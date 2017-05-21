Photo: IndyCar

de Ferran, Rutherford impressed by Alonso’s Indy 500 effort

By Kyle LavigneMay 21, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Unsurprisingly, the dominant storyline of the 101st Indianapolis 500 Presented by Penngrade Motor Oil is the presence of Fernando Alonso. “Alonso Mania” has taken over Indianapolis Motor Speedway in every sense imaginable, with the other 32 competitors even fielding questions about how they believe he’ll do and what advice they would offer him.

And despite his lack of experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and at ovals in general (he had never been on an oval prior to his May 3 test at the Speedway), Alonso has acclimated himself quickly. His speeds have steadily gotten quicker all week and he made it into the Fast Nine Shootout after posting the seventh fastest average speed during Saturday qualifying.

Two former “500” winners chimed in on “Alonso Mania” this weekend, both of whom are involved in the Alonso/McLaren venture. In separate press conferences with the media, Gil de Ferran (2003 Indy 500 winner) and Johnny Rutherford (three-time Indy 500 winner; 1974, 1976, and 1980) expressed positive thoughts about Alonso’s time so far.

“To be honest, I think Fernando has slotted very well into the Andretti camp and the whole Andretti team culture,” said de Ferran, who has been coaching Alonso all week. “(He) really fit right in. There’s been a lot of exchange between all the drivers. Everything has been very positive.”

De Ferran, who first raced at Indianapolis in 1995, even detailed his own experience as a rookie, and how uncomfortable he was, which highlights how strong Alonso has been on debut.

“I came here in ’95 for the first time. I found it quite difficult,” de Ferran revealed. “The cars were very powerful back then, didn’t have a lot of downforce. It was even hard to go flat at the time. Even though we had a lot of practice, believe me, I needed all the practice.”

Fernando Alonso during Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo: IndyCar

Johnny Rutherford, who joined the McLaren effort as an ambassador earlier this month and has won two Indy 500s under the McLaren banner, offered his thoughts on Saturday during a press conference of his own, and he did not seem surprised that Alonso has acclimated himself quickly to both track and car.

“He is a professional race driver, and he’s won the world title twice, and it shows,” Rutherford said of Alonso’s progression. “He had done very good in his tests. He just (rifled) through his driver’s test; at the end of the day he ran 220 mph or 222, I think.”

“Lone Star JR” added that the quality of Andretti Autosport and its Honda package has been instrumental in Alonso’s development. “It says a lot for the cars. They’re pretty stable. I look for him to do very well,” he asserted.

(Original Caption) Johnny Rutherford waves after he won the 58th Indianapolis 500 Race, 5/26. Rutherford’s wife, Betty, is left.

As of writing, Rutherford is likely one of the few people who hasn’t yet had a chance to speak with Alonso. But, when that time comes, he certainly will have some advice to give.

“It’s little things that he needs to think about,” he said regarding potential advice. “He’s a race driver, a good race driver. He just needs to think about traffic and some things that can happen. This is a long race: 500 miles, right at three hours. You’ve got to really pace yourself and be at the right place at the right time at the end. And that all comes with pit stops.”

Rutherford added, “I tell the rookies: If you can run a good steady race all day and have good pit stops without any major problems happening, you can finish in the top five here pretty easily. You know, just be there, because that’s the way it unfolds if you look at the records.”

DiZinno: Bourdais crash reminds us of Indy's danger, story dominance

Bourdais' story took over the Brickyard on Saturday. Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 21, 2017, 2:05 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Insomnia has a way of producing thoughts that keep you awake, with your mind stirring, asking so many questions.

And for a day that has no official meaning in the record books – qualifying speeds from the first of two days to set the grid for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil get wiped out – Saturday produced an overflow of emotions, thoughts and queries.

