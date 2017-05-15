IndyCar teams turn attention to preparing for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt started plotting Indianapolis 500 strategy even before Saturday’s race ended.
He certainly wasn’t alone.
With Will Power dominating practice, qualifying and the IndyCar Grand Prix for his first win of the season, just about everyone else in Gasoline Alley began looking ahead to Monday’s opening practice for the Indianapolis 500.
“Since we had such a crappy grand prix, I think (our focus) shifted 30 minutes ago,” Schmidt said shortly after the race ended. “Maybe even as much as an hour ago. We know we have good cars for the 500 and hopefully we can be as good as we were last year. Right now is when we start working on the cars for the 500.”
There’s no time to waste for anyone.
In less than 48 hours, speedway workers must convert the track from the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course into the traditional 2.5-mile oval.
Crew members will scramble to change the cars to perform on four distinct corners and at speeds nearing or topping 230 mph.
Strategists will plan when to run in qualifying trim, when to run in race trim and how weather could affect next week’s two qualification rounds and the May 28 race.
Drivers will have to contend with much more traffic, with 33 cars expected to fill the traditional 11-row, three-car starting grid.
And numbers crunchers will get ready for the data influx that comes only once a year.
It’s all part of the biggest month in racing.
“It’s definitely a different deal,” said Power, who is still looking for his first 500 win. “You (have to) get in a groove – you have plenty of time to get in that grove. You just run so many miles around this place that you know it too well, but you can’t get too comfortable.”
The Australian drives for powerhouse Team Penske, which has won the 500 a record 16 times, three of the four road races in Indy and two of the last three series titles.
But since Brazil’s Helio Castroneves became the first foreign-born three-time winner in 2009, Penske’s team has won one 500 – in 2015, when Colombia’s Juan Pablo Montoya captured his second win. Another win would put Castroneves in the four-win club, which only has three members: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.
The always-energetic Castroneves, now 41, couldn’t contain his excitement. Just 15 minutes after a fifth-place finish in the grand prix, he was already talking about his next mission – scaling Indy’s catch-fence one more time.
“They (the crew) will take about 12 hours to convert the car from road course to oval – they’re already going to start making some changes,” he said. “We’re going to take a little bit of time to focus, start setting the strategy for the week and hope for the best.”
Another major change for the IndyCar regulars: dealing with the number of one-off racers that will be on the track Monday, including the highly anticipated arrival of two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso.
Last season, Alexander Rossi proved that anyone – even an underdog rookie – can win the race. If he’s going to become the first American to win back-to-back 500s since 1970-71, he knows it’s time to get ready.
“The thing about the 500 is you don’t really have a plan, to be honest. It’s such a long race and it’s one of the few ones we don’t really necessarily go into with a set strategy, we just kind of play it by ear,” he said Saturday. “I guess (Sunday) is when it really begins.”
INDIANAPOLIS – Three of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ most successful drivers from a full season standpoint are at a critical point in their respective careers where they are now well-positioned to secure an overdue win in the series’ single biggest race, the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
The problem, then, for Team Penske teammates Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden is that only one of them will be first to win their first Indianapolis 500. And how a win would slot into their overall career arches would also be fascinating.
Meanwhile, teammates Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya have already scaled Indy’s mountain multiple times. Castroneves will have his eighth attempt at trying for his elusive fourth victory, to enter into a club that hasn’t welcomed any new members since his advisor and spotter at Team Penske, Rick Mears, did so in 1991. Montoya, in Penske’s fifth car in a one-off entry, will look to match Castroneves with his third win.
Much of the hopes for the Penske drivers come down largely to whether Chevrolet’s aero and engine package will be able to match, or exceed, Honda’s. Honda was known to have a power advantage last year, but rest assured, Chevrolet has not be resting on its heels, and combined with technical partner Illmor figured to be bringing its best fight to the party.
Combined, Newgarden (Barber), Pagenaud (Phoenix) and Power (Indianapolis road course) have won the last three races. And here’s what a win could mean for Power, Pagenaud or Newgarden.
Will Power – In his 10th Indy 500, and more relaxed yet still motivated
Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, has only had one true moment of glory at the ‘500 in his nine prior attempts, at a race that has perpetually dogged him where missed opportunities stand out.
His battle with Montoya for the 2015 race was fantastic, in a no-holds barred, drag-out, same team battle that ensured Team Penske would return to the top after a, for them, relative drought of six years since last winning in Indianapolis in 2009 with Castroneves. That was Team Penske’s 16th and most recent Indianapolis 500 victory.
