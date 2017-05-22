Scott Dixon turns fastest speeds at IMS since 1996

There is no doubt that Scott Dixon blitzed the field to score the score the pole for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.
His four-lap average of 232.164 mph was half a mile an hour up on second-place Ed Carpenter, and he and Carpenter were the only ones to break the 232 mph barrier all day.
For Dixon, however, his run has some historical significance. It was the fastest qualifying run since Arie Luyendyk’s record-breaking four-lap average of 236.986 mph in 1996. Luyendyk’s fastest lap during that run came in at 237.498 mph, while Dixon’s was at 232.595 mph (his first lap).
Dixon admitted that the speed took him by surprise. “I thought maybe the dash had broken on the steering wheel and brought up a fake number. But yeah, I don’t know, we seriously don’t think we expected to see the speed that we did,” Dixon quipped in the press conference afterward.
He added that the lead up to his run was marked by a big debate between him and engineer Chris Simmons about how much downforce to run.
“The whole pre-lineup for qualifying (I) was debating with Chris Simmons, my engineer, on ‘Man, we trimmed too much, we trimmed too much,’ and I was basically talking myself out of it and seeing if he could maybe put some more downforce in the car, and he was like ‘Man, don’t worry. It’s going to be fine, it’s going to be fine,'” he said of the exchange.
Circumstances during the weekend also brought about an interesting challenge. Rain on both Saturday and Sunday limited practice in the morning, and Dixon was one of several drivers who did not turn laps during Sunday morning practice. He revealed that the prospect of doing a qualifying run without practicing earlier in the day had him worried.
“It’s been a little weird in the fact that both days we haven’t run in the practice, so the first time for myself and my teammates has been just getting in the car qualifying, and it’s kind of daunting. I’ve never done it before,” he revealed. “You have all these crazy things that run through your mind, especially when you watch a lot of the other competitors either touch the wall or have really bad runs. You think you’re maybe heading in the wrong direction and the computer isn’t telling you the right settings for the ambient conditions and things like that.”
Dixon’s pole is the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since they switched to Honda for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. As he detailed, the run to the pole illustrates how successful the transition has been.
“I think we kind of felt that this would be one of the first strong tracks for Honda with the aero kit especially,” he asserted. “I think Honda and HPD and the integration that we’ve had with them I think has been pretty seamless. Everything is very adjustable, and they push to the limit, as we’ve seen throughout the year, and it’s a fun environment to be involved with.”
This is the third pole for Dixon at the Indianapolis 500, and the 26th of his overall IndyCar career. Dixon’s lone “500” win came from the pole in 2008, and he may have repeated the feat in 2015 until the car began overheating in the final stint, which relegated him to fourth at race’s end. While he is thrilled about securing the pole, Dixon knows that the ultimate goal is still a week away.
“Indianapolis is always about two big hills throughout the weeks, and you’ve got the pole first, the pole preparation of the race car, and then into the race. This is the first step of it, but now our focus is obviously quickly transferred to tomorrow. We’ve got another four hours of track time and trying to make the No. 9 car as fast as possible.”
Practice rolls off once more at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today at 12:30 p.m., and will be the last on-track running for the Verizon Indycar Series until Miller Lite Carb Day on May 26 (11:00 a.m. on NBCSN).
INDIANAPOLIS – The awkward but inevitable next step that came Sunday, after Saturday’s accident in qualifying for Sebastien Bourdais, is how do the two teams he drives for move forward with filling their seats in the Verizon IndyCar Series and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
With multiple pelvic fractures and a fractured right hip, Bourdais’ recovery time is expected to be at least a couple months, and that presents unintended opportunities at Dale Coyne Racing and Ford Chip Ganassi Racing in the weeks and months to come.
That being said, Bourdais already seemed in upbeat spirits, in a statement released Sunday.
“I want to thank everybody for the support and the messages, quite a few drivers have already dropped by,” Bourdais said. “It’s going to take time, but I’m feeling pretty good since the surgery. I’ll be back at some point. Just don’t know when yet!”
INDYCAR: It’s a Davison encore, then back to good ‘ol TBA
On Sunday, James Davison was confirmed as Bourdais’ replacement in the No. 18 Honda for the Indianapolis 500, a move which raised some eyebrows in the paddock, but does make sense from a continuity standpoint within the Coyne team.
