Photo: IndyCar

Team Penske struggles in Indy 500 qualifying, but ready for race day

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

Team Penske didn’t have the qualifying effort it had hoped for this weekend, but is still expected to have a strong five-driver effort in next Sunday’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Only one of Team Penske’s five drivers qualified in the fast nine on Saturday: Will Power in sixth place (with a four-lap average of 230.072 mph).

And then came Sunday’s Fast Nine shootout, the primary round of qualifying. Power struggled overall, with his first lap speed of 230.912 mph being his fastest, as he wound up with a four-lap average of 230.200 mph, leaving him to start the Indy 500 in ninth position and on the outside of Row 3.

“That was all we had,” Power told ABC. “Maybe I could have run a shorter gear, maybe I should have used fifth and not sixth. But we knew in order to use sixth, that’s the only way we were going to beat the Honda’s if we had the speed, but we didn’t. That’s as good as we got, but it’s a long race.”

Prior to his run Sunday, Power had this to say to ABC:

“(The track temperature coming up) definitely makes it harder. You can do a run and within minutes if the sun is gone and the clouds come out, you feel the difference. It’s suddenly much harder. It’s really picking the downforce to stay flat for four laps is what’s going to give you the most consistent run.”

As for the other four Team Penske drivers, they bunched up between 18th and 23rd:

* Two-time 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will start on the outside of Row 6 in 18th position (229.565 mph).

“We’ve had good speed all week,” Montoya said. “We didn’t change anything from yesterday. It was good. You can win this race from all kinds of places. We’ll work on race trim tomorrow and Friday but I think we have a good race car.”

* Helio Castroneves will start from on the inside of Row 7 from the 19th position (229.515 mph).

“That was disappointing for sure,” Castroneves said. “We just didn’t have the speed that we would have liked and that we thought we would have had. But we knew it going into today that this would be an uphill battle for sure. Our car is really good in race trim however and 500 miles and 200 laps is a lot different from four laps. Of course you always want to start more near the front and you want to say you are on the pole or on the front row, but it means a lot more to say that you are an Indianapolis 500 winner. That is our focus and that is what all of Team Penske is here to do.”

* Josef Newgarden, the newest member of Team Penske, will start from the inside of Row 8, having qualified 22nd (226.474 mph).

“We had some adversity but have been able to overcome everything,” Newgarden said. “I really feel we’ll have a great car in the race. We’ll get everything dialed in during the couple of practices left and see what happens. Getting the car to drive in traffic is crucial here. I feel good about what we’ve done here and we’ll leave it all out there next week.”

* Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud will start alongside Newgarden, in the middle of Row 8 in 23rd position (228.093 mph).

“(The car has) great balance again but speed is still a little lacking,” Pagenaud said. “I’m not really sure what we are missing, if anything. It’s a mystery of Indianapolis, I guess. Not every day can be your day. We’ll keep our heads down and get it ready to go for the race. It’s a long race and if we get a couple of breaks, there’s no telling what can happen. This team always answers the bell when it needs to. Despite struggling a little this weekend, I have complete confidence in our ability next Sunday.”

Ed Carpenter once again on front row for Indy 500

Photo: IndyCar
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 21, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

It’s a habit – a good one at that – that Ed Carpenter can’t and doesn’t want to break.

The veteran driver qualified second for next Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, marking the fourth time in the last five years either he or one of his Ed Carpenter Racing teammates (Carpenter won 2013 and 2014 poles, Josef Newgarden started second last year) that he’s started the Greatest Spectacle In Racing from the front row.

Carpenter will start in the middle of the front row alongside pole winner Scott Dixon on the inside and defending Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi on the outside, with a speed of 231.664 mph in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet.

“Being in the middle in the fifth row is a lot harder than being in the middle of the front row,” Carpenter said. “There will be a hole for me in there, whether I get the holeshot or am able to fall in behind Scott or whoever.

“This will be my 14th one of these. One thing I’ve learned is that you can’t choreograph what you’re going to do on the start of this race. It goes different every single time, so just take it as it comes.”

Carpenter was the fastest qualifier during Saturday’s qualifying, was actually one mph faster today than yesterday, but as he said, “It wasn’t fast enough.”

“I heard the crowd first and knew it was going to be a big number,” Carpenter said of his run Sunday to ABC. “It was kind of like yesterday. I thought if you told me we were going to average what I did, I would have thought that probably would have been the pole. … I wasn’t sure we were going to be beat.”

But Dixon went out and earned his third career pole for the 500 and Carpenter was relegated to a second-place starting spot.

“I’m happy for the team,” he said. “We’ve got a car on the front row and a car on the second row (J.R. Hildebrand will start sixth).

“Fuzzy’s Vodka keeps providing for us, the team keeps providing for me. It’s nice to have a Chevy on the front row, but when I saw Dixon’s car, I knew it would be hard to beat.”

Now, Carpenter goes through Monday’s practice as he and his team continue to work for what they hope will be his first Indy 500 title.

