th when you can’t easily get people, was a really good day.”

Chilton made his own inspired pre-race decision to start on Firestone’s black primary tire, which meant he could get off them at the first pit stop and move forward from there on the softer, faster, red alternate tires. Graham Rahal was the only other driver able to match Chilton’s pace from there as they could run reds the rest of the race.

It’s the first sign of Chilton’s improved confidence and pace in his sophomore season actually translating to results. He’s had pace this season at times, notably in testing, but hadn’t really delivered a result of note. He continues to work well with engineer Brandon Fry and strategist Julian Robertson.

“I hardly did any fuel saving. It was go, go, go… then save your tires and get your moves done,” Chilton explained. “From six or seven laps in, I knew it’d be a good day. I started on blacks, which was my call, and I sort of went off the engineers.

“We had a great gap and didn’t have to worry about what was behind me. (James) Hinchcliffe was maybe a tenth quicker a lap than I was on blacks. The second stint I’d piss them (on pace) and we did. We had such great speed.

“Rahal was the only car that caught me all race. I’m not sure what planet he was on. But at the end I caught him again when he got held up by Marco. That was a great race. It all went to plan. We did a faultless job. You can have a faultless day, even when you don’t get up there.”

Over the moon with this result and as he noted one of his best drives in his career overall, Chilton will now look to better what was a respectable debut finish of 15th in last year’s Indianapolis 500, his second career oval race. That’s now where he sits in the points as well, ahead of a race where qualifying points are awarded and the race triggers double points.

“I know it’s only seventh, but coming from 14th with pure overtaking, made it a top, top day,” he said.

Andretti races paralyzed Schmidt in cars on track at Indy

Photo: IndyCar
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Mario Andretti showed everyone just how far technology has come in the world of racing.

On Saturday, the 77-year-old racing icon made a late pass in the grass and pulled away from Sam Schmidt in the final straightaway on the Indy track to win a semi-autonomous car race, an exhibition event where the real winners might be those trying to get back in the driver’s seat after suffering severe injuries.

Schmidt has been paralyzed from the neck down since a crash in January 2000.

“This is absolutely phenomenal. The benefits that this will provide worldwide to individuals like Sam, war veterans and so on and so forth; that alone with what Arrow Technologies has done is so noble,” Andretti said. “Again, I can’t say enough for how good this can be. It needs to be known that this technology is available.”

The two former IndyCar racers drove side-by-side and traded leads several times, controlling the cars with a high-tech headset that connected with infrared cameras on the dashboard. They steered by tilting their heads, accelerated and braked by breathing into a tube and switched gears by using voice commands.

At times, the cars topped 130 mph on Indy’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

For the 52-year-old Schmidt, it was a treat to get back behind the steering wheel.

“It feels normal. It’s the first time in 17 years I’ve felt normal,” he said. “There are so many things I haven’t been able to teach my kids to do, to throw a football to driving a stick shift. To be able to come back and do this kind of stuff makes up for it a little bit.”

Schmidt has been a longtime favorite in Gasoline Alley and has stayed involved in the IndyCar Series as a team owner, starting a low-budget team and turning it into a multi-car effort that has emerged as a serious contender.

Since getting hurt, he has played a prominent role in raising money for spinal cord injury research and has been vocal supporter of promoting technological advancements, including self-autonomous cars.

Andretti’s only other win at the historic Brickyard came in the 1969 Indianapolis 500.

Since then, it’s been mostly heartbreak for the Andretti family. Mario Andretti was the 500 runner-up twice after his win and his grandson, Marco, finished as the 2006 runner-up. Michael Andretti, Mario’s son and Marco’s father, led more laps in the race than any other non-winning driver.

So, of course, when Schmidt challenged one of IndyCar’s most famous drivers to a race, Andretti said yes. Now, Schmidt wants a rematch.

“He didn’t cut me any slack, that’s for sure,” said Schmidt, joking.

More AP racing: http://racing.ap.org