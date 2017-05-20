Getty Images

Vinales heads up Yamaha MotoGP front-row sweep at Le Mans

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithMay 20, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Maverick Viñales’ impressive start to life with Yamaha in MotoGP continued on Saturday as he swept to pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans’ Circuit de la Sarthe.

Viñales stepped up to a factory seat with Yamaha for 2017 after three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo’s move to Ducati, and made a splash by winning his first two races for the team.

Viñales arrived at Le Mans trailing teammate Valentino Rossi by two points at the top of the riders’ championship, and took a step towards overhauling the Italian racing icon by taking pole position on Saturday.

The Spanish rider outqualified Rossi by just one-tenth of a second in the final stage of Q2, with Johann Zarco taking P3 for Tech3, Yamaha’s satellite team, giving the Italian manufacturer a front-row lock-out.

Cal Crutchlow led Honda’s charge in fourth place, beating factory rider Marc Marquez in P5. Andrea Dovizioso took sixth for Ducati, having made it through Q1 at the expense of a number of big names.

Marquez’s teammate, Dani Pedrosa, fell by the wayside in Q1, leaving him 13th on the grid. Lorenzo’s early struggles with Ducati continued as he too dropped out, finishing a lowly 16th.

Track drying process underway to run Indy 500 Saturday qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Track drying efforts are underway to get the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ready to go for qualifying at the first day of time trials for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

More than two hours of rain from just before the planned start time of 11 a.m. bled into the 1 p.m. hour, but has since stopped within the last half hour.

The latest update from INDYCAR estimates the track drying process to take just over two hours at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the goal of starting qualifying by 4 p.m. ET and local time.

The hope is that will provide enough time to run through all 33 cars at least one time through the order.

Here’s the official word from INDYCAR:

Efforts are being made to dry the track and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is prepared to extend today’s activities beyond 6 p.m. to execute first-day qualifying. All entrants will each get one qualifying attempt today in order to set the groups for Sunday’s qualifying session.

INDYCAR estimates Qualifications will begin at 4 pm.

An update from this morning is here and a link to the qualification process is here.

Brown: McLaren still targeting top five in F1 pecking order this year

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithMay 20, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

McLaren executive director Zak Brown says the team is still aiming to better its performance from last year despite currently sitting last in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship after five races.

McLaren has been hamstrung by issues with the power unit supplied by Honda, which has lacked both reliability and performance so far this season following a redesign over the winter.

The team has seen the checkered flag just three times so far this season and is yet to finish on the lead lap, leaving it at the foot of the teams’ standings. It is also the only team not to score a point so far this season.

Speaking to the official F1 website, Brown said that even with its current problems, McLaren’s pre-season target remains unchanged as it looks to grow in strength ahead of 2018.

“We want to be better than we were in 2016; that remains. Whether that is in the final points tally, that will probably be difficult,” Brown said.

“But finishing the season and being more competitive than a sixth-place team, that is the goal and that has not changed.”

Brown admitted that he thought McLaren would be stronger this year than it has been, but remains confident that time can be made up through the remainder of the campaign.

” I thought we would have improved from 2016, which clearly we have not after the Barcelona race where things looked promising for a blink of an eye with Fernando [Alonso]’s grid position. But it didn’t work in the race.

“But I am optimistic that we will catch and pass our 2016 performance at the end of the year.”

Buemi dodges safety cars, FCY to take Paris Formula E win

FIA Formula E
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithMay 20, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Sebastien Buemi kept his cool to dodge a number of possible pitfalls and win Saturday’s Paris ePrix, extending his lead at the top of the Formula E drivers’ championship in the process.

Buemi scored his second pole position of the season in qualifying, edging out home favorite Jean-Eric Vergne by just 0.006 seconds in the final Super Pole shootout.

The duo enjoyed a close battle at the front of the pack for the first half of the race, with Buemi’s two-second lead being wiped away by a Full Course Yellow called following a crash between title rival Lucas di Grassi and Antonio Felix da Costa for Andretti.

The FCY was near enough to the pit window that the majority of the pack came in and swapped cars early, with Vergne pushing to catch Buemi and cutting the gap to one second in the process once the race was back under green.

Vergne’s race came to an end before he could begin to think about a move on Buemi, with a technical failure on his Techeetah car sending him into the wall and sparking a safety car period.

Buemi’s lead of seven seconds over Lopez was eradicated by the safety car, but the defending series champion did not panic, pulling out a healthy buffer once the race got back underway.

Buemi’s advantage was given one final challenge when another safety car was called in the closing stages after di Grassi crashed when chasing the fastest lap. However, it ended up playing into his hands when race control announced that the checkered flag would be shown under the safety car.

The win was Buemi’s fifth in six races so far this season, and extends his Formula E championship lead to 43 points over di Grassi, who failed to score a single point after his late shunt and a penalty for not meeting the minimum pit stop time.

Lopez took second for DS Virgin Racing, marking the three-time WTCC champion’s best result in Formula E so far, while Nick Heidfeld completed the podium for Mahindra in third place.

Felix Rosenqvist followed close behind his team-mate to take P4 ahead of Nicolas Prost, who gained a position from Robin Frijns when the Dutchman received a five second time penalty. Frijns was eventually classified sixth.

Nelson Piquet Jr. finished the race seventh for NextEV NIO ahead of Tom Dillmann, who was eight on debut for Venturi. Mitch Evans scored Jaguar’s third points finish in Formula E in P9, while Stephane Sarrazin rounded out the top 10.

Indy 500 qualifying placed on indefinite hold

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Owing to impending severe weather, qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil has been placed on indefinite hold.

Cars were going through tech inspection but are now being sent back to the garages.

Further official updates will follow when available. A primer for qualifying is linked here.

Here’s the radar. Oy.

On a lighter note, it appears as track activity is going down, humor in the paddock and the bus lot is going up.