Red Bull GRC: Gustavo Yacaman to make Lites debut at Louisville

Open-wheel and sports car veteran Gustavo Yacaman will make his first entry into Red Bull Global Rallycross this weekend in Louisville, in the GRC Lites division.

The Colombian will drive for AF Racing. The full release is below:

—

Colombian open-wheel and sports car ace Gustavo Yacaman will join AF Racing to make his Red Bull Global Rallycross debut at this weekend’s event at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Driving the #4 GRC Lites car, Yacaman will join Lites veteran Alejandro Fernandez on the two-car team.

“I’m really excited to finally make my first start in a GRC Lites car!” said Yacaman. “I had my first opportunity to test the car all the way back in 2013, and ever since I’ve been looking for the right fit to make my debut. AF Racing has the right combination of speed and expertise to make my first weekend in Louisville a successful one, and I can’t wait to hit the track.”

“Having Gustavo on board in Louisville is a perfect fit for AF Racing,” added AF Racing principal David Fernandez. “This weekend will be the first time in Red Bull GRC history that two Colombian drivers have raced together on the same team. We’re looking forward to celebrating the milestone with a 1-2 finish!”

Yacaman, 26, has earned numerous race wins and podiums in racing series across the globe. He spent four years in Indy Lights from 2009 to 2012, taking three victories in total and finishing a career-best third in points in his final season. In 2013, he switched to racing sports cars full-time, earning LMP2 class wins in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. In 2015, Yacaman finished fourth in class and 12th overall in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans start.

Fernandez, 21, sits fifth in GRC Lites points after last month’s season opener in Memphis. The three-time Fan Favorite Driver of the Year and driver of the #126 GRC Lites car will partner with his fellow Colombian to offer guidance and veteran experience in Yacaman’s transition to rallycross.

Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville will take place this weekend, May 20-21, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The GRC Lites action can be seen on Wednesday, May 24, at 5PM ET on NBCSN.