Which, are then produced below:

  • Sebastien Bourdais’ shocking crash, from the contrast of the vicious violence of the impact to the immediate outpouring of support from the racing community became the top story of the day. While standing among others in the media bullpen outside victory lane, the impact with the Turn 2 wall occurred with such violent, loud force it was if a bomb exploded. And there is no worse sound at a racetrack than the absence of sound. The inane questions the drivers have answered a thousand times over, the shriek of fans behind clamoring for autographs and the soft allure of the 2.2L V6 turbocharged engines on track behind us are what is normal. Silence is not. Yet in that same moment you are forced to compartmentalize whatever your personal emotions may be about the driver and his or her injury status and press on with the task ahead.
  • Alonso’s story was briefly interrupted Saturday –
    for good reason. Photo: IndyCar

    It was in that moment that the overkill of Fernando Alonso hype, attention and coverage was eclipsed – as anyone who comes here is – by the history and story telling of the 100-plus year old lady that is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Alonso was due up in the queue after a couple others, but while he was proceeding with the interviews, the accident occurred. The questions continued, but the care seemed to stop. Indy has a way of determining the story lines more than the drivers itself. The drivers are merely the actors; IMS is the director. IMS reminded us that while one legend was making his arrival on these shores, we instead needed to be paying attention to the legend who does his work here on a regular basis. “Definitely I was doing the interviews when the crash happened. I need to see more precise what happened. It seems the car went loose into one, he lost control unfortunately,” Alonso said.

  • Bourdais’ crash then produced the afterwards overflow of emotions, and questions. Thanks, it must be said, have to go to the HANS device, SAFER barrier and chassis structure of the base Dallara DW12, all of which prevented worse injuries. Big thanks must also go to the Holmatro Safety Team and IMS safety team, which were on site almost immediately.
  • But question-wise though, the first and most obvious one was asking what his status was. And from time of impact through to his medical update hours later, that was the only one. The fallout from there includes the question of how does team owner Dale Coyne and his dedicated crew press ahead, needing to build up yet another car after two sleepless weeks prepping the road and street car after a first lap crash in Phoenix. Who drives it? How fast can Bourdais recover? Will there be an impact on Bourdais’ sports car commitments? These are the questions that take time to answer, but while they exist in the present, they must not supercede the life angle.
  • Bourdais is a husband to wife Claire, father of two and a philanthropist, besides being a damn good race car driver. His integration into the St. Petersburg community has been a story so good and better chronicled of late; his and Patrick Long’s work in putting together the Kart4Kids Pro-Am in the spring helps raise tens of thousands of dollars for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, which raises money for children’s medical needs. Being there for his family and the community drives him just as much, if not more so, than what he does on track.
  • Bourdais has more than racing in his life. Photo: IndyCar

    At 38, Bourdais is at an age that is eerily similar to where Dan Wheldon and Justin Wilson both were, in similar family situations to where Wheldon (33) and Wilson (37) lost their lives. Does a crash such as this one push Bourdais, when he recovers, out of IndyCar full-time down the road? Or will it only fuel his motivation to keep going even better and stronger? He’s accomplished all he’s ever needed to in IndyCar and he’s a Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans winner in sports cars. But he’s had a weird year in terms of accidents. It’s worth noting he told me after Long Beach he had to duck his head off the start of that race to avoid getting hit in the head with debris. He got caught up after Mikhail Aleshin lost control on the first lap at Phoenix. The St. Petersburg last-to-first win notwithstanding, Bourdais’ luck – and fortune – has ebbed and flowed this year.

  • From an Indy race scenario standpoint, Bourdais’ accident reminded me a bit of James Hinchcliffe’s, which I hate writing because I’m sick of that story line, but it does fit here. Recall Hinchcliffe, like Bourdais, had an early season win in 2015 that he probably had no business winning – in the rain-drenched NOLA disaster – before his massive Turn 3 accident in practice at similar, 200-plus mph. The accident occurs before Indy. It will probably sideline Bourdais for a similar (but we hope shorter) amount of time. This was a weird parallel that hit me like a ton of bricks hours later last evening.
  • The Bourdais crash overshadowed other moments of potential danger that could have emerged in qualifying, but didn’t, which in no particular order include the following:
  • Veach avoided worse disaster on Friday. Photo: IndyCar