This is Davison’s third experience with Coyne, having made his IndyCar debut with the team in a handful of races in 2013, and then again jumping in for the 2015 Indianapolis 500.
At the latter event, he proved he could get up to speed quickly in practice, and was moving forward in the race before contact occurred – bizarrely – with another one-off teammate in Tristan Vautier.
Known for his innate speed and his ability to go all-out – Australian countryman Will Power rates Davison highly – Davison has the potential to bring the car from the back of the field forward to a potential top-15 result. Working with engineers Craig Hampson and Olivier Boisson, the latter of whom was an engineer at KV Racing Technology when Davison was a rookie in 2014 as he finished an Indianapolis 500-best 16th place, will also aid his progress and his confidence.
With the Dale Coyne Racing team having built up the backup car and completed a seat fit by late Sunday night, Davison is expected to have his first running on Monday’s practice.
Davison will get through the Indianapolis 500 but then Coyne is, unfortunately, back to the long-running joke of a “TBA situation” from Detroit onwards.
Davison is experienced at Detroit in sports cars, where he’s podiumed before. But he hasn’t ever driven a street course race in IndyCar and his only two road course races were before the manufacturer aero kit introduction, at Mid-Ohio and Sonoma in 2013, also with Coyne.
With a number of hungry young drivers and experienced team veterans to choose from, Coyne will no doubt be busy figuring out the best possible solution from there. It would not be a surprise if Coyne continued down the path of using some drivers he’s worked with before, given the opportunity.
LE MANS: Options wide in some respects, limited in others
The sports car situation for Le Mans, in figuring out Bourdais’ replacement, is a bit more complex – owing to a lack of drivers who have Ford GT experience, or lack Le Mans experience, or some combination of both.
Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull told NBC Sports on Sunday in Indianapolis before qualifying it was important to “let the dust settle” following Bourdais’ accident when it comes to discussing the Le Mans open seat, which is a salient point.
Hull and the CGR IndyCar team are locked in on trying to win the Indianapolis 500 first, with the four-car entry here. It’s not that Le Mans is secondary – the team has a victory to defend – but there, the two U.S.-based entries are the extras that join the two primary FIA World Endurance Championship entries.
It’s a shame that Bourdais will not be able to join his stablemates, Joey Hand and Dirk Mueller, in defending their GTE-Pro class victory in the No. 68 Ford GT. It does leave open a rare seat in the winning chariot from 2016, though, with a decision probably set to come within “the days ahead” per Ford Performance Global Director Dave Pericak, to Sportscar365.
The only three drivers available with Ford GT experience are Marino Franchitti, Tony Kanaan and Scott Maxwell.
Franchitti’s last start with the program came at Circuit of The Americas last year, with third driver Harry Tincknell moving into a full-season role the final few races of last year driving alongside Andy Priaulx.
Kanaan has car experience – he made his Ford GT debut at this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona – but he’d be in the same dilemma Scott Dixon was last year, where he’d miss the Le Mans Test Day on June 4 owing to his IndyCar commitments at Detroit. Rookies at Le Mans have to go through a simulator process as well, so if Kanaan were to be the choice, he’d have to undertake that process barring an unexpected shift or waiver granted.
Maxwell, meanwhile, was an integral part of the Multimatic and Ford development process but has never actually raced the car. He has Le Mans experience, and a 2000 class win in LMP675, but the likable and talented Canadian’s five starts came between 2000 and 2006.
Outside those with Ford GT experience, there’s some intriguing names who could work.
In terms of ready-made plug-and-play solutions, IMSA Prototype drivers Ryan Dalziel, Johannes van Overbeek, Marc Goossens and Jonathan Bomarito have GT class experience at Le Mans. Joao Barbosa or Dane Cameron could be intriguing options – Barbosa is vastly experienced while Cameron would be a rookie – but owing to the fact they race Cadillacs in IMSA, it’s highly unlikely GM would release either to drive for the Blue Oval, even on a one-off. Dalziel has a versatile Le Mans CV in five starts, where he’s raced and won in LMP2 and also raced in GT twice.