“Tomorrow is always an important day to put the race car to bed and put it away feeling like you have it just where you want to be, but I’m content,” he said. “I’ve been happier and more confident with my race car, but tomorrow is an important day.”

Red Bull GRC: Sebastian Eriksson, Honda break through in Louisville

Photo: Larry Chen/Red Bull Content Pool
By Tony DiZinnoMay 21, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT

Sebastian Eriksson and Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE are on the board in Red Bull Global Rallycross, following a thrilling battle in today’s second round of the season from Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center.

In a photo finish as he edged Loenbro Motorsports’ Steve Arpin by just 0.071 of a second, Eriksson scored his and the Honda Civic Coupe’s first series victories.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Scott Speed, an NBCSports.com blogger in 2017, finished third.

The series’ full recap is below:

Photo: Larry Chen/Red Bull Content Pool

Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE driver Sebastian Eriksson nipped Loenbro Motorsports’ Steve Arpin by .071 seconds to win Sunday’s Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville final at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It was Eriksson’s second career victory and the first for Honda since joining the sport at the beginning of last season.

“It was a great race for us,” said Eriksson. “I was up in the lead for a few laps, but then I fell back to fourth, so it was crazy. But it was so much fun! The team has worked so hard for this over the past year and a half, and finally we’ve been able to win a race. It feels great, but we can’t stop working hard and trying to secure more victories this year.”

Though much of the day saw action take place in dry conditions, the wet weather came just in time for the 10-lap Supercar final. Four drivers—Eriksson, Arpin, and Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross teammates Scott Speed and Tanner Foust—spent much of the final running nose to tail, with the Joker Lap and a slippery dirt surface shuffling the order throughout. Arpin nearly got past Eriksson in the final corner, setting up a drag race to the finish, but wasn’t quite able to make the pass. All told, the top four drivers finished within one second of each other.

In GRC Lites, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing driver Christian Brooks scored his first career main event win, sweeping all of his race sessions on Sunday. Brooks led Olsbergs MSE X Forces driver Cyril Raymond for much of the final, until Raymond clipped a curb and rolled over; he was unhurt in the incident. Memphis winner Conner Martell took second, while Gustavo Yacaman earned third place in his rallycross debut.

Official Supercar final results from Red Bull Global Rallycross Louisville are as follows:

  1. Sebastian Eriksson, #93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
  2. Steve Arpin, #00 Loenbro Motorsports
  3. Scott Speed, #41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
  4. Tanner Foust, #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
  5. Mitchell deJong, #24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
  6. Austin Dyne, #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing*
  7. Oliver Eriksson, #16 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
  8. Cabot Bigham, #2 Bryan Herta Rallysport

*Car 14 reinstated to sixth place after technical issue with transponder

The 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season continues on June 3-4 with the first doubleheader of the season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Tickets are available at redbullglobalrallycross.com/tickets. The Supercar finals can be seen on NBC on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, both airing at 5PM ET.

Scott Dixon crushes field for Indy 500 pole

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoMay 21, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Inarguably the best all-around driver in the Verizon IndyCar Series delivered inarguably one of his finest performances of his career.

Scott Dixon crushed qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, with a four-lap average at 232.164 mph in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon’s is the fastest run at IMS since Arie Luyendyk’s record four-lap average of 236.986 mph in 1996.

Dixon was the third-to-last car to run and held off the final two bullets in the gun, Takuma Sato and Ed Carpenter, in order to secure the top spot for the greatest spectacle in racing, 2017 edition.

“It feels so good,” Dixon told ABC’s Rick DeBruhl. “I did have to lift, but that first lap was just huge. This season has started so great. The emotions are so crazy. Hopefully we can repeat 2008, when we won from pole.”

Carpenter, who was fastest Saturday in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, came up second at 231.664 mph while defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi, in the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda, has his first front row start in IndyCar in third place at 231.487 mph, a four-lap average fast enough to briefly hold the pole before Dixon toppled it.

Meanwhile two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso will start fifth in the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry after the first 231-plus mph in qualifying, at 231.300 mph.

The Fast Nine shootout took place under sunny skies and with a big question of whether anyone could topple Saturday pacesetter Carpenter, or the armada from Andrett.

Marco Andretti was first out but was only able to unleash an average of 230.474 mph in the No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda, quickly supplanted by Tony Kanaan in the No. 10 NTT Data Honda at 230.828 mph – a four-lap average quicker than the 2016 pole speed of 230.760 mph set by James Hinchcliffe.

That left it next to Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 World Champion in his first Fast Nine shootout. In the No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry, with a new engine in the back (more on that in a bit), Alonso went 231.113, 231.440, 231.475 and 231.171 mph in his four laps for a four-lap average of 231.300 mph. While that was good enough for provisional pole, the question was where it would land with six drivers to run.

Will Power was first to take a shot at that mark but came up short, with only a 230.200 mph average in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Next up was the defending Indianapolis 500 race champion, Alexander Rossi. In the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda, Rossi uncorked a four-lap average of 231.487, which knocked Alonso off the pole. His four laps were 231.843, 231.153, 231.479 and 231.475 mph.