But Power was so frustrated after coming second that day, because he knew it was his best chance yet at breaking through gone, while Montoya had promptly secured his second win in three chances at Indy – almost making it look easy.
Here’s what Montoya and Power had to say after their battle, that day:
“What really matters is the last 15 laps. That was fun racing. Probably the best racing,” said Montoya. “Between Will (Power) and (Scott) Dixon, we have a lot of respect for each other. We understand the risk and we understand when they got you. So it makes it fun.”
Power’s take? “I just had too much push when he got by. I had to lift on that last lap. He was definitely better when he got behind me. That’s why he got the run. Anywhere else I’d be happy with second. But here. … It was a great month overall — first, first and second, second.”
The remainder of Power’s Indy 500 record isn’t the best. That’s below:
2008, KV Racing Technology, Started 23rd, Finished 13th
2009, Team Penske, Started 9th, Finished 5th
2010, Team Penske, Started 2nd, Finished 8th
2011, Team Penske, Started 5th, Finished 14th
2012, Team Penske, Started 5th, Finished 28th (accident)
2013, Team Penske, Started 6th, Finished 19th
2014, Team Penske, Started 3rd, Finished 8th
2015, Team Penske, Started 2nd, Finished 2nd
2016, Team Penske, Started 6th, Finished 10th
Poor results at Indy, by both his own and particularly by Penske standards, blot his otherwise sterling copybook throughout his decade plus in IndyCar.
“My oval results over the last year and into this year have been better than my road course almost. I mean, just been top twos and threes and wins,” he said Saturday.
“So I mean, I feel like everywhere I go, I have a shot.”
His Pocono win last year was proof confidence of his continued, almost Mears-like development on ovals. Making the car better throughout a run was not something he was known for in the past, but that was something he’s excelled at recently.
Additionally, Power’s in a considerably more laid back this year compared to the occasionally stressed, super serious moments; he’s now a dad for the first time, and that’s provided him a new lease on life at home.
“You know, last year definitely had a few health issues to deal with, and you know, you just — you know, I think that’s just how life is. You have good and bad times.
“You know, the bad doesn’t last forever and neither does the good. So you’ve got to kind of weather it and not get too down in the bad times and too up in the good times.
This is an interesting year for him from a strategic standpoint, too. Instead of Tim Cindric, Team Penske president, Power now has Jon “Myron” Bouslog calling his races. It was key the two of them got their first win together to have that momentum for the rest of the month.
And Power’s year has not seen the results he’s probably deserved. After a mechanical at St. Pete, contact with Charlie Kimball in Long Beach and a puncture in Barber cost him at least one win and likely two other top fives, he’s rebounded nicely with a second and win the last two, to enter this qualifying and race week fifth in points, only 46 behind teammate Pagenaud (191-145). That’s a far cry from where he was the same time last year, when Power was some 137 points back (242-105).
That leads nicely into the defending series champion…
Simon Pagenaud – A champion and an oval winner since last May
It’s been a really weird year for Simon Pagenaud to start the 2017 season.
He’s in the same place as he was, points-wise, this time last year – first. And he has a win already on his scorecard.
He drives a car, the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet car, which is blindingly yellow. Yet Pagenaud – the human, rather than his dog, Norman, who’s becoming a social media star – feels a bit overlooked within the scope of this May.
Pagenaud’s utterly ridiculous start to 2016 of two runner-up finishes and three straight wins was a remarkable story because of its stark contrast to his tough first season with Team Penske, when he only scored two podium finishes. Combined with Menards coming back into the sport after a long hiatus, Pagenaud was a topic on everyone’s minds.
Now, weirdly, he seems like he can be the spoiler from a story line standpoint.
In the first five races this year he’s finished in each of the top five positions in the race, but only has two top-five starts all year. It’s been a case of making good days out of bad ones, and combined with engineer Ben Bretzman, their best overall performance came on IndyCar’s only oval thus far at Phoenix.
“I was very emotional at the end of the race there because I’ve been running after this. The desire to be good on ovals for me was really strong. I wanted to come to America and I wanted to embrace the sport, embrace the oval, and show that I could do the job,” Pagenaud said after winning Phoenix.
For being the series defending champion and points leader, Pagenaud’s still in search of that ultimate, breakthrough to the national consciousness moment. A win at Indy would do just that.