    Zach Veach’s crash on Friday in the last 20 minutes of practice was certainly annoying for both driver and team, but as it turned out after Bourdais’ crash yesterday, could have been a lot worse. Veach told me several drivers reached out to him to tell him that his first save of the car at 220-plus after hitting a bump likely prevented him from turning right into the wall directly on his own unabated, and that his hand speed was unlike anything they’ve ever seen. It’s a testament to Veach’s tireless fitness and training regimen that while he may have wrecked a car, he didn’t wreck himself in the process, and got some plaudits from the paddock for doing so.

  • Pigot and Juncos fought back on Saturday. Photo: IndyCar

    Spencer Pigot’s faith and determination in his Juncos Racing team was rewarded as he made the team’s first ever IndyCar qualifying run, a four-lapper at Indy, with a car that hadn’t turned an install lap after the crew worked and stayed through the night – including team owner Ricardo Juncos and wife Danielle – following his accident Friday. Pigot, in typical even keel form, took it all in stride. “It was a big effort from the guys. They worked all night. I have to thank them for all their hard work. That was our first time on track; basically our install check. Yeah, it was good. It wasn’t very difficult with that amount of downforce. It was just nice to make sure it was assembled tight,” said the talented 23-year-old, who’s supported by Rising Star Racing.

  • Jack Harvey’s confidence to ensure his Michael Shank Racing with Andretti Autosport car was secure in its preparation to complete four super solid, consistent laps, all within one tenth of a mph. After various issues and a steering issue led to a slight bit of wall contact on Monday, then an engine failure on Friday, seeing Harvey have a trouble-free Saturday was a welcome sign of relief.
  • Elsewhere, defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi’s mental strength was on display, as the first person to go out after Bourdais’ crash, and after waiting in the car. How fast Rossi went after sitting there, waiting, speaks volumes.
  • Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand were legit, and despite Carpenter being asked about why they chose the downforce they did, Carpenter knows how to play the game about not revealing any hints.
  • It was almost Ed Jones’ day. Photo: IndyCar

    Rookie Ed Jones had been the surprise of the day prior to his teammate’s accident. It still was quite impressive to see from the Dubai-based Brit nearly making the Fast Nine shootout.

  • Interesting timing tidbits: Chip Ganassi Racing, with Honda: 3rd (Scott Dixon), 8th (Tony Kanaan), 11th (Charlie Kimball) and 12th (Max Chilton). Team Penske, with Chevrolet: 6th (Will Power), 14th (Helio Castroneves), 17th (Josef Newgarden), 18th (Juan Pablo Montoya) and 20th (Simon Pagenaud). On a normal day this would have been a bigger story. Saturday, it was not.

So what happens Sunday? We shall find out in a matter of hours.

Ed Jones endures roller coaster Indy 500 qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 20, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Things looked promising for Dale Coyne Racing rookie Ed Jones ahead of qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. Both he and teammate Sebastien Bourdais were quick during Fast Friday (Bourdais went quickest while Jones ended up a solid ninth) and the team looked to be strong candidates to compete for the pole.

And the day began on a high note for Jones, who was among the first to qualify, after he completed his run at an average speed of 229.717 mph, good enough to put him fourth in the rundown at the time.

However, the mood quickly changed to one of great concern following a terrible crash by Bourdais, who broke loose before correcting and spearing the Turn 2 wall at a 45-degree angle. Bourdais’ car then got airborne and started to flip before reversing course and landing right-side up.

Although Bourdais never lost consciousness and was seen moving in the cockpit and talking to the Holmatro Safety Team, the incident served after the most frightening moment of the week and shook everyone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “At the moment we’re just hoping the best for Seb after the crash,” Jones said in a press conference afterward.

In terms of qualifying, Jones’ day ended in disappointment. After ranking amongst the top nine speeds all day, he was bumped by JR Hildebrand, the second-to-last driver to make a run. Jones ended the day in tenth.