In the GT Daytona classes, other veterans with Le Mans experience include Scott Pruett, Bryan Sellers, Gunnar Jeannette, Colin Braun and Jeff Segal. Segal won Le Mans in a mid-engined, turbocharged Ferrari 458 Italia last year, and as he drives for Ganassi’s manufacturer partner in IndyCar – Honda (via Acura) – so he could be a viable option too. Braun, a CORE autosport Porsche driver now, has Ford experience from his NASCAR days and also via speed runs at Daytona in a Daytona Prototype. He’s currently scheduled to race GRC Lites in Canada that weekend with CORE.
And then there is a crazy, hypothetical situation that came to mind where Hand and Mueller have an old teammate they know well from their old manufacturer, BMW, who has a bunch of Le Mans experience and a similar partner in IHG Rewards Club: Bill Auberlen. Could BMW release Auberlen to Ford, “get the band back together” for one last hurrah, and see the still crazy fast, veteran Californian saddle up to ride with an American manufacturer? Especially as Auberlen could be in the frame for BMW’s 2018 Le Mans lineup on his own, and thus have only one more shot to reunite? This option is a remote one, but it is fascinating to ponder.
—
Bourdais’ injury is unfortunate for one of the most talented drivers competing in both the open-wheel and sports car worlds, but it does provide one or more drivers with shots in top-level equipment to star from here on out the rest of the 2017 season.
INDIANAPOLIS – Andretti Autosport entered Sunday with four bullets in the gun to fire for pole position ahead of the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. All four came up just short, and a fifth had a qualifying speed which would be good enough to start higher, but never had the opportunity.
Nonetheless, Sunday at Indy was still a great day for the Andretti team, even without the glory of pole position.
Before the running on track even got going there was proper drama in the garage, as it was determined to make a precautionary engine change on Fernando Alonso’s No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry after issues found near the end of pre-qualifying practice.
What followed next was a tour de force by the Andretti crew to get the engine changed in just over an hour to ensure Alonso hit the 4:15 p.m. tech line to be out for the Fast Nine shootout.
Alonso promptly laughed off the concern of a pre-qualifying engine change, given his regular ailments with Honda’s Formula 1 engine at McLaren there.
Alonso asked if he was nervous with engine problem: "I'm used to changing engines before quali and the race!"
“As soon as we decided to change the engine, I saw like 20 people around my car changing parts. That was a truly good thing to experience today, how the teamwork plays here. I was extremely proud and happy of them,” Alonso said.
On track, the runs started first when the Michael Shank Racing with Andretti Autosport entry, rookie Jack Harvey in the No. 50 Honda, had a hairy run. Harvey tattooed the wall exiting Turn 2 but kept his foot in it, and completed his run with a four-lap average of 225.742. He’ll start 27th.
After Harvey, the next Andretti driver to run was Ryan Hunter-Reay, who would have had a shot at the pole purely on speed. In fact, his four-lap average of 231.442 mph was the fourth fastest of the day during Sunday qualifying, with only Scott Dixon, Ed Carpenter, and Alexander Rossi eclipsing his No. 28 DHL Honda.
However, struggles during Saturday qualifying meant he wasn’t quick enough to make the Fast Nine shootout (he was 13th fastest on Saturday). As a result, he could do no better than tenth on Sunday qualifying, despite the dramatic increase in speed, and he will start from the inside of the fourth row on May 28.
However, Hunter-Reay has proven he can win from deep in the field. His 2014 triumph came after he started 19th, and he cracked the top ten in the first stint that year.
Hunter-Reay, therefore, is well-versed in working his way through traffic, and is confident he can do the same thing on race day.
“It was a wild ride. Testament to the team that put a good car together; it’s been that way for a good week and one-half. We just had a bad draw in qualifying, going early when the sun was out yesterday compared to a lot of guys who made it into the Fast Nine later in the day with the clouds came out,” he said. “We did our homework on that one. It was close. That was not a nice four laps; it was on edge. Big time, white knuckle, I’m just catching my breath now.”
It then came time for the quartet of Andretti drivers in the Fast Nine. Marco Andretti was unable to break out of eighth place, but it still sets him up decently in the No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda entry on Sunday.
