Brawn not considering shorter Formula 1 races

Formula 1 sporting chief Ross Brawn says he is not interested in make grands prix shorter, believing that races are currently at a good length.

Brawn was appointed F1’s new sporting managing director following Liberty Media’s takeover back in January, working alongside CEO and chairman Chase Carey.

The length of F1 races has been brought into question recently as Liberty considers ways to grow the sport and make it more appealing to fans, with three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suggesting they should be made shorter.

Brawn is against this idea, though, instead preferring to focus on ways to keep fans watching for the duration of the race by making it more entertaining.

“I like the heritage of a race. I think an hour 40, an hour 45 is a great period for a race,” Brawn told Reuters.

“And that’s traditionally what we’ve had. I think it’s a good time period.

“Some people say ‘let’s have shorter races because the public’s attention span is shorter these days’.

“Well, with modern technology you can package the sport in whichever way people want to watch it.

“What we have to do is develop the sport so there is as much entertainment as possible during that period.”

Brawn also revealed that he met with MotoGP’s CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend to discuss the prevention of calendar clashes with F1, a new tactic for the sport’s management.

“We’re not too proud to consult with other championships and work out the best way forward,” Brawn said.

“It’s difficult to juggle dates, and you can’t always achieve what you want, but at least we’re having a dialogue to try and work it out.”