Though disappointed, Jones was clearly optimistic about his speed and the potential it shows. “It was good, solid. I really want to be in that top nine. After yesterday, I felt like we had a great chance at it. Maybe we didn’t get the car quite right today, it was quite loose for me so I had quite a few corrections,” Jones said of his qualifying run.

Jones added that going out early ultimately proved to be a disadvantage. “It’s frustrating to have to be the second to last car out. We waited for so long, staying up there. I think the conditions obviously changed at the end. I think the track got better. So it was frustrating,” he detailed.

Qualifying continues tomorrow at 2:45 p.m.

Bourdais sustains several fractures in qualifying accident at Indy

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Sebastien Bourdais has been diagnosed with multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip following an incident today while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, INDYCAR announced late Saturday.

Additionally, according to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, Bourdais will undergo surgery on his pelvis this evening at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

“Sebastien is in good hands here at IU Methodist Hospital with the staff and now we just wait for him to recover,” Bourdais’ team owner, Dale Coyne, said in a release.

The first day of qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil was interrupted – literally and emotionally – by Bourdais’ heavy accident just over halfway through the field of 33’s first and only attempts to run on Saturday.

Bourdais was the 19th driver to take to the track, driving the newly sponsored No. 18 GEICO Honda for Dale Coyne Racing. With his practice pace all week, Bourdais was a legitimate threat to make the Fast Nine shootout on Sunday.

He ran the two fastest laps of the day, at 231.472 and an even quicker 231.595 mph, before it all went wrong in Turn 2. The back end snapped and as Bourdais turned right to correct it, wound up going in straight into the Turn 2 SAFER barrier at almost a direct head-on impact.

That snapped the car and turned it over, before the car came right side up. It was a jarring impact that immediately cast a pall – and a silence – over the usually noisy Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and raised immediate concerns among the IndyCar fraternity.

Dale Coyne Racing teammate Ed Jones, who only barely got knocked out of the Fast Nine shootout following JR Hildebrand’s late run, said simply, “Yeah, at the moment we’re just hoping the best for Seb after the crash. Hopefully we hear some better news soon.”

Scott Dixon, one of the leaders of the IndyCar community, is very close to Bourdais. Bourdais and Dixon are teammates in the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT program in sports cars, and race in separate cars at endurance races in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans, the latter of which is next month.

Dixon said had Bourdais completed his run without incident, there was a good chance he would have been at the top of the sheets today.

“The one that obviously stood out for me during the whole week was Bourdais. Thinking of him, hoping he’s okay. It was definitely a big hit. Hopefully he should be fine,” Dixon said.

“But I think he was definitely going to be the one that had a clear advantage I think over the rest of the field. So I feel bad for that.”

Ed Carpenter, who ended the day fastest, said he continued to wish for Bourdais’ fast recovery. He also said you need to put incidents to the back of mind after they happen and press on.

“It takes your breath away. I was watching it in the garage. That’s one of the biggest single-car qualifying crashes I’ve seen around here,” Carpenter admitted.

“As soon as I saw him correct and the angle he was going in at, you knew it was going to be big. I’m hoping he’s okay. It was good to see him moving around the amount we did see him moving around. Hopefully we’ll get some good news tonight.

“But things like that happen. I love doing this. I love being here. I’m sure Scott is no different. When you do it for this long, you see a lot of things happen, it’s something you talk to your family about, and you’re all committed in together.

“When you get in the car and put your helmet on, it all goes away. We’re out there to do a job, to entertain the fans, do the best job we can for our team and sponsors.

“It does take your breath away when you see it. When you get out there and get into battle again, it all goes away.”

Like Bourdais, another recent Formula 1 driver-turned-IndyCar full-timer in Max Chilton explained just how finite the knife edge is. Had he not lifted on his third of four laps, he may have met a similar fate in the wall as Bourdais did.

