Bourdais suffers huge crash in qualifying

By Kyle LavigneMay 20, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais suffered a huge crash on his Day 1 qualifying run for the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Bourdais’ No. 18 Geico Honda broke loose, but the Frenchman corrected and the car speared into the Turn 2 wall almost nose first before becoming airborne and doing a half-flip. The car quickly rotating back around and landed right-side up before sliding to a stop on the backstretch.

Bourdais was seen moving in the cockpit and the Holmatro Safety Team quickly arrived on the scene to assist. Bourdais is reported to be awake and alert and was transported to IU Methodist.

The full update from INDYCAR is here:

Medical update from Dr. Michael Olinger, INDYCAR Medical Director: Sebastien Bourdais is awake and alert and never lost consciousness. He is being transported by ground to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

Ed Jones tops practice ahead of Indy 500 pole qualifying

By Kyle LavigneMay 21, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Sunday practice for pole qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil featured two practices, one for drivers ranked 10-33 after Saturday qualifying and one for the drivers competing in the Fast Nine Shootout for the pole.

In combined practice, Dale Coyne Racing’s Ed Jones turned the fastest lap at 233.008 mph. The only driver to break the 233 mph mark, Jones beat out Ryan Hunter-Reay, Graham Rahal, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Jack Harvey.

The best of the Fast Nine group was Fernando Alonso, who was sixth in the combined practice, with Will Power the next best of that group in tenth. Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi, and Takuma Sato completed the top five in the Fast Nine group. Of note: No entries from Ed Carpenter Racing (Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand) and Chip Ganassi Racing (Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, and Max Chilton) turned laps during the morning practice.

Fernando Alonso was the best of the Fast Nine during Sunday morning practice. Photo: IndyCar

The fastest no-tow speed went to the aforementioned Rahal, with a lap at 231.733 mph. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Juan Pablo Montoya were second and third, with Alonso and Power again leading the way for the Fast Nine group. They ended the combined session fourth and fifth on the no-tow charts.

Qualifying resumes at 2:45 p.m. ET with the Fast Nine Shootout beginning at 5:00 p.m.

James Davison set to fill in for Bourdais at Indy 500

By Tony DiZinnoMay 21, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – James Davison is set to replace Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, it has emerged Sunday morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, via multiple sources to NBC Sports and also via Trackside Online.

Dale Coyne Racing is expected to make a formal confirmation of the selection later today, as the process of building up a backup car to replace Bourdais’ trashed primary car continues.

“First off, my thoughts are with Sebastien and Claire Bourdais. This is never the way a driver wants to secure an opportunity. But, of course, it’s the tough game we’re in,” Davison told NBC Sports about subbing for Bourdais. “I certainly am appreciative of getting the call up. I’ve done the “500,” last with (Dale Coyne Racing) two years ago and we had a competitive run, which no doubt helped secure this opportunity.”

Dale Coyne Racing now faces an uphill challenge to prepare its backup car, which is still in road course trim, and Davison was careful not to set any expectations. “We’re in a compromised situation with what time and equipment we have to work with now. But, we’re just going to do the best we can as a team and secure the best result for Sebastien and our sponsors, GEICO, Vibra Healthcare, and Cruz Associates,” he added.

Dale Coyne Racing team manager Darren Crouser confirmed to NBC Sports that Davison has a seat made and will bring it to Indianapolis from the team’s Illinois-based shop.

The Australian driver has made two prior Indianapolis 500 starts with KV Racing Technology in 2014 and with Coyne in 2015, both in partnership with Always Evolving Racing, with his most recent start with Coyne coming under similar abnormal circumstances that year.

Tristan Vautier qualified Davison’s No. 19 Always Evolving Racing Honda that year while Davison was competing in Pirelli World Challenge competition away from the IMS race both on qualifying weekend and the Saturday before the race.

However, a bizarre series of circumstances occurred whereby Vautier also got to race. Carlos Huertas was not medically cleared to drive and Vautier, who qualified one car, was moved over to the other car, the No. 18 car while Davison raced the No. 19 car. The bizarre situation continued when the two cars then collided in the pits together on race day.

This leaves Stefan Wilson high and dry, the Englishman having emerged as the sentimental favorite for the seat at a team where his late brother Justin Wilson achieved so much success and the team’s first win at Watkins Glen in 2009. The younger Wilson was en route to the Coyne garage.

Others such as Matthew Brabham were seen in Gasoline Alley this morning.

This story, like Davison’s sponsor in recent years, is always evolving.

Bourdais undergoes successful surgery

By Kyle LavigneMay 21, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Sebastien Bourdais underwent successful surgery Saturday night for fractures to his pelvis and right hip sustained in a crash while qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. Bourdais’ car broke loose, only to sharply turn back to the right after he tried to correct it, resulting in him spearing into the wall nearly head-on at a 45 degree angle.

“Surgery went well,” reported INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows. “I’ve met with Sebastien this morning and he was doing even better than I expected.”

Reports are that Bourdais may miss the rest of the season, however officials at Dale Coyne Racing have yet to confirm. The team is currently planning to build the backup car, but no plans for a driver have been confirmed.

Vinales takes MotoGP victory at Le Mans, Rossi crashes on last lap

By Luke SmithMay 21, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Maverick Viñales moved back into the lead of the MotoGP riders’ championship by winning Sunday’s French Grand Prix in Le Mans as Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi crashed on the final lap.

Viñales took pole on Saturday ahead of Rossi and MotoGP rookie Johann Zarco, who appeared to be in contention for a famous home victory when he charged into the lead on the first lap.

Zarco was powerless to keep Viñales back when the Spaniard made a pass for the lead seven laps on, but the Tech3 rider did well to defend from Rossi and hold on to second place.

Rossi eventually overhauled Zarco with six laps to go before setting off in pursuit of Viñales, who he quickly caught and passed with three to go.

Rossi opened the door for Viñales late on to allow the Spaniard back past, but then saw his push to take back the lead on the final lap end in dramatic fashion when he slid off the track and out of the race.

Viñales crossed the line with a three-second buffer over Zarco in second, allowing him to pull out a 17-point lead in the riders’ championship in the process.

Viñales closest title rival is now Dani Pedrosa, who battled from 13th on the grid to take the final podium position in third place.

Pedrosa led Honda’s charge at the Circuit de la Sarthe after three-time world champion Marc Marquez crashed out, leaving him empty handed.

Andrea Dovizioso finished fourth for Ducati ahead Cal Crutchlow and teammate Jorge Lorenzo, who like Pedrosa had to fight back from a Q1 exit.

Jonas Folger was seventh on the second Tech3 entry ahead of Jack Miller and Loris Baz, while Andrea Iannone rounded out the top 10.