Next up was Alonso, with the fresh motor. He went out at over 231 mph for his run, and was pleased – but ultimately fell to fifth.
Rossi followed with an even better run, which eclipsed Alonso’s best time. He’ll start third next Sunday as he prepares to defend his shock win of a year ago. While this is the best career start for the driver of the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda in IndyCar – his previous best was fifth at Long Beach earlier this year – it still feels like a slightly missed chance for the native of Nevada City, Calif.
“I’m always disappointed if you’re not in front, but I think it’s a good effort from the team. Seeing Scott’s speed is pretty impressive,” he said. “I know we couldn’t have done that. We’ve got to be content with the front row. It was something that really bothered me last year and for a year actually that we didn’t make the Fast Nine, so yesterday was a pretty big relief, and today was just about trying to go as high up as possible.
“Front row is good. You can win this race from anywhere, so it’s a good place to be, no dirty air, and we’ll just get the race off to a strong start and see where it goes.”
Lastly Takuma Sato, who was second on Saturday, was then second-to-last out on Sunday in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda. He nearly hit the wall a couple times on the run but still ended in fourth place, courtesy of his “no attack, no chance” style that sees him with a best Indianapolis 500 starting position to date. His previous best, also achieved with current engineer Garrett Mothershead, came in 2011 with KV Racing Technology when he started 10th.
“We were pushing so hard – Lap 3 and 4 were so on edge and I brushed the wall, but held on. I’m very happy to be in the second row, obviously, the front row would be nicer but this was a great team effort. I am very happy with where we are starting.”
Great qualifying positions are nice to write about but they haven’t even been a complete precursor for Andretti’s four ‘500 wins.
Rossi started 11th last year, Hunter-Reay 19th in 2014, Dario Franchitti 3rd in 2007 and Dan Wheldon 16th in 2005.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso spent will start fifth in his Indianapolis 500 debut next weekend.
He finished with a four-lap average of 231.300 mph in qualifying Sunday – after making an engine change.
The Spaniard was the first driver to top 231 on all four laps. It’s the first time he’s competed on an oval.
“He’s proving why he’s one of the best in the world,” Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi said afterward.
Rossi ended Alonso’s hopes of becoming the first rookie to win the pole.
For a few minutes, Alonso was on top of the IndyCar world.
As the third of the nine drivers to make an attempt in the pole shootout, he became the first driver all weekend with a final speed over 231. That was the fastest qualifying run since Helio Castroneves won the pole in 2002 at 231.725.
It only survived through one more attempt.
Rossi went 231.487 to briefly take the top spot. That number held up through one more attempt and then New Zealand’s Scott Dixon’s before took the pole with the fastest qualifying speed (232.164) in 21 years.
But for Alonso, whose crew had only two hours to install a new engine and put the car back together before making the technical line deadline, it was an incredible afternoon.
“There’s nothing really to say about it because everything felt normal,” Alonso said when asked about the engine.
It sure didn’t give him any trouble.
Neither did Indy’s usually tricky track.
After only his eighth day on an oval, Alonso managed to put himself in contention for next weekend’s race win – with a chance to claim the second jewel in racing’s triple crown from the middle of the second row.
He was hoping to become the first rookie to win the Indy pole since Teo Fabi in 1983.
Former IndyCar driver Tony Stewart started from the pole as a rookie in 1996 after Scott Brayton, the pole-winner, was killed in a practice crash.
Fans that attended the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas this weekend most certainly got their money’s worth.
Each day of the race weekend – Friday through Sunday – saw at least one major NHRA professional national record set in either speed or elapsed time (or both).
The biggest class to see numerous records set was in Funny Car, where the speed mark was re-set twice, while the ET mark was re-set once.
We’ll get back to that more in a second, but first, here’s how Sunday’s final round of eliminations transpired in the eighth of 24 national events this season:
Funny Car: Ron Capps won his fourth straight race, defeating Matt Hagan. Capps is the first driver in nearly five years to win four straight (Robert Hight last did so in 2012).
“I’m just the luckiest dude in the world,” Capps said. “I had nothing to do with it. I just stepped on the gas at the right time and held the car together in the right lane. We’ve won a championship (last season) for a reason and we’ve won four in a row together for a reason. Everyone just gels together.”
