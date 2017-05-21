After making run at Indy 500 pole, Alonso to start fifth

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso spent will start fifth in his Indianapolis 500 debut next weekend.
He finished with a four-lap average of 231.300 mph in qualifying Sunday – after making an engine change.
The Spaniard was the first driver to top 231 on all four laps. It’s the first time he’s competed on an oval.
“He’s proving why he’s one of the best in the world,” Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi said afterward.
Rossi ended Alonso’s hopes of becoming the first rookie to win the pole.
For a few minutes, Alonso was on top of the IndyCar world.
As the third of the nine drivers to make an attempt in the pole shootout, he became the first driver all weekend with a final speed over 231. That was the fastest qualifying run since Helio Castroneves won the pole in 2002 at 231.725.
It only survived through one more attempt.
Rossi went 231.487 to briefly take the top spot. That number held up through one more attempt and then New Zealand’s Scott Dixon’s before took the pole with the fastest qualifying speed (232.164) in 21 years.
But for Alonso, who’s crew had only two hours to install a new engine and put the car back together before making the technical line deadline, it was an incredible afternoon.
“There’s nothing really to say about it because everything felt normal,” Alonso said when asked about the engine.
It sure didn’t give him any trouble.
Neither did Indy’s usually tricky track.
After only his eighth day on an oval, Alonso managed to put himself in contention for next weekend’s race win – with a chance to claim the second jewel in racing’s triple crown from the middle of the second row.
He was hoping to become the first rookie to win the Indy pole since Teo Fabi in 1983.
Former IndyCar driver Tony Stewart started from the pole as a rookie in 1996 after Scott Brayton, the pole-winner, was killed in a practice crash.
Fans that attended the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas this weekend most certainly got their money’s worth.
Each day of the race weekend – Friday through Sunday – saw at least one major NHRA professional national record set in either speed or elapsed time (or both).
The biggest class to see numerous records set was in Funny Car, where the speed mark was re-set twice, while the ET mark was re-set once.
We’ll get back to that more in a second, but first, here’s how Sunday’s final round of eliminations transpired in the eighth of 24 national events this season:
Funny Car: Ron Capps won his fourth straight race, defeating Matt Hagan. Capps is the first driver in nearly five years to win four straight (Robert Hight last did so in 2012).
“I’m just the luckiest dude in the world,” Capps said. “I had nothing to do with it. I just stepped on the gas at the right time and held the car together in the right lane. We’ve won a championship (last season) for a reason and we’ve won four in a row together for a reason. Everyone just gels together.”
Top Fuel: Antron Brown came into the race having defeated Steve Torrence 21 of 22 times in their respective race careers. Make it 22 of 23 now, as Brown earns the 63rd win of his career (passes Larry Dixon for seventh on the NHRA all-time wins list) – and his first ever at Topeka. It was also Brown’s second win of the season.
“The competition has been so tight that you have to run these cars on edge every lap,” Brown said. “We kept our head down and stayed poised. We went out there and raced our hearts out. It feels real good to win here at Topeka. I’ve been wanting to win here for so long.”
Pro Stock: Tanner Gray became the third member of his family to win at Topeka, joining grandfather Johnny (won in Funny Car in 2013) and father Shane (won in Pro Stock in 2011). The youngest Gray essentially had a free pass to the win when Jeg Coughlin red-lit in the final round, automatically disqualifying him.
“I felt like I was pretty consistent all day,” Gray stated. “My guys gave me a great racecar. I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for them. They put a lot of hard work into this new car. There’s no doubt we have a championship caliber team.”
Now, as for all the records, the weekend saw the 10 fastest speeds or quickest elapsed times in Funny Car history, as well as the two fastest speeds ever in Top Fuel annals.
Robert Hight set things in record-breaking motion on Friday when he broke the new mark in a big way with a run of 337.66 mph.
While that speed appeared pretty stout, it ultimately wasn’t for Matt Hagan on Saturday, who not only re-set the speed record at 338.85 mph, but also set the national elapsed tie record at 3.802 seconds.
“This is about as extreme as it gets,” Hagan told NHRA.com. “338 mph with a steering wheel in your lap is craziness – and we’re doing it in 1,000 feet.
“We’ve got the conditions, the parts and pieces and the power and the crew that is doing a great job out there. It’s just cool to go out there and get it done.”
Also Saturday, three-time champ Antron Brown set the Top Fuel national speed record (333.16 mph).
In Sunday’s first round of eliminations in Top Fuel, Brittany Force set a new national speed record (333.66 mph). However, Brittany’s record speed would go for naught when she lost in the second round to Steve Torrence, one of the hottest drivers this season.
