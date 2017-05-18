Photo courtesy of IMSA

Red Bull GRC: Gustavo Yacaman to make Lites debut at Louisville

By Tony DiZinnoMay 18, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Open-wheel and sports car veteran Gustavo Yacaman will make his first entry into Red Bull Global Rallycross this weekend in Louisville, in the GRC Lites division.

The Colombian will drive for AF Racing. The full release is below:

Colombian open-wheel and sports car ace Gustavo Yacaman will join AF Racing to make his Red Bull Global Rallycross debut at this weekend’s event at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Driving the #4 GRC Lites car, Yacaman will join Lites veteran Alejandro Fernandez on the two-car team.

“I’m really excited to finally make my first start in a GRC Lites car!” said Yacaman. “I had my first opportunity to test the car all the way back in 2013, and ever since I’ve been looking for the right fit to make my debut. AF Racing has the right combination of speed and expertise to make my first weekend in Louisville a successful one, and I can’t wait to hit the track.”

“Having Gustavo on board in Louisville is a perfect fit for AF Racing,” added AF Racing principal David Fernandez. “This weekend will be the first time in Red Bull GRC history that two Colombian drivers have raced together on the same team. We’re looking forward to celebrating the milestone with a 1-2 finish!”

Yacaman, 26, has earned numerous race wins and podiums in racing series across the globe. He spent four years in Indy Lights from 2009 to 2012, taking three victories in total and finishing a career-best third in points in his final season. In 2013, he switched to racing sports cars full-time, earning LMP2 class wins in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. In 2015, Yacaman finished fourth in class and 12th overall in his first 24 Hours of Le Mans start.

Fernandez, 21, sits fifth in GRC Lites points after last month’s season opener in Memphis. The three-time Fan Favorite Driver of the Year and driver of the #126 GRC Lites car will partner with his fellow Colombian to offer guidance and veteran experience in Yacaman’s transition to rallycross.

Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville will take place this weekend, May 20-21, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The GRC Lites action can be seen on Wednesday, May 24, at 5PM ET on NBCSN.

Perrinn confirms two orders of LMP1 chassis for 2018 WEC, Le Mans

Perrinn/Elan PR
By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

British motorsport engineering company Perrinn has confirmed the receipt of two orders of its LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Following the withdrawal of Audi and Rebellion Racing’s decision to step down to LMP2 for 2017, this year’s LMP1 class in the WEC features just five cars, with boosting numbers a key aim for the series’ leadership at the ACO and FIA.

Ginetta has already announced plans for a customer LMP1 chassis for 2018, while Russian outfit SMP Racing is also working on a project with BR Engineering and Dallara.

Perrinn has joined the fray by announcing on Thursday that it has received two chassis orders for 2018, as well as releasing renders of its design.

“With the design work already completed alongside preliminary digital and crash test simulations, the as yet unnamed car is expected to be revealed in late November before testing starts in December,” the statement reads.

“With the program already at such an advanced stage, Perrinn has confirmed it is capable of supplying further cars for the 2018 season.

“The first two cars sold will be run by a European race team with its identity and engine details to be released shortly.”

“Increased support and stability from the FIA and ACO, coupled with programs from other manufacturers has meant we’ve had a lot of discussions with teams seeking more freedom than the new LMP2 category,” designer Nicholas Perrinn added.

“LMP1 offers a route to progress from an engineering and pace point of view. In just a few short months, the program has progressed very quickly to the point where we’ll have two cars plus enough spares to build another car within six months.

“We have ensured we have capacity to do more should some of our other discussions develop.”

Vergne, Piquet at odds over Monaco Formula E clash

FIA Formula E
By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Jean-Eric Vergne and Nelson Piquet Jr. were at odds over their clash during last Saturday’s Formula E race in Monaco, laying blame with one another.

Vergne attempted to pass Piquet for third place around the outside of the Turn 3 hairpin – formed around the Nouvelle Chicane – before being squeezed into the wall.

The incident eliminated Vergne from the race and sparked a safety car period. Piquet was able to continue, having lost just one place, and eventually finished the race fourth.