Top Fuel: Antron Brown came into the race having defeated Steve Torrence 21 of 22 times in their respective race careers. Make it 22 of 23 now, as Brown earns the 63rd win of his career (passes Larry Dixon for seventh on the NHRA all-time wins list) – and his first ever at Topeka. It was also Brown’s second win of the season.
“The competition has been so tight that you have to run these cars on edge every lap,” Brown said. “We kept our head down and stayed poised. We went out there and raced our hearts out. It feels real good to win here at Topeka. I’ve been wanting to win here for so long.”
Pro Stock: Tanner Gray became the third member of his family to win at Topeka, joining grandfather Johnny (won in Funny Car in 2013) and father Shane (won in Pro Stock in 2011). The youngest Gray essentially had a free pass to the win when Jeg Coughlin red-lit in the final round, automatically disqualifying him.
“I felt like I was pretty consistent all day,” Gray stated. “My guys gave me a great racecar. I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for them. They put a lot of hard work into this new car. There’s no doubt we have a championship caliber team.”
Now, as for all the records, the weekend saw the 10 fastest speeds or quickest elapsed times in Funny Car history, as well as the two fastest speeds ever in Top Fuel annals.
Robert Hight set things in record-breaking motion on Friday when he broke the new mark in a big way with a run of 337.66 mph.
While that speed appeared pretty stout, it ultimately wasn’t for Matt Hagan on Saturday, who not only re-set the speed record at 338.85 mph, but also set the national elapsed tie record at 3.802 seconds.
“This is about as extreme as it gets,” Hagan told NHRA.com. “338 mph with a steering wheel in your lap is craziness – and we’re doing it in 1,000 feet.
“We’ve got the conditions, the parts and pieces and the power and the crew that is doing a great job out there. It’s just cool to go out there and get it done.”
Also Saturday, three-time champ Antron Brown set the Top Fuel national speed record (333.16 mph).
In Sunday’s first round of eliminations in Top Fuel, Brittany Force set a new national speed record (333.66 mph). However, Brittany’s record speed would go for naught when she lost in the second round to Steve Torrence, one of the hottest drivers this season.
Then Brittany’s baby sister, Courtney Force, went out and recorded the second-fastest speed in Funny Car history (338.68 mph) and the fourth-quickest ET (3.821 mph).
Hight roared back in his own first-round match (338.09 mph and 3.833 seconds), meaning the event saw the four quickest ETs and the six fastest speeds in Funny Car history.
Here’s all the stats from Sunday’s final eliminations:
FINAL FINISHING ORDER:
TOP FUEL: 1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6.Brittany Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Terry McMillen; 10. Kebin Kinsley; 11.Scott Palmer; 12. Luigi Novelli; 13. Mike Salinas; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 15. Pat Dakin; 16.Rob Passey.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Courtney Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Del Worsham; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. John Force; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Brian Stewart; 12. Chad Head; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 15. Jack Wyatt; 16. Cruz Pedregon.
PRO STOCK: 1. Tanner Gray; 2. Jeg Coughlin; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Vincent Nobile; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Allen Johnson; 7. Jason Line; 8. Drew Skillman; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Dave River; 12. Mark Hogan; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Alan Prusiensky.
TOP FUEL: 1. Leah Pritchett, 721; 2. Steve Torrence, 691; 3. Antron Brown, 680; 4. Tony Schumacher, 673; 5. Doug Kalitta, 539; 6. Clay Millican, 433; 7. Brittany Force, 405; 8. Terry McMillen, 333; 9.Troy Coughlin Jr., 327; 10. Scott Palmer, 276.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, 748; 2. Matt Hagan, 629; 3. John Force, 524; 4. Robert Hight, 518; 5. Jack Beckman, 502; 6. Courtney Force, 464; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 461; 8. J.R. Todd, 378; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 360; 10. Jonnie Lindberg, 318.
PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 670; 2. Greg Anderson, 646; 3. Tanner Gray, 610; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 593; 5. Jason Line, 576; 6. Erica Enders, 423; 7. Chris McGaha, 421; 8. Vincent Nobile, 414; 9. Drew Skillman, 392; 10. Shane Gray, 382.