While Power ran a left rear winglet off his rear wing assembly, JR Hildebrand did not in the No. 21 Preferred Freezer Chevrolet. With a major slide in Turn 2 on his final lap, Hildebrand’s first three laps of 230.9 or higher dropped to a 230.081 on the fourth, which dropped the average to 230.889 mph and slotted him behind the Andretti teammates.

But next up was Scott Dixon, and Scott Dixon is good.

With four incredible laps of 232.595, 232.135, 232.018 and 231.907 mph, Dixon posted a four-lap average of 232.164 mph. And that would not be beat.

RUNNERS 10-33

After being a victim of a bad qualifying position early on Saturday, Ryan Hunter-Reay was unable to make the Fast Nine shootout. But the driver of the No. 28 DHL Honda made up for it in a big way with a four-lap average of 231.442 mph, which was the fastest of qualifying to date until the shootout.

“That was crazy,” Hunter-Reay told ABC’s Rick DeBruhl. “It was white knuckle; I don’t think I took a breath. It’s a shame we’re not in the Fast Nine. But it doesn’t matter. It’s the Indy 500 next Sunday. The 28 crew, DHL, everyone at Andretti Autosport.

“We’ve had a great car all week. Let’s transfer that. Hi to the family at home, type of thing. Next Sunday is what matters. I want Andretti Autosport to get a pole even if I’m not part of it.”

Another driver unable to make the Fast Nine in disappointing fashion was rookie Ed Jones, who’s had a quietly great week in the No. 19 Boy Scouts of America Honda for Dale Coyne Racing. The Dubai-based Brit will start 11th with a four-lap average of 230.578 mph, one of only two drivers in this group (Hunter-Reay) who ran all four of their laps over 230 mph. And from a historical perspective, rookie Alexander Rossi won this race from 11th last year. Jones will, at a minimum, be looking to supplant Alonso as Indianapolis 500 rookie-of-the-year, and has delivered Coyne its best ever Indianapolis 500 starting position. The late Justin Wilson started 14th in both 2013 and 2014.

Completing Row 4 with a solid improvement from Saturday to Sunday was Oriol Servia in the No. 16 Manitowoc Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Catalan leapt from 227.150 mph to 230.309 mph in one day. Servia is set for his 200th career Verizon IndyCar Series start next Sunday.

Team Penske’s struggles stood out from there. Both Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden were slower today than they were yesterday, two of only four drivers in this group who were slower on average (Sebastian Saavedra endured a weird 211 mph lap and Jack Harvey hit the Turn 2 wall, but kept his foot planted). With starting positions of 18th (Juan Pablo Montoya), 19th (Helio Castroneves), 22nd (Newgarden) and 23rd (Pagenaud), four of the Team Penske five-pack of cars have their work cut out for them next Sunday.

Elsewhere Pippa Mann bounced back nicely after a 219.282 mph run up to 225.008 mph in the third Dale Coyne Racing car and will start 28th. Buddy Lazier improved his speed by a full two mph and will start 30th – his first time off the last row in five starts since 2007 – and Zach Veach made it out for his first qualifying attempt in the rebuilt third AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

The No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda, now set to be driven by James Davison, did not make a qualifying attempt. INDYCAR President of Competition and Operations Jay Frye confirmed to NBC Sports that although there was no completed attempt, Sebastien Bourdais’ attempt on Saturday counted for qualifications.

It presents a slight oddity whereby the 33rd starting car will not have a qualifying speed for a second straight year. After a crash in qualifying last year, Alex Tagliani did not post a speed, and rolled off stone last.

Speeds are below for this group.

Ed Jones tops practice ahead of Indy 500 pole qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 21, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Sunday practice for pole qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil featured two practices, one for drivers ranked 10-33 after Saturday qualifying and one for the drivers competing in the Fast Nine Shootout for the pole.

In combined practice, Dale Coyne Racing’s Ed Jones turned the fastest lap at 233.008 mph. The only driver to break the 233 mph mark, Jones beat out Ryan Hunter-Reay, Graham Rahal, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Jack Harvey.

The best of the Fast Nine group was Fernando Alonso, who was sixth in the combined practice, with Will Power the next best of that group in tenth. Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi, and Takuma Sato completed the top five in the Fast Nine group. Of note: No entries from Ed Carpenter Racing (Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand) and Chip Ganassi Racing (Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball, and Max Chilton) turned laps during the morning practice.

Fernando Alonso was the best of the Fast Nine during Sunday morning practice. Photo: IndyCar

The fastest no-tow speed went to the aforementioned Rahal, with a lap at 231.733 mph. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Juan Pablo Montoya were second and third, with Alonso and Power again leading the way for the Fast Nine group. They ended the combined session fourth and fifth on the no-tow charts.

Qualifying resumes at 2:45 p.m. ET with the Fast Nine Shootout beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

 