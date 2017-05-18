Force India reveals bigger numbers, driver name on car at filming day

Force India has offered a first glimpse of its bigger name and number decals for its Formula 1 car during a filming day after receiving a suspended fine over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.
In a bid to make individual drivers easier to identify, the FIA introduced new rules regarding name and number stickers on cars with strict guidelines on their size.
Force India failed to comply with these guidelines in Spain, prompting the race stewards to hand the team a suspended fine of €25,000, noting: “The Competitor has offered to work with the FIA and rectify the situation immediately.”
Force India sent its VJM10 car out on-track at Silverstone on Thursday for a filming day, with the number on the nosecone of the car being far larger than in Spain.
Esteban Ocon’s three-letter abbreviation, OCO, was also clear to see on the shark fin of the car in a video posted by the team on Twitter.
British motorsport engineering company Perrinn has confirmed the receipt of two orders of its LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Following the withdrawal of Audi and Rebellion Racing’s decision to step down to LMP2 for 2017, this year’s LMP1 class in the WEC features just five cars, with boosting numbers a key aim for the series’ leadership at the ACO and FIA.
Perrinn has joined the fray by announcing on Thursday that it has received two chassis orders for 2018, as well as releasing renders of its design.
“With the design work already completed alongside preliminary digital and crash test simulations, the as yet unnamed car is expected to be revealed in late November before testing starts in December,” the statement reads.
“With the program already at such an advanced stage, Perrinn has confirmed it is capable of supplying further cars for the 2018 season.
“The first two cars sold will be run by a European race team with its identity and engine details to be released shortly.”
“Increased support and stability from the FIA and ACO, coupled with programs from other manufacturers has meant we’ve had a lot of discussions with teams seeking more freedom than the new LMP2 category,” designer Nicholas Perrinn added.
“LMP1 offers a route to progress from an engineering and pace point of view. In just a few short months, the program has progressed very quickly to the point where we’ll have two cars plus enough spares to build another car within six months.
“We have ensured we have capacity to do more should some of our other discussions develop.”
Open-wheel and sports car veteran Gustavo Yacaman will make his first entry into Red Bull Global Rallycross this weekend in Louisville, in the GRC Lites division.
The Colombian will drive for AF Racing. The full release is below:
—
Colombian open-wheel and sports car ace Gustavo Yacaman will join AF Racing to make his Red Bull Global Rallycross debut at this weekend’s event at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Driving the #4 GRC Lites car, Yacaman will join Lites veteran Alejandro Fernandez on the two-car team.
“I’m really excited to finally make my first start in a GRC Lites car!” said Yacaman. “I had my first opportunity to test the car all the way back in 2013, and ever since I’ve been looking for the right fit to make my debut. AF Racing has the right combination of speed and expertise to make my first weekend in Louisville a successful one, and I can’t wait to hit the track.”
“Having Gustavo on board in Louisville is a perfect fit for AF Racing,” added AF Racing principal David Fernandez. “This weekend will be the first time in Red Bull GRC history that two Colombian drivers have raced together on the same team. We’re looking forward to celebrating the milestone with a 1-2 finish!”
Yacaman, 26, has earned numerous race wins and podiums in racing series across the globe. He spent four years in Indy Lights from 2009 to 2012, taking three victories in total and finishing a career-best third in points in his final season. In 2013, he switched to racing sports cars full-time, earning LMP2 class wins in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. In 2015, Yacaman finished fourth in class and 12th overall in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans start.
Fernandez, 21, sits fifth in GRC Lites points after last month’s season opener in Memphis. The three-time Fan Favorite Driver of the Year and driver of the #126 GRC Lites car will partner with his fellow Colombian to offer guidance and veteran experience in Yacaman’s transition to rallycross.
Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville will take place this weekend, May 20-21, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The GRC Lites action can be seen on Wednesday, May 24, at 5PM ET on NBCSN.
Vergne, Piquet at odds over Monaco Formula E clash
Jean-Eric Vergne and Nelson Piquet Jr. were at odds over their clash during last Saturday’s Formula E race in Monaco, laying blame with one another.
Vergne attempted to pass Piquet for third place around the outside of the Turn 3 hairpin – formed around the Nouvelle Chicane – before being squeezed into the wall.
The incident eliminated Vergne from the race and sparked a safety car period. Piquet was able to continue, having lost just one place, and eventually finished the race fourth.
“I passed him. He used me twice to turn his car, bumped into my car twice, not only one lap, the lap before also when I tried,” Vergne explained to NBC Sports.
“Then when I was alongside him on exit, he just didn’t leave me any room. I had the wall coming straight toward me. I was on the brakes, trying to turn. I think for me the onboard camera could see the steering wheel was on the left, going against me.
“He had plenty of room on the right and I ended up in the wall soon so… You can make your own conclusions about that.”
Vergne added that he would have been “amazed” if the stewards did not give Piquet a penalty, only for the incident to be passed over in their post-race meeting.
“He was very aggressive, trying to pass me on the outside. It’s a very tight corner over there, especially the exit, it closes in,” Piquet said.
“Once I went on power and we touched because he was really close to me, our cars got stuck with each other. I wasn’t going to back off and the track just closes into us and that was it.
“I think he could have waited a bit more because he had three per cent more energy. He would have passed me anyone on a pit stop. He was going to go one or two laps even longer than me. It would have been really easy for him.
“I just don’t understand why he was so desperate to get around me. I was closing the door, I wasn’t going to let him by. It would have been safer, especially on a track like this, just to save more energy, go one or two laps longer.
“It’s a shame that it happened with him. He’s a good guy, a friend of mine. We have laughs. Racing incidents, sometimes you don’t choose who they are with, they just happen.”
Vergne’s most pressing worry post-race was the injury sustained to his right hand in the incident, but the Frenchman will be fit to race in this weekend’s Paris ePrix.
INDIANAPOLIS – Josef Newgarden has suffered his first setback as a member of the Team Penske squad, as the first driver to sustain a significant accident this month.
While running in traffic, notably around Ryan Hunter-Reay, the driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet lost control and crashed out exiting Turn 1, continuing with further contact into Turn 2.
Newgarden’s chassis has sustained right side and some heavy left front damage, and may cost him the rest of the day’s running.
Newgarden was able to climb from his car without assistance from the Holmatro Safety Team, per INDYCAR. He was checked and released from the infield medical center and has been cleared to drive.
“I banged my foot a little bit, so it’s going to be bruised for the next couple of weeks, but I’ll get through that,” he said.
“I’m totally fine, the car did it’s job like it always has. We have a great safety crew here in INDYCAR, and we’ve got a great racing tub with Dallara.
“I’m fine, it’s a tough break for us on the No. 2 with Team Penske. It’s obviously not something you want to do, especially on a day like today, a pretty nice day with no issues.
“I haven’t had a chance to look at, it just seemed to get away from me when I was trying to get in and keep out of the way of the guys behind me.
“I just got called into the pits, and I didn’t want to check up for they guys behind me, and cause a problem, but it just seemed to get away from me, but until I get a chance to look at it, I’m not 100% sure what caused it.”
Although rookie Jack Harvey sustained a slight incident in Turn 2 on Monday, this was the first major accident in practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Newgarden was fourth on the day with a best speed of 225.455 mph, set in a tow. He did not record a no-tow speed today.