Then Brittany’s baby sister, Courtney Force, went out and recorded the second-fastest speed in Funny Car history (338.68 mph) and the fourth-quickest ET (3.821 mph).
Hight roared back in his own first-round match (338.09 mph and 3.833 seconds), meaning the event saw the four quickest ETs and the six fastest speeds in Funny Car history.
Here’s all the stats from Sunday’s final eliminations:
FINAL FINISHING ORDER:
TOP FUEL: 1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6.Brittany Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Kebin Kinsley; 11.Scott Palmer; 12. Luigi Novelli; 13. Mike Salinas; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 15. Pat Dakin; 16.Rob Passey.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Courtney Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Del Worsham; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. John Force; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Brian Stewart; 12. Chad Head; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 15. Jack Wyatt; 16. Cruz Pedregon.
PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Vincent Nobile; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Allen Johnson; 7. Jason Line; 8. Drew Skillman; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Dave River; 12. Mark Hogan; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Alan Prusiensky.
TOP FUEL: 1. Leah Pritchett, 721; 2. Steve Torrence, 691; 3. Antron Brown, 680; 4. Tony Schumacher, 673; 5. Doug Kalitta, 539; 6. Clay Millican, 433; 7. Brittany Force, 405; 8. Terry McMillen, 333; 9.Troy Coughlin Jr., 327; 10. Scott Palmer, 276.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, 748; 2. Matt Hagan, 629; 3. John Force, 524; 4. Robert Hight, 518; 5. Jack Beckman, 502; 6. Courtney Force, 464; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 461; 8. J.R. Todd, 378; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 360; 10. Jonnie Lindberg, 318.
PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 670; 2. Greg Anderson, 646; 3. Tanner Gray, 610; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 593; 5. Jason Line, 576; 6. Erica Enders, 423; 7. Chris McGaha, 421; 8. Vincent Nobile, 414; 9. Drew Skillman, 392; 10. Shane Gray, 382.
Team Penske didn’t have the qualifying effort it had hoped for this weekend, but is still expected to have a strong five-driver effort in next Sunday’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
Only one of Team Penske’s five drivers qualified in the fast nine on Saturday: Will Power in sixth place (with a four-lap average of 230.072 mph).
And then came Sunday’s Fast Nine shootout, the primary round of qualifying. Power struggled overall, with his first lap speed of 230.912 mph being his fastest, as he wound up with a four-lap average of 230.200 mph, leaving him to start the Indy 500 in ninth position and on the outside of Row 3.
“That was all we had,” Power told ABC. “Maybe I could have run a shorter gear, maybe I should have used fifth and not sixth. But we knew in order to use sixth, that’s the only way we were going to beat the Honda’s if we had the speed, but we didn’t. That’s as good as we got, but it’s a long race.”
Prior to his run Sunday, Power had this to say to ABC:
“(The track temperature coming up) definitely makes it harder. You can do a run and within minutes if the sun is gone and the clouds come out, you feel the difference. It’s suddenly much harder. It’s really picking the downforce to stay flat for four laps is what’s going to give you the most consistent run.”
As for the other four Team Penske drivers, they bunched up between 18th and 23rd:
* Two-time 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will start on the outside of Row 6 in 18th position (229.565 mph).
“We’ve had good speed all week,” Montoya said. “We didn’t change anything from yesterday. It was good. You can win this race from all kinds of places. We’ll work on race trim tomorrow and Friday but I think we have a good race car.”
* Helio Castroneves will start from on the inside of Row 7 from the 19th position (229.515 mph).
“That was disappointing for sure,” Castroneves said. “We just didn’t have the speed that we would have liked and that we thought we would have had. But we knew it going into today that this would be an uphill battle for sure. Our car is really good in race trim however and 500 miles and 200 laps is a lot different from four laps. Of course you always want to start more near the front and you want to say you are on the pole or on the front row, but it means a lot more to say that you are an Indianapolis 500 winner. That is our focus and that is what all of Team Penske is here to do.”
* Josef Newgarden, the newest member of Team Penske, will start from the inside of Row 8, having qualified 22nd (226.474 mph).
“We had some adversity but have been able to overcome everything,” Newgarden said. “I really feel we’ll have a great car in the race. We’ll get everything dialed in during the couple of practices left and see what happens. Getting the car to drive in traffic is crucial here. I feel good about what we’ve done here and we’ll leave it all out there next week.”
* Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud will start alongside Newgarden, in the middle of Row 8 in 23rd position (228.093 mph).