“I passed him. He used me twice to turn his car, bumped into my car twice, not only one lap, the lap before also when I tried,” Vergne explained to NBC Sports.

“Then when I was alongside him on exit, he just didn’t leave me any room. I had the wall coming straight toward me. I was on the brakes, trying to turn. I think for me the onboard camera could see the steering wheel was on the left, going against me.

“He had plenty of room on the right and I ended up in the wall soon so… You can make your own conclusions about that.”

Vergne added that he would have been “amazed” if the stewards did not give Piquet a penalty, only for the incident to be passed over in their post-race meeting.

“He was very aggressive, trying to pass me on the outside. It’s a very tight corner over there, especially the exit, it closes in,” Piquet said.

“Once I went on power and we touched because he was really close to me, our cars got stuck with each other. I wasn’t going to back off and the track just closes into us and that was it.

“I think he could have waited a bit more because he had three per cent more energy. He would have passed me anyone on a pit stop. He was going to go one or two laps even longer than me. It would have been really easy for him.

“I just don’t understand why he was so desperate to get around me. I was closing the door, I wasn’t going to let him by. It would have been safer, especially on a track like this, just to save more energy, go one or two laps longer.

“It’s a shame that it happened with him. He’s a good guy, a friend of mine. We have laughs. Racing incidents, sometimes you don’t choose who they are with, they just happen.”

Vergne’s most pressing worry post-race was the injury sustained to his right hand in the incident, but the Frenchman will be fit to race in this weekend’s Paris ePrix.

Newgarden sustains first heavy accident of Indy practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 18, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Josef Newgarden has suffered his first setback as a member of the Team Penske squad, as the first driver to sustain a significant accident this month.

While running in traffic, notably around Ryan Hunter-Reay, the driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet lost control and crashed out exiting Turn 1, continuing with further contact into Turn 2.

Newgarden’s chassis has sustained right side and some heavy left front damage, and may cost him the rest of the day’s running.

A replay of the incident is below:

Newgarden was able to climb from his car without assistance from the Holmatro Safety Team, per INDYCAR. He was checked and released from the infield medical center and has been cleared to drive.

“I banged my foot a little bit, so it’s going to be bruised for the next couple of weeks, but I’ll get through that,” he said.

“I’m totally fine, the car did it’s job like it always has. We have a great safety crew here in INDYCAR, and we’ve got a great racing tub with Dallara.

“I’m fine, it’s a tough break for us on the No. 2 with Team Penske. It’s obviously not something you want to do, especially on a day like today, a pretty nice day with no issues.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at, it just seemed to get away from me when I was trying to get in and keep out of the way of the guys behind me.

“I just got called into the pits, and I didn’t want to check up for they guys behind me, and cause a problem, but it just seemed to get away from me, but until I get a chance to look at it, I’m not 100% sure what caused it.” 

Although rookie Jack Harvey sustained a slight incident in Turn 2 on Monday, this was the first major accident in practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Newgarden was fourth on the day with a best speed of 225.455 mph, set in a tow. He did not record a no-tow speed today.

Busy Thursday underway with pressers, Indy 500 practice

Hinchcliffe was playing author support this morning, now driver. Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 18, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – There was not much in the way of activity – media or on-track – that happened Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

And then the first few hours of Thursday happened.

It might be easier to go in chronological order for all the events that have happened here this morning:

