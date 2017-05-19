Photo: IndyCar

Veach sustains heavy impact exiting Turn 1 near end of Friday practice

By Tony DiZinnoMay 19, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Another young driver has found the wall in an IndyCar for the first time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In the final 20 minutes of practice, Zach Veach had a tank-slapper in the No. 40 Indy Women in Tech Championship presented by Guggenheim Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing. The 22-year-old rookie out of Stockdale, Ohio got too deep below the white line on corner entry into Turn 1.

Veach corrected it the first time but on a second correction, overcorrected and went into the wall on the right side. His car continued down the short chute and made secondary contact with the SAFER Barrier in Turn 2.

“Not exactly sure at this point,” Veach said. “We were a little nervous. Took some front wing out. Got to middle of one and it just turned. I’ve never had anything that quickly before. Right on exit, something happened and I lost the car. Not sure if twas my own doing or something let go. I hate it for these guys. We have made a lot of progress. We’ve got tomorrow, weather permitting.”

Veach has been checked, released and cleared to drive but his crew faces a long night of repairs ahead of them.

Camping World set to feature on Scott Dixon’s car at Indy 500

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 19, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – The topic of Scott Dixon’s primary sponsor has been a story line since Target’s withdrawal from the Chip Ganassi Racing Verizon IndyCar Series program at the end of 2016.

A big name will be on board as its primary sponsor for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, in the form of Camping World.

Camping World chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis revealed the announcement late Friday night on Twitter, that the company would take over primary sponsorship of Dixon’s No. 9 Honda for this race.

If history is a guide, Andretti-Herta Autosport completed a late deal with NAPA Auto Parts the Friday before qualifying last year and Alexander Rossi promptly won last year’s 100th running just over a week later.

Dixon’s car has featured NTT Data primary signage since Long Beach, while running GE LED primary signage at the St. Petersburg season-opening race.

The car has been in NTT Data colors this week, as has the garage signs above Dixon’s entry in Gasoline Alley.

Speaking at a press conference today, Ganassi said Dixon is so good that if he’s not winning, it’s always down to the car.

“A lot of you know I’m friends with Leonard Wood down at the Wood Brothers and you obviously know the Wood Brothers’ history here in Indianapolis,” he said.

“I think Leonard gave Scott the greatest compliment. He said that Scott reminds him of David Pearson. He said, ‘When you have David Pearson driving your car, if you didn’t win, you knew you had to work on your car a bit.’ So I thought that was the ultimate compliment.

“He said: “That’s what Dixon is. If you win with him in your car, you know you’ve got to work on your car.” That’s pretty good.”

Dixon last won this race in 2008, but enters this year second in points on the strength of five top-five finishes in as many races to start the season.

Qualifying takes place this weekend, and Carb Day coverage runs on NBCSN from 11 a.m. ET on Friday, May 26.

Here’s your speeds from Fast Friday in Indy 500 practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 19, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of the full reports today were breakouts for “Fast Friday” for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

At the end of the day, Sebastien Bourdais was fastest at 233.116 mph in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda. Meanwhile Ryan Hunter-Reay led the no-tow timesheets at 231.273 mph in the No. 28 DHL Honda.

Pigot sustains heavy crash in practice; first setback for Juncos

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 19, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Practice has resumed following a two-hour, 36-minute rain delay on “Fast Friday” for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Unfortunately for Spencer Pigot, his return to the track suffered an early ending.

The driver of the No. 11 Oceanfront Recovery Chevrolet for Juncos Racing lost control exiting Turn 2 and tattooed the wall sideways on exit. He then glided along the wall with significant damage to the nosecone, rear wheel guards and right side.

Pigot said he was unsure of what happened but was OK, as he was checked, released and cleared to drive.

“I’m not really sure. In Turn 2, hasn’t been an issue for us all week, before I knew it I was backwards. I’m fine,” Pigot said.

“The cars are pretty safe. Not that bad of a hit. I don’t think actual chassis is damaged. I think that’s a good sign. We’ll put new parts back on and be back out tomorrow.

“Earlier this afternoon the car felt very solid. We were trying to get more speed out this afternoon. Now we won’t get a chance to do that. You never want to be in this situation. We were comfortable earlier on today. If we put it back together.

“No unfortunately not. I took a bigger (hit) last year. Hopefully this is the last one for a while.”

The session is into the final hour of the day.

Nicky Hayden’s condition unchanged, still ‘extremely critical’

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 19, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

American World Superbike Championship rider and 2006 MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden remains in an “extremely critical” condition after being hit by a car while training earlier this week.

Hayden was out training on his bicycle in Italy when he was struck by a car, suffering head and chest injuries that left him in a critical condition.

A statement confirmed on Thursday that Hayden had suffered severe brain damage as a result of the trauma, with an update being issued by his WSBK team, Red Bull Honda, on Friday.

“The clinical picture of Nicky Hayden remains unchanged. His condition is still extremely critical,” the statement reads.

“He is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena’s Maurizio Bufalini Hospital and the prognosis stays reserved.”