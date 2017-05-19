Pigot sustains heavy crash in practice; first setback for Juncos

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – Practice has resumed following a two-hour, 36-minute rain delay on “Fast Friday” for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Unfortunately for Spencer Pigot, his return to the track suffered an early ending.

The driver of the No. 11 Oceanfront Recovery Chevrolet for Juncos Racing lost control exiting Turn 2 and tattooed the wall sideways on exit. He then glided along the wall with significant damage to the nosecone, rear wheel guards and right side.

Pigot said he was unsure of what happened but was OK, as he was checked, released and cleared to drive.

“I’m not really sure. In Turn 2, hasn’t been an issue for us all week, before I knew it I was backwards. I’m fine,” Pigot said.

“The cars are pretty safe. Not that bad of a hit. I don’t think actual chassis is damaged. I think that’s a good sign. We’ll put new parts back on and be back out tomorrow.

“Earlier this afternoon the car felt very solid. We were trying to get more speed out this afternoon. Now we won’t get a chance to do that. You never want to be in this situation. We were comfortable earlier on today. If we put it back together.

“No unfortunately not. I took a bigger (hit) last year. Hopefully this is the last one for a while.”

The session is into the final hour of the day.