A QUARTET OF PRESS CONFERENCES

  • Starting the day off at 9 a.m. ET, Honda hosted a “Meet the Authors” roundtable with Chris Workman, author, “The Spectacle – Celebrating the History of the Indianapolis 500” (foreward by Ryan Hunter-Reay), a young Adult-aimed non-fiction covering the first 100 runnings of the Indianapolis 500, Chris Hinchcliffe, author, “Chasing Checkers”, Young Adult-aimed novel about a driver following his dreams of becoming a professional racer, then Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe themselves. Apex Legends’ Workman, who also authored “Josef, The Indy Car Driver” last year, told NBC Sports it’s good to have a cohesion of books. He’s sold roughly 3,000 of the first one last year. James Hinchcliffe joked meanwhile about his brother Chris that he “inherited all the brain cells” in the family. This authors event came after earlier work from Honda this week utilizing Graham Rahal and Alexander Rossi for STEAM events on the IMS grounds.
  • Next up was two of three drivers from A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz, along with team president Larry Foyt. When asked how much Daly has grown as a driver since his rookie run with Foyt in 2013, as he returns now, Foyt deadpanned “two inches, and six pounds.” But when he turned serious, he explained Daly now knows what he didn’t know as a first-time driver and has progressed in a big way from there. As for Munoz, working with just two teammates instead of three or four as he has in years past with Andretti Autosport has proven a change of dynamic, but he’s adapting well to it. He has “unfinished business” from his time finishing second here twice, as a rookie in 2013 and again last year. Daly said the team has made big strides from its test here last month, then joked at the end of the press conference “what, there were no questions about Fernando?”
  • At 10 a.m. the press conferences kept rolling, this time as Road Racing Drivers Club president Bobby Rahal, Roger Penske and David Donohue graced the dais for the foundation of The Mark Donohue Foundation. This foundation will initially help raise funds for the continuation of the RRDC’s SAFEisFAST initiative. Penske made a surprise charitable donation of $100,000 to the foundation right off the bat, with the younger Donohue able to reflect on memories of his father, on some of his race cars, and thank the RRDC for its SAFEisFAST resource. More information is available at rrdc.org and safeisfast.com.
  • A much longer press conference took place from 10:30 (fuller report to come) as John Andretti spoke in a press conference for an update on his condition after being diagnosed with Stage 4A colon cancer. The cousin of Michael Andretti is working tirelessly to be an advocate for getting colonoscopies, via the #CheckIt4Andretti hashtag. While the event started on a serious note, it quickly turned humorous as Andretti proved he’s lost none of his sense of humor throughout the near 45-minute session, and even witnessed IMS track president J. Douglas Boles call his doctor to set up his own colonoscopy. Boles, who joked to me earlier in the week “he sleeps in June,” turned 50 last year and would be due for one himself.
  • There was also an event on the Pagoda Plaza via Crown Royal, where Crown Royal and IMS erected a brick Wall of Gratitude to display the names of military members past and present. More information is linked here via the IMS website. Boles and Graham Rahal were among the speakers at this event.

PRACTICE UNDERWAY

Gasoline Alley was frenetic in the final hour before the six hours of running started for Thursday’s practice session as most teams and drivers were in the process of preparing for a busy day.

With wind having scuppered most of Wednesday’s running, although 21 drivers took laps, only 14 posted representative speeds. A total of 408 laps were run over six hours.

By contrast, by the time of a yellow flag not even 30 minutes into today’s practice, there were already 311 laps turned. Not even an hour into the day, there were already more laps completed on Thursday than there were on all of Wednesday, with 428 laps done by 12:45 p.m.

Most teams are looking to go with heavy race running in the first few hours of the day before beginning qualifying simulations this afternoon. With rain forecast for parts, if not all, of Friday through Sunday, it makes today’s running all the more imperative for both the race and qualifying.

In the paddock, final preparations continued for the Lazier Racing Partners Chevrolet, which will be the No. 44 Tivoli Lodge – Stalk It entry driven by 1996 Indianapolis 500 winner Buddy Lazier. The team hopes to be out by 3 p.m. today. The crew has already set up its pit assembly in the first pit box entering pit lane.

The No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda of Hinchcliffe should be one of the busiest cars today. Having lost most of Tuesday owing to something that occurred late Monday, then having lost nearly all of Wednesday due to the wind, the defending Indianapolis 500 polesitter is playing catch-up.

Jay Howard in the No. 77 Team One Cure Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda was at 226.744 mph early on in a tow for the fastest lap of the month within the first 30 minutes, while Ed Carpenter took the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to the early best no-tow speed of 224.051 mph.

As for that certain Spaniard in the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry? Fernando Alonso has in the first 45 minutes of practice dropped a three-wide move on Helio Castroneves and Sage Karam going into Turn 1, and has now improved to a new best speed of the month at 224.641 mph.

More updates will follow throughout the day.