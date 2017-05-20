Carpenter (shown in practice) fastest today for ECR. Photo: IndyCar

Ed Carpenter fastest on first day of qualifying for Indy 500

By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Ed Carpenter uncorked a late four-lap average of 230.458 mph in his No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to defeat the noise and speed coming from Honda this week, to take the top spot in the first day of qualifying for next Sunday’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

With four incredibly consistent laps – all in the 39.0 second range – Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing teammate JR Hildebrand and Will Power were the three drivers in Chevrolets who made it into the Fast Nine shootout, and will thus compete for the pole position on Sunday.

Carpenter trimmed out with no winglets on his rear wing assembly.

Takuma Sato led the Honda runners at 230.382 mph, continuing a solid week in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda, and was second.

Scott Dixon was third, the early leader in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing at 230.333.

Fernando Alonso, the media star of the week, has lived up to the hype and made the Fast Nine Shootout in the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry. With a four-lap average of 230.034 mph, he was seventh.

Splitting Dixon – the four-time IndyCar champion and Alonso – the two-time Formula 1 World Champion, were Hildebrand in fourth, Alexander Rossi and Power in sixth.

After Alonso, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti also made it in.

The day was marred by a heavy accident for Sebastien Bourdais, who was reported awake & alert, having never lost consciousness, and transported to IU Methodist hospital. Bourdais uncorked two 231-plus mph laps, looking poised for provisional pole in the No. 18 GEICO Honda for Dale Coyne Racing, before his car came around and crashed heavily into the Turn 2 wall.

Speeds from today are below.

Fernando Alonso makes Fast Nine shootout in first qualifying

By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – In his first ever four-lap qualifying attempt for the Indianapolis 500, Fernando Alonso has lived up to the hype – and the potential – he’s displayed this week in the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry.

Alonso’s four laps of 230.337, 230.260, 229.845 and 229.696 mph around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway ensured a four-lap average of 230.034 mph, which held up for seventh and puts him into the Fast Nine Shootout on Sunday, one of four Andretti Autosport cars (out of six) to make it in. Alonso was locked in with three more drivers to run, following ex-Andretti driver Carlos Munoz’s run.

Alonso went through the media bullpen after his run, while track activity was on hold following clean-up after Sebastien Bourdais’ accident.

Working with engineer Eric Bretzman and the rest of the Andretti team, Alonso said he felt comfortable with the setup going into his first single-car qualifying attempt on an oval.

“Well we decided yesterday after some runs that we did and we felt comfortable,” Alonso told NBC Sports. “But today we were talking constantly, all day long. At the beginning with the weather, that creates stress because you only have one attempt, one shot, so you need to put everything right in place from the beginning to the end.

“But we didn’t touch the car. The decisions we made yesterday, we just kept it because we didn’t know what the weather was doing, what the wind was doing, what the temperature is doing, so we said we’ll keep the same. We knew that this worked yesterday so we’ll see it today.”

Alonso described the feel of going through the first of two days of qualifying.

“I think with a normal qualifying, that’s great. The people can see a lot of cars on the track for many hours today and many hours tomorrow,” he said.

“With the weather today, obviously everything changed and it’s still OK. I think you have the possibility today to make some setup changes, to think about how you went, what to improve for tomorrow, and tomorrow to put in that perfect lap we want one day as a driver.”

As for whether he can realistically expect the pole position tomorrow?

“I think we need to see. I think everyone will pick up speed tomorrow after today’s run,” he said.

“We will tune a little bit the car and try to get it a bit more competitive tomorrow. But when I close the visor, you have to be sure I will go for it.”

Bourdais suffers huge crash in qualifying

By Kyle LavigneMay 20, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT

Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais suffered a huge crash on his Day 1 qualifying run for the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Bourdais’ No. 18 Geico Honda broke loose, but the Frenchman corrected and the car speared into the Turn 2 wall almost nose first before becoming airborne and doing a half-flip. The car quickly rotating back around and landed right-side up before sliding to a stop on the backstretch.

Bourdais was seen moving in the cockpit and the Holmatro Safety Team quickly arrived on the scene to assist. Bourdais is reported to be awake and alert and was transported to IU Methodist.

The full update from INDYCAR is here:

Medical update from Dr. Michael Olinger, INDYCAR Medical Director: Sebastien Bourdais is awake and alert and never lost consciousness. He is being transported by ground to IU Health Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

Vinales heads up Yamaha MotoGP front-row sweep at Le Mans

By Luke SmithMay 20, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Maverick Viñales’ impressive start to life with Yamaha in MotoGP continued on Saturday as he swept to pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans’ Circuit de la Sarthe.

Viñales stepped up to a factory seat with Yamaha for 2017 after three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo’s move to Ducati, and made a splash by winning his first two races for the team.

Viñales arrived at Le Mans trailing teammate Valentino Rossi by two points at the top of the riders’ championship, and took a step towards overhauling the Italian racing icon by taking pole position on Saturday.

The Spanish rider outqualified Rossi by just one-tenth of a second in the final stage of Q2, with Johann Zarco taking P3 for Tech3, Yamaha’s satellite team, giving the Italian manufacturer a front-row lock-out.

Cal Crutchlow led Honda’s charge in fourth place, beating factory rider Marc Marquez in P5. Andrea Dovizioso took sixth for Ducati, having made it through Q1 at the expense of a number of big names.

Marquez’s teammate, Dani Pedrosa, fell by the wayside in Q1, leaving him 13th on the grid. Lorenzo’s early struggles with Ducati continued as he too dropped out, finishing a lowly 16th.

Track drying process underway to run Indy 500 Saturday qualifying

By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Track drying efforts are underway to get the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ready to go for qualifying at the first day of time trials for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

More than two hours of rain from just before the planned start time of 11 a.m. bled into the 1 p.m. hour, but has since stopped within the last half hour.

The latest update from INDYCAR estimates the track drying process to take just over two hours at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the goal of starting qualifying by 4 p.m. ET and local time.

The hope is that will provide enough time to run through all 33 cars at least one time through the order.

Here’s the official word from INDYCAR:

Efforts are being made to dry the track and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is prepared to extend today’s activities beyond 6 p.m. to execute first-day qualifying. All entrants will each get one qualifying attempt today in order to set the groups for Sunday’s qualifying session.

INDYCAR estimates Qualifications will begin at 4 pm.

An update from this morning is here and a link to the qualification process is here.