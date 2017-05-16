F1’s crown jewel, Monaco GP, comes to NBC next week

For the fifth consecutive year, NBC will air the Monaco Grand Prix, the crown jewel of the Formula 1 schedule as a part of the NBC Sports Group’s F1 coverage.

The race itself airs on NBC, Sunday, May 28, from 7:30 to 8 a.m. for pre-race coverage, before race coverage comes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Additional pre-race coverage is from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN, and post-race coverage is then from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on NBCSN.

Qualifying is on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN, and free practice two is Thursday – not Friday – also at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

It’s been a fascinating start to the season, as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have two wins apiece in the first five races. Vettel only has a six-point lead on Hamilton (104-98) in the championship, after Hamilton captured a decisive win last weekend in the Spanish Grand Prix.

At Monaco, Hamilton has two wins (2008, 2016) and Vettel has one (2011) – and on all three instances, their Monaco win came in a year where they won the World Championship.

Beyond these two, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo would be in search of their first Monaco wins for Mercedes and Red Bull, respectively. Bottas steps into a seat where Nico Rosberg won Monaco three years in a row from 2013 to 2015, while Ricciardo looks to atone from a frustrating near miss last year, when he could have won had it not been for a bad pit stop, and finished a hard-luck second.

Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen are also looking for bounce back weekends, after the two got taken out in a first lap incident with Bottas last time out at Spain. Raikkonen has won Monaco once before (2005 with McLaren) while Verstappen has crashed out of Monaco on both occasions he’s been here thus far.

One other driver to watch, and a leading light of the midfield, is Force India’s Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver has scored 15 consecutive points finishes, leading the field by a significant margin, and is fresh off a fourth place at Spain. He finished third in Monaco last year.

Jenson Button also makes a one-race comeback to Formula 1, filling in for Fernando Alonso at McLaren, as Alonso races at the 101st Indianapolis 500.

As noted above, all sessions will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN or via the NBC Sports App. Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett are on the call with Will Buxton reporting from the pits and paddock.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

Practice 1: Thursday, May 25, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)

Practice 2: Thursday, May 25, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Practice 2 (Replay): Saturday, May 27, 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Practice 3: Saturday, May 27, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)

Qualifying: Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Qualifying (Replay): Sunday, May 28, 1 a.m.-2:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Pre-Race 1: Sunday, May 28, 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN; Stream link)

Pre-Race 2: Sunday, May 28, 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBC; Stream link)

Race: Sunday, May 28, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBC; Stream link)

Post-Race, Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN; Stream link)

Race (Replay): Sunday, May 28, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Race (Replay); Sunday, May 28, 10 p.m.-12 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Race (Replay): Monday, May 29, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Canadian Grand Prix, on June 11.