“You’re only ever a mph away from a problem around here. It’s difficult,” Chilton told NBC Sports. “We trimmed out – which is risky – but if you got that extra step, maybe you’re quick for one or two laps but the tires start to wear out and the wind gets stronger, and you’re off.

“I actually lifted into Turn 2, where Bourdais went off; I turned late and had a bit of understeer so it looked like I was going straight into the wall – and that was a 228 – but then the next lap I got into the high 229s. It’s so close.”

Quickly proving he cares about the new IndyCar community he is a part of, at least for one race, even Fernando Alonso was serious to ensure Bourdais’ health was all that mattered.

“That’s the most important thing of today, you know, that Sebastien is okay,” Alonso said. “He seems to be okay. Yeah, definitely I was doing the interviews when the crash happened. I need to see more precise what happened. It seems the car went loose into one, he lost control unfortunately.

“But, yeah, as I said, he seems okay. I know him from F1 time, and also yesterday we were talking in the casino, in the event, all together about the cars, about how he feels here, how fast he was on Friday. He was still very fast today until lap two.

“Hopefully everything is okay with him. Quick recovery, and welcome him back here at the track as soon as possible, if not tomorrow, in the next days.”

Alonso’s thoughts are well received. Meanwhile, others in the rest of the IndyCar world have weighed in on Twitter.

On Friday, Bourdais was asked about ups-and-downs in his season – he led the points after three races with a win, second and eighth, then has had back-to-back DNFs in the two races since, and has had two engine failures in the last week. He just said at the time, that’s the process of racing.

“Just have days like that. It’s what this season has been for us so far,” Bourdais said on Friday. “We’ve had really good days and really pretty terrible days. But the good thing is, you know, when we’re given the opportunity, we seem to make the best of it. The car is quick. We’re having a good time.

“It’s racing. You are always going to have ups and downs. You just keep plugging away and just do your thing. Eventually hopefully it all averages out and you get more good days than bad ones.”

The most important thing is that good ones lie ahead in Bourdais’ recovery process.

Fernando Alonso makes Fast Nine shootout in first qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 20, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – In his first ever four-lap qualifying attempt for the Indianapolis 500, Fernando Alonso has lived up to the hype – and the potential – he’s displayed this week in the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry.

Alonso’s four laps of 230.337, 230.260, 229.845 and 229.696 mph around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway ensured a four-lap average of 230.034 mph, which held up for seventh and puts him into the Fast Nine Shootout on Sunday, one of four Andretti Autosport cars (out of six) to make it in. Alonso was locked in with three more drivers to run, following ex-Andretti driver Carlos Munoz’s run.

Alonso went through the media bullpen after his run, while track activity was on hold following clean-up after Sebastien Bourdais’ accident.

Working with engineer Eric Bretzman and the rest of the Andretti team, Alonso said he felt comfortable with the setup going into his first single-car qualifying attempt on an oval.

“Well we decided yesterday after some runs that we did and we felt comfortable,” Alonso told NBC Sports. “But today we were talking constantly, all day long. At the beginning with the weather, that creates stress because you only have one attempt, one shot, so you need to put everything right in place from the beginning to the end.

“But we didn’t touch the car. The decisions we made yesterday, we just kept it because we didn’t know what the weather was doing, what the wind was doing, what the temperature is doing, so we said we’ll keep the same. We knew that this worked yesterday so we’ll see it today.”

Alonso described the feel of going through the first of two days of qualifying.

“I think with a normal qualifying, that’s great. The people can see a lot of cars on the track for many hours today and many hours tomorrow,” he said.

“With the weather today, obviously everything changed and it’s still OK. I think you have the possibility today to make some setup changes, to think about how you went, what to improve for tomorrow, and tomorrow to put in that perfect lap we want one day as a driver.”

As for whether he can realistically expect the pole position tomorrow?

“I think we need to see. I think everyone will pick up speed tomorrow after today’s run,” he said.

“We will tune a little bit the car and try to get it a bit more competitive tomorrow. But when I close the visor, you have to be sure I will go for it.”