Pagenaud credited his first Indianapolis 500 teammate, NBCSN IndyCar analyst Townsend Bell, for a lot of how he learned how to race on ovals.
His Indianapolis 500 career does not yet boast a top-five finish. In truth, finishing 19th last year could have cost him the championship, but he’d opened up a near-100-point lead going into the month that it didn’t produce near the collateral damage it could have.
Here is Pagenaud’s Indy 500 record, and like Power’s, it’s not the best:
2012, Schmidt Hamilton Motorsports, Started 23rd, Finished 16th
2013, Schmidt Hamilton Motorsports, Started 21st, Finished 8th
2014, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Started 5th, Finished 12th
2015, Team Penske, Started 3rd, Finished 10th
2016, Team Penske, Started 8th, Finished 19th
Pagenaud’s had strong pace in both 2015 and 2016, particularly 2015, but has been undone as the race has gone on. Mechanical woes slowed him late last year.
With just a 10-point lead on Scott Dixon coming into May and 46 on Power, Pagenaud needs a good May from a big picture standpoint if he is to retain his full-season crown.
Josef Newgarden – First crack at the Penske file in May
We did a fuller breakout on Newgarden last week, but the simple nature of Newgarden’s first crack at May with Team Penske is this: he has more resources than he ever has before, and he has more pressure than he ever has before with the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.
He can downplay the pressure all he wants, and so far he has done well to integrate himself in a fast start within the team. Even his last two races since winning at Barber, Newgarden has minimized the damage with ninth and 11th place results despite two wing changes needed at Phoenix and two pit speed violations on the Indianapolis road course.
That leaves him third in points, 39 behind Pagenaud but three clear of Helio Castroneves and seven clear of Power.
Newgarden made a big move forward in points last year as a result of his third place finish after qualifying second, but the sting of both near-misses outweighed his overall gains
“Indy you have to treat as its own event. It’s hard to look at it from a points standpoint… yet you still do, because there’s a lot there,” Newgarden told NBC Sports.
“Indy is a race you want to win. Points are secondary. It’s a big month… but you ask where do you stack up when you leave. To some degree you have to look at it, and in qualifying, you have to look at it as almost a full race of points.”
Last year did provide him his first good points haul here this year. Like Power and Pagenaud, his Indianapolis 500 record is one of the few things in his career that isn’t spectacular.
2012, Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing, Started 7th, Finished 25th (Engine)
2013, Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing, Started 25th, Finished 28th
2014, Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing, Started 8th, Finished 30th (Accident)
2015, CFH Racing, Started 9th, Finished 9th
2016, Ed Carpenter Racing, Started 2nd, Finished 3rd
Newgarden’s teammates prior to this month at Indianapolis were, in order, a fellow rookie in the late Bryan Clauson (2012), and veteran Alex Tagliani (2014) in one-off second cars, and then JR Hildebrand and Ed Carpenter (2015 and 2016). None of those drivers were in a full-time seat.
Newgarden will have the built-in advantage of having worked with his teammates all year prior to now, and they’ve also had two tests here already. That will help as he goes through this month.
Whereas with Carpenter and Sarah Fisher in years past, Newgarden could overachieve in one of the smaller teams, now he has the eyes of the IndyCar world watching him at Penske. But with Tim Cindric as his strategist, and as a 26-year-old who needs either an Indy win or a championship as his next logical progression, he’s well-positioned to have a properly big month.
Editor’s note: Sage Karam, 3GT Racing Lexus driver in IMSA, a past Indy Lights and USF2000 champion and Verizon IndyCar Series podium finisher, will file a series of blogs for NBCSports.com this month for a second straight year (2016 archive here).
Here’s his second entry, as he recaps a number of pre-practice media activities and the mental preparation for practice week. You can read his first blog of 2017 here. He’ll run the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, in partnership with Kingdom Racing.
—
Hey again, it’s Sage Karam. And I am back in one of my favorite and happiest places now, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It’s the greatest racing track in the world for many reasons but, as a driver, you get so pumped up when you drive under the South end tunnel for the first time each year. The place is just so massive and you really have to take in the scene when you return every time.
I’m so grateful to be back at IMS and preparing for the 101st Indy 500.
And I’m grateful to Dennis Reinbold and his whole DRR team for giving me the chance to compete in this year’s Indy 500 with the No. 24 Mecum Auctions Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet Dallara. And it’s fun to write about my adventures here for the month of May with NBCSports.com.