“(The car has) great balance again but speed is still a little lacking,” Pagenaud said. “I’m not really sure what we are missing, if anything. It’s a mystery of Indianapolis, I guess. Not every day can be your day. We’ll keep our heads down and get it ready to go for the race. It’s a long race and if we get a couple of breaks, there’s no telling what can happen. This team always answers the bell when it needs to. Despite struggling a little this weekend, I have complete confidence in our ability next Sunday.”
It’s a habit – a good one at that – that Ed Carpenter can’t and doesn’t want to break.
The veteran driver qualified second for next Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, marking the fourth time in the last five years either he or one of his Ed Carpenter Racing teammates (Carpenter won 2013 and 2014 poles, Josef Newgarden started second last year) that he’s started the Greatest Spectacle In Racing from the front row.
Carpenter will start in the middle of the front row alongside pole winner Scott Dixon on the inside and defending Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi on the outside, with a speed of 231.664 mph in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet.
“Being in the middle in the fifth row is a lot harder than being in the middle of the front row,” Carpenter said. “There will be a hole for me in there, whether I get the holeshot or am able to fall in behind Scott or whoever.
“This will be my 14th one of these. One thing I’ve learned is that you can’t choreograph what you’re going to do on the start of this race. It goes different every single time, so just take it as it comes.”
“I heard the crowd first and knew it was going to be a big number,” Carpenter said of his run Sunday to ABC. “It was kind of like yesterday. I thought if you told me we were going to average what I did, I would have thought that probably would have been the pole. … I wasn’t sure we were going to be beat.”
“I’m happy for the team,” he said. “We’ve got a car on the front row and a car on the second row (J.R. Hildebrand will start sixth).
“Fuzzy’s Vodka keeps providing for us, the team keeps providing for me. It’s nice to have a Chevy on the front row, but when I saw Dixon’s car, I knew it would be hard to beat.”
Now, Carpenter goes through Monday’s practice as he and his team continue to work for what they hope will be his first Indy 500 title.
“Tomorrow is always an important day to put the race car to bed and put it away feeling like you have it just where you want to be, but I’m content,” he said. “I’ve been happier and more confident with my race car, but tomorrow is an important day.”
Sebastian Eriksson and Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE are on the board in Red Bull Global Rallycross, following a thrilling battle in today’s second round of the season from Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center.
In a photo finish as he edged Loenbro Motorsports’ Steve Arpin by just 0.071 of a second, Eriksson scored his and the Honda Civic Coupe’s first series victories.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Scott Speed, an NBCSports.com blogger in 2017, finished third.
The series’ full recap is below:
—
Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE driver Sebastian Eriksson nipped Loenbro Motorsports’ Steve Arpin by .071 seconds to win Sunday’s Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville final at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It was Eriksson’s second career victory and the first for Honda since joining the sport at the beginning of last season.
“It was a great race for us,” said Eriksson. “I was up in the lead for a few laps, but then I fell back to fourth, so it was crazy. But it was so much fun! The team has worked so hard for this over the past year and a half, and finally we’ve been able to win a race. It feels great, but we can’t stop working hard and trying to secure more victories this year.”
Though much of the day saw action take place in dry conditions, the wet weather came just in time for the 10-lap Supercar final. Four drivers—Eriksson, Arpin, and Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross teammates Scott Speed and Tanner Foust—spent much of the final running nose to tail, with the Joker Lap and a slippery dirt surface shuffling the order throughout. Arpin nearly got past Eriksson in the final corner, setting up a drag race to the finish, but wasn’t quite able to make the pass. All told, the top four drivers finished within one second of each other.
In GRC Lites, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Christian Brooks scored his first career main event win, sweeping all of his race sessions on Sunday. Brooks led Olsbergs MSE X Forces driver Cyril Raymond for much of the final, until Raymond clipped a curb and rolled over; he was unhurt in the incident. Memphis winner Conner Martell took second, while Gustavo Yacaman earned third place in his rallycross debut.
Official Supercar final results from Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville are as follows:
Sebastian Eriksson, #93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
Steve Arpin, #00 Loenbro Motorsports
Scott Speed, #41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
Tanner Foust, #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
Mitchell deJong, #24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
Austin Dyne, #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing*
Oliver Eriksson, #16 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
Cabot Bigham, #2 Bryan Herta Rallysport
*Car 14 reinstated to sixth place after technical issue with transponder
The 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season continues on June 3-4 with the first doubleheader of the season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Tickets are available at redbullglobalrallycross.com/tickets. The Supercar finals can be seen on NBC on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, both airing at 5PM ET.