I remember the first time I drove at IMS. It was in the Indy Lights class at the Chris Griffis Memorial Test and it was thrilling. It was on the road course, but it was so cool to see the big grandstands, the Pagoda, the scoring pylon, Gasoline Alley and the Snake Pit. It was amazing to gaze around the facility and see everything, such as the museum, the golf course, and more.
It’s a different thrill to take the first lap on the big 2.5-mile oval, the most famous oval in the world. You just are so focused on what you are doing and going that crazy speed. You forget about a lot of things in the car. But, after a while, it gets to be normal to me. Well, as normal as going 230 miles per hour can be.
But once you have a relative perception of the speed and the track, you can slow down your mind to relax and enjoy the ride. It’s funny at times. You can actually take a deep breath and see things differently after you have practiced for some time.
Of course, my first laps back at Indy will be on Monday and it does take a little bit of adjustment for the speed factor. When you’re driving the 3GT Racing Lexus RC F GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it’s great. It’s a different kind of speed compared to the IndyCar, because both are so cool and fast in different ways.
The first few days of practice at Indy usually means finding a baseline for the car and yourself and work on the race trip. Conditions change so much at Indy that you have to try a variety of things in practice so you can be ready for them in the race. The heat of the track, the wind, the traffic, the turbulence of the others cars…… they make factors on how to set up the race car.
Last year, we went from 23rd to fourth before I had trouble and hit the wall on lap 93. We had a car to race up front at the Indy 500 and that is all you ask for at this place. Other elements make the difference on winning and losing then, like strategy, luck, quick pit stops. I could go on, but you get the point… it’s more than just having a great car.
This year, though, I would like to qualify better and start closer to the front of the field. That way we wouldn’t have to pass so many cars in the race to get to the front.
Plus, I know I need to be a little more patient throughout the race. But we can discuss that idea as we get closer to May 28 and 200 laps on race day.
Right now, I’m hanging out in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing garage (B1-3) and watching my fellow competitors compete in the Indy Grand Prix. Sure, I’d like to be out there with them. We know that the bigger prize is the Indy 500 and that is our concentration for the team and myself.
So, I’ll relax little, do some media interviews and sponsor appearances and getting ready for Monday. I’m anxious to get over to the (Indiana State) Fairgrounds on Wednesday to see the Mecum Auction and those awesome cars. Check them out this coming week on NBCSN. It’s worth seeing some amazing machinery for the street too.
INDIANAPOLIS – Starting fifth and finishing 10th in the INDYCAR Grand Prix meant Juan Pablo Montoya and the crew assembled for his No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet entry for Team Penske ticked a few of the key prep-for-the-rest-of-May items on the checklist.
He wanted to make more mistakes here than the rest of the month, as he’s more focused on the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
And he wanted the crew, led by engineer Raul Prados and strategist Ron Ruzewski (Penske technical director) to get up to speed as a collective unit and if they were to have slow pit stops, have them here.
When points don’t matter but the pursuit of a third Indianapolis 500 victory is present, using the Grand Prix as a tune-up act was all that mattered to the generally matter-of-fact Montoya, who remains one of the best quotes in the series.
The 1999 CART champion and past winner in both Formula 1 and NASCAR’s day was undone more than anything by struggles with the Firestone red alternate tires. Montoya, who hailed them in qualifying, said they weren’t as good for his car in race conditions.
“It wasn’t grip really. It was, I think the tires cut to chords, at least two sets of reds did. They went too early,” Montoya told NBC Sports post-race.
“It’s sad because we had a great car. We were stuck behind Josef (Newgarden). I was quicker than him. I was biding my time. I wasn’t even pushing or spinning tires. But two out of three sets on reds I think ended up on chords.”
The odd tire situation for Montoya’s car – consider Firestone is almost never adjudged to have issues within IndyCar – stunted progress but again, with the result largely irrelevant as he’s not in the championship battle, it didn’t dampen his spirits.
It just provided a change from the morning warmup.
“We never expected it. Even this morning we had a good amount of understeer. It was so easy to drive,” he said. “When it pushed, we had good speed. But if I pushed too hard within the window without doing anything stupid, say maybe five laps before the end of run I’d lose two to three seconds a lap.
“We made a couple mistakes in the pit stops. Couldn’t get fuel in and lost five to six seconds. Even without that problem we would have finished pretty decent.
“For what we were looking for out of this deal, it was good. It was a good refresher. I’m looking forward to the rest of this month with the Fitzgerald Glider Kit guys and